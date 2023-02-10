Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

Zinc Investing News

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Shares for Debt Transactions

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) ("Slave Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,617,710 common shares ("Debt Shares") to certain of its directors and the Company's chief financial officer (the "Creditors") in exchange for the cancellation of the aggregate of $261,771 of fees and expenses owing. The Debt Shares are being issued at $0.10 per Debt Share, which is above the closing market price of the common shares of the Company as listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") on February 9, 2023, being $0.095, in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

The issuance of the Debt Shares to the Creditors constitutes a "related party transaction" as this term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101: Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the Debt Shares nor the aggregate debt exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. intends to develop the potential of its O'Connor Lake property, an historic zinc lead copper property located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The property is located south of Great Slave Lake and to the east of Pine Point project. The property was initially developed after the Second World War and subsequently abandoned in 1952 when the prices of zinc and lead collapsed post war. Slave Lake Zinc Corp. believes that it is well positioned to advance this project and to expand significantly the historic potential of the property. For more information, please visit www.zinccorp.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Slave Lake Zinc Corp.
Per:

Ritch Wigham CEO & Director
Phone: 604-396-5762
Email: rwigham@zinccorp.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in both Slave Lake Zinc's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "potential", "should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Information provided in this document is necessarily summarized and may not contain all available material information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, potential development and production at the Company's O'Connor Lake project, future oriented events and other statements that are not facts. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Slave Lake Zinc operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors. Although Slave Lake Zinc has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Slave Lake Zinc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Slave Lake Zinc does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154451

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Slave Lake ZincCSE:SLZBase Metals Investing
SLZ:CC
Slave Lake Zinc (CSE:SLZ)

Slave Lake Zinc


Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Acquires Significant Historic Database for O'Connor Lake Critical Metals Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company"): has recently acquired a significant database of historic (pre-1952) information pertaining to the O'Connor Lake zinc-lead-copper-silver -gold critical metals project. The Company is currently analyzing the new files and applying a modern exploration interpretation to them. The objective is to merge these new results with exploration results already generated by Slave Lake. The Company will use these combined results to coordinate the next phase of exploration consisting of geologic mapping and sampling, prospecting, and detailed geophysical surveys and to prioritize drill targets.

Slave Lake has recently reviewed our modern data with the Company's Geological consultants and a detailed interpretation of the lease portion of the 900-plus line kilometer airborne survey conducted earlier has been developed for follow up. The follow up interpretation contained within this small area to the south-west and parallel to the old head frame area has identified multiple new geophysical anomalies parallel to the main structural zone that was historically being developed prior to 1952. One strong new target is present southwest of the main zone and lies under water immediately offshore. Prior to application of modern exploration surveys this target would not be detected. Slave Lake will now conduct a detailed ground geophysical survey to define the target for drill testing. This survey work will utilize the ice cover on the lake to properly map the anomaly.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Announces: "We Have Only Scratched the Surface!"

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is actively exploring the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead prospect. The Company's claims are located in the South Slave district of Canada's Northwest Territories in a mining friendly region with good infrastructure and supply access. The property is located some 185 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife and 60 kilometers from an all-weather highway at Fort Resolution. Vein structures discovered prior to 1952 were developed using drilling, bulk sampling, and underground methods. The prospect then lay idle from 1952 until its acquisition in 2016 by Slave Lake Zinc with no modern exploration in the intervening years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering and Grant of Stock Options

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering and Grant of Stock Options

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) ("Slave Lake" or the "Company") announces a private placement offering of units in the Company's securities to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000, where each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.15share for two (2) years from the closing date of the offering of the units.

The Company also announces the grant of options to directors, officers, and consultants of Slave Lake to purchase up to 1,977,000 common shares its capital at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 2 years from the date of the grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Advances Its Critical Metals Zinc, Lead O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Advances Its Critical Metals Zinc, Lead O'Connor Lake Project

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is actively exploring the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead project located in the South Slave region of the NWT. The Company has progressively advanced its project using a systematic exploration process.

Slave Lake Zinc has now compiled results from the recent prospecting undertaken at the O'Connor Lake zinc - lead project. As a result of this new information and interpretation of the project geology, regional setting and structure, the Company is planning a major follow up prospecting and development program for 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Slave Lake Zinc Announces New Mineralization 5km from Headframe

Slave Lake Zinc Announces New Mineralization 5km from Headframe

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") is looking to advance the exploration opportunities at its O'Connor Lake zinc - lead - precious metals project. The Company's claims are located in the Northwest Territories South Slave region some 185 kilometers southeast of Yellowknife and 60 kilometers from an all-weather highway at Fort Resolution. This region has not been comprehensively explored within the last 50 years and certainly not with any modern techniques. The original work here, was prevalent in the late 1940's and 1950's with small production from a short vertical shaft and small drift. The property has essentially lain dormant since this time until Slave Lake Zinc acquired the original lease in 2016. The O'Connor Lake district is in a mining-friendly region of the NWT with reasonable infrastructure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14 th - 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14 th - 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Canada Nickel Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale (or arrange for purchase by substituted purchasers) the following equity securities of the Company on a bought deal basis for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$18.2 million (the " Public Offering "):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023

Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to report that 8,050,287 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of $0.55 issued on September 29 and October 1, 2020, have now been exercised prior to their January 31, 2023 expiry. The warrant exercises generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.4 million, with approximately $3.8 million coming from warrant exercises in January 2023. As of February 3, the Company's unaudited cash position is approximately $6.6 million with issued capital of 80,239,886 common shares.

Barksdale CEO Rick Trotman comments, "We would like to thank all of those that exercised their warrants over the past twelve months. Our great shareholder base, including Teck Resources, Delbrook Capital Advisors, US Global Investors, among others, have ensured that the Company is fully funded to execute our fully permitted San Antonio drilling program as well as to initiate drilling at Sunnyside when the final permit is delivered in the next few months."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Highlights

  • Another key milestone for advancing Crawford Nickel Project towards production
  • Anglo American to become a 9.9% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Anglo American today to make an approximately $24 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of $1.95 per Common Share, a 10% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Marvel Receives Drill Permit, Key Lake - Highway Zone Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) – Trading Halt

RC Drilling at Chalice West and Miitel South

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

Related News

technology investing

Tara Berrie Appointed To ChemX Board

Copper Investing

Regional Targeting Program Underway At Palma Project

rare earth investing

Latest Assays Reinforce High-Grade Gold Potential At Tanami Gold Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Lithium Investing

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Investing

Public Education Key to Nuclear Energy Acceptance, Forum Energy Metals CEO Says

×