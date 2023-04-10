Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

TerrAscend Executive Chairman to Give Keynote at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held April 11-12, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida .

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Jason Wild , TerrAscend's Executive Chairman, will participate in a keynote presentation moderated by Tim Seymour of Seymour Asset Management on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 , at 9:30 AM ET .  Management will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information, please click here .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Deseret Wellness

Transaction Bolsters Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Deseret Wellness (" Deseret "), the largest cannabis retail operator in Utah (the "Transaction"). With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has increased to four dispensaries in Utah and 150 nationwide.

Elevate the Journey with Dogwalkers' New Show Dog Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls

Dogwalkers a premium cannabis pre-roll brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that it will launch Show Dogs, a new line of infused cannabis pre-rolls. Show Dogs will launch in the Illinois market on Thursday, April 20th, and will be sold exclusively at RISE Dispensaries for the first two weeks. The product line will expand to additional markets later this year, including Massachusetts, Maryland and Nevada.

Show Dog pre-rolls are crafted with premium cannabis flower that is harvested at peak freshness and infused with high-grade concentrate to provide top-class levels of potency, making them perfect for elevated journeys and new experiences.

Trulieve Announces April 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in April.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 11-12, 2023: Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, April 11 th at 10:10 AM .

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

2022 revenue of $74.6 million increased 37.1% YOY and 57.8% excluding discontinued operations –

– Q4 revenue of $19.0 million increased 39.4% YoY and 55.8% excluding discontinued operations –

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Amended Credit Facility and Governance Updates

Amended credit facility with Green Ivy removes amortization schedule and extends maturity date –

– Company in advanced discussions to finalize separate $10 million convertible loan financing –

cannabis leaves, shopper drug mart and avicanna logos

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Shoppers Drug Mart Closes Medical Cannabis Store

Shoppers Drug Mart, a Canadian pharmacy chain owned by Loblaw Companies (TSX:L,OTC Pink:LBLCF), announced this week that it is getting out of the medical cannabis dispensing industry.

Also in Canada, the cannabis industry was hoping for some relief from the country's new federal budget. However, after it was unveiled, a business association called it out for not doing enough for the sector.

Keep reading to find out about cannabis highlights from the past five days.

