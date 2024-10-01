



Overview Jupiter Energy (ASX: JPR ) is an established oil exploration and production company that operates three oilfields in Kazakhstan. The company has been producing approximately 600 to 700 barrels of oil per day from its licensed fields and has successfully navigated Kazakhstan’s regulatory and operational landscape since 2008. Its operations are fully compliant, with its three commercial production licenses secured until 2045/46/49. Jupiter Energy’s reserve base has been independently confirmed by a Sproule International competent person’s report (CPR), effective 31 December 2023, detailing significant recoverable reserves.

Jupiter Energy has a reputation as a reliable operator in the region. The company holds 100 percent ownership of its licenses, which cover a total area of approximately 123 sq km in the oil-rich Mangistau region. The license area is close to the port city of Aktau and strategically located in an area with established oil processing facilities and substantial oil and gas infrastructure, including pipelines to the country’s major oil refineries. Jupiter has successfully transitioned its oilfields through the various regulatory phases required to reach full commercial production. Its three oilfields – Akkar East, Akkar North (East Block) and West Zhetybai – all operate under their respective 25-year full commercial licences. The company’s established compliance and operational framework underline its commitment to long-term sustainable production in Kazakhstan. According to the Sproule International CPR, released in January 2024, Jupiter Energy’s recoverable reserves under the SPE/PRMS classification are as follows: 1P Reserves: 14.691 million barrels (mmbbls)

2P Reserves: 36.487 mmbbls

3P Reserves: 46.796 mmbbls These figures confirm Jupiter’s substantial reserve base, with its Kazakh State Approved Reserves recorded at approximately 52 mmbbls (GOST C1 + C2 classification). The company is also building the necessary pipelines to enable its current and future production wells to be connected into its larger neighbour’s existing gas utilisation infrastructure . This development will allow for the processing and utilisation of associated gas generated during oil production, not only complying with Kazakhstan’s legislation that is focussed on carbon-free operations but also benefiting the local community and contributing to Kazakhstan’s objective of reaching carbon neutrality over the coming decades. This project has seen close collaboration between Jupiter Energy, its larger oil producing neighbour and the Kazakh Ministry of Energy, thereby strengthening its relations with the Kazakh government and its people. At the helm of Jupiter Energy is a highly experienced corporate and technical leadership team, driving the company towards achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value.

Company Highlights Operating in Kazakhstan since 2008, with three oilfields under licence.

Holds commercial production licenses for all three oilfields, valid until 2045/2046/2049.

Current production is approximately 640 barrels per day from four wells, with plans to increase to approximately 1,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

After-tax NPS (20 percent discount) of US$180 million, with an EV of approximately AU$54 million (~US$36 million) – based on a share price of AU$0.025 per share.

Operates in West Kazakhstan in the Mangistau region, a proven area for Kazakhstan’s oil reserves.

The company is cash flow positive at the operational level.

Key shareholders include Waterford (60.5 percent) and Blackbird Trust (21 percent), aligning interests and providing stability.

Jupiter’s strategic investment in gas utilisation infrastructure, signifies its commitment to sustainable operations and its contribution to the welfare of the local community.

Key Project: Block 31 Block 31 is Jupiter Energy’s flagship project located in the Mangistau Basin of West Kazakhstan. Covering an area of approximately 123 sq km, it lies in a highly prospective region with proven oil reserves. The company acquired extensive 3D seismic data over the entire block and surrounding areas, totaling 235 sq km, which then enabled the identification of multiple drilling targets. Jupiter has since drilled nine wells on Block 31, targeting the Akkar North (East Block), Akkar East, and West Zhetybai oilfields. The current production from Block 31 is approximately 640 barrels of oil per day, with plans to increase output to around 1,000 barrels per day with the drilling of a new well, with the spud data of this well expected in late November 2024. Further increases in production will come via the workovers of existing wells and the drilling of further new wells, planned from 2025 to 2030.

Gas Utilisation Block 31's strategic significance is bolstered by its newly constructed gas utilization infrastructure, which will allow for the processing and management of associated gas produced during oil production, ensuring this gas is 100 percent utilised by the company, its larger oil producing neighbour and/or by local communities. Kazakhstan has imposed stringent regulations against gas flaring, the practice of burning gas by-products that are generated during oil production. This means that 100 percent gas utilisation is a mandatory requirement for oil producers with full commercial licences in Kazakhstan. Jupiter’s gas utilisation infrastructure, currently under construction, is expected to be approved for operation in November 2024. This will enable its oilfields to connect to a larger neighbouring producer’s existing gas utilisation facility, which will in turn process and manage the oilfields’ gas by-product. The strategic investment in gas utilisation infrastructure strengthens Jupiter’s relations with the local community and signifies its commitment to sustainable production and helping Kazakhstan reach carbon neutrality in the coming decades.