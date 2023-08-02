Major Copper Discovery At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Laboratories Enter Strategic Collaboration for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries. This collaboration synergizes both companies' unique materials and technologies to establish an efficient, sustainable battery supply chain.

Nanoramic will contribute its discarded Neocarbonix® lithium-ion battery cathode electrodes, notable for their high-performance, low-cost nanocarbon mesh binding structure, for testing with RecycLiCo's proprietary lithium-ion battery recycling process, which has proven up to 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt from conventional waste cathode materials. The collaboration aims to attain mutual recognition of the future integration of Nanoramic and RecycLiCo technologies in commercial operations.

Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes offer a solution to potential bans on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging RecycLiCo's expertise in conversion of waste cathodes into valuable battery-grade materials, both parties are working to "close the loop" by returning the recycled product back to Nanoramic for cell production and further electrochemical analysis.

Nanoramic Founder, John Cooley, said, "Sustainability has always been at the heart of Nanoramic, so this exciting partnership with RecycLiCo is crucial in our mission to reduce the end-to-end impact of battery manufacturing and use. It is also further proof that we at Nanoramic are continuing to grow and stand out in the global market. We're developing transformative technologies that are not just more sustainable, but enabling lower cost, faster charging, and higher performing batteries that will ultimately encourage more people to shift to electric vehicles, which will have huge benefits to society. We're proud that RecycLiCo is now joining us on that journey."

RecycLiCo's CEO, Zarko Meseldzija, said, "This collaboration places RecycLiCo at the forefront of battery recycling technology by working with next-generation cathode materials to demonstrate a closed-loop, sustainable process. We are delighted to work alongside Nanoramic, a company whose commitment to sustainability reflects our own. With our combined expertise, we're confident we can make a substantial contribution towards minimizing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices in the industry."

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Nanoramic

Nanoramic® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Nanoramic is backed by 14 years of research with over 200 granted and pending patents. Today, Nanoramic works with some of the largest automakers and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix® at the Core. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix® at the Core electrodes and FastCap® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com .

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has provided acceptance of the joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Zenith Chemical Corporation ("Zenith").

Under the Agreement, RecycLiCo and Zenith will enter into a 50-50 joint venture to build a 2,000 metric ton per year lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Taiwan. The plant, estimated to cost US$25 million, will use RecycLiCo's proprietary process to convert lithium-ion battery waste into lithium-ion battery cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide and other related products.  As consideration for contributing half of the capital required, Zenith will hold a 50% interest in the joint venture. As consideration for contributing 40% of the capital required and granting a license for its technology, RecycLiCo will also hold a 50% in the joint venture.

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the loop on the lithium-ion battery supply chain with its patented recycling and upcycling process. Using the Company's battery-ready material, new battery cells were successfully assembled, and their performance was validated by C4V

C4V is an intellectual property company that creates next-generation storage materials with expertise in electrode design and process development to fast-track Gigafactory deployment across the globe. C4V technology is foundational to North America's largest home-grown lithium-ion battery Gigafactory, iM3NY, in Endicott, New York and is the only Gigafactory across the globe with an ex-Asia supply chain.

TSXV: AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE 2AM) RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., formerly American Manganese, a battery materials company focused on the development of novel and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce its change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or "Company"). The name change better reflects the Company's core competencies and mission in lithium-ion battery recycling-upcycling and clearly communicates the Company's commercial opportunities to potential partners and shareholders

The Company's common shares began trading on the various stock exchanges on October 3, 2022, under the new name. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchanges will remain the same. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares will be 75629Y108 and the new ISIN number will be CA75629Y1088.

TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) American Manganese Inc. (the "Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has consented to the Company proceeding with the change of name to RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

The Company will be proceeding with its name change and expects to complete the process in the coming weeks. The stock symbols for the Company on the various stock exchange will remain the same, after completion of the name change. On the TSXV the symbol will remain unchanged as "AMY"; on the OTCQB it will remain unchanged as "AMYZF"; and on the FSE it will remain unchanged at "2AM".

American Manganese Inc (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("Company"), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, a pioneer in advanced lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling, and its R&D partner Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), are pleased to announce that the leach section of its technology defining demonstration plant project has achieved over 99% extraction of lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese from lithium-ion battery production scrap

During the demonstration plant's leach stage testing, various operating parameters were investigated to determine the optimal conditions and collect data for ongoing commercial plant design and planning. Analysis of a range of leach data showed that the successful extraction results were achieved.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced that it has initiated integrated system startup at its Fair Oaks, Indiana demonstration and optimization facility. The system will allow Bion to demonstrate the effectiveness of its core ammonia recovery technology at commercial scale.

Bion will operate the integrated Ammonia Recovery System (ARS) in 'startup mode' for approximately one week, running liquids to check for pressure integrity and establish baselines. Once the startup phase is complete, the system will begin processing digestate, the manure residual after methane has been extracted through anaerobic digestion. Bion anticipates 3-4 weeks to achieve steady state operations and 4 to 12 weeks to produce repeatable operating data that is consistent with the requirements needed to support the existing economic models.

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:BTCW; OTCQB:BCNWF ), announces a shares for debt arrangement.

Shares for Debt

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: June 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Blockmate Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of CAD$820,000 which will be used for general working capital purposes. In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company has issued 16,400,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share, and one common share purchase warrant exercisable to acquire a further common share at a price of $0.075 until June 15, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until October 16, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions were paid by the Company in connection with completion of the Offering.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) ("Enterprise" or the "Company") announces the voting results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 13, 2023. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), reports that the Company has granted 5,200,000 incentive stock options to certain of its directors, officers, and employees. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.48 per share for a five-year term. Any shares issued on the exercise of these stock options will be subject to a four- month holding period from the date of the grant.

