How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk's Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Australian Gold and Copper Ltd

Achilles Delivers Outstanding Gold and Silver Results

5 metres at 16.9g/t gold, 1,473g/t silver* & 15.0% lead+zinc

Max. grades of 45.0g/t gold, +3,000g/t silver* & 38.8% lead+zinc

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX: AGC) (“AGC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the follow-up drilling program comprising nine reverse circulation (RC) holes for 1,461 metres has now been completed at Achilles.

This drill program covered over half a kilometre of strike and has extended mineralisation beyond the discovery holes recently reported1 (Figures 1 to 4).

Laboratory analyses from the first holes drilled were expedited, with results extending and significantly upgrading high-grade gold-silver-base metal mineralisation down dip and along strike.

Assay Results

A3RC030 tested to the east and down dip of previously reported results from A3RC028 and A3RC020, returning:

  • 5m at 16.9g/t Au, 1,473g/t Ag* & 15.0% Pb+Zn from 112m
  • and 3m at 19g/t Ag & 19.5% Pb+Zn from 139m
  • within a mineralised 43m zone of 2.2g/t Au, 196g/t Ag* & 3.6% Pb+Zn from 99m
  • Zone reaches maximum grades of 45.0g/t gold, at least 3,000g/t silver and 38.8% Pb+Zn (Figure 1)

A3RC032 also intersected exceptional grades down dip from A3RC027, with drilling difficulties resulting in the hole ending in mineralisation:

  • 8m at 1.0g/t Au, 520g/t Ag, 0.6% Cu & 6.2% Pb+Zn from 131m to end of hole
  • including 3m at 1.2g/t Au, 1,237g/t Ag, 1.3% Cu & 13.9% Pb+Zn from 133m, with maximum grades of 2.7g/t gold and 2,590g/t silver

A3RC031 stepped northward 70 metres from A3RC028 and returned:

  • 4m at 0.17g/t Au**, 545g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 2.9% Pb+Zn from 123m and occurs within a broad lower grade interval.

Silver Results

Drill hole A3RC030 returned intercepts for silver that triggered overgrade levels higher than 3,000g/t, which is greater than the laboratory can analyse in Australia. These intercepts have been calculated using 3,000g/t Ag for the 115- 116 metre interval. This sample is being sent to Canada for gravimetric analysis and the final results for silver will be reported once received.

Future Exploration

Given these very strong results, assays for the six holes pending (A3RC033-38) have also been expedited and are expected in the coming weeks.

The overall mineralised body is interpreted to dip moderately to the east and remains completely open at depth and along strike. The geometry of the high- grade zones within the broader mineralisation are still unknown but are likely vertical, en-echelon shaped, shear related opening structures.

AGC’s exploration team are currently designing and permitting the next phase of exploration for Achilles that is likely to include continued RC drilling along strike and deeper diamond drilling to test the currently defined high grade mineralisation, along with further drilling at three additional targets at Achilles.

AGC Managing Director, Glen Diemar said“Achilles is producing some exceptional grades in the drill bit. The first six holes have produced grades including combined lead and zinc to 38%, gold to 45g/t and silver above 3,000g/t. This silver result is so high grade the laboratory is sending the sample to Canada for further analysis, which is a rare occurrence.”

“We are extremely happy with how Achilles is taking shape. With drilling now spread across more than half a kilometre of strike we are excited to see how big this can get. I look forward to the results of the next six holes and can already see that Achilles has a prominent future within the Cobar Basin.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Gold and Copper Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Dateline Resources Limited

Colosseum Delivers More High Grade Gold Intercepts

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce further significant gold values from drilling results at the Colosseum Gold Mine in California. The Company currently has a diamond and RC rig operating in the south pit undertaking infill and extensional drilling.

Challenger Gold

Ongoing Metallurgical Testwork Continues to Improve Hualilan Economics

Unlocks the low-grade zinc concentration pathway

Challenger Gold (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”) reports ongoing metallurgical testwork investigating a potential low-grade zinc concentrate pathway. This program was undertaken to evaluate one of the several clear and material opportunities for improvement of the Hualilan Scoping Study, for inclusion in the Pre-Feasibility Study.

ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Tavi Costa, gold nuggets.

Tavi Costa: Gold to Go Much Higher, Mining Industry Will "Massively Outperform"

Tavi Costa, partner and portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, shared his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, outlining why he thinks the yellow metal will lead other commodities higher.

He told the Investing News Network that silver and copper are set to benefit from its rise.

"To me gold is sort of the first thing to really move, and the first box to check in terms of a secular market. But where you're really going to likely get those big returns is going to be on things that tend to move with gold. And as we see gold move, usually you tend to see other metals really leading the way to the upside," Costa explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Osino obtains Final Court Order approving Plan of Arrangement and Yintai obtains NDRC Approval

Osino obtains Final Court Order approving Plan of Arrangement and Yintai obtains NDRC Approval

Osino Resources Corp. ( TSX:OSI.V ) ( NSX:OSN ) ( FSE:RSR1 ) (" Osino " or the " Company ") today announced that (i) it obtained on May 2, 2024 a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), pursuant to which Yintai Gold Co., Ltd (" Yintai ") will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Osino for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share (the " Arrangement "), all as more particularly described in Osino's management proxy circular dated March 25, 2024 (the " Circular "); and (ii) Yintai has obtained the approval of the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China.

"CPI" written in gold letters with stock charts in background.

Gold and Silver Prices Gain on Cooling US CPI Data

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest consumer price index (CPI) figures on Wednesday (May 15), showing that inflation cooled slightly in April, recording a year-over-year increase of 3.4 percent.

That's down from March's 3.5 percent level and slightly closer to the US Federal Reserve's 2 percent target. On a monthly basis, inflation came in at 0.3 percent after stalling at 0.4 percent for the two previous months.

At the start of the year, analysts believed inflation was cooling fast enough for the Fed to start making cuts as early as May; however, stagnating numbers later pushed their expectations to June and eventually to H2.

Keep reading...Show less

Colosseum Delivers More High Grade Gold Intercepts

Greentech And Anax to Collaborate on Copper-Focussed Pilbara Base Metal Alliance

Ongoing Metallurgical Testwork Continues to Improve Hualilan Economics

East Coast Research Altech Valuation Inches Higher as Analyst Firm adds CERENERGY to Model

Greentech And Anax to Collaborate on Copper-Focussed Pilbara Base Metal Alliance

East Coast Research Altech Valuation Inches Higher as Analyst Firm adds CERENERGY to Model

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Drilling Confirms Thick Copper Zone Continuity at Horden Lake

Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified at Gidji JV

