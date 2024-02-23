Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Odessa Minerals

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX: ODE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Odessa Minerals Limited (‘ODE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ODE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 27 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Terrain Minerals Limited

Nova-Style “Eye” Feature Identified Within Albany-Fraser Tenement; Conductor also Identified within “Eye” Feature Detailed Airborne Electromagnetic Survey to Commence

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that exploration tenement E63/2447, which forms part of the Company’s 100% owned Lort River Project near Esperance, Western Australia, has recently been granted. This tenement potentially hosts the next major magmatic nickel-copper discovery within the Albany-Fraser Belt of Western Australia, being home to Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper ore bodies, whose discovery by Sirius Resources in 2012.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

Resignation of Managing Director

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) advises that Mr Andrew Reid has resigned as Managing Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Mining to Recommence at Jeffreys Find. Toll Mill Contract for Minimum 300,000 Tonnes.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will commence in the week starting 4 March 2024 with the intention to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Updated Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).

Keep reading...Show less
escalators at pdac

PDAC 2024: Here's What You Need to Know

The annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year from March 3 to 6, and it comes as countries around the world take steps to secure supply of key commodities.

This year's event will cover more than 600,000 square feet across the North and South Buildings of the Metro Toronto Convention Center, making it one of the organization's largest showcases in nearly a century.

Whether you’re a veteran or first-time PDAC attendee, it's never too early to start planning your schedule. With just a couple of weeks left before the conference, the Investing News Network checked in with PDAC President Raymond Goldie to get his thoughts on the state of the resource sector and what not to miss at PDAC.

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress at the El Peñón processing facility located approximately 15 kms from the Farellon copper-gold mine, 35 kms south of La Serena, Chile.

As part of the ongoing optimization process at the processing facility, several refinements focusing on the milling and flotation processes have been completed for the crushing, milling, and flotation circuits. These adjustments were designed to improve the overall milling process efficiencies and resulted in enhanced productivity, together with increased production of concentrates while completing ongoing adjustments.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD APPOINTS SANDEEP SINGH AS CEO

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Guidance for 2024, Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

West Red Lake Gold Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Noble Reports on Canada Nickel Drilling Results from Mann Township

