Notice of Release of Barrick's Second Quarter 2024 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q2 2024 results on Monday, August 12, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EDT, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q2 2024 on July 16, 2024.

  • Release of Q2 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    July 16, 07:00 EDT / 11:00 UTC

Q2 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q2 Results release
    August 12, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    August 12, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC
    Register for expedited access
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 844 763 8274
    UK (toll), +44 20 3795 9972
    International (toll), +1 647 484 8814

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 412 317 0088 (international toll), access code 0796#.

The Q2 2024 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Sr. Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Primary Logo

×