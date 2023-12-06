Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), listed on TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic"), a leader in innovative energy storage technology, are pleased to announce that the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program has selected Nanoramic for award negotiations with RecycLiCo as a partner and collaborator on the grant. This partnership marks another step forward in promoting sustainable practices in the lithium-ion battery industry.

RecycLiCo's technology is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade products, such as lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM). This process is in sync with Nanoramic's expertise in electrode production, paving the way for a circular economy in battery manufacturing. Under this collaboration, RecycLiCo will process production scrap from Nanoramic's demonstration line, aiming to produce pCAM and lithium chemicals that adhere to Nanoramic's battery-grade specifications, ready for use in new battery manufacturing.

Recent laboratory test results ( link here ) from the ongoing collaboration between RecycLiCo and Nanoramic have shown positive results. RecycLiCo's advanced recycling process efficiently treats Nanoramic's NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes, reducing processing steps and resource consumption. A notable achievement is the ability to separate the cathode material from aluminum foil more quickly and without chemical additives, enhancing environmental friendliness and streamlining RecycLiCo's core technology.

For more details on the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program, please visit: https://www.energy.gov/mesc/advanced-energy-manufacturing-and-recycling-program-selections

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About Nanoramic

Nanoramic ® Laboratories is an industry-leading energy storage and advanced materials company that has developed an innovative electrode technology, Neocarbonix ® at the Core. Nanoramic is commercializing this technology to transform energy storage for electric vehicles: increasing energy density and longevity, while reducing costs. Nanoramic is backed by 14 years of research with over 200 granted and pending patents. Today, Nanoramic works with some of the largest automakers and battery manufacturers to develop and commercialize batteries made with Neocarbonix ® at the Core. Founded in 2009 out of MIT, Nanoramic is the exclusive designer, manufacturer, and licenser of Neocarbonix ® at the Core electrodes and FastCap ® Ultracapacitors. See www.nanoramic.com .

For more information, please contact:

Teresa Piorun

Senior Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 778-574-4444
Email: InvestorServices@RecycLiCo.com

Julie Ross

Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 857-220-8481
Email: julie@nanoramic.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo's laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic's electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Receives Approval from Taiwan Department of Investment Review for Battery Recycling Joint Venture

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4) a pioneer in the field of sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is proud to announce that it has received investment approval from the Taiwan Department of Investment Review for its 5050 joint venture with Zenith Chemical Corporation. The joint venture company, named Recyclico Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co., solidifies a significant partnership in the Company's expansion within the Asian market.

Following the comprehensive and thorough approval process by the Taiwan Department of Investment Review, RecycLiCo has committed to an initial capital injection of NTD 24,000,000. This initial investment lays the foundation for the project, with subsequent investments to be determined by the joint venture company as needed throughout the construction and commissioning phases.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the company's lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting. Shareholders approved of all matters put before them, including: (a) the reappointment of DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year; (b) the adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and (c) the Change of Business, whereby the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Technology Issuer instead of a Mining Issuer.

The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Two Additional Patents in Japan and Australia for Battery Recycling

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the Australian Patent Office and Japanese Patent Office have issued patent No. 2020237451, and No. 7341598 for the RecycLiCo's lithium-ion battery recycling process. The two patents issued bring RecycLiCo's patent portfolio to ten granted patents and an additional six applications for battery recycling around the globe. This is RecycLiCo's second patent granted in both regions.

Securing patents for our innovative technology on a global scale is pivotal to fortifying our commercial business model and facilitating the widespread deployment of our RecycLiCo solution. These patents not only provide legal protection for our intellectual property but also create a formidable moat of knowledge and expertise in our field. This strategic emphasis on intellectual property and technological know-how ensures that we maintain a competitive advantage, fostering sustained growth and allowing us to stay at the forefront of our industry as we commercialize our process.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that company Co-Founder, Kevin Godlington will participate in the COP28 conference in Dubai within the 'blue zone', typically restricted to only UNFCCC-accredited participants such as world leaders and government delegates.  It hosts the formal negotiations across the two weeks of the conference, as well as the World Climate Action Summit, the country pavilions and presidency events. This participation allows the company full access to the Conference of Parties with the goal of showcasing the Company's leadership in forest and mangrove conservation and restoration projects.  The Company is actively seeking partnerships in new jurisdictions to expand its pipeline of projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

Dr. James Tansey to Deliver Keynote on the Evolution of the Carbon Markets at the Armchair Trader Investor Event in London, UK

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder, Dr. James Tansey will present the keynote entitled, 'The Evolution of the Carbon Markets and the Role of Nature Based Solutions to Fight Climate Change' at the Beyond the Channel investor event in London, UK on November 30, 2023 . "It's a pleasure to be chosen to speak in London to the Armchair Trader audience of sophisticated investors. I look forward to presenting a science-based outlook on the carbon markets and the business of financing nature-based solutions on an extraordinary scale to create lasting change." comments Tansey.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - 2023 has been a critical year for Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) as we continue to develop one of the world's leading lithium resource projects at Kachi.

David Dickson has put in place a world-class team and driven the company transformation required for a significant resources business to move from exploration and development to construction and project delivery. David will cover this in more detail in his operational update - but key steps on resource and project definition, pilot testing and a bankable DFS with robust project economics are in place.

A stellar achievement for one year.

At the same time the board has undertaken significant steps on corporate governance in the past year. We have undertaken a number of measures, including resetting the board - adding business leaders with the skill sets and experience critical to our business and putting in place a range of committees, all of which are chaired by independent directors. We have established our offices in Houston, enabling us to take advantage of the skillset and talent available in the market.

These are key steps to position Lake Resources for the future.

I am pleased this has been recognised by specialists in the market. There is also more to do as we grow our company, but again these have been significant achievements in board structure and governance in just one year.

It was also a busy and complex year in the context of lithium markets developments.

On the lithium price, it is my firm belief that the bulk commodity price, so often quoted in supplying lithium to China, is not an accurate reflection of the private market (excluding China) that exists between lithium producers and long-term offtakers.

It is in this private market, where security of long-term supplies is being evaluated and here the real price points are being negotiated.

What we do know is that battery manufacturing plants take two to three years to build, yet projects that produce battery-grade lithium carbonate take longer. From the remarks made at earnings announcements over the last few months from major lithium producers, they have forecast delays and cost overruns in these projects.

This places Lake in the key position of bringing on supply in 2027 when supplies will be tight and those long-term private supply contracts will be much sought after.

The outlook for lithium prices is expected to average a little over $US30,000 per metric ton from 2023, according to Morningstar Research. Whilst Benchmark estimates that demand for lithium is expected to more than triple by 2030 to 3.1 million metric tons and outpace supply by nearly 400,000 tons.

I shouldn't miss the opportunity to highlight the ringing endorsement that Exxon Mobil gave to direct lithium extraction technology last week. In line with what we have been saying for many years, Exxon Mobil announced that they will be using conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium rich salt water, and will use direct lithium extraction technology to extract lithium from that salt water. That remaining water will be reinjected into underground reservoirs -a process Lake has proved in one of the world's largest field testings.
The DLE process produces fewer carbon emissions than hard rock mining and requires significantly less land. With DLE being a critical part of the forecast global battery grade lithium carbonate supply in 2030, we are pleased to be part of the future of sustainable lithium supply.

So reflecting on where Lake is now, compared to where it was last year, it has been a year of significant progress.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials
×