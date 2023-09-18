Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Uranium ETFs: An Emerging Market Opportunity (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill First Joint Well

Element79 Gold Corp Receives Exploration Permit for Lucero Project from Chachas Community

Forum Intersects 2.25% U3O8 over 11.1 Metres on the Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Forum Energy Metals

FMC:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

Cannabis Outlook 2023 (Update for Q3!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction andor replacement of certain figures and tables

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedarplus.ca and U.S. public filings at www.sec.gov.

Mark Peters
Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE:Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/785300/northern-dynasty-re-filing-of-independent-technical-report-update-and-preliminary-economic-assessment-to-correct-typographical-errors-and-formatting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty MineralsNDM:CCTSX:NDMBase Metals Investing
NDM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces publication of a September 2023 CEO Open Letter. The CEO Open Letter to Shareholders provides additional information and context to recent events, developments and initiatives related to the Pebble Project

The full text of the Open Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/investors/ceo-message/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment Filed

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM; NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that further to its September 5, 2023 news release, the independent technical report: Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 has been filed on sedarplus.ca

The report is also available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca

"The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the "FEIS") states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska's excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Has Further Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to September 26, 2023

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fourth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now September 26, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, 2023, June 29, 2023, and July 28, 2023, prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Alaska takes EPA to the Supreme Court over Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the State of Alaska filed today a motion in the United States Supreme Court. The Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint forcefully argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") veto of the Pebble Project breaches a contract (the Cook Inlet Land Exchange) involving Alaska and the United States and violates the federal statutory recognition and implementation of that land exchange. It also argues that the veto violates the Administrative Procedure Act because the veto is arbitrary and capricious. Finally, it argues that the veto-which withdraws 309 square miles in the Bristol Bay region from use for mining purposes-is an unconstitutional taking without just compensation. The Bill of Complaint seeks injunctive relief requiring EPA to withdraw its veto and seeks monetary damages for breach of contract and the unconstitutional taking without just compensation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Announces Corrected Terms of Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Corrected Terms of Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Press Release issued earlier today, it is proceeding with the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") priced at $0.03 per FT Unit, for up to $375,000 and up to 12,500,000 working capital units (the "WC Unit") priced at $0.03 per WC Unit, for up to $375,000 (the "Offering"). The Press Release issued earlier today erroneously priced the WC Warrant Shares at $0.08 rather than $0.05.

Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for exploration of the numerous Copper-Gold-Silver prospects at the Company's 'Golden Triangle' Properties in northwestern British Columbia, including the Trek South Property located along the southern border of the giant Galore Creek project co-owned by Newmont and Teck, as well as its Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property in Ontario and its Kinkaid Gold-Silver-Copper property in Nevada, and for working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNRI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Canadian North Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Rationalizes Portfolio to Focus on New Copper Opportunities

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCD) advises that it has rationalized its project portfolio in Chile to better focus resources on the Company's highest priority targets and new business development initiatives

PORTFOLIO RATIONALIZATION

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Market Awareness Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Market Awareness Program

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that the Company has commenced a market awareness program, aimed at enhancing its market visibility and engagement. As part of the initiative, the Company has engaged BTV Business Television to improve exposure to capital markets. The engagement is for a period of twelve weeks BTV is a TV production and Digital Marketing Agency that helps issuers increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience through unique offerings. Services provided under the contract with the Company include digital marketing on well-known financial online platforms, and national television broadcast on BNN Bloomberg and FOX Business News.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Final Closing of Its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Final Closing of Its Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces further to its News Releases of July 27, 2023, August 2, 2023 and September 1, 2023 in relation to its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering") and its non-brokered private placement of common shares issued on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) ("Charity Flow-Through Shares") of which 1,832,621 Charity Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.877 per share for gross proceeds of up to $5,272,450.62 (the "Charity Flow-Through Offering") have now both fully closed

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science (Environment) from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Tucker brings over 10 years' experience working in the mining industry in project finance, risk management, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and reporting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appointment Of Strategic Members To The Lithium Dream Team

Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes

New Lithium Pegmatite Discovery Confirmed In Rock Chips At Abbotts North Project, WA

Exceptional Lithium Results With 65m Intercept

Related News

Lithium Investing

Appointment Of Strategic Members To The Lithium Dream Team

Nickel Investing

Appointment of Ivan Fairhall as new Managing Director, other Board Changes

technology investing

New Lithium Pegmatite Discovery Confirmed In Rock Chips At Abbotts North Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Exceptional Lithium Results With 65m Intercept

rare earth investing

DRA Global Appointed To Support Makuutu As It Advances To Development

Lithium Investing

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

×