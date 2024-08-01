Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

More Highly Anomalous Rare Earth and Lithium Assays in Brazil Itaipe Project

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Canada Nickel Provides Update on Crawford Project Optimization and Commencement of Pilot Plant Operation

FPX Nickel Adopts Best-in-Class Technology to Reduce Baptiste's Carbon Intensity and Receives BC Hydro Support

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Astral Resources

Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade

Excellent assay results received from a recently completed in-fill RC program at Kamperman to support a maiden MRE due in the September Quarter.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 26-hole/2,808 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 26-hole/2,808 metre reverse circulation (RC) infill and extensional drilling program completed at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project) with excellent results from the first 23 holes including:
    • 38 metres at 2.12g/t Au from 42 metres in FRC358;
    • 34 metres at 2.24g/t Au from 33 metres in FRC353;
    • 19 metres at 3.32g/t Au from 32 metres including 1 metre at 32.78g/t Au from 48 metres in FRC355;
    • 18 metres at 1.51g/t Au from 28 metres in FRC343;
    • 19 metres at 1.35g/t Au from 25 metres in FRC345;
    • 8 metres at 2.40g/t Au from 20 metres in FRC344;
    • 11 metres at 1.38g/t Au from 17 metres and 12 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 78 metres in FRC341;
    • 3 metres at 5.45g/t Au from 64 metres including 1 metre at 15.15g/t Au from 65 metres in FRC359;
    • 13 metres at 1.13g/t Au from 39 metres in FRC336;
    • 8 metres at 1.64g/t Au from 35 metres in FRC351;
    • 14 metres at 1.16g/t Au from 118 metres in FRC356;
    • 11 metres at 1.24g/t Au from 39 metres in FRC348; and
    • 4 metres at 3.09 g/t Au from 67 metres in FRC335;
  • In-fill results support the interpretation of a high-grade west-dipping zone of gold mineralisation extending from north to south over 450 metres of strike.
  • Extensional drilling shows that the mineralisation at Kamperman remains open both to the north and east.
  • The results will underpin a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Kamperman, due in the September Quarter, as part of an updated MRE for the Feysville Gold Project.
  • Kamperman represents a potential valuable source of high-grade satellite feed for the Mandilla Process Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.

Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “This 26-hole drill program is arguably the most successful program completed to date at Kamperman.

“These latest results confirm our geological interpretations with, pleasingly, a broad 30- metre-wide zone of consistent +2g/t gold mineralisation defined across multiple sections in the southern zone at Kamperman.

“Mineral Resource estimate work is now underway at Kamperman following receipt of these latest results, while the Rogan Josh and Think Big estimations are currently being finalised.

“The focus is now turning to the Theia Deposit at the Mandilla Gold Project, with the first phase (6,000 metres) of in-fill RC drilling expected to get underway next week.

“Following the completion of the Phase 1 program, Astral will return to Feysville following up the significant gold anomalies that were announced earlier this month in an area to the north-west of Kamperman.”

This announcement reports assay results for 23 holes of the 26-hole program. Assay results for the remaining three holes are pending.

Figure 1 – Map illustrating location of Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.

FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT

The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman – Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 14km south of the KCGM Super Pit in Kalgoorlie.

Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited. The area also hosts the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR).

Feysville hosts an MRE of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz of contained gold2 at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation for the project to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to a future operation based on Astral’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.

Locally, Feysville has been interpreted to contain upthrust ultramafics, emplaced within a sequence of volcanic sediments (the Black Flag sediment group), granitic intrusions, mafic basalts, gabbro and andesite.

A map of the Feysville Gold Project identifying tenements and deposits/prospects on local area geology is set out in Figure 2.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:aargold stocksgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
AAR:AU
Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Astral Resources

Astral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU)

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery


Keep reading...Show less

White Gold Corp. Encounters Highest Gold Values to Date and Doubles Strike Length of the Newly Discovered Gold-In-Soil Anomaly to 2.2 km on the QV Property and Prepares for Maiden Diamond Drill Program

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that infill and extension soil sampling has refined and extended the newly discovered gold-in-soil anomaly on its QV property to 2.2 km along strike (Figure 1). The soil anomaly is located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit and appears to be similar in character to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These new results form part of the Company's 2024 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer

Sandstone | Gum Creek Consolidation - August 2024

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District

Brightstar and Alto enter into scheme implementation deed. Brightstar acquires Montague East Gold Project from gateway. Brightstar placement to Raise $24 Million.

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL logo

Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024

EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Throughout the quarter, EMU has continued its primary focus on the Fiery Creek Prospect within the Georgetown Project, in North Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Astral Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Astral Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Apple reports third quarter results

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Issues Shares for Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Samples 34.8 % Cg in Newly Discovered Graphitic Rock Trends

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Engages Hatch to Consult on Plant Construction for Taiwan Battery Recycling Joint Venture

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Announces Successful Product Qualification and 100-Tonne Sale of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Graphite Investing

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

Gold and Critical Minerals Exploration - ​Company Update August 2024

×