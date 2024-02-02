Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Skyharbour Resources Grants Incentive Stock Options

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted 4,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.59 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-five projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 520,000 hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.

Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $33 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $27 million worth of shares being issued and over $20 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20231219_V2.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Investor Relations Manager
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its 8,000 metre winter drill campaign at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes at Russell and then plans to move the drill rig over to its adjacent 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project, to complete 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. Skyharbour's geologists and contracted drilling crew are working out of an exploration camp at the project located on the McArthur River-Key Lake haul road within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit at the Wheeler River Project. The Company is fully funded and permitted for this winter drill campaign, as well as for future drilling and other exploration programs later in 2024 at Russell and Moore.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Company is planning a follow up drill program for the winter of 2024, consisting of 1,000 to 1,500 meters of drilling in up to five (5) diamond drill holes, with potential to expand the program. The priority will be to follow up on the clay alteration zone with elevated uranium that was identified in the winter of 2023 with a focus on the area of transition between the K- and H-Zones (Figure 2).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Azincourt Energy to Drill Test Clay Alteration at the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the winter drill program at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20231219.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

FN Media Group News Commentary - Experts see that base demand for uranium will continue to outpace the combined existing production, secondary supply and returning mine production through 2040, according to projections. A recent article in the American Nuclear Society's site, NuclearNewswire, said Investors continue to be bullish on uranium, according to a number of recent news reports. Stockhead recently trumpeted, "Uranium has started 2024 the same way it ended 2023—like a bull in a china shop. Spot prices are now agonizingly close to US$100lb for the first time since 2008, with term pricing not far behind." Similarly, Mining.com noted, "The spot price of uranium continues to rise, boosted by pledges to triple nuclear power by mid-century, supply hiccups from producers such as Cameco . . . and the looming threat of a ban on Russian exports to the West." It continued: "Supply and demand: A major factor behind the bullish outlook is that the demand for uranium in Western markets (excluding Russia)—currently at approximately 200 million pounds—is about 40 million pounds greater than the radioactive metal's supply. Furthermore, market analysts project an average supply deficit of 35 million pounds per year over the next decade. That projection considers existing production, secondary supply, and returning mining production. Ramping up production: Stockhead observed that a number of mining operations are ramping up their uranium production, including Boss Energy's Honeymoon (in South Australia), Paladin Energy's Langer Heinrich (in Namibia), and Cameco's McArthur River project (in Saskatchewan, Canada). The latter company plans to increase its uranium production to 22 million pounds this year. However, to meet the market's base demand out to 2040, much more production will be required from additional mining operations. Unfortunately, a new uranium mine can take as long as 15 years to come on line from discovery to first production, so meeting the demand will be difficult. Therefore, the "underlying market fundamentals are still ratcheting tighter," according to Leigh Goehring managing partner with natural resource investors Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates. Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC), FISSION URANIUM CORP. (OTCQX: FCUUF) (TSX: FCU), IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCQX: ISENF) (TSX-V: ISO), Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: SYHBF) (TSX-V: SYH).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF) (FSE: SC1P) (the "Company") is pleased to invite shareholders and the investment community to come to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference hosted by Cambridge House International on January 21st and 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Skyharbour's management will be at the Company's booth #604 throughout the conference and we look forward to greeting investors and conference attendees. You can register for the conference at:

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Imperial declares first quarter 2024 dividend

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today declared a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024.

This first quarter 2024 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2023 dividend of 50 cents per share.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Imperial announces fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results

  • Quarterly net income of $1,365 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $1,311 million and cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital 1 of $1,799 million
  • Upstream production of 452,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day, highest in over 30 years when adjusted for divestment of XTO Energy Canada
  • Highest ever quarterly production at Kearl of 308,000 total gross oil-equivalent barrels per day (218,000 barrels Imperial's share)
  • Started steam injection at Cold Lake Grand Rapids, which will be the first deployment in industry of solvent-assisted SAGD technology
  • Strong Downstream operating performance with refinery capacity utilization of 94 percent, following completion of the largest planned turnaround in Sarnia site history
  • Returned more than $2.7 billion to shareholders in the fourth quarter, including successful completion of the substantial issuer bid
  • Quarterly dividend increased by 20 percent from 50 cents to 60 cents per share
  • Released annual corporate Sustainability report, outlining the company's sustainability focus areas and progress

Imperial (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO):

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Tisdale Clean Energy Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - February 1, 2024 Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. (the " Company " or " Tisdale ") (CSE:TCEC ) ( OTC:TCEFF ) ( FSE:T1KC ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued a further 6,362,216 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,145,199.  Each "Unit" issued in the second tranche of the Offering consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.30 until February 1, 2026.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

PrairieSky will release its 2023 annual and fourth quarter results on Monday, February 12, 2024 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's 2023 fourth quarter and year-end results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and the annual information form will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Completes Acquisition of the Titan Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Titan uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Titan" or the "Property") from CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (the "Vendor") pursuant to a property acquisition agreement dated January 12, 2024 (the "Purchase Agreement"). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement (the "Service Agreement") with Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced continuing positive results from its on-going drill program at its Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. 10 holes are reported with depths ranging from 350 to 600 feet. 5 holes returned significant uranium grades and thicknesses. Grade thicknesses ("GT") over the economic cutoff of 0.3 ranged from 0.41 to 1.216 in the 3 holes with anomalous mineralization detected in 7 of the 10 holes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×