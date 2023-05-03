Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Barrick Declares Q1 Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is consistent with the Company's Performance Dividend Policy announced at the start of 2022.

The Q1 2023 dividend will be paid on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

"Through the maintenance of a robust balance sheet, we are able to continue to provide a strong base dividend to our shareholders, with our Performance Dividend Policy providing shareholders with the potential for additional upside going forward," said senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth.

Enquiries:

President and CEO
Mark Bristow
+1 647 205 7694
+44 788 071 1386

Senior EVP and CFO
Graham Shuttleworth
+1 647 262 2095
+44 779 771 1338

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "will", "potential", "expect", "commit", "would", "could" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to Barrick's operating and financial performance and the potential for Barrick to deliver enhanced dividends to shareholders under its Performance Dividend Policy.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; assumptions relating to the trading price of the Company's common shares; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities at Barrick's more remote properties; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; uncertainty whether some or all of targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; risks related to the failure of internal controls; risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development, and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Barrick also cautions that its 2023 guidance, as well as its ten-year production profile for gold and copper, may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Impact Minerals Limited (‘IPT’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IPT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 5 May 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Ramelius Acquires Controlling Interest In Breaker

The Board of Breaker Resources NL (ASX: BRB; the Company or Breaker) has been notified by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (Ramelius) that acceptance forms received in relation to the takeover Offer for Breaker announced on 20 March 2023 (the Offer), have now reached in excess of 50.1% of Breaker’s issued share capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Metalstech Limited

High Grade Gold Intersections At Sturec – Resource Update Imminent

*132m @ 1.51g/t Au and 16.2 g/t Ag * ** 9m @ 7.29g/t Au and 13.1g/t Ag ** *** 20m @ 2.06g/t Au and 10.4g/t Ag ***

MetalsTech Limited (ASX: MTC) (the Company or MTC) is pleased to announce the updated assay results for UGA-46, which were completed from Drill Chamber III, together with further assay results from from Drill Chamber IV as part of the Phase IV diamond drilling program at the Company’s 100% owned Sturec Gold Mine, located in Slovakia (Sturec). The Company is currently drilling from Drill Chamber IV, with the assay results from UGA-47, UGA-48, UGA-53, UGA-54, UGA-55, UGA-56, UGA-57, UGA-58 and UGA-59being received. The company is awaiting results from UGA-60, UGA-61 and UGA-62 and is currently drilling UGA-63.

Keep reading...Show less
don durrett, gold and silver bars

Don Durrett: Gold and Silver Breakout is Coming, Price Levels to Watch

Gold and silver are being held back right now, Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com told the Investing News Network, but he believes a final selloff on Wall Street will clear the path for the precious metals prices to shine.

"What we're waiting for is the headwinds of the market to basically clear," he explained. "And what I mean by that is we need to have the stock market sell off in order for there to be no headwind for gold to finally be able to move higher."

When that capitulation happens, the stock market will no longer be a hindrance. "Once it gets out of the way, then basically people aren't going to be putting their money into stocks, and they're going to be leery of bonds as well," said Durrett.

Keep reading...Show less
federal reserve press conference

Why Does the US Federal Reserve Hike Interest Rates? (Updated 2023)

The US Federal Reserve, inflation and interest rates have consistently made headlines in recent years.

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed demand across industries, while global supply chains have been hampered by factors like Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and lockdowns in China last year.

This global supply and demand imbalance has led to rising prices for a wide range of consumer products, from gas to groceries. The result has been a loss in purchasing power for US consumers as their dollar needs to stretch further.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports Q1 2023 Results

Core assets returned to normal operations

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Announces Shareholder Approval for Its Updated TSXV Listing to a Mining & Investment Issuer

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

Uranium Investing

Aura Successfully Completes A$10 Million Placement To Support Its Project Readiness And Growth Strategy

Resource Investing

Renounceable Rights Issue To Raise Up To $1.78 Million

Lithium Investing

Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR) – Trading Halt

Cobalt Investing

Loyalty Options Issue

Nickel Investing

District-Scale Nickel Potential At Pulju Confirmed By Regional Magnetic Survey

×