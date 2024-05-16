Osino Resources Corp. ( TSX:OSI.V ) ( NSX:OSN ) ( FSE:RSR1 ) (" Osino " or the " Company ") today announced that (i) it obtained on May 2, 2024 a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Yintai Gold Co., Ltd (" Yintai ") will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Osino for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share (the " Arrangement "), all as more particularly described in Osino's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2024 (the " Circular "); and (ii) Yintai has obtained the approval of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Colosseum Delivers More High Grade Gold Intercepts
Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce further significant gold values from drilling results at the Colosseum Gold Mine in California. The Company currently has a diamond and RC rig operating in the south pit undertaking infill and extensional drilling.
Highlights
- Results received from diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling within the south pit, comprising infill and extensional drilling
- Final results from diamond drillhole CM24-16 received, increasing the intercept from 88m to 104.7m:
- 104.7m @ 3.65g/t Au from 77.23m
- Incl. 12.2m @ 8.40g/t Au from 108.81m
- 12.8m @ 2.18g/t Au from 208.17m
- 104.7m @ 3.65g/t Au from 77.23m
- First results from the RC program have been received, with the following significant results:
- RC24-003 25.9m @ 1.91g/t Au from 57.91m
- Incl. 3.05m @ 3.05g/t Au from 57.91m
- RC24-004 3.05m @ 1.92g/t Au from 86.86m 3.05m @ 2.95g/t Au from 94.48m
- RC24-008 74.7m @ 4.27g/t Au from 77.72m
- Incl. 27.4m @ 7.82g/t Au from 88.39m
- RC24-003 25.9m @ 1.91g/t Au from 57.91m
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) underway, with an expected release in early June to be followed by mining studies
Diamond drillhole CM24-16 was first reported in April 2024, with assays returned for the upper portion of the hole (88m @ 4.18g/t Au). The hole was extended to ensure that it finished outside of the sedimentary breccia, with recent assays extending the intersection to 104.7m @ 3.65g/t Au.
The RC drill rig is focused on infill drilling and testing the margins of the existing Mineral Resource. Significant results received to date include 74.7m @ 4.27g/t Au and 25.9m @ 1.92g/t Au.
The Mineral Resource update is currently underway. Results from CM24-16 will be included in this update, however the RC results will be included in a subsequent update later in the year.
Commenting on the study, Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, stated:
“These drill hole results are further confirmation that the Colosseum project has delivered consistent gold grades in a wide zone.
“With the updated MRE expected in the next few weeks, we plan to move quickly to determining a mine plan to extract value for our shareholders.”
Drilling Results
Following a scheduled break, the drill crews returned to site and continued drilling within the south pit at Colosseum. The aim of the diamond drilling program is to extend the mineralised zone at depth, below the existing Mineral Resource, whilst the RC program is undertaking infill work as well as better defining the margins of mineralisation.
The RC drilling intersected mineralisation within the sedimentary and felsite breccia units in RC24-003 and RC24-004. Both holes intersected mineralization in more sulphide rich zones containing pyrite, sphalerite, and/or galena >5%.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Dateline Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Achilles Delivers Outstanding Gold and Silver Results
5 metres at 16.9g/t gold, 1,473g/t silver* & 15.0% lead+zinc
Max. grades of 45.0g/t gold, +3,000g/t silver* & 38.8% lead+zinc
Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX: AGC) (“AGC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the follow-up drilling program comprising nine reverse circulation (RC) holes for 1,461 metres has now been completed at Achilles.
This drill program covered over half a kilometre of strike and has extended mineralisation beyond the discovery holes recently reported1 (Figures 1 to 4).
Laboratory analyses from the first holes drilled were expedited, with results extending and significantly upgrading high-grade gold-silver-base metal mineralisation down dip and along strike.
Assay Results
A3RC030 tested to the east and down dip of previously reported results from A3RC028 and A3RC020, returning:
- 5m at 16.9g/t Au, 1,473g/t Ag* & 15.0% Pb+Zn from 112m
- and 3m at 19g/t Ag & 19.5% Pb+Zn from 139m
- within a mineralised 43m zone of 2.2g/t Au, 196g/t Ag* & 3.6% Pb+Zn from 99m
- Zone reaches maximum grades of 45.0g/t gold, at least 3,000g/t silver and 38.8% Pb+Zn (Figure 1)
A3RC032 also intersected exceptional grades down dip from A3RC027, with drilling difficulties resulting in the hole ending in mineralisation:
- 8m at 1.0g/t Au, 520g/t Ag, 0.6% Cu & 6.2% Pb+Zn from 131m to end of hole
- including 3m at 1.2g/t Au, 1,237g/t Ag, 1.3% Cu & 13.9% Pb+Zn from 133m, with maximum grades of 2.7g/t gold and 2,590g/t silver
A3RC031 stepped northward 70 metres from A3RC028 and returned:
- 4m at 0.17g/t Au**, 545g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 2.9% Pb+Zn from 123m and occurs within a broad lower grade interval.
Silver Results
Drill hole A3RC030 returned intercepts for silver that triggered overgrade levels higher than 3,000g/t, which is greater than the laboratory can analyse in Australia. These intercepts have been calculated using 3,000g/t Ag for the 115- 116 metre interval. This sample is being sent to Canada for gravimetric analysis and the final results for silver will be reported once received.
Future Exploration
Given these very strong results, assays for the six holes pending (A3RC033-38) have also been expedited and are expected in the coming weeks.
The overall mineralised body is interpreted to dip moderately to the east and remains completely open at depth and along strike. The geometry of the high- grade zones within the broader mineralisation are still unknown but are likely vertical, en-echelon shaped, shear related opening structures.
AGC’s exploration team are currently designing and permitting the next phase of exploration for Achilles that is likely to include continued RC drilling along strike and deeper diamond drilling to test the currently defined high grade mineralisation, along with further drilling at three additional targets at Achilles.
AGC Managing Director, Glen Diemar said“Achilles is producing some exceptional grades in the drill bit. The first six holes have produced grades including combined lead and zinc to 38%, gold to 45g/t and silver above 3,000g/t. This silver result is so high grade the laboratory is sending the sample to Canada for further analysis, which is a rare occurrence.”
“We are extremely happy with how Achilles is taking shape. With drilling now spread across more than half a kilometre of strike we are excited to see how big this can get. I look forward to the results of the next six holes and can already see that Achilles has a prominent future within the Cobar Basin.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Australian Gold and Copper Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ongoing Metallurgical Testwork Continues to Improve Hualilan Economics
Unlocks the low-grade zinc concentration pathway
Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) reports ongoing metallurgical testwork investigating a potential low-grade zinc concentrate pathway. This program was undertaken to evaluate one of the several clear and material opportunities for improvement of the Hualilan Scoping Study, for inclusion in the Pre-Feasibility Study.
Highlights
- Metallurgical testwork has shown zinc (“Zn”) at head grades as low as 0.4% Zn can be economically recovered compared with the 1.5% Zn cut-off grade used in the Scoping Study (“SS”)
- Potentially unlocks 211.5 kt of Zn1 in the Hualilan Mineral Resource Estimate (above 0.4% Zn cut-off) compared with the 62 kt Zn produced in the Scoping Study mine plan2
- The testwork produced a Zn 55% concentrate grade compared to 50% Zn concentrate2 grade in previous testwork, which will provide a significant boost to Zn payability
- Testwork produced a simplified flowsheet with lower reagent consumption, potentially reducing operating costs
- In addition to Zn recovery, and higher Zn concentrate grades the testwork improved previous results including:
- increased gold recovery of 97.5% (94.9% in the SS2)
- increased silver recovery of 93.0% (90.8% in the SS2)
- anticipated lead recovery of 80-85% (76.8% in the SS2).
- superior recovery of the Au/Ag into products with the highest Au/Ag payability
- Next phase of testwork (evaluating performance at a range of Zn and Au head grades) is underway to allow this pathway to be incorporated into the upcoming Hualilan Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS").
"We are excited to announce that our latest metallurgical testwork has significantly improved our Hualilan Project. By unlocking the potential to economically recover zinc at head grades as low as 0.4%, we are now able to access 211.5 kt of zinc within the Hualilan Mineral Resource Estimate. This is a substantial increase compared to the 62 kt of zinc initially included in the Scoping Study mine plan.
The testwork also achieved a higher zinc concentrate grade of 55%, which will notably enhance zinc payability. Alongside zinc, we have also seen improvements in gold and silver recoveries, reaching 97.5% and 93.0% respectively. The simplified flowsheet reduces reagent consumption, also has the ability to potential lower our operating costs.
These material opportunities include:
1. The recently confirmed conversion of the Au-Ag concentrate produced by the flotation circuit into doré on site, thereby reducing freight and TC/RC costs and increasing payability.
2. Inclusion of a heap leach, alongside a floatation circuit, to capture value from the low-grade portion of the Hualilan orebody, which was excluded under the low-risk/ high-grade/ low- tonnage scoping study strategy.
3. Re-optimisation focused on a larger open pit case rather than the high-grade/ low-tonnage underground focused Scoping Study strategy given the improved gold price and outlook.
4. Re-optimisation of both the underground and open pit (which was done at a gold price of US$1700) using the materially lower costs and cut-off grades supported by work subsequent to the completion of the Scoping Study.
5. Reduction in the cut-off grade of zinc ore fed into the flotation circuit as outlined in this ASX release.
The results of the testwork investigating the potential lower-grade zinc concentrate pathway support the generation of a simplified flow sheet permitting:
- Zn recoveries from material with Zn grades as low as 0.4%;
- Production of a high-grade Zn concentrate (up to 55% Zn) from this low zinc head grade material, a significant improvement to earlier testwork results;
- Recoveries of Au, Ag and Pb which outperform the assumptions used in the Hualilan SS.
- Successful suppression of Au and Ag in the Zn concentrate into other products where payabilities for Au and Ag are significantly higher.
- Potential reduction in operating costs via the simpler flow sheet with lower reagent consumption.
This metallurgical study provides the potential to unlock a significant proportion of the zinc at Hualilan. Based on flotation test work undertaken prior to the SS, an assumption was used in the Scoping Study that an economic zinc concentrate was only achievable from head grades ≥1.5% Zn. The Hualilan Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") contains approximately 211.5 kt Zn above 0.4% Zn compared with the 62 kt Zn produced in the SS mine plan which focused on the high-grade core of Hualilan.
This 62 kt of Zn contributed revenue of $US1322million to the overall SS revenue of $US1,1572 million. Thus, the additional zinc recovery has the potential to provide a material increase in the revenue and overall value of Hualilan.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Challenger Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ALX Resources
Overview
ALX Resources (TSXV:AL,FWB:6LLN,OTC:ALXEF) is dedicated to providing shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which include uranium, lithium, nickel–copper–cobalt and gold.
Using the latest technologies, ALX plans and executes well-designed exploration programs and holds over 240,000 hectares of prospective properties in Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario, Canada.Having operations in stable Canadian jurisdictions strategically positions ALX Resources in key exploration areas with strong potential for economic base metals deposits, producing gold mines and the richest uranium deposits in the world. This includes the Firebird nickel (formerly Falcon Nickel) and Flying Vee nickel-copper-cobalt projects, and the Sceptre gold project, all located in Northern Saskatchewan.
ALX is planning a 2024 summer exploration program at its Hydra Lithium Project in the James Bay region of Quebec, a joint venture with Forrestania Resources Ltd., which includes a prospecting and geological mapping program to locate pegmatite bodies in the field as a follow-up to ALX's 2023 exploration activities.ALX also holds interests in several uranium exploration properties in Northern Saskatchewan, including the Gibbons Creek uranium project comprising eight claims covering 13,864 hectares. The company has completed its 2024 winter drilling program that consisted of five holes totaling 905.4 meters. Four of the five holes have uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity, based upon hand-held scintillometer readings on the drill core, downhole gamma probe results, and visual observation of uranium minerals. Analytical results are pending.
“Walking Mag” survey technique at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in 2023
ALX has a 20 percent interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project in which Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) owns 80 percent. Denison has funded approximately $7 million in exploration to date. The property is subject to certain royalties held by underlying vendors. The 2023 Hook-Carter airborne Z-Axis Tipper electromagnetic survey successfully outlined historical conductors present at Hook-Carter and resolved new conductors in deeper terrain that were not identified by previous geophysical surveys.
The company also completed a surface prospecting program in October 2023 at its 100 percent-owned McKenzie Lake uranium project located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan.
Along with ALX’s rich portfolio of diverse assets in world-renowned jurisdictions, identifying undervalued and underexplored assets is the company’s strong suit. As early adopters of new methods of exploration, the company embodies innovation with its willingness to utilize new geochemical and geophysical technologies. This includes artificial intelligence recognition methods and other emerging science-focused exploration tools.
ALX has a world-class management team led by chairman and CEO Warren Stanyer who has more than 27 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, focused mostly on uranium exploration in Saskatchewan.
Company Highlights
- Uses the latest technologies to execute well-designed exploration programs in their primary projects located in the stable jurisdictions of Saskatchewan, Quebec and Ontario.
- Acts as a prospect generator to explore and develop mineral properties for option.
- In October 2019, high grade nickel was located on surface from the company’s first site visit to the Firebird nickel project in Saskatchewan with the additional presence of copper anomalies.
- Owns and gold exploration properties within the Red Lake Mining District, a region that has produced over 28 million ounces of gold since mines began production in 1925.
- Acquired by staking in 2021 the 100 percent-owned Sabre, McKenzie Lake and Javelin uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan, Canada with no underlying royalties.
- ALX Resources recently completed a drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium project in the Northern Athabasca Basin, comprising approximately 905.4 meters, at the site of untested geochemical anomalies.
- Acquired the Hydra Lithium Project in a world-class lithium exploration district in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. The project consists of 306 mineral claims in eight sub-projects totalling 29,262 hectares (72,306 acres).
- ALX Resources acquired by staking the 31,808-hectare (78,598 acres) Anchor Lithium Project within the Meguma Terrane of central and western Nova Scotia, Canada.
- ALX Resources purchased the Reindeer Lithium project and staked the Crystal Lithium Project in Saskatchewan, each of which ALX believes to be underexplored for lithium-bearing pegmatites in the modern era.
Key Projects
Hydra Lithium Project
ALX Resources owns a 50 percent interest in the Hydra Lithium Project in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. The remaining 50 percent interest is owned by Forrestania Resources (ASX:FRS). The project comprises eight sub-projects totaling 29,262 hectares. Hydra’s sub-projects include Volta (4,751 hectares), Echo (5,566 hectares), Nike (2,462 hectares), Sprite (3,437 hectares), Cobra (4,249 hectares), Viper (1,280 hectares), Python East (3,218 hectares) and Python West (4,298 hectares), Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatites.
2024 Summer Exploration Program
Planning for 2024 summer exploration at the Hydra lithium project is underway which includes a prospecting and geological mapping program, designed to locate pegmatite bodies in the field as a follow-up to ALX's 2023 exploration activities at Hydra which highlights the following:
- Python West: 30 samples collected with sample #F435054 taken from a pegmatite boulder returned 278 parts per million (ppm) lithium, 575 ppm cesium and 865 ppm rubidium. Positive geochemical ratios were calculated and are interpreted as pathfinders for LCT pegmatites: K/Rb (17.1), K/Cs (26) and Nb/Ta (2.1);
- Python East: 15 samples collected and sample #F435156 taken from a pegmatite boulder returned 387 ppm lithium, 24.5 ppm cesium and 326 ppm rubidium;
- Sprite: 27 samples collected. Two samples collected from granitic and paragneiss outcrops samples returned lithium and rubidium values over 100 ppm;
- Volta: 21 samples collected. Biotite crystals were described in one outcrop sample that also showed orange luminescence under ultraviolet light that may suggest a fertile environment for LCT pegmatites. Follow-up in 2024 is planned.
- Echo: 1 sample collected. Prospecting in 2023 was impeded by fires, weather conditions and schedule constraints. Follow-up on first-priority targets detected by remote sensing is planned for 2024.
- Cobra: 10 samples collected. Follow-up on second-priority targets is planned for 2024.
- Nike: 2 samples were collected. Follow-up on second-priority targets is planned for 2024.
- Viper: No samples were collected. An airborne reconnaissance survey was carried out. Follow-up on second-priority targets is planned for 2024.
2023 Pegmatite sample from Python West
Gibbons Creek Uranium Project
ALX Resources completed a diamond drilling program in the winter of 2022 in the Northern Athabasca Basin, near Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The program comprised three holes, completed for a total of approximately 1,240 meters, atop two previously untested anomalies.
Drill hole GC22-01, along the southwestern portion of the Zinger Conductor, intersected high in the sandstone column, mineral alteration including pyrite, siderite, and bleaching, and low angle to core axis fracture zones that suggest a steep-dipping structure may project to the sub-Athabasca unconformity at an approximate downhole depth of 345 meters.
Drill hole GC22-02 tested the northeast section of the Zinger trend. It revealed discrete elevated gamma probe peaks that occur between 293.7 and 300.9 meters. Geochemical analysis of the samples collected over these horizons will help to determine the significance of these peaks.
ALX has completed its 2024 winter drilling program at Gibbons Creek which aimed to test for continuity of uranium mineralization first discovered in 1979 by Eldorado Nuclear and ALX in 2015. Five holes totaling 905.4 meters were completed with four of the five holes intersecting uranium mineralization at or near the unconformity. Mineralization found in the 2024 drilling was intersected in two areas located 500 meters apart within a target area that ALX defined in late 2023 through a high-resolution magnetic survey and a soil gas hydrocarbon survey.
Close-up of uranium mineralization in core sample from hole GC24-04 - peak radioactivity (8,662 cps) at 107.87 meters.
Hook Carter Project
The Hook-Carter project consists of eleven claims covering 25,115 hectares in the southwest corner of the Athabasca Basin. The project has excellent potential to host economic uranium deposits. Hook-Carter is interpreted to host the northeastern strike extension of the Patterson Lake Corridor, which hosts Nexgen Energy's Arrow uranium deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R uranium deposit and Purepoint Uranium’s Spitfire, Hornet and Dragon zones, which are in a joint venture with Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada. Hook-Carter also overlies the interpreted strike extension of the Carter and Derksen corridors, each highly prospective, under-explored corridor in which significant uranium mineralization may exist.
The 2023 ZTEM survey successfully outlined historical conductors at Hook-Carter and resolved new conductors in deeper terrain that were not identified by previous geophysical surveys.
Management Team
Warren Stanyer - Chairman and CEO
Warren Stanyer has over 27 years of experience in the mineral exploration industry, focused mostly on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. Stanyer began his career with Pioneer Metals, a diverse explorer for gold, base metals, and uranium, with properties in New Mexico, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. After gaining over a decade of experience, Stanyer accepted the role of president and CEO of Northern Continental Resources, a junior exploration company focused on uranium in the Athabasca Basin. He steered the successful sale of the company in 2009 to Hathor Exploration, in competition with Denison Mines.
Stanyer became chairman of Guyana Frontier Mining in December 2010; and, during his tenure, served as president and CEO. As a director of Alpha Minerals, a predecessor company of ALX, and following the Patterson Lake uranium discovery in 2012, Stanyer served as chairman of the special committee in 2013 during the acquisition of the company by Fission Uranium, subsequently serving as a director of Fission until 2014. Stanyer serves as president, CEO, and director of Nevada Sunrise Gold, a junior exploration company focused on gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium in Nevada. He is also a director of New Moon Minerals, a private mineral exploration company.
Patrick Groening - CFO and Director
Patrick Groening’s previous roles with public companies include more than nine combined years serving as CFO for both Strathmore Minerals and Fission Energy. He filled the same role for Jalna Minerals, Sernova, and Papuan Precious Metals, and performed dual roles of CFO and corporate secretary For Wolf Capital and Pacific Asia China Energy.
David Miller - Director
David Miller is a businessman, professional economic geologist, and has served as an elected member of the Wyoming Legislature. Miller was CEO of Strathmore Minerals prior to its merger with Energy Fuels in 2013.
Jean-Jacques Gautrot - Director
Jean-Jacques Gautrot of Paris, France, is a former chairman of the World Nuclear Association and serves as an ambassador of the WNA to promote the nuclear industry worldwide. He has had a productive career in the nuclear energy business.
Howard Haugom - Director
Howard Haugom is co-owner of Quilts Etc., a national linen retail chain and a partner at Burkehill Capital Corp., a Vancouver-based private equity firm. He has taught at Simon Fraser University in B.C., worked for both the private and public sectors as an economist, and has been a consultant to the gold resource sector.
Charles Roy - Chairman, Technical Committee
Charles Roy brings a rare depth of experience and success in uranium exploration from a professional career largely with the world’s leading uranium mining company, Cameco Corporation. Roy was involved in the discovery of seven uranium deposits.
Jody Dahrouge, - Technical Advisor
Jody Dahrouge is a professional geologist with 25 years of experience in Canada and internationally, and has a successful background in uranium and lithium exploration and project generation within the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Quebec, and the USA.
R. Sierd Eriks - Technical Advisor
R. Sierd Eriks has worked in mineral exploration for over thirty-five years with a focus on uranium exploration for over past two decades. Eriks acted as president and chief geologist for
ALX until he retired from full-time work in 2022.
Dave Quirt - Technical Advisor
Dave Quirt is a consulting geoscientist residing in Saskatchewan with 45 years of geological, mineral exploration, and research and development experience, both in the consulting sector and within the mineral exploration industry.
Ken Wasyliuk - Technical Advisor
Mr. Wasyliuk has worked in mineral exploration for over 30 years with a focus on geochemistry and clay mineralogy in uranium exploration. During his career, Mr. Wasyliuk became an expert on geochemical and clay alteration patterns associated with uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin.
Dr. Larry Hulbert - Technical Advisor
Dr. Hulbert is a Registered Professional Geoscientist in Saskatchewan and Ontario. From 1984 to 2007, Larry worked as a Research Scientist for the Geological Survey of Canada where he analyzed most of the significant nickel-copper-PGE deposits in Canada, including those at ALX’s Firebird Nickel Project.
Tavi Costa: Gold to Go Much Higher, Mining Industry Will "Massively Outperform"
Tavi Costa, partner and portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, shared his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, outlining why he thinks the yellow metal will lead other commodities higher.
He told the Investing News Network that silver and copper are set to benefit from its rise.
"To me gold is sort of the first thing to really move, and the first box to check in terms of a secular market. But where you're really going to likely get those big returns is going to be on things that tend to move with gold. And as we see gold move, usually you tend to see other metals really leading the way to the upside," Costa explained.
He also addressed the disconnect between the gold price and gold stocks. While some companies have seen gains, many haven't performed as well as investors would hope in today's environment of high prices.
"I think that the mining industry is so close to one of those big moves up that we tend to see in the industry — 300, 400 percent moves in the short term," Costa said, pointing to capitulation among frustrated investors.
The loss of faith reminds him of the 1970s, when there was a perception that the sector would never come back. "Unless I'm wrong and it's different this time, the industry always comes back," he said. "I'm a believer of that."
Costa sees opportunities to jump in, and expects the mining industry to "massively outperform" the gold price.
"Usually the conventional wisdom is wrong, and I've never seen an industry that is more hated than the gold space," he said during the conversation. "I don't know of a single industry that is more hated than the gold miners ... they are the most hated industry in the whole market, and I think that's a huge opportunity."
In closing, Costa encouraged investors to get their portfolios positioned before companies take off. "It's time to get busy and not be concerned about why are miners not moving vs. gold," he said.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold and the resource sector.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Osino obtains Final Court Order approving Plan of Arrangement and Yintai obtains NDRC Approval
This means that two of the necessary three Chinese regulatory approvals have now been fulfilled and the Arrangement therefore remains on track to close on or about the end of H1 2024, subject to approvals by regulatory authorities, namely the Namibian Competition Commission and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange of the People's Republic of China.
For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, readers should review the Circular.
About Osino Resources Corp.
Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked development of our wholly owned, Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia. Since its grassroots discovery by Osino in August 2019, Osino has completed more than 250,000m of drilling and has completed a suite of specialist technical studies culminating in the recently published Twin Hills Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") dated effective June 12, 2023. The DFS describes a technically simple and economically robust open-pit gold operation with a 13-year mine life and average annual gold production of over 162,000oz per annum.
Osino has a commanding ground position of over 8,000km 2 located within Namibia's prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.
Our projects are favourably located in central and northern Namibia and are within easy reach from Namibia's capital city, Windhoek. By virtue of its location, the Twin Hills project benefits significantly from Namibia's well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions.
Qualified Person
David Underwood, BSc. (Hons) is Vice President Exploration of Osino and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No.400323/11) and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Further details are available on Osino's website at https://osinoresources.com and under Osino's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Heye Daun, President and CEO
Contact Information
Osino Resources Corp.
Julia Becker
Investor Relations
+1 604 785 0850
jbecker@osinoresources.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements and information with respect to statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Yintai and Osino with respect to the Arrangement; the timing of the approvals and completion of the Arrangement. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although Osino has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in Osino's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis which is available on Osino's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Osino does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Gold and Silver Prices Gain on Cooling US CPI Data
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest consumer price index (CPI) figures on Wednesday (May 15), showing that inflation cooled slightly in April, recording a year-over-year increase of 3.4 percent.
That's down from March's 3.5 percent level and slightly closer to the US Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. On a monthly basis, inflation came in at 0.3 percent after stalling at 0.4 percent for the two previous months.
At the start of the year, analysts believed inflation was cooling fast enough for the Fed to start making cuts as early as May; however, stagnating numbers later pushed their expectations to June and eventually to H2.
Market watchers are now looking to September for the American central bank to make its first cut.
At an event in Amsterdam on Tuesday (May 14), Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it's unlikely that more interest rate hikes are in the cards, although the central bank could leave them where they are. “I expect that inflation will move back down … on a monthly basis to levels that were more like the lower readings that we were having last year," he noted.
Powell declined to comment on when rate cuts can be expected.
CPI is a factor the Fed considers when making rate decisions, but other indicators will provide the Federal Open Market Committee with a deeper understanding of the state of the economy ahead of its next meeting on June 11 and 12.
On the back of the CPI release, the gold price rose more than 1 percent in morning trading and inched closer to the US$2,400 per ounce mark, peaking at US$2,389.87 on Wednesday afternoon. The silver price also moved higher, gaining more than 3 percent to reach a high of US$29.72 during that same timeframe.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) all reacted positively to the CPI news, seeing gains in the 1 percent range.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.