RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an official communication indicating its intention to grant the Company's first of two patent applications (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling process. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio across key global markets.

With the EPO's positive stance, the Company will be strategically reviewing Europe's planned and operational Gigafactories, as tracked by CIC energiGUNE , in consideration of which countries to select for validation. This selection reflects the company's commitment to establishing a strong presence in significant European markets, where there is a growing emphasis on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

With patents already issued in the United States, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, and Canada, the anticipated European patent will be the 14th issued patent for RecycLiCo internationally. This achievement underscores the Company's dedication to innovation and its leading role in the sustainable battery recycling sector.

The recognition of RecycLiCo's novel technology in Europe is particularly noteworthy given the continent's aggressive push towards electrification and substantial investments in battery materials, battery production, electric vehicles, and battery recycling. The company's sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling process aligns seamlessly with Europe's ambitious environmental goals and its push towards a greener, more sustainable future.

As RecycLiCo collaborates with its patent attorney to finalize the process and fulfill the necessary fee requirements, the company continues to strategically position itself at the forefront of multiple markets. This latest development is a testament to the novelty of RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), listed on TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic"), a leader in innovative energy storage technology, are pleased to announce that the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program has selected Nanoramic for award negotiations with RecycLiCo as a partner and collaborator on the grant. This partnership marks another step forward in promoting sustainable practices in the lithium-ion battery industry.

RecycLiCo's technology is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade products, such as lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM). This process is in sync with Nanoramic's expertise in electrode production, paving the way for a circular economy in battery manufacturing. Under this collaboration, RecycLiCo will process production scrap from Nanoramic's demonstration line, aiming to produce pCAM and lithium chemicals that adhere to Nanoramic's battery-grade specifications, ready for use in new battery manufacturing.

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo's laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic's electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is proud to announce that it has received investment approval from the Taiwan Department of Investment Review for its 5050 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation. The joint venture company, named Recyclico Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., solidifies a significant partnership in the Company's expansion within the Asian market.

Following the comprehensive and thorough approval process by the Taiwan Department of Investment Review, RecycLiCo has committed to an initial capital injection of NTD 24,000,000. This initial investment lays the foundation for the project, with subsequent investments to be determined by the joint venture company as needed throughout the construction and commissioning phases.

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the company's lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting. Shareholders approved of all matters put before them, including: (a) the reappointment of DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year; (b) the adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and (c) the Change of Business, whereby the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Technology Issuer instead of a Mining Issuer.

The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials
