Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Rogan Josh In-fill Completed Ahead of Mineral Resource Estimation

Remaining assay results from RC drilling at Rogan Josh received. Assay results for Kamperman RC drilling pending. Maiden Mineral Resource Estimates for Rogan Josh and Kamperman, and an updated MRE for Think Big, due in September Quarter.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to provide assay results from the remaining 16 holes (940 metres) of a 32-hole RC drilling program undertaken at the Rogan Josh Prospect, part of the Company’s 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS
  • All outstanding assay results from the Rogan Josh in-fill program now received, with results reported for the final 16 holes for 940 metres.
  • Best results from the Rogan Josh in-fill program include:
    • 8 metres at 1.35g/t Au from 55 metres in FRC325;
    • 8 metres at 1.28g/t Au from 43 metres in FRC287;
    • 5 metres at 1.79g/t Au from 32 metres in FRC326;
    • 3 metres at 1.89g/t Au from 57 metres in FRC286;
    • 4 metres at 1.31g/t Au from 54 metres in FRC285;
    • 4 metres at 1.57g/t Au from 48 metres in FRC330; and
    • 12 metres at 0.72g/t Au from 13 metres in FRC329.
  • Cube Consulting currently finalising maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Rogan Josh and a revised MRE for Think Big.
  • A 26-hole (2,808 metre) RC drill program in-filling the Kamperman prospect has been completed, with assay results pending.
  • Following receipt of the Kamperman assay results, a maiden Kamperman MRE will be prepared, with expected delivery of MRE’s for Rogan Josh, Think Big and Kamperman due in the September Quarter 2024.


Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “Recent exploration activity at Feysville demonstrated the potential of the Project to provide multiple gold deposits capable of producing satellite feed for the 2.5mtpa Mandilla process plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.

“The recently completed drill programs will provide critical data into Mineral Resource Estimates for the Feysville Project, being Think Big, Rogan Josh and Kamperman. The previously reported Think Big MRE of 116,000 oz was unconstrained (not reported within an optimised pit shell), so it is expected a small decrease will be incurred when applying open pit constraints as is best practice. On the upside, we are very confident that inaugural contributions from Kamperman and Rogan Josh will see a material increase in the aggregate Mineral Resources at Feysville following the positive exploration results reported, primarily at Kamperman, over the last 18 months or so.

“The recent success of a reconnaissance drill program in identifying a potential Kamperman-style analogue, coupled with an extension to gold mineralisation associated with the regional-scale Ethereal Shear, indicates there is significant potential for further growth at Feysville.

“Preparation works are now underway for a 14,000 metre RC in-fill program at the Mandilla Gold Project’s cornerstone Theia deposit. This will support an MRE update for Mandilla ahead of detailed mine design for the Mandilla Pre-Feasibility Study.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Horizon Minerals

Group Mineral Resources Statement

Following the successful completion of the merger between Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) and Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX: GSR), additional resource model work and reviews, the Company is pleased to provide a consolidated statement of group Mineral Resources as of 30 June 2024.

Impact Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Cashflow Report

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Impact Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
B2Gold Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the North American markets close on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Kerry Stevenson, gold bars.

Kerry Stevenson: Ready to Invest After Cashing Out (Gold, Biotech and More)

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Kerry Stevenson, host of Making Money Matter, explained why she sold all but three stocks in her portfolio late last year, and what she's doing with her money now.

"I actually cashed in the whole portfolio aside from one coal stock ... and two gold stocks," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium. "I've been sitting in cash up until about two and a half weeks ago, when I've come back in with quite big licks on four stocks, and I've still got some cash where I'm looking at some of the small caps."

One gold stock Stevenson is "very happy" with is Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF), formerly Gascoyne Resources, which she said has undergone a turnaround since Managing Director Simon Lawson took the helm.

Joe Cavatoni, gold bars.

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Next Price Catalyst After Record H1 Performance

Joe Cavatoni, senior market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, reviewed gold's H1 performance and outlined what factors could drive the yellow metal in the second half of the year.

In his opinion, the sector's east/west divide remains, and will be key to watch as 2024 continues.

"I think that what we're looking at in the second half of the year is whether or not the eastern investor, who doesn't really pay much attention to where US rates are, or real rates are in western markets — they're looking at their homegrown investment requirements — will they stay active and actually continue to make that investment into gold in their investment portfolios," he said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium.

Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Commenced, Second 2024 Campaign

Group Mineral Resources Statement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement

Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

