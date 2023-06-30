Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
NV Gold Appoints John Watson as Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Appoints John Watson as Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that, effective June 30, 2023, Mr. John Seaberg will resign from his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of NV Gold to pursue new opportunities

During his time with the Company, Mr. Seaberg has overseen and been part of many changes. Under his leadership, NV Gold's exploration portfolio has continued to evolve, and a new strategy focusing on the Company's most advanced properties has been launched.

"We are grateful for Mr. Seaberg's efforts on behalf of NV Gold and wish him much success in all his ventures going forward", said John Watson, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "I continue to serve as Chairman of the Board and have been asked to serve as Interim CEO as our Board of Directors begins the process of permanently filling the position."

Mr. Seaberg has agreed to continue as an advisor to the Company to assist with the transition.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~89 million sharesissued and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive, searchable geological data library

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, Chairman

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential quantity and grade of mineral resources identified in the Exploration Target and the Company's current expectations regarding future exploration and development plans. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765047/NV-Gold-Appoints-John-Watson-as-Chief-Executive-Officer

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NV GoldTSXV:NVXPrecious Metals Investing
NVX:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:NVX

NV Gold


Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

NV Gold Announces Completion of its Drill Program at the Triple T Gold Project in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 720-meter drilling program (the "Drilling Program") on its 100%-owned Triple T Project in Nevada as previously announced January 25th, 2023. The completion of this Reverse Circulation drilling represents the continuation of our recent work to expand and confirm mineralization first identified in wide-spaced drilling by the Company in 2009

Highlights of the recent drilling include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe") located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline Gold Mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). The environmental update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 35,000 - 70,000 oxide ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Commences Phase One Drill Program at SW Pipe Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the phase one Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Company's 100% owned SW Pipe Gold Project located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). During this first phase of drilling, a total of 700 - 800 meters will be drilled by Nevada based Envirotech Drilling, LLC ("Envirotech") and is expected to take approximately 8-16 days to complete

Drilling will be following up on results from the geochemical study carried out in 2022, which identified a large and comprehensive zone of overlapping Carlin-type anomalies including gold, arsenic, antimony, mercury, thallium and selenium.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,225,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 1,225,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About NV Gold Corporation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Xavier Wenzel, CPA, CA of Fehr & Associates ("F&A") as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the company

"We are pleased to welcome Xavier Wenzel, as Interim CFO to the company, " stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President & CEO of Empress Royalty. "His extensive experience in mining finance, and specifically in the royalty industry as CFO of Ely Gold Royalties, will be extremely beneficial in this transitionary period."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Provides Update on Private Placement

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - June 30 , 2023 - Nexus Gold CORP. (" Nexus " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:NXS ) ( OT C :NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has approved an extension to close the non-brokered private placement announced on April 14, 2023 involving the issuance of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").  The extension allows the Offering to remain open through to July 14, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Teako Minerals Corp. Announces New Members to The Service Alliance: Exploration Companies, Communication and Exploration Services

Teako Minerals Corp. Announces New Members to The Service Alliance: Exploration Companies, Communication and Exploration Services

TEAKO MINERALS CORP. (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company" or "Teako") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened The Service Alliance (see news release dated May 1, 2023) with thirteen (13) new likeminded members. The Service Alliance is a key strategy to increase the chances of success by leveraging the strengths of other exploration, technology, communication, exploration service and finance companies and creating an environment of shared knowledge and resources. The Service Alliance now boasts eighteen (18) exploration companies; three (3) technology companies; four (4) communication service companies; two (2) financing companies; and two (2) exploration service companies (collectively, the "Service Alliance Members").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") is pleased to announce that Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe Gold" and, together with Anacortes, the "Companies") has completed the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 28, 2023.

The Arrangement was approved at the special meeting of Anacortes shareholders held on June 19, 2023, and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 21, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (the "Company" or "Steppe") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Steppe and Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes"), whereby Steppe has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares"), effective June 28, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes shareholders are entitled to 0.4532 of a Steppe common share ("Steppe Share") for each Anacortes Common Share previously held. The outstanding vested in-the-money Anacortes options were exercised into Anacortes Common Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Common Shares were exchanged for Steppe Shares. Further, all of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options were cancelled without payment. The outstanding Anacortes warrants were cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, pursuant to the plan of arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its second reconnaissance diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-held Sarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland

This drilling campaign included four drill holes, totalling 611 metres. These holes were designed to test a combination of geochemical anomalies (till and rock sampling) and structural/geological targets (See Figure 1). The drilling was not successful in identifying high-grade gold, but the drill holes did encounter quartz-carbonate (tourmaline) veining with sulphides, as well as sulphide-bearing carbonaceous sediments above a contact with mafic volcanic rocks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Empress Royalty Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Related News

Energy Investing

Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Uranium Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Dips, Why This Uranium Bull Cycle is Different

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Comments on Shareholder Support

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Prepares for the Summer Field Program on Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Oil and Gas Investing

Voyager Gas Processing Agreement Executed

×