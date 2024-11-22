Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Jacksonville, Florida

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Jacksonville, Florida

New Duval County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, December 6 th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, November 23 .

Trulieve Jacksonville Dunn Ave, located at 1141 Dunn Avenue, will be open 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

A grand opening celebration will be held Friday, December 6 , beginning at 9 a.m. , featuring music, specials, discounts, and opportunities to register for upcoming patient education sessions.

"We are committed to providing value, delivering quality, and helping our customers enhance their lives through cannabis," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We are excited to serve northern Duval County patients and caregivers at this new location."

Trulieve Jacksonville Dunn Ave, located at 1141 Dunn Avenue, will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays , offering walk-in and express pickup service.

The new dispensary will carry a wide variety of popular products including Trulieve's portfolio of in-house brands such as Alchemy, Co2lors, Cultivar Collection, Modern Flower, Momenta, Muse, Roll One, Sweet Talk, and Trekkers. Customers will also have access to beloved partner brands such as Alien Labs, Bellamy Brothers , Binske, Black Tuna, Blue River , Connected Cannabis, DeLisioso, Khalifa Kush , Love's Oven, Miami Mango, O.pen, Seed Junky, and Sunshine Cannabis, all available exclusively at Trulieve in Florida .

Across Florida , Trulieve offers home delivery, convenient online ordering, and in-store pickup. Veterans receive 20% off every order when they show their military ID, and all first-time guests are eligible for a 60% new customer discount at any Florida Trulieve location. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, please visit Trulieve.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook .

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-to-open-medical-cannabis-dispensary-in-jacksonville-florida-302313907.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/22/c4450.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. Announces Insider Share Purchases By Executive Leadership and Board Members

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that several members of its executive management team and board of directors have recently made purchases of the company's subordinate voting shares, signaling their confidence in the company's growth potential and direction.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Between November 8, 2024 and November 21, 2024 , Chairman and CEO Kim Rivers , Director Thad Beshears , Director Peter Healy , Director Richard May , Director Thomas Milner , Director Jane Morreau , Director Susan Thronson , Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins , Chief Technology Officer Nilyum Jhala, Chief Production Officer Kyle Landrum , Chief Information Officer Jason Pernell , Chief Legal Officer Eric Powers , Chief Operating Officer Marie Zhang , and Vice President of Investor Relations Christine Hersey purchased a total of 72,273 shares at prices between $5.63 and $7.19 per share. These insider purchases reflect the confidence and commitment of leadership in the long-term strategic plan for Trulieve and its shareholders.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact  
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact  
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-announces-insider-share-purchases-by-executive-leadership-and-board-members-302313784.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/22/c2393.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve to Open Florida Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in Dania Beach and Spring Hill

Grand opening celebrations at both new locations Friday, November 22 nd

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of new medical cannabis dispensaries in Dania Beach and Spring Hill, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

Net revenue in Q3 2024 increased by 38% year-over-year to   $34.3 million

Spinach ® Becomes the Number One Cannabis Brand in Canada 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cann Group Limited

AGM Presentation

In advance of this morning’s Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held at 10:00am, and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.3, Cann Group Limited (CAN:ASX) is pleased to provide a copy of the presentation that will be made to shareholders at the AGM.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results Ahead of Florida Adult-Use Vote

  • Third quarter revenue of $284 million , up 3% year over year, in line with guidance
  • Gross margin of 61%, compared to 52% during the third quarter of 2023
  • Year to date cash flow from operations of $241 million and free cash flow of $162 million *
  • Florida adult-use campaign support of $48 million during the third quarter

Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Results are reported in U.S. dollars and in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles unless otherwise indicated. Numbers may not sum perfectly due to rounding.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Q3   2024 Financial and Operational Highlights*

  • Revenue of $284 million increased 3% year over year, with 95% of revenue from retail sales.
  • Achieved gross margin of 61%, with GAAP gross profit of $173 million .
  • Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of $60 million . Adjusted net loss of $12 million * excludes $48 million in campaign support and other non-recurring charges, asset impairments, disposals and discontinued operations.
  • Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $96 million *, or 34% of revenue, up 24% year over year.
  • Generated cash flow from operations of $30 million and free cash flow of $(7) million *, both of which were impacted by $48 million in campaign support.
  • Cash and short term investments at quarter end totaled $319 million .
  • Launched adult use sales at three Ohio locations: Beavercreek, Columbus , and Westerville .
  • Rolled out #YesOn3 product line to support Smart and Safe Florida adult-use campaign.
  • Entered partnership with Professional Pickleball Association and Major League Pickleball to sponsor events in Arizona , Florida , and Georgia .
  • Opened 15 new dispensaries in Florida and Pennsylvania .
  • Ended the quarter with 30% of retail locations outside of the state of Florida .

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

Recent Developments

  • Opened five new retail locations in Bonita Springs , Hallandale , Lake Placid , Orlando , and St. Augustine, Florida .
  • Currently operate 220 retail dispensaries and over four million square feet of cultivation and processing capacity in the United States .

Management Commentary

"As voters in Florida cast their ballots across the state today, there is an opportunity to make history by approving cannabis legalization for personal use," said Kim Rivers , Trulieve CEO. "With 156 stores in Florida , scaled production capacity, and sufficient capital to support further investment, if approved, Trulieve is best positioned to fully prepare for the launch of recreational sales next Spring."

Financial Highlights*

Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Figures in millions except per
share data)

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

% Better /
(Worse)

June 30,
2024

% Better /
(Worse)

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

% Better /
(Worse)

Revenue

$

284

$

275

3 %

$

303

(6 %)

$

885

$

842

5 %

Gross profit

$

173

$

143

21 %

$

182

(5 %)

$

529

$

435

22 %

Gross margin %


61 %


52 %



60 %



60 %


52 %


Operating expenses

$

173

$

120

(44 %)

$

132

(31 %)

$

432

$

686

37 %

Operating expenses %


61 %


43 %



43 %



49 %


81 %


Net loss**

$

(60)

$

(25)

(137 %)

$

(12)

NMF

$

(95)

$

(493)

81 %

Net loss continuing
operations

$

(60)

$

(23)

(163 %)

$

(11)

NMF

$

(94)

$

(399)

76 %

Adjusted net (loss) income

$

(12)

$

(15)

19 %

$

0

NMF

$

(22)

$

(47)

53 %

Basic and diluted shares
outstanding


190


189



190



190


189


EPS continuing operations

$

(0.32)

$

(0.12)

(168 %)

$

(0.04)

NMF

$

(0.52)

$

(2.09)

75 %

Adjusted EPS

$

(0.06)

$

(0.08)

20 %

$

0.00

NMF

$

(0.12)

$

(0.25)

54 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$

96

$

78

24 %

$

107

(10 %)

$

309

$

235

32 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin %


34 %


28 %



35 %



35 %


28 %



NMF - No Meaningful Figure

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information and a reconciliation to GAAP for all Non-GAAP metrics.

**Net loss attributable to common shareholders which excludes non-controlling interest.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 5, 2024, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern time , to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830


Passcode: 3735709




International: 1-412-542-4136


Passcode: 3735709

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Cannabis Corp Q3 2024 Earnings

A powerpoint presentation and archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https: //investors.trulieve.com/events

The Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, will be available on the SEC's website or at https://investors.trulieve.com/quarterly-results . The Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes will be available under the Company's profile on https://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ and on its website at https://investors.trulieve.com/quarterly-results . This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except for share data)



September 30,  
2024


December 31,  
2023

ASSETS




Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                237.7


$                201.4

Short-term investments

80.2


Restricted cash

0.9


6.6

Accounts receivable, net

9.0


6.7

Inventories

220.9


213.1

Income tax receivable

5.8


Prepaid expenses

19.2


17.6

Other current assets

26.6


23.7

Notes receivable - current portion, net

1.8


6.2

Assets associated with discontinued operations

0.9


2.0

Total current assets

603.0


477.3

Property and equipment, net

701.6


676.4

Right of use assets - operating, net

116.1


95.9

Right of use assets - finance, net

65.6


58.5

Intangible assets, net

873.3


917.2

Goodwill

483.9


483.9

Notes receivable, net

5.8


7.4

Other assets

23.0


10.4

Long-term assets associated with discontinued operations

2.0


2.0

TOTAL ASSETS

$            2,874.2


$             2,729.1

LIABILITIES




Current Liabilities:




Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$                  96.1


$                  83.2

Deferred revenue

6.7


1.3

Notes payable - current portion

3.3


3.8

Operating lease liabilities - current portion

11.6


10.1

Finance lease liabilities - current portion

9.1


7.6

Construction finance liabilities - current portion

1.8


1.5

Contingencies

4.6


4.4

Liabilities associated with discontinued operations

3.5


3.0

Total current liabilities

136.7


114.8

Long-Term Liabilities:




Private placement notes, net

364.4


363.2

Notes payable, net

112.8


115.9

Operating lease liabilities

113.4


92.2

Finance lease liabilities

68.4


61.7

Construction finance liabilities

135.9


136.7

Deferred tax liabilities

204.2


207.0

Uncertain tax position liabilities

384.1


180.4

Other long-term liabilities

6.5


7.1

Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations

39.4


41.6

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$            1,565.8


$             1,320.4

MEZZANINE EQUITY




Redeemable non-controlling interest

$                    7.1


$                      —

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock, no par value; unlimited shares authorized. 189,154,228 and
186,235,818 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

$                      —


$                      —

Additional paid-in-capital

2,048.0


2,055.1

Accumulated deficit

(736.0)


(640.6)

Non-controlling interest

(10.7)


(5.9)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,301.3


1,408.6

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$            2,874.2


$             2,729.1

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except for share data)



Three Months Ended  
September 30,


Nine Months Ended  
September 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenue

$       284.3


$       275.2


$       885.3


$       842.2

Cost of goods sold

111.0


132.3


356.6


407.4

Gross profit

173.3


142.9


528.7


434.8

Expenses:








Sales and marketing

66.7


59.4


191.0


181.2

General and administrative

81.9


34.5


161.5


108.7

Depreciation and amortization

28.3


27.0


84.2


82.6

Impairment and disposal of long-lived assets, net of (recoveries)

(4.3)


(1.2)


(4.4)


5.5

Impairment of goodwill




307.6

Total expenses

172.7


119.6


432.3


685.6

Income (loss) from operations

0.6


23.3


96.5


(250.8)

Other income (expense):








Interest expense, net

(17.5)


(20.8)


(47.6)


(60.9)

Interest income

4.2


1.9


11.5


4.3

Gain on debt extinguishment


8.2



8.2

Other (expense) income, net

(0.2)


1.1


(4.8)


5.9

Total other expense, net

(13.5)


(9.6)


(40.9)


(42.6)

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

(12.8)


13.7


55.6


(293.4)

Provision for income taxes

47.4


36.6


150.0


105.9

Net loss from continuing operations

(60.2)


(22.9)


(94.4)


(399.3)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit
(provision) of zero, zero, zero, and $(0.6), respectively

(1.6)


(2.9)


(4.6)


(99.1)

Net loss

(61.9)


(25.8)


(99.0)


(498.3)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
from continuing operations

(1.4)


(0.5)


(2.8)


(3.8)

Less: net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
from continuing operations

(0.3)



(0.9)


Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest from
discontinued operations




(1.2)

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$        (60.2)


$        (25.4)


$        (95.3)


$     (493.4)









Earnings Per Share (see numerator reconciliation below)








Net loss per share - Continuing operations:








Basic and diluted

$        (0.32)


$        (0.12)


$        (0.52)


$        (2.09)

Net loss per share - Discontinued operations:








Basic and diluted

$        (0.01)


$        (0.02)


$        (0.02)


$        (0.52)

Weighted average number of common shares used in computing net
loss per share:








Basic and diluted

190.2


188.9


190.0


189.0









EPS Numerator Reconciliation








Net loss attributable to common shareholders (from above)

$        (60.2)


$        (25.4)


$        (95.3)


$     (493.4)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, attributable to
common shareholders

1.6


2.9


4.6


97.9

Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to maximum
redemption value

(2.1)



(9.0)


Net loss from continuing operations available to common
shareholders

$        (60.6)


$        (22.5)


$        (99.7)


$     (395.5)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in millions)



Three Months Ended  
September 30,


Nine Months Ended  
September 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities








Net loss

$            (61.9)


$            (25.8)


$            (99.0)


$          (498.3)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:








Depreciation and amortization

28.3


27.0


84.2


83.6

Depreciation included in cost of goods sold

13.3


14.5


40.1


45.4

Gain on debt extinguishment


(8.2)



(8.2)

Impairment and disposal of long-lived assets, net of (recoveries)

(4.3)


(1.2)


(4.4)


5.5

Impairment of goodwill




307.6

Amortization of operating lease right of use assets

3.0


2.5


8.3


7.8

Share-based compensation

5.5


4.5


15.6


7.4

Allowance for credit losses

0.5


0.5


4.9


0.9

Deferred income taxes

(6.2)


(6.5)


(2.7)


(18.7)

Loss from disposal of discontinued operations


0.6



69.8

Other non-cash changes

(0.3)


1.7


0.9


5.0

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Inventories

(13.3)


26.2


(8.3)


66.5

Accounts receivable

(1.5)


(1.2)


(0.7)


(1.9)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4.9


4.3


(0.9)


9.3

Other assets

(1.1)


0.3


(6.1)


2.0

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

4.9


8.9


4.6


4.5

Income tax receivable / payable

0.5


(0.1)


(4.3)


(49.9)

Other liabilities


0.9


0.2


(14.4)

Operating lease liabilities

(1.6)


(2.1)


(6.0)


(6.9)

Deferred revenue

2.3


(2.2)


5.3


(6.0)

Uncertain tax position liabilities

51.0


50.7


203.8


61.8

Other long-term liabilities

1.8


(1.8)


(0.7)


(2.6)

Proceeds received from insurance for operating expenses

4.4



5.9


Net cash provided by operating activities

30.3


93.4


240.8


70.4

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of property and equipment

(36.9)


(6.3)


(79.0)


(31.0)

Capitalized interest

(1.2)


0.9


(0.9)


0.1

Purchases of internal use software

(6.8)


(3.4)


(18.3)


(7.7)

Purchases of short-term investments

(80.0)



(80.0)


Cash paid for licenses

(6.5)



(7.0)


(4.0)

Payment for initial direct costs on finance leases

(0.6)



(0.6)


Proceeds from disposal activities

0.3


3.5


1.0


11.7

Proceeds from notes receivable repayments

0.3


0.2


0.9


0.6

Proceeds received from insurance recoveries on property and equipment



0.5


Net cash used in investing activities

(131.5)


(5.0)


(183.4)


(30.3)

Cash flows from financing activities








Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(12.2)



(12.3)


Payments on finance lease obligations

(1.9)


(1.8)


(5.5)


(5.7)

Payments on notes payable

(1.4)


(0.7)


(3.8)


(5.5)

Payments on construction finance liabilities

(0.9)


(0.7)


(2.5)


(1.3)

Payments and costs related to consolidated VIE settlement transaction



(5.1)


Distributions to subsidiary non-controlling interest



(1.1)


(0.1)

Payments on private placement notes


(47.6)



(47.6)

Payments for debt issuance costs


(0.4)



(0.4)

Proceeds from non-controlling interest holders' subscription



3.0


Proceeds from equity exercises



0.2


Net cash used in financing activities

(16.4)


(51.3)


(27.1)


(60.6)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, and cash equivalents

(117.5)


37.2


30.3


(20.5)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

356.1


159.9


208.0


213.8

Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, beginning of
period


1.8


0.3


5.7

Less: cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period


(0.1)



(0.1)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$            238.6


$            198.9


$            238.6


$            198.9


The consolidated statements of cash flows include continuing operations and discontinued operations for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we supplement our results with non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin %, adjusted net (loss) income, adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share, and free cash flow. The Company calculates EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and also excludes certain extraordinary items; adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as % of revenue, adjusted net (loss) income as net income (loss) less certain extraordinary items; adjusted EPS as adjusted net (loss) income divided by basic and diluted shares outstanding; and free cash flow as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating results and financial performance. We believe these measures are useful to investors as they are widely used measures of performance and can facilitate comparison to other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not, and should not be considered as, measures of liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of these limitations, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with GAAP financial performance measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found below. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

June 30,
2024

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(60.2)

$

(25.4)

$

(12.0)

$

(95.3)

$

(493.4)

Add (deduct) impact of:











Interest expense, net

$

17.5

$

20.8

$

15.4

$

47.6

$

60.9

Interest income

$

(4.2)

$

(1.9)

$

(4.0)

$

(11.5)

$

(4.3)

Provision for income taxes

$

47.4

$

36.6

$

47.2

$

150.0

$

105.9

Depreciation and amortization

$

28.3

$

27.0

$

28.1

$

84.2

$

82.6

Depreciation included in cost of goods sold

$

13.3

$

14.6

$

13.3

$

40.1

$

42.7

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

42.1

$

71.8

$

88.0

$

215.0

$

(205.5)

EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)


15 %


26 %


29 %


24 %


(24 %)












Impairment of goodwill

$

$

$

$

$

307.6

Impairment and disposal of long-lived assets, net of
(recoveries)

$

(4.3)

$

(1.2)

$

1.2

$

(4.4)

$

5.5

Legislative campaign contributions

$

48.4

$

0.5

$

5.0

$

62.7

$

19.6

Acquisition, transaction, and other non-recurring costs

$

2.6

$

8.5

$

4.3

$

10.6

$

16.1

Share-based compensation

$

5.5

$

4.5

$

5.0

$

15.6

$

7.4

Gain on debt extinguishment

$

$

(8.2)

$

$

$

(8.2)

Other (expense) income, net

$

0.2

$

(1.1)

$

1.8

$

4.8

$

(5.9)

Discontinued operations, net of tax, attributable to
common shareholders

$

1.6

$

2.9

$

1.6

$

4.6

$

97.9

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

96.1

$

77.7

$

107.0

$

308.8

$

234.5

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP)


34 %


28 %


35 %


35 %


28 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Unaudited)
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders to non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income, for each of the periods presented:


For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

June 30,
2024

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(60.2)

$

(25.4)

$

(12.0)

$

(95.3)

$

(493.4)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax,
attributable to common shareholders

$

1.6

$

2.9

$

1.6

$

4.6

$

97.9

Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to
maximum redemption value

$

(2.1)

$

$

1.9

$

(9.0)

$

Net loss from continuing operations available to common
shareholders

$

(60.6)

$

(22.5)

$

(8.5)

$

(99.7)

$

(395.5)

Add (deduct) impact of:


Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to
maximum redemption value

$

2.1

$

$

(1.9)

$

9.0

$

Impairment of goodwill

$

$

$

$

$

307.6

Impairment and disposal of long-lived assets, net of
(recoveries)

$

(4.3)

$

(1.2)

$

1.2

$

(4.4)

$

5.5

Legislative campaign contributions

$

48.4

$

0.5

$

5.0

$

62.7

$

19.6

Acquisition, transaction, and other non-recurring costs

$

2.6

$

8.5

$

4.3

$

10.6

$

16.1

Fair value of derivative liabilities - warrants

$

$

$

$

$

(0.3)

Adjusted net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)

$

(11.9)

$

(14.7)

$

0.2

$

(21.9)

$

(47.0)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Diluted Share (Unaudited)
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders per share to non-GAAP adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share, for each of the periods presented:


For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Amounts expressed are per share except for shares
which are in millions)

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

June 30,
2024

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(0.32)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.50)

$

(2.61)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax,
attributable to common shareholders

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

0.02

$

0.52

Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to
maximum redemption value

$

(0.01)

$

$

0.01

$

(0.05)

$

Net loss from continuing operations available to common
shareholders

$

(0.32)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.52)

$

(2.09)

Add (deduct) impact of:


Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest to
maximum redemption value

$

0.01

$

$

(0.01)

$

0.05

$

Impairment of goodwill

$

$

$

$

$

1.63

Impairment and disposal of long-lived assets, net of
(recoveries)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

$

(0.02)

$

0.03

Legislative campaign contributions

$

0.25

$

0.00

$

0.03

$

0.33

$

0.10

Acquisition, transaction, and other non-recurring costs

$

0.01

$

0.05

$

0.02

$

0.06

$

0.09

Fair value of derivative liabilities - warrants

$

$

$

$

$

0.00

Adjusted net (loss) income (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.06)

$

(0.08)

$

0.00

$

(0.12)

$

(0.25)

Basic and diluted shares outstanding


190.2


188.9


190.3


190.0


189.0

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP cash flow from operating activities to non-GAAP free cash flow, for each of the periods presented:


For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

(Amounts expressed in millions of United States dollars)

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

June 30,
2024

September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

Cash flow from operating activities

$

30.3

$

93.4

$

71.3

$

240.8

$

70.4

Payments for property and equipment

$

(36.9)

$

(6.3)

$

(26.5)

$

(79.0)

$

(31.0)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

(6.6)

$

87.2

$

44.8

$

161.8

$

39.4

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's expectations or forecasts of business, operations, financial performance, cash flows, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs and include statements regarding the potential approval of cannabis legalization for personal use in Florida , the Company's growth opportunities and the Company's positioning for the future. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our periodic reports subsequently filed with the United Sates Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company's filings on https://www.sedarplus.ca/landingpage/ . Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-reports-third-quarter-2024-results-ahead-of-florida-adult-use-vote-302296068.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2024/05/c9112.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaves, US flag.

Cannabis Round-Up: Harris  to Push for Federal Legalization, DEA Choosing Witnesses for Rescheduling Trial

October brought new developments in the cannabis and hemp industries, with Georgia's Hemp Farming Act coming into effect on October 1.

In California, Governor Newsom signed a bill legalizing Amsterdam-esque cannabis cafes, which will allow dispensaries to serve food and drinks and host live entertainment.

Meanwhile, Kentucky held its first lottery for medical cannabis business licenses as the DEA prepared to hold a hearing on rescheduling cannabis, and Vice President Harris included cannabis legalization in her policy agenda.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

×