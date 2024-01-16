Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

GTI Energy

President of US Operations Appointed

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is delighted to advise that experienced Denver based ISR uranium technical and executive leader, Mr Matt Hartmann has joined GTI in the role of President US Operations, to oversee the Company’s technical and commercial activities in the US.

Highlights

  • 20+ years of global mineral exploration, project development & commercial experience, incl a significant track record in ISR uranium through the entire project life cycle
  • Uranium experience includes senior technical roles with Uranium Resources Inc. and Strathmore Minerals Corp, and industry consultant as a Principal with SRK. Most recently he was V.P. Technical Services for Sweetwater Royalties LLC, the largest private landowner in Wyoming
  • Previously provided technical & managerial expertise to several ISR uranium projects including, Cameco’s Smith Ranch–Highland, Encore’s Rosita central processing plant & wellfield, Laramide’s Churchrock and Encore’s Dewey-Burdock
  • Matt adds increased commercial & technical leadership of GTI’s interests in the US which will allow the company to more aggressively pursue its project development and commercialisation plans including strategic partnership opportunities

Matt Hartmann commented“I’m excited to be joining GTI to lead the company’s US operations. Activity in the uranium sector has increased significantly over the past year and the US is poised to return to meaningful uranium production in the near-term. GTI’s projects are extremely well located within 100 miles of 7 permitted ISR uranium facilities in Wyoming which is a very supportive state with a long history of uranium production. Over the past three years GTI has established itself in Wyoming and has assembled a portfolio of compelling uranium projects that would suggest the company is undervalued in the current US$100 per pound uranium market. I look forward to further developing GTI’s assets in the US & advancing the Lo Herma project towards a preliminary economic assessment.”

GTI Executive Director & CEO Bruce Lane commented“We are very pleased that Matt has agreed to join the team after having worked with us in the past. Matts skills and experience, particularly with ISR uranium in Wyoming, are a great fit for GTI as we look to accelerate the growth and development of our Wyoming ISR uranium resources. I have no doubt that Matt’s experience, skills and network in both the technical and commercial arenas will contribute very positively to our efforts to grow GTI into a significant US uranium company.”

MATT HARTMANN – EXPERIENCE SUMMARY

Mr. Hartmann is an executive and technical leader with 20+ years of international experience and substantial uranium exploration and project development experience. He first entered into the uranium mining space in 2005, and followed a career path that has included senior technical roles with Strathmore Minerals Corp. and Uranium Resources Inc. He is also a former Principal Consultant at SRK Consulting where he provided advisory services to explorers, producers & prospective uranium investors.

Mr. Hartmann’s ISR uranium experience has brought him through the entire cycle of the business, from exploration, project studies and development, through production and well field reclamation. He has provided technical and managerial expertise to a large number of uranium ISR projects across the US including, Smith Ranch – Highland ISR Uranium Mine (Cameco), Rosita ISR Uranium Central Processing Plant and Wellfield (currently held by enCore Energy), the Churchrock ISR Uranium Project (currently held by Laramide Resources), and the Dewey-Burdock ISR Uranium Project (currently held by enCore Energy).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from GTI Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

