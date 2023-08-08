Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2023

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. Q1 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: STGO Q1 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Acquisition of Anacortes closed in June
  • Updated ATO technical report shows expected gross revenue for ATO of $2.2B
  • Funding secured for the Phase 2 Expansion

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/176477_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176477

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

