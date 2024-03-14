Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Europe’s Push For EV Rides The Way For The Future

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

Richard Sadowsky Appointed as Interim CEO; Kurt Lageschulte Returns to the Board of Directors

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed Richard Sadowsky, a member of the Company's Board since November of 2023, as its new Interim CEO.

Mr. Sadowsky is a New York-based lawyer and business consultant with four decades of experience in complex transactions and investment banking. He was previously the acting CEO of Voltari Corporation (a NASDAQ-listed company) and a partner at what is now Dentons and one of its predecessor firms Rubin Baum LLP. Mr. Sadowsky also worked as an investment banker in the CIBC World Markets Media and Technology Group, stationed in New York.

The Company is also pleased to announce the return of Kurt Lageschulte to RecycLiCo's Board of Directors.

Mr. Lageschulte is a principal and the Portfolio Manager of Broadbill Investment Partners, LLC, which he co-founded in 2011. Broadbill is a New York based investment advisory firm managing multiple fund portfolios with both public and private investments including over 3.5 million shares of RecycLiCo's outstanding stock. He served on the RecycLiCo Board from 2012 - 2021 and has been serving on its Advisory Board since that time. Mr. Lageschulte has experience in the energy and technology industries as well as significant public and private capital markets expertise.

These two appointments are intended to buttress the Company's leadership and financial expertise as it builds on its history as an industry pioneer and continues its search for a permanent CEO.

Mr. Sadowsky said, "it is important that RecycLiCo continues to take the steps necessary to move from an early-stage venture company to a major player in the battery recycling industry and that we have the resources to do so. I am honored that the Board has asked me to serve in an interim capacity so that we can select our next CEO after careful consideration and a comprehensive search. Kurt Lageschulte is someone I know to be a creative and effective investor and fund raiser and all of us on the Board are excited at his return."

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

For more information, please contact:
Teresa Piorun
Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo Battery MaterialsAMY:CATSXV:AMYTech Investing
AMY:CA
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija resigns from the Board of Directors

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, hereby announces that Mr. Zarko Meseldzija has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors as of January 21, 2024. As previously communicated, Mr. Meseldzija will continue his association with the Company until March 1, ensuring a smooth transition.

About RecycLiCo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Zarko Meseldzija to Step Down from CEO and Board Positions

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, announced today that Zarko Meseldzija will be stepping down from his roles as Chief Executive Officer of the Company and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Board has begun searching for a successor to lead the Company in its growth phase to become a leading supplier of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology. Mr. Meseldzija will remain with the Company through February 29, 2024 and will be assisting with the transition process, which is not expected to have any adverse impact on the Company's project timelines or day-to-day operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo's Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery

RecycLiCo's Recycled Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Successfully Tested in LFP Battery

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Company's recycled lithium carbonate, from lithium-ion battery waste, has passed a comprehensive suite of tests conducted by a battery materials company in Asia.

RecycLiCo's lithium carbonate, contained in a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, was subjected to several industry-standard tests, including LFP fabrication and cell testing. The results indicate that the Company's lithium carbonate has met, and surpassed the specifications required by the battery materials company, thus demonstrating the recycled product's battery-grade quality.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued an official communication indicating its intention to grant the Company's first of two patent applications (Patent Application No. 17870326.0) for its innovative lithium-ion battery recycling process. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the Company's efforts to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio across key global markets.

With the EPO's positive stance, the Company will be strategically reviewing Europe's planned and operational Gigafactories, as tracked by CIC energiGUNE , in consideration of which countries to select for validation. This selection reflects the company's commitment to establishing a strong presence in significant European markets, where there is a growing emphasis on electrification and sustainable battery technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), listed on TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic"), a leader in innovative energy storage technology, are pleased to announce that the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program has selected Nanoramic for award negotiations with RecycLiCo as a partner and collaborator on the grant. This partnership marks another step forward in promoting sustainable practices in the lithium-ion battery industry.

RecycLiCo's technology is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade products, such as lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM). This process is in sync with Nanoramic's expertise in electrode production, paving the way for a circular economy in battery manufacturing. Under this collaboration, RecycLiCo will process production scrap from Nanoramic's demonstration line, aiming to produce pCAM and lithium chemicals that adhere to Nanoramic's battery-grade specifications, ready for use in new battery manufacturing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Applies for OMRI Listing for Commercial 10-0-0 Nitrogen Fertilizer

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment and resource recovery technology, announced it has applied to the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for an OMRI listing for its liquid 10-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer that is produced from livestock waste.

Bion's fertilizer – ammonium bicarbonate – is a stable, readily available source of nitrogen that is upcycled in a patented process from the reactive ammonia in livestock and other organic waste streams. In 2020, Bion received an OMRI listing for its initial product, a 0.5 percent ammonium bicarbonate solution. Bion is also preparing an application to the California Department of Food Agriculture (CDFA) for a 6-0-0 nitrogen fertilizer product; CDFA organic certification will expand the markets for Bion's fertilizer products.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces "Instant Buy" which gives customers the ability to buy bitcoin and receive it to their personal bitcoin wallets in under 60 seconds. The Company also provides preliminary and unaudited early March signup data as follows:

Early March Signup Data

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an approximately A$15 million institutional placement ("Placement") through the issue of approximately 213.6 million new fully ordinary shares ("New Shares") at an offer price of A$0.07 per New Share ("Offer Price").

Highlights

- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors leading to introduction of new high-quality investors to Lake's register

- In addition to the Placement, Lake will offer all eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in a SPP to raise up to approximately A$5 million at the same price as the Placement

- Funds will be used for working capital to extend runway, in addition to the recently announced cost saving measures, until the completion of the strategic partnership process

- Upon settlement of the Placement, Lake will have a strong pro-forma 31 December 2023 cash balance of A$46.3 million to advance the strategic partnership process for Kachi

In addition to the Placement, Lake will also be undertaking a Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") at the same price as the Placement, to raise up to A$5 million. The Placement and SPP (together the "Offer") will raise total gross proceeds of up to approximately A$20 million.

The Offer enhances Lake's balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during the strategic partnership selection process for Kachi. Lake is actively conducting outreach to a wide array of potential strategic partners including car and battery manufacturers, lithium producers, oil and gas companies, sovereign wealth funds and private equity. The strategic partnership process is scheduled to conclude in the second half of the year (2H CY24).

Commenting on the Offer, Lake's CEO, David Dickson said: "We are pleased with the level of support shown for Lake from both existing and new shareholders. The equity raising will provide funding capacity to support the delivery of the strategic partnership process. We are pleased to offer our existing retail shareholders the ability to participate in the capital raising via the SPP."

Placement

Under the Placement, the Company will issue approx. 213.6 million fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 15% of issued capital, at A$0.07 per New Share, raising a total of A$15 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors.

The issue price of A$0.07 per share, represents a 39.1% discount to the last closing price of A$0.115 on 8 March 2024 and a 42.3% discount to the 5-day VWAP of A$0.121 as at the same date.

The New Shares will be issued under the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1. The Placement is not underwritten.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited and Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement. Morgans Corporate Limited is acting as Co-Manager to the Placement.

Share Purchase Plan

In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand who were holders of Lake shares at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Monday, 11 March 2024 ("Record Date") ("Eligible Shareholders"), the opportunity to apply for new Lake shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.07 per share.

Lake intends to raise up to A$5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow Eligible Shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder, recognising the ongoing value and support of Lake's shareholders.

The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to Eligible Shareholders on the 18 th of March.

Lake intends to apply for a waiver under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 as a consequence of the issue price of shares under the SPP being less than 80% of the 5-day VWAP prior to the date of this announcement. If the ASX does not grant this waiver, the SPP will not be exempt from the Company's placement capacity calculation, and therefore the SPP may require shareholder approval at an EGM. If so, the indicative timetable below will be affected accordingly.

To view the Indicative Timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QQ3Q2A63

To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2YU47J1E



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Commences Trading in the U.S. on OTCQB Venture Market

NorthStar Gaming Commences Trading in the U.S. on OTCQB Venture Market

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced that it has been approved to commence the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"), beginning today, under the symbol "NSBBF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.

NorthStar also announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered to be "DTC eligible".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Closing of Units for Debts Issuance and Provides a Corporate Update on Management Advances

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglement de Dettes par Emission D'unites et Fournit une Mise a Jour de L'entreprise sur les Avances du Management

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Financement de Reglement de Dettes par Emission D'unites et Fournit une Mise a Jour de L'entreprise sur les Avances du Management

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Funding Commitment Agreement Update

Diamond Drilling Commences at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Related News

Uranium Investing

Diamond Drilling Commences at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

Resource Investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Gold Investing

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Copper Investing

Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

rare earth investing

Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

Gold Investing

Brian Leni: Gold Stocks Now the "Most Glaring" Bull Market Opportunity

Uranium Investing

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

×