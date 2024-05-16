Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Challenger Gold

Ongoing Metallurgical Testwork Continues to Improve Hualilan Economics

Unlocks the low-grade zinc concentration pathway

Challenger Gold (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) reports ongoing metallurgical testwork investigating a potential low-grade zinc concentrate pathway. This program was undertaken to evaluate one of the several clear and material opportunities for improvement of the Hualilan Scoping Study, for inclusion in the Pre-Feasibility Study.

Highlights

  • Metallurgical testwork has shown zinc (“Zn”) at head grades as low as 0.4% Zn can be economically recovered compared with the 1.5% Zn cut-off grade used in the Scoping Study (“SS”)
  • Potentially unlocks 211.5 kt of Zn1 in the Hualilan Mineral Resource Estimate (above 0.4% Zn cut-off) compared with the 62 kt Zn produced in the Scoping Study mine plan2
  • The testwork produced a Zn 55% concentrate grade compared to 50% Zn concentrate2 grade in previous testwork, which will provide a significant boost to Zn payability
  • Testwork produced a simplified flowsheet with lower reagent consumption, potentially reducing operating costs
  • In addition to Zn recovery, and higher Zn concentrate grades the testwork improved previous results including:
    • increased gold recovery of 97.5% (94.9% in the SS2)
    • increased silver recovery of 93.0% (90.8% in the SS2)
    • anticipated lead recovery of 80-85% (76.8% in the SS2).
    • superior recovery of the Au/Ag into products with the highest Au/Ag payability
  • Next phase of testwork (evaluating performance at a range of Zn and Au head grades) is underway to allow this pathway to be incorporated into the upcoming Hualilan Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS").
Managing Director, Kris Knauer commented on the results

"We are excited to announce that our latest metallurgical testwork has significantly improved our Hualilan Project. By unlocking the potential to economically recover zinc at head grades as low as 0.4%, we are now able to access 211.5 kt of zinc within the Hualilan Mineral Resource Estimate. This is a substantial increase compared to the 62 kt of zinc initially included in the Scoping Study mine plan.

The testwork also achieved a higher zinc concentrate grade of 55%, which will notably enhance zinc payability. Alongside zinc, we have also seen improvements in gold and silver recoveries, reaching 97.5% and 93.0% respectively. The simplified flowsheet reduces reagent consumption, also has the ability to potential lower our operating costs.

These material opportunities include:

1. The recently confirmed conversion of the Au-Ag concentrate produced by the flotation circuit into doré on site, thereby reducing freight and TC/RC costs and increasing payability.

2. Inclusion of a heap leach, alongside a floatation circuit, to capture value from the low-grade portion of the Hualilan orebody, which was excluded under the low-risk/ high-grade/ low- tonnage scoping study strategy.

3. Re-optimisation focused on a larger open pit case rather than the high-grade/ low-tonnage underground focused Scoping Study strategy given the improved gold price and outlook.

4. Re-optimisation of both the underground and open pit (which was done at a gold price of US$1700) using the materially lower costs and cut-off grades supported by work subsequent to the completion of the Scoping Study.

5. Reduction in the cut-off grade of zinc ore fed into the flotation circuit as outlined in this ASX release.

The results of the testwork investigating the potential lower-grade zinc concentrate pathway support the generation of a simplified flow sheet permitting:

  • Zn recoveries from material with Zn grades as low as 0.4%;
  • Production of a high-grade Zn concentrate (up to 55% Zn) from this low zinc head grade material, a significant improvement to earlier testwork results;
  • Recoveries of Au, Ag and Pb which outperform the assumptions used in the Hualilan SS.
  • Successful suppression of Au and Ag in the Zn concentrate into other products where payabilities for Au and Ag are significantly higher.
  • Potential reduction in operating costs via the simpler flow sheet with lower reagent consumption.

This metallurgical study provides the potential to unlock a significant proportion of the zinc at Hualilan. Based on flotation test work undertaken prior to the SS, an assumption was used in the Scoping Study that an economic zinc concentrate was only achievable from head grades ≥1.5% Zn. The Hualilan Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") contains approximately 211.5 kt Zn above 0.4% Zn compared with the 62 kt Zn produced in the SS mine plan which focused on the high-grade core of Hualilan.

This 62 kt of Zn contributed revenue of $US1322million to the overall SS revenue of $US1,1572 million. Thus, the additional zinc recovery has the potential to provide a material increase in the revenue and overall value of Hualilan.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Challenger Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx stocksasx:celgold explorationGold Investing
CEL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Dateline Resources Limited

Colosseum Delivers More High Grade Gold Intercepts

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce further significant gold values from drilling results at the Colosseum Gold Mine in California. The Company currently has a diamond and RC rig operating in the south pit undertaking infill and extensional drilling.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Gold and Copper Ltd

Achilles Delivers Outstanding Gold and Silver Results

5 metres at 16.9g/t gold, 1,473g/t silver* & 15.0% lead+zinc

Max. grades of 45.0g/t gold, +3,000g/t silver* & 38.8% lead+zinc

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX: AGC) (“AGC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the follow-up drilling program comprising nine reverse circulation (RC) holes for 1,461 metres has now been completed at Achilles.

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Tavi Costa, gold nuggets.

Tavi Costa: Gold to Go Much Higher, Mining Industry Will "Massively Outperform"

Tavi Costa, partner and portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, shared his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, outlining why he thinks the yellow metal will lead other commodities higher.

He told the Investing News Network that silver and copper are set to benefit from its rise.

"To me gold is sort of the first thing to really move, and the first box to check in terms of a secular market. But where you're really going to likely get those big returns is going to be on things that tend to move with gold. And as we see gold move, usually you tend to see other metals really leading the way to the upside," Costa explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Osino obtains Final Court Order approving Plan of Arrangement and Yintai obtains NDRC Approval

Osino obtains Final Court Order approving Plan of Arrangement and Yintai obtains NDRC Approval

Osino Resources Corp. ( TSX:OSI.V ) ( NSX:OSN ) ( FSE:RSR1 ) (" Osino " or the " Company ") today announced that (i) it obtained on May 2, 2024 a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Yintai Gold Co., Ltd (" Yintai ") will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Osino for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share (the " Arrangement "), all as more particularly described in Osino's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2024 (the " Circular "); and (ii) Yintai has obtained the approval of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"CPI" written in gold letters with stock charts in background.

Gold and Silver Prices Gain on Cooling US CPI Data

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest consumer price index (CPI) figures on Wednesday (May 15), showing that inflation cooled slightly in April, recording a year-over-year increase of 3.4 percent.

That's down from March's 3.5 percent level and slightly closer to the US Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. On a monthly basis, inflation came in at 0.3 percent after stalling at 0.4 percent for the two previous months.

At the start of the year, analysts believed inflation was cooling fast enough for the Fed to start making cuts as early as May; however, stagnating numbers later pushed their expectations to June and eventually to H2.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Colosseum Delivers More High Grade Gold Intercepts

Greentech And Anax to Collaborate on Copper-Focussed Pilbara Base Metal Alliance

Achilles Delivers Outstanding Gold and Silver Results

East Coast Research Altech Valuation Inches Higher as Analyst Firm adds CERENERGY to Model

Related News

Copper Investing

Greentech And Anax to Collaborate on Copper-Focussed Pilbara Base Metal Alliance

Graphite Investing

East Coast Research Altech Valuation Inches Higher as Analyst Firm adds CERENERGY to Model

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Nickel Investing

Drilling Confirms Thick Copper Zone Continuity at Horden Lake

Lithium Investing

Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project

Copper Investing

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified at Gidji JV

×