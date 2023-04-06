Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Notice of Release of First Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick will release its Q1 2023 results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q1 2023 on April 13, 2023.

Release of Q1 preliminary production, sales and cost information

  • April 13, 7:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q1 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q1 Results release
    May 3, 6:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    May 3, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9942.

The Q1 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


NOVAGOLD Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Donlin Gold Commenced Fieldwork, Advanced Resource Modelling and Trade-Off Studies in Preparation for Updated Feasibility Study

Strong $116-Million Treasury with $25-Million Receivable due in July 2023

Keep reading...Show less

Kinross to announce Q1 results on May 9, 2023

Company to hold virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Meeting materials are now available

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after market close. On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:45 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Keep reading...Show less

×