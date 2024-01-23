- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Highly anomalous lithium identified at Robinson Bore – Yinnethara Lockier Range Project
- First assay results confirm fertility of Robinson Bore pegmatites to host lithium-bearing minerals
- >16,500m of pegmatites mapped at Robinson Bore, taking overall mapped pegmatites at Lockier Range tenement to over 56km
- Highly-elevated key lithium-pegmatite pathfinders including:
- >2000ppm Rb in four pegmatites
- 672ppmCs
- 212ppmTa
- 2970ppmBe
Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets Identified
- Assay results (Rock chip and soils) define standout DRILLING TARGETS for Lithium in Pegmatites
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous lithium-pegmatite trends:
- 248 soil samples return Li2O > 100 ppm
- 4km x 2km northwest-trending Li-Cs-Ta-Be-Rb-Bi anomaly at Robinson Bore coincident to the 16,500m of sub-cropping fractionated pegmatites
- 2.7km x 2km coherent Li-Cs-Ta-Be anomaly at the Eastern Pegmatite Field adjacent to the fertile Thirty Three Supersuite granite
- Pegmatite Rock chip samples at Mt Yaragner show a westward fractionation trend with K/Rb ratios within feldspars <30
Mt Yarragner Ironstones shown as outstanding REE targets
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous Rare Earth Element (REE) trends at the Lockier Range Project, Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia:
- 5 x 2km overall highly anomalous area at Mt Yaranger (>300ppm La+Ce+Y in soils)
- 2 to 4km strike length individual trends (>700ppm La+Ce+Y)
- 2,100 sq km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey commenced
- Due to be completed early February 2024
“Odessa is well funded to kick off 2024, with cash at bank at the beginning of this year standing at $3.2 millions. The quarter saw significant on-ground exploration and interpretation at our Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project which helped to define exceptional drill targets for both lithium and REEs. In addition, a massive airborne magnetic and radio magnetic survey covering more than 2,000 square kilometres has commenced at our Gascoyne East Project, where we are hopeful of identifying new multi-metal targets under the cover there. 2023 was the year for acquisition in the Gascoyne, obtaining access permits, heritage agreements and extensive surface exploration. 2024 will be the year for drilling in the Gascoyne for Odessa.”
Odessa has focused on exploration in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia in Q4 2023. The tenement package in the Gascoyne now exceeds 3,000 km2.
Figure 1: Odessa Minerals regional Gascoyne Project location map overlain with Geological Survey WA Minedex Occurrences.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
With a total land package of over 3,000 square kilometres surrounded by some of the most promising projects and most significant lithium discoveries in Western Australia’s prolific Gascoyne Region, Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE) is uniquely positioned to leverage a quickly emerging battery metals market to drive its fully funded lithium and rare earths exploration strategy.
Battery metals such as lithium and rare earths are the foundation of the world's transition to a more sustainable future. This is why Australia is one of several leading countries that have identified these minerals as critical.It's also why Western Australia's Gascoyne region is currently in the midst of a proverbial gold rush. Previously both under-explored and overlooked, the Gascoyne is now the target of several of the largest mining and exploration companies in the region, including Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI), Voltair Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR), Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6) and Reach Resources (ASX:RR1). There is every indication that as demand for lithium and battery metals continues to grow, activity in the region will increase even further.
Odessa Minerals’ projects in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia totalling >3,000km2
In the middle of these mining industry titans, Odessa’s investment value proposition is noteworthy for a few reasons. Firstly, it's trading at a market cap significantly lower than the companies that surround it. The company is still at the beginning of its journey, making it an ideal investment alternative for consideration for anyone looking to get involved with lithium and the significant potential of the Gascoyne region.
In addition to being fully funded in all objectives this year, Odessa is managed by a highly invested management team that believes in the company’s full potential and strategy for success.
Company Highlights
- Driven by lithium demand, Western Australia's Gascoyne region — previously under-explored — has become a hot zone of mining exploration and development.
- Some of the region's largest and most successful mining companies have already staked their claims there, including Delta Lithium and Dreadnought Resources.
- Odessa is an exploration company still at the beginning of its development journey, with a low market cap and strong leadership.
- Odessa's land package comprises one of the largest land holdings in the Gascoyne region, with some 3,000 square kilometres of claims divided into three distinct projects, all highly prospective and incredibly promising, located in close proximity and displaying similar geology to several recent lithium pegmatite discoveries in the region.
- Odessa's leadership team are all highly invested in the company. All planned exploration and development work is well-funded for the year.
- Over 56,000 metres strike-length of pegmatites have now been mapped by geology crews on Odessa’s Yinnetharra Lockier Range tenement
- Pegmatites at over 30 metres in width are already mapped
Key Lithium and REE Projects
Yinnetharra - Lockier Range Project
Lockier Range Project is proximal to the emergent Gascoyne lithium pegmatite province
Located in Western Australia's highly sought-after Gascoyne region, the Lockier Range Project consists of a single highly prospective exploration licence that spans 125 square kilometres within Odessa's 3,000-square-kilometre Gascoyne package. The project is in close proximity to multiple significant lithium/pegmatite discoveries by Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI), Reach Resources (ASX:RR1) and Voltair Strategic Resources (ASX:VSR). In addition it is also situated in a north-south corridor of rare earth elements (REE) carbonatite discoveries by Kingfisher Mining (ASX:KFM), Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) and Hastings Technologies (ASX:HAS).
Odessa recently released an interim update on its ongoing exploration program, noting that onsite geology crews have mapped over 56,000 metres of strike-length pegmatites to date and some pegmatites seen at over 30 metres in width. Having just completed 16,500 metres of strike-length pegmatite mapping at its Eastern Pegmatite Field Target and 10,400 metres strike-length of previously undiscovered pegmatites mapped at the new Central Pegmatite Field and Mt Yaragner, the team continues to map over 30,000 metres of strike-length pegmatites at its Southern Pegmatite Field target.
Following completion of the mapping programme, Odessa plans to target and identify LCT drilling targets and obtain approvals to drill.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration Work to Date: The company has already done extensive exploration work on its Lockier Range Project, identifying significant pegmatite fields and associated lithium anomalism and lithium-pathfinder elements in the process. Highlights include:
- 1,900 soil samples collected, pending results from laboratory
- 187 rock samples collected, pending results from laboratory
- Very high tenor REE in stream sediments and soils
- Extensive and promising thorium anomalies with high thorium radiometrics signatures
- Historical REE grades up to:
- 14 percent total rare earth elements (TREE) in stream sediment sample
- 3.36 percent neodymium+praseodymium in stream sediment sample
- 3.8 percent TREE in soil samples
- Rock chip sampling returned seven samples with over 1,000 parts per million (ppm) total rare earths oxide (TREO) and containing between 14 percent and 26 percent of critical rare earth oxides (CREO).
- Stream sediment sampling returned highly anomalous results including a maximum of 821 ppm TREO at 29.1 percent CREO.
- Ideally Located: Lockier Range is located in close proximity to and shares multiple geological characteristics with the following projects:
- Adjacent to Minerals 260's Aston lithium project
- ~ 8.5 kilometres southwest of Delta Lithium's Jameson lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 15 kilometres southwest of Reach Resources’ Morrissey Hill lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 25 kilometres west of Delta Lithium's Yinnetharra lithium pegmatite discovery
- ~ 40 kilometres west of Voltaic Strategic Resources' pegmatite discovery
- ~ 70 kilometres south of Hastings Technologies' and Dreadnought Resources' rare earth projects
Lyndon Lithium and REE Project
Covering 811 square kilometres of highly prospective ground for rare earth and lithium exploration, Lyndon is situated immediately to the west of Dreadnought Resources’ Yin Project. Odessa has defined seven thorium anomalies prospective for rare earth mineralisation via airborne physical data.
Gascoyne East Lithium and REE Project
Odessa's Gascoyne East project area spans 2,108 square kilometres of exploration licences. Situated at the intersection of multiple regional fault structures, the area is believed to be underlain by the Gascoyne and Glenburg meta-granitoids with a northern on-lap of Edmund Basin. Because roughly 90 percent of the region is covered by alluvial sediments, it has not been the target of detailed exploration in the past.
It is considered to be prospective for REE, lithium-bearing pegmatites, gold, copper and graphite. In order to map the bedrock between transported cover sediments, Odessa has submitted for permitting of 113 aircore holes on existing tracks. It is also scoping a combined detailed airborne gravity and magnetic survey.
Management Team
David Lenigas — Executive Director
David Lenigas is a mining engineer with a Western Australian First Class Mine Managers Certificate. He has extensive corporate experience serving at the chairman and chief executive officer level on many of the world’s leading stock exchanges, where he oversaw multiple business sectors.
Lenigas has held senior financial and management positions in both publicly listed and private enterprises in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and Africa.
Darren Holden – Consulting Geologist
Dr Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He specialises in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
He is currently a director of Augustus Minerals (ASX:AUG), Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden has a BSc (Hons) First Class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. Holden is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM) and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Zane Lewis — Non-executive Chairman
Zane Lewis is principal and joint founder of corporate advisory firm SmallCap Corporate, which specialises in corporate advice and compliance administration to public companies. He provides the board with a wealth of knowledge obtained from his diverse financial and corporate experience in previous appointments.
Lewis is also a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and a non-executive director of Lion Energy (ASX:LIO) and Kairos Minerals (ASX:KAI).
Lisa Wells — Non-executive Director
Lisa Wells has 26 years of experience as an exploration geologist working across various commodities including diamonds, bulk commodities, gold and base metals. She was a senior geologist at United Kimberley Diamonds, where the Phillips Range diamond bulk sampling program at Aries South in the Central Kimberley was undertaken.
Wells has significant experience with environmental and permitting approvals, as well as on-ground coordination of trial mining operations, feasibility studies and project management in a range of commodities including diamonds, gold, phosphate and base metals.
Wells is currently a non-executive director of Territory Minerals, a gold company with projects in North Queensland. She holds a BAppSc. (geology) from Curtin University.
Robbie Featherby — Company Secretary
Robert Featherby is a corporate advisor at SmallCap Corporate, a boutique corporate advisory firm specialising in providing company secretarial, CFO and transaction management services involving both listed and unlisted companies. He is also the company secretary of Victory Goldfields (ASX:1VG), Cosmos Exploration (ASX:C1X) and Volt Resources (ASX:VRC).
Mining to Recommence in March 2024 at Jeffreys Find
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that Stage Two of mining of the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, will recommence in March 2024.
Highlights
- Mining to recommence in March 2024.
- Mining equipment to mobilise in February 2024.
- BML Ventures Pty Ltd has completed a grade control drill program.
- Stage Two pit to be substantially larger than Stage One.
- Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution for Stage Two.
Managing Director, Mark English, said“We have hit the ground running in 2024. Grade control drilling by BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) is complete with samples at the laboratory. It won’t be long before mining gets underway at what promises to be another rewarding chapter for Auric.
“Our partner, BML of Kalgoorlie, is waiting on assay results before finalising the parameters for a final pit. Mining is anticipated to last between 9 and 12 months.
“Last year 175,865 tonnes of ore were milled producing 9,741 ounces of gold. Whilst we don’t have figures yet, we are certain the number of tonnes of ore we’ll extract from Jeffreys Find will be substantially higher than last year. That’s the best possible news.
“All approvals to mine are in place and BML are in final negotiations with a toll mill for the processing of multiple gold campaigns throughout 2024.
“Jeffreys Find is a straightforward deposit. We do not expect any surprises. Our second gold campaign of 2023 averaged 1.93g/t. With the AUD gold price remaining above $3,000 per ounce, a similar or better result on Stage Two of Jeffreys Find would be a terrific result for Auric.”
Grade control drilling at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
The Announcement
Through the joint venture with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML) of Kalgoorlie, a grade control drilling program over a potential final pit started on 11 January 2024 and was completed on 15 January 2024.
Once results are received BML will finalise its modelling of a Stage Two pit. Equipment will be mobilised to the mine site in February 2024 with mining scheduled to commence in March 2024.
Final numbers are not yet decided but substantially more tonnes of gold ore will be mined in 2024 compared to 2023. For Stage One in 2023 a pit design was premised on a base gold price of $2,600 per ounce. For 2024 the design will be based on a gold price of $2,900 per ounce. The current gold price is around $3,070 an ounce.
Auric has paid $1.0 million as working capital contribution to BML. Apart from that payment, BML are incurring and paying all additional mining costs and expenses. After completing this final phase of mining the two partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024
The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), scheduled for January 21 to 22, 2024. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.
INN will be an active participant at the conference, engaging with resource industry executives, experts and investors. The company will leverage its presence to bring exclusive video interviews to the INN audience, providing coverage of the latest resource market trends.
"We are thrilled to be part of VRIC, a pivotal gathering for professionals and investors in the resource sector. This event provides an excellent platform for INN to connect with key industry players, share insights through video interviews and contribute to the broader conversation on the future of resource investing," said Nick Smith, CEO of INN.
Charlotte McLeod, INN's editorial director, will host four fireside chats with industry experts at VRIC. With her wealth of experience and sector knowledge, she will facilitate engaging dialogues with industry experts Ross Beaty, Jeff Clark, Brent Johnson and Christopher Aaron. Want to get the latest on these fireside chats? Follow Charlotte on X at @Charlotte_McL.
INN will be located at Booth M9 at VRIC, and the team is eager to network with companies and investors attending the event. As a trusted source of news and information, INN recognizes the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing to empower investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions.
For more information about INN's participation in VRIC, please visit: InvestingNews.com/VRIC.
About the Investing News Network:
The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.
For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.
Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com
Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Galena Mining
Overview
Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A, Galena) owns 60 percent of the Abra base metals mine located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia - home to one of the largest lead and silver deposits in the world, set to produce the highest-grade, cleanest lead concentrate available globally. The company is capitalizing on its Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 jurisdiction, strengthened by and leveraging partnerships with Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter, as well as with one of the top base metals trading firms in the world.
The company also owns 100 percent of the Jillawarra Project, which covers 76 kilometers of strike extension directly to the west of Abra. The Jillawarra Project contains several large-scale analogous exploration targets including the Woodlands Complex, Quartzite Well and Copper Chert areas.
Galena's major partnerships include Toho Zinc (TSE:5707), Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter, and IXM SA, one of the world's top three base metals trading firms. Toho provided AU$90 million project equity and has a long-term offtake agreement to purchase 40 percent of Abra's production; while IXM has entered into a 10-year take-or-pay offtake contract to purchase the remaining 60 percent.
The company's management team brings decades of experience in the mining and base metals industry and has a proven track record of success throughout all stages of exploration, from development to production.
In November 2020, Galena put in place US$110 million in finalized debt facilities arranged by Taurus Funds Management. The facilities include a US$100-million project finance facility plus a US$10-million cost overrun facility.
The project finance facility consists of a 69-month term loan primarily to fund capital expenditures for the development of Abra. Key terms include:
- Fixed interest of 8 percent per annum on drawn amounts, payable quarterly in arrears.
- 1.125 percent net smelter return royalty.
- No mandatory hedging.
- Early repayment allowed without penalty.
- 15 quarterly repayments commencing on 31 December 2023.
The cost overrun facility is a loan to finance identified cost overruns on the project in capital expenditure and working capital. Fixed interest of 10 percent per annum applies to amounts drawn under the cost overrun facility.
The Taurus debt facilities have been fully drawn and are secured against Abra Project assets and over the shares that each of Galena and Toho own in Abra.
Company Highlights
- Positioned to realize value for shareholders:
- Abra mine construction completed in December 2022, on time and on budget.
- First in-specification concentrate shipment achieved in March 2023.
- Abra is one of the largest and cleanest lead-silver deposits in the world (high-grade, high-value concentrate 1/10th typical deleterious elements).
- Exciting exploration ground and known copper-gold mineralisation below the Abra lead-silver deposit.
- JV between Galena (60 percent) and Japan's largest zinc and lead smelter Toho Zinc (40 percent) underpins long mine life (10+ years) in an exciting new mineral province in Western Australia.
- Galena has a 10-year offtake agreement with IXM, one of the world’s largest base metals traders.
- Annual steady-state guidance:
- Mill throughput of more than 1.3 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa), producing +90,000 tonnes per annum lead and +550,000 ounces per annum silver.
- Annual average lead C1 direct cash cost of US$0.55 to US$0.65/lb.
- Annual average EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of AU$90 million to $100 million.
- The Abra mine is located in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia, home to one of the largest undeveloped lead deposits in the world and the highest-grade lead concentrate available, globally.
- The Abra mine carries a JORC mineral resource estimate (July 2023) of 16.2 million tons (Mt) at 7.3 percent lead and 19 grams per ton (g/t) silver in the indicated category, and 16.9 Mt at 6.9 percent lead and 15 g/t silver in the inferred category.
- Abra has been named the world's lowest-cost primary lead mine by Wood Mackenzie, a leading mining research and consultancy group.
- US$110 million of project financing debt facilities from leading mining-specialist lending fund Taurus Funds Management.
- Galena's management team brings decades of experience in the mining and base metals industry and has a proven track record of success throughout all stages of exploration, from development to production.
Key Projects
Abra Mine
The Abra Mine is a 60:40 joint venture between Galena and Japanese lead producer Toho Zinc. It is a globally significant lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia, between the towns of Newman and Meekatharra approximately 110 kilometers from the DeGrussa copper mine owned by Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR).
Abra Mine Site Location
The Abra mine carries a total JORC mineral resource estimate published in July 2023 of 33.4 Mt at 7.1 percent lead and 17 g/t silver (5 percent Pb cut-off grade), which includes 0.3 Mt at 7.3 percent lead and 32 g/t silver in the measured category; 16.2 Mt at 7.3 percent lead and 19 g/t silver in the indicated category; and 16.9 Mt at 6.9 percent lead and 15 g/t silver in the inferred category.
All permits for the Abra project have been obtained from the appropriate Western Australian regulatory bodies. The project is also subject to an existing land use and heritage agreement with the Jidi Jidi Aboriginal Corporation. The Abra property is well-serviced by public roads and highways, and all the necessary infrastructure has been developed to transport lead-sulphide concentrates to the Port of Geraldton, Abra's primary export port.
Abra Processing Plant
A final investment decision to complete the Abra Project was made in June 2021 and construction was completed in December 2022, on time and on budget. Several important milestones were achieved in the March 2023 quarter, including the commissioning of the processing plant, first ore fed into the plant and first concentrate produced in January 2023.
The processing plant achieved in-specification concentrate production from the commencement of concentrate production and during the 2023 calendar year, 967,622 tons of ore was processed and 61,800 tons of lead concentrate was produced.
The company is currently undertaking detailed technical work to develop an updated production plan for 2024 production targets and guidance.
Jillawarra Project
Exploration and growth associated with the 100 percent Galena-owned Jillawarra Project covers a highly prospective elongated tenement package covering approximately 76 kilometers of continuous strike length and 508 square kilometers directly to the west of Abra.
The Jillawarra Project hosts many base metals prospects which have had limited shallow exploration work completed since the 1970s by various companies. The bulk of the exploration work was completed by Amoco, Geopeko, Apex Minerals and Abra Mining Limited. The work completed to date has identified several base metals, manganese and gold prospects, of which the Woodlands Complex, Quartzite Well, Manganese Range, Copper Chert, TP and 46-40 were subject to early-stage exploration. Most of the drilling completed within the Jillawarra Project investigated the first 100 to 200-meter depth which, based on recent knowledge of Abra, may not have reached the depths required.
The main prospective corridor within the Jillawarra Project lies within the margins of the Quartzite Well – Lyons River Fault zones which extend east-west along the entire tenement package. Also, the contact between the dolomitic sediments of Irregully Formation and the lower sedimentary unit, polymictic conglomerate, of the Kiangi Creek Formation represents an important marker for the occurrence of base metal mineralisation as seen at Abra.
The Woodlands Complex is an Australian scaled geophysical anomaly which represents a significant target area with the anomaly being 12 kilometers long and 10 kilometers wide. Limited work and technical evaluation have occurred at Woodlands which presents a great opportunity for Galena in the years to come. Ongoing geophysical and exploration drilling will occur concurrently with the development of Abra. The knowledge and understanding of Abra due to its development will provide a significant exploration advantage at Jillawarra.
Management Team
Tony James – Managing Director and CEO
Tony James is a mining engineer with over 30 years’ mine operating and project development experience predominantly in Western Australia. He also has previous experience at managing director level of three ASX-listed companies with two of those companies successfully guided through a merger and takeover process benefiting the shareholders. He has a strong mine operating background (examples being the Kanowna Belle gold mine and the Black Swan nickel mine) and a strong feasibility study / mine development background (examples being the Pillara zinc/lead mine and the Trident/Higginsville gold mine).
Adrian Byass – Non-executive Chairman
Adrian Byass has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry both in listed and unlisted entities globally. He has served as non-executive and executive director of various listed and unlisted mining entities, which have successfully transitioned to production in bulk, precious and specialty metals around the world. He currently serves on the boards of ASX gold, base metals and lithium companies.
Neville Gardiner – Non-executive Director
Neville Gardiner has over 30 years of experience advising boards on mergers and acquisitions,
equity and debt capital markets, transaction structuring, capital allocation and complex
commercial arrangements. His career achievements include senior executive leadership
roles in Deloitte, Torridon Partners, and at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent five years as the head of its Australian Natural Resources Team. He also spent nine years with Macquarie Bank, where he had responsibility for its Western Australian Corporate Finance business and its Australian Oil and Gas Advisory business. He has a very strong experience and knowledge base associated with the resources sector in Australia.
Stewart Howe – Non-executive Director
Stewart Howe has more than 40 years of experience in the global resource industry including 18 years in mining. He was chief development officer at Zinifex, one of the world’s largest miners and smelters of lead and zinc. He led the spin-off of Zinifex’s smelters to create Nyrstar NV, and restarted the development of the Dugald River mine.
Craig Barnes – Chief Financial Officer
Craig Barnes has over 25 years of experience in senior finance and financial management within the mining industry and previously the financial services industry. He has considerable experience in project financing, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, treasury and implementation of accounting controls and systems.
Before joining Galena, he held the position of CFO of Paladin Energy for more than five years and was part of the team that successfully completed the company's capital restructuring in 2018. Prior to that, he was the chief financial officer of DRDGOLD (NYSE and JSE:DRD) and its affiliated subsidiaries for more than seven years.
Aida Tabakovic – Company Secretary
Aida Tabakovic has over 11 years of experience in the accounting profession, which includes financial accounting reporting, company secretarial services, ASX and ASIC compliance requirements. She has been involved in listing several junior exploration companies on the ASX and is currently company secretary for numerous ASX-listed companies
2024 Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration Program Commences
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide a progress update on winter exploration activities on its Athabasca uranium projects (collectively the ‘projects’ or ‘portfolio’). Field work has now commenced for Basin’s winter program across the entire of Basin’s land portfolio. A high-resolution ground Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain Electromagnetic (‘EM’) survey is now underway at the North Millennium and Marshall projects, and final preparations are being made for phase 2 drilling at the Geikie project.
Key Highlights
- Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration programs commenced.
- Significant ground electromagnetic survey initiated at North Millennium and Marshall projects.
- Exploring for potential repetitions of Cameco’s Millennium deposit (104.8Mlb at 3.8% U3O8) 1 located 7 kilometres to the south.
- Key contracts signed for February exploration drilling at Geikie project.
- Phase 2 drilling targeting shallow (<300 metre) mineralisation in direct follow up to 2023 greenfield success.
- Up to 2,500 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$105/Lb2.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is taking an aggressive approach to its winter exploration program with teams back on the ground following the holiday season. 2024 is setting up to be a big year for the Company as the uranium market continues to heat up. We have no shortage of targets in the world’s premier uranium district which we will be systematically testing.
Ground EM is being conducted at North Millennium and Marshall, as we look to explore for repeats of Cameco’s Millennium deposit located just 7 kms to the south. This will pave the way for rapid follow up drilling of these targets.
Preparations for phase 2 drilling at Geikie are now well advanced and we are excited to be following up on the success of our phase 1 drill program, which intersected the key ingredients for Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposits. We are happy to have secured the services of Athabasca Catering Limited Partnership and ITL Drilling to conduct the drilling for phase 2. The team completed the phase 1 program for Basin and demonstrated exceptional capabilities.”
Winter 2024 Geophysics
The North Millennium and Marshall projects are located in the southeastern portion of the Athabasca Basin and situated 7 km north of Cameco’s Millennium uranium deposit, host to 104.8 million pounds U3O8 at 3.76%3 and just 40 kilometres from the prolific McArthur River Mine host to 674.9 million pounds U3O8 at 17.0%4.
Figure 1: Basin’s North Millennium and Marshall uranium project locations
A ground-based high-resolution Stepwise Moving Loop Time-Domain EM survey consisting of around 100-line kilometres has commenced, with Discovery International Geophysics Inc. conducting the work. The program is expected to take approximately 6 weeks to complete, with results due in early Q2 2024. The survey is the final step at North Millennium and Marshall to progress the projects to a drill ready status.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its planning for exploration activities into 2024 is well progressed including RC and diamond drilling, geophysical assessment and soil sampling over areas of the Ti-Tree and Minga Bar fault structures.
The primary objectives of the 2024 exploration program are to:
- Test with follow up RC and diamond drilling the multiple copper sulphide intercepts from prospects drilled during 2023
- Conduct RC Drilling at known prospects not yet drill tested
- Conduct a geophysical program over the Money Intrusion searching for nickel-copper sulphide targets
- Soil sampling program south-east of Minnie Springs along the Minga Bar fault for additional copper-molybdenum- gold mineralisation
- Soil sampling program west of Copper Ridge along the T-Tree Shear for further zones of copper-gold mineralisation
- Follow-up on lithium soil anomalies along the Ti Tree Shear at the Peak Bore prospect
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“We are now busy planning more expansive activities at our highly prospective Ti-Tree Shear project.
“Over the last 7 months since ASX listing, we have completed regional reconnaissance over substantial portions of the tenement package, finalised three aboriginal heritage surveys and conducted a 9,000m RC drilling program over the first 6 of our high priority targets.
“In 2024 we intend to expand upon what we have learned in 2023 delivering great exploration results as we begin to follow up recent results including the copper complex at Minnie Springs while working at the same time to explore for new prospects in unexplored territory”.
Figure 1. Map of Ti-Tree Shear Project and key prospect locations.
Exploration Activities 2024 Objectives
Augustus is already planning and focusing on its 2024 field program which will commence during Q1. The fully funded program intends to comprise RC and diamond drilling building on the activities of the recent 9,000m of drilling completed at Minnie Springs which resulted in widespread visible copper sulphide mineralisation.
The exploration program will consist of:
- RC drilling across a number of prospects, some of which were drilled in 2023, and others with no prior drilling activities (Figures 1 & 2);
- diamond drilling into deeper portions of the Minnie Springs prospect below the semi- massive and disseminated sulphides discovered in 2023. Timing to occur after the IP program over Minnie Springs is completed;
- geophysical survey along the Money Intrusion targeting Dreadnought Resources style nickel-copper sulphides within doleritic units; and
- soil sampling along the Ti-Tree Shear and Minga Bar fault structures over areas prospective for copper-nickel-gold-lead-lithium.
RC Drilling
At the Crawfords area, 2023 exploratory drilling covered the Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South prospects and is expected, based on assessment of the geology, to generate more follow up targets requiring RC drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
