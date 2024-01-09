Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Notice of Release of Barrick's Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) will release its Q4 2023 results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 2023 on January 16, 2024.

  • Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    January 16, 7:00 EST / 12:00 UTC

Q4 Results Announcement

  • Q4 Results release
    February 14, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
  • Q4 Results live presentation and webinar
    February 14, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    February 14, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 0603.

The Q4 2023 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com .

Enquiries:
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations
+1 416 271 8546
Email: investor@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com



Primary Logo

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
