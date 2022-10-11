GamingInvesting News

- Due to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain its operations, Playrix announces it is pulling out of Russia and Belarus .

Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities in Russia and Belarus , opened additional offices in Europe , and relocated hundreds of employees. The new measures include:

  • Closing all the company's offices in Russia and Belarus
  • Shutting down all operations of its studios in Russia and Belarus
  • Relocating remaining staff from Russia and Belarus to other countries.

Playrix is committed to keeping its operations in Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there.

About Playrix:

Playrix is an international game development company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland . The company is listed as one of the top five independent mobile game developers globally and number one in Europe . Its games - Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom, and Township - have a user base of more than 100 million players worldwide. Playrix's employees are spread across more than 30 countries working remotely or from the company's numerous offices in Europe .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Aristocrat Gaming appoints Joe Kaminkow as Chief Innovation Officer

Aristocrat Gaming™ today announced that Joe Kaminkow has taken on a new, expanded position with the company as Chief Innovation Officer.

Joe Kaminkow has been named Chief Innovation Officer for Aristocrat Gaming™.

In this role, Kaminkow will help drive innovation across Aristocrat enterprise, including in new gaming products and mobile game genres, while further growing the Group's capabilities and fostering world-class talent. The appointment extends Kaminkow's long association with Aristocrat Gaming, dating back to his initial appointment as SVP of Game Development in 2013.

Kaminkow will report to the Chief Product Officer of Aristocrat Gaming, Matt Primmer , while working with teams across Aristocrat Gaming, Pixel United, and Anaxi (Aristocrat's Online RMG business).

"We are delighted that someone of Joe's caliber will be working full-time across the company to champion innovation, helping us to further penetrate growth opportunities and develop even more outstanding talent within our business," said Hector Fernandez , CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "As a valued colleague and contributor to our success for almost a decade, Joe's brilliance and creativity is well-known to us at Aristocrat Gaming and across the industry. In this newly dedicated role, we look forward to Joe's focused efforts to help our teams take their product portfolios to the next level."

Kaminkow previously served as Chief Creative Officer at Zynga, where he led development of social games, and was the original creator of several successful game titles. Joe holds over 130 patents throughout the fields of game design, operations, and networks, and has either created or contributed game design intellectual property to more than 1,500 games across multiple game formats and markets.

"I am thrilled to expand my commitment to Aristocrat in a dedicated, full-time role, enabling me to devote my creative energies to all areas of the Group's ongoing growth and success," Kaminkow said. "I have been so impressed with the talent and drive of our employees over the past nine years and am excited to help Aristocrat take its next steps forward."

About Joe Kaminkow

Joe Kaminkow is a renowned game designer who is widely credited as pioneering the use of licensed brands and bringing new cabinet form factors to the casino floor. He has been inducted into the Pinball Hall of Fame, the American Gaming Association's Hall of Fame, and the EKG Hall of Fame, as well as being named a "Top Ten Most Influential Person in Gaming" by Strictly Slots Magazine .  Kaminkow has created some of the industry's most successful slot games, along with several hit free-to-play, mobile social casino games.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

GIGABYTE B650 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS PRIMED TO POWER MAINSTREAM AMD GAMING BUILDS

With the arrival of AMD's Ryzen™ 7000 series desktop processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture, the world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE today announces its B650E and B650 motherboards ready to power these next-gen CPUs. Sporting the new AM5 socket, the AORUS B650E and B650 gaming motherboards are equipped with a direct digital power design and a full-covered cooling module to keep the circuitry cool. These AORUS motherboards come with PCIe 5.0 connectivity and support for DDR5 memory, which are AMD EXPO™ and Intel® XMP capable of up to DDR5-6600  and beyond. The AORUS gaming motherboards are also equipped with the DIY-friendly PCIe and M.2 device fast installation and removal design, making future upgrades quick and easy.

IGT Enhances Player Security in Oregon with Video Lottery Digital Prize Redemption

Oregon Lottery becomes first U.S. lottery to provide VLT player accounts

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it will provide the Oregon Lottery with IGT's video lottery account-based cashless solutions via its INTELLIGEN™ central system. The Oregon Lottery will enable the account-based cashless technologies on the more than 11,500 video lottery terminals (VLTs) throughout the state.

Gaming Innovation Group signs agreement with leading land based operator in LATAM

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) continues to consolidate a strengthening position within the Latin American (LATAM) market, with the announcement that its award winning platform will again power a leading land based operator's online expansion. The partnership is expected to take advantage of the combined benefits that GiG's substantial experience and knowledge can offer, with the operators' already well-established and secured reputation from a successful retail business and strong brand in the region.

GiG's agile and solutions based technology is proving popular for land-based operators with digital aspirations, for established brands and for those looking to move into new markets alike. Its inherent flexibility, significantly reducing development load, will aim to secure a relatively quick time to market for the newly licensed online brand, with operations expected to be launched in November of this year.

Seattle-based KaJ Labs Commits an Additional $450 Million to Accommodate 2.5T Terra Luna Classic Burn with Lithosphere Blockchain

KaJ Labs, the core developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), announced that it will allot an additional $450 million to accommodate and accelerate the burn of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) in its upcoming Finesse Shadow Warriors P2E game. That's in addition to the $100M that Lithosphere already allocated for the burn.

The additional funds will facilitate a 20 percent increase in monthly burn quotas in the Finesse Shadow Warriors game in Q1 2023 and through 2023. Individuals will be able to watch the LUNC burn in real-time as it takes place from a dashboard that KaJ Labs will create just for the burn events in Finesse.

Bluberi Shows How Success Is Made at the Global Gaming Expo October 11 - 13 in Las Vegas

Bluberi or (the "Company") today announced it will showcase its lineup of fun and player-favorite casino slot games October 11 - 13 at the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") at the Sands Expo® in Las Vegas. Bluberi will not only display its product portfolio in booth 2859, but will also unveil a peek behind the curtain on how they are currently creating market-leading content.

"This is the biggest show in our company's history and certainly in my career," said Andrew Burke, Bluberi's Chief Executive Officer. "We have a top game in the market right now with Devil's Lock, but we're even more excited to showcase our upcoming game library and set of fascinating game features. We feel we are a bit different in the industry led by amazing people making amazing products."

