RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re- manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Piorun

Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija will be stepping down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board has begun searching for a successor to lead the Company in its growth phase to become a leading supplier of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology. Mr. Meseldzija will remain with the Company through February 29, 2024 and will be assisting with the transition process, which is not expected to have any adverse impact on the Company's project timelines or day-to-day operations.

RecycLiCo's Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery

RecycLiCo's Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Company's recycled lithium carbonate, from lithium-ion battery waste, has passed a comprehensive suite of tests conducted by a battery materials company in Asia.

RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate, contained in a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, was subjected to several industry-standard tests, including LFP fabrication and cell testing. The results indicate that the Company's lithium carbonate has met, and surpassed the specifications required by the battery materials company, thus demonstrating the recycled product's battery-grade quality.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an official communication indicating its intention to grant the Company's first of two patent applications (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling process. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio across key global markets.

With the EPO's positive stance, the Company will be strategically reviewing Europe's planned and operational Gigafactories, as tracked by CIC energiGUNE , in consideration of which countries to select for validation. This selection reflects the company's commitment to establishing a strong presence in significant European markets, where there is a growing emphasis on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), listed on TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic"), a leader in innovative energy storage technology, are pleased to announce that the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program has selected Nanoramic for award negotiations with RecycLiCo as a partner and collaborator on the grant. This partnership marks another step forward in promoting sustainable practices in the lithium-ion battery industry.

RecycLiCo's technology is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade products, such as lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM). This process is in sync with Nanoramic's expertise in electrode production, paving the way for a circular economy in battery manufacturing. Under this collaboration, RecycLiCo will process production scrap from Nanoramic's demonstration line, aiming to produce pCAM and lithium chemicals that adhere to Nanoramic's battery-grade specifications, ready for use in new battery manufacturing.

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo's laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic's electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Investor Briefing

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it will be hosting an online briefing to provide investors with a progress update on Blockmate investee Hivello that raised USD$2.5m as announced yesterday.

The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Investee Hivello Successfully Raises USD $2.5M

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company "), an innovative investment firm in the blockchain technology space, proudly announces that its investee, Hivello Holdings, has secured a further USD $1.5 million after receiving strong interest from investors following the announcement of a USD $1 million raise in December 2023.

Due to the overwhelming interest, of the additional USD $1.5 million, USD $1 million was raised at a pre-money valuation of $9 million - an 80% premium to the round which just closed in December 2023. The additional $1.5 million brings the total raised to $2.5 million. The funding was secured as a Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) instrument fundraising round. Consequently once converted, the post-money implied valuation of Blockmate's 67% stake is USD $6.7 million (CAD $8.9 million) or 8.1 cents per Blockmate share 1 .

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a responsible developer of sustainable, high-purity lithium. Lake uses ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California ("Lilac"), who has earned a 20% interest into the Kachi Project. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Lake continued to make significant progress at Kachi, culminating in the completion of the DFS. The DFS demonstrates that Kachi is a tier one project, backed by a significant resource and strong economics, positioning it competitively within the growing lithium market.

Lake continues to reduce our quarterly cash spend. With the completion of the DFS, the Company expects expenditures for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 to be approximately 40% lower than the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

With the completion of the DFS, Lake has shifted its focus to the strategic delivery of Kachi:

- As announced on 29 November 2023, Lake has engaged Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser to explore a strategic partnership for the Kachi project.

- Lake and Lilac Solutions are considering a range of funding alternatives including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers and royalties.

Discussions remain ongoing and will provide additional capital to fund activities prior to Final Investment Decision and ultimately project development.

- Complementing this process, Lake recently announced the continued support of Citibank and J.P. Morgan, joint coordinators for the proposed debt financing for Kachi. The banks have signed an amendment and extension to the engagement agreement, based on the revised timelines of Kachi.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL Amendment and Extension of Agreement with Citi and JP Morgan

Lake Resources NL Amendment and Extension of Agreement with Citi and JP Morgan

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has amended and extended its engagement agreement with Citibank N.A. ("Citi") and J.P. Morgan, to serve as Joint Coordinators ("JCs") for proposed debt financing for the globally significant Kachi lithium brine project in Argentina. The original engagement agreement was signed in June 2022 (refer to ASX release dated 17 June 2022).

The amendment and extension to the bank engagement addresses the new development timeline for the Kachi Project. As disclosed in the Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), the new project timeline indicates that Financial Investment Decision ("FID") is targeted for the first quarter of 2025, with first lithium production expected in late 2027 (refer to ASX release dated 19 December 2023).

Importantly, we continue to engage with and receive support from export credit agencies to provide backing to Kachi's overall debt structure (refer to ASX releases dated 11 August 2021 and 28 September 2021).

Lake's debt advisors, GKB Ventures Ltd and SD Capital Advisory Ltd, will also be exploring how the banks' debt package can be further enhanced to benefit from the recent Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ("OECD") changes in support of critical mineral projects. OECD's beneficial changes include a longer debt amortization term, enabling greater flexibility in the debt repayment schedule, which should prove beneficial in times of lithium price volatility.

"We are pleased to have the continued support of Citi and J.P. Morgan", said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources. "We value the involvement and backing of these leading institutions as we continue to work with Goldman Sachs on Kachi funding options, including but not limited to strategic partnerships, pre-payments from potential customers, and royalties on this important project."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

NorthStar Bets finds 84 per cent of Canadians are hoping for an early spring, while 70 per cent are skeptical of Groundhog Day predictions

Rod Black, NorthStar Bets Groundhog Day ambassador predicts a six week playoff run in a Canadian hockey market this spring

Lake Resources NL Releases January 2024 Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Releases January 2024 Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) released a new investor webinar, featuring the Company's CEO David Dickson and special guest David Snydacker, Founder and CEO of Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), Lake's technology partner in its flagship Kachi Project ("Kachi" or "the Project") based in Argentina. Don Miller, Lake's recently appointed CFO, also joined the webinar, providing a brief introduction to investors.

During the webinar, Mr. Snydacker shared his insights on Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"), with a focus on Lilac's ion exchange DLE technology and its application at Kachi. He also addressed commonly asked questions about Lilac's technology.

"It is extremely helpful to hear David speak about DLE and explain how the Lilac technology works," said Mr. Dickson. "Lake and Lilac have taken an innovative approach to lithium brine extraction to advance sustainable and responsible lithium production, through the application of Lilac's ion exchange DLE technology and a jointly-developed, field-tested process design for targeted production of high purity lithium carbonate."

Mr. Dickson added, "Kachi is targeting production of first lithium in 2027, with rampup to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals."

A replay of the webinar will also be available on the Lake Resources website.

To listen to the Webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/595249O2



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

