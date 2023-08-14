TomaGold signs agreements to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report prospecting results from the MK1 spodumene pegmatite, within North Arrow's recently acquired 100% owned MacKay Lithium Project, Northwest Territories . The property is well located, immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines (please see North Arrow news release dated July 17, 2023 ).

Li2O grades from grab samples of the MK1 pegmatite from the MacKay Project, NT. (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Four grab samples, ranging in weight from 0.45 kg to 2.06 kg, have returned 2.45%, 2.51%, 2.76% and 3.74% Li 2 O . The samples were collected in June 2023 during initial prospecting of the property. They were intended as a first pass evaluation of spodumene mineralization within the pegmatite and should not be considered representative. The samples contained visual spodumene crystals ranging from 2 cm to 4 cm in length and were collected at four locations over a 120m strike length of the pegmatite. Photos of the pegmatite exposures and spodumene mineralized samples can be found here .

Follow up mapping of the pegmatite was completed in mid-July and indicates that MK1 consists of a series of irregular sub-parallel pegmatite dykes ranging from 0.5m to > 10m wide over a combined width of up to 150m and traced over an interpreted strike extent of greater than 400m . Interpretations are based on low relief bedrock exposures, with significant overburden coverage providing scope for expanding the pegmatite along strike.  Rock sawn channel samples have now been collected from MK1 and submitted to ALS Global in Yellowknife for analysis.

Ken Armstrong , President and CEO of North Arrow, stated, "We are pleased to confirm that significant lithium grades are at least locally present in the MK1 spodumene pegmatite at North Arrow's MacKay Lithium Project. MK1 is an important addition to our lithium exploration portfolio, located within in the same geological setting as spodumene pegmatites on North Arrow's LDG Lithium Property, approximately 20 km to the north, where an exploration drill program is scheduled to start later this month. North Arrow is requesting permission to include MK1 under the existing LDG land use permit and, if granted in time, it could be included as part of the drilling program."

Sample preparation and analytical work reported herein were carried out by ALS Global. Samples were prepared using ALS method CRU31 (crushing to 70% passing through a 2 mm screen), SPL-21 (riffle split of 250g), and PUL-31 (pulverize up to 85% passing through a 75-micron screen). A 0.2g subsample of the pulverized material was analyzed for 52 elements using a sodium peroxide fusion by ICP-MS using ALS method ME-MS89L. Samples returning >500ppm Li were also assayed using a 0.2g subsample dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analyzed for lithium according to ALS method Li-ICP81. Lithium results are reported by the lab as % Li and have been multiplied by 2.153 to convert to % Li 2 O. Results passed QA/QC screening at ALS. No standards or blanks were included in the sample batch by the Company.

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned DeStaffany, LDG and Mackay Lithium Projects (NWT) and is also exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada . North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine , Nunavut . North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo., President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.  Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/14/c9830.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has staked prospective spodumene bearing pegmatites discovered in the MacKay Lake area of the Northwest Territories immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines. The Mackay pegmatites were identified and staked by North Arrow in an area where, in the 1940's, the Geological Survey of Canada noted tantalite mineralization within tourmaline-muscovite pegmatites. Photos of the pegmatite exposures and spodumene mineralized samples can be found here . Initial prospecting samples from the pegmatites have been submitted for analysis and results will be reported when received.

NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV- NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has initiated a field program intended to evaluate reported spodumene pegmatites within the company's 100% owned LDG property, Northwest Territories .

NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to provide an update on the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories . Highlights of this initial exploration program include:

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") reports it has concluded an agreement with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company under which the Lac de Gras joint venture has been terminated and North Arrow has acquired Arctic's joint venture interest in the Lac de Gras Property, Northwest Territories. As a result, North Arrow retains a 100% interest in the Lac de Gras Property, including responsibility for the fully permitted exploration camp on the property.

This summer, North Arrow intends to evaluate the lithium potential of the property, particularly in the area of two spodumene pegmatite showings noted by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940's.

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce the start of the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories. Highlights of this initial lithium exploration program will include:

  • Detailed evaluation of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 lithium pegmatites including mapping and rock sawn channel sampling;
  • Mineralogical characterization sampling of spodumene mineralized exposures of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites. Spodumene is the primary lithium-bearing mineral of interest in these deposits. Sampling of exposed mineralization will allow for spodumene recovery and characterization studies to be completed in advance of exploration drilling planned for August and September;
  • Property wide prospecting of identified target areas for previously undiscovered or undocumented spodumene mineralized pegmatites; and
  • Program funding has recently been enhanced by a $180,000 grant awarded to the DeStaffany Lithium Project under the Mining Incentive Program (MIP) of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "The start of this exploration program is an important milestone for North Arrow, as the DeStaffany Lithium Project represents a compelling spodumene pegmatite target with rapid evaluation potential. Historic tantalum mining of the Moose 2 pegmatite has exposed spodumene mineralization that is easily accessible for the mineralogical characterization sampling currently underway, and channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite will provide the first full evaluation of spodumene mineralization and its distribution in this pegmatite. Furthermore, the property's first exploration drilling program is planned for later this summer and potential discovery of additional spodumene pegmatites during current fieldwork could add new targets to include as part of this drilling."

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

CORRECTING and REPLACING - Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement

In a news release issued Friday, August 11, 2023, by Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) under the same headline, please note the Warrant Share price in the second paragraph should be "$0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance" rather than "$0.12 in the second twelve months following issuance" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) ("Ultra Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 18,181,819 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,000,000.

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hertz has entered into an assignment agreement pursuant to which it has acquired the option to acquire the prospective Patriota Lithium Project in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
  • These tenements are strategically situated proximal to the highly prolific 'Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province" (the "EBPP") and within the Araçuaí Pegmatite District (the "APD"). The EBPP is the largest lithium pegmatite province of South America and one of the most important pegmatite provinces around the world.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is a 2,964 hectare (contiguous 29 square kilometers) mineral claim block in Brazil's Minas Gerais State, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 45 kms from Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is located near other lithium exploration and production projects operated by Sigma Lithium Corp., Lithium Ionic, Latin Resources Limited and the Companhia Brasileira de Lítio Ltda.'s Cachoeira lithium mine. Although the Company believes the spatial association with these important advancing lithium deposits and mines supports the potential of the Patriota Lithium Project, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property.
  • The location boasts advantageous infrastructure, comprising well-developed highways, access to hydroelectric power from the grid, water availability, and convenient proximity to commercial ports and residential townships.
  • The option represents Hertz's first Brazilian project which is complementary to the Company's Lucky Mica Lithium Project in Arizona which continues to move through the permitting and progress to trenching phase
  • Hertz plans to commence rapid exploration in the coming weeks and months.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" andor the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Patriota Lithium Project. The Company acquired the Option pursuant to the terms and conditions of an option assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") entered into among the Company, Brascan Resources Inc. ("Brascan"), BHBC Exploracao Mineral LTDA ("BHBC"), and RTB Geologia e Mineracao LTDA ("RTB", and together with BHBC, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company has acquired Brascan's rights, including the Option, granted pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into among Brascan, BHBC, and RTB.

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Updates and Improves Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Project in Argentina

  • US$1.7 billion (CDN$2.3 billion) after-tax NPV8 with an IRR of 25.6%
  • US$8.2 billion (CDN$11.0 billion) of cumulative free cash flow over a 35-year mine life
  • 3.7-year after-tax payback period from start of production
  • Significant upside potential remains from over 60% of salar not yet drilled or included in this PEA

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company developing a portfolio of highly prospective lithium assets in Argentina, today announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for its wholly owned Tolillar lithium brine project in the Salta Province of Argentina ("Tolillar"). This recent PEA is an update to last month's PEA ( see July 10, 2023 news release ), which now includes additional resources identified less than one month ago ( see July 17, 2023 news release ). This PEA provides an independent, third-party economic assessment of the potential value of Tolillar, based on the latest estimation of lithium resources.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Final Subscription from its Previously Announced Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 14, 2023, it has received final clearance relating to one subscriber who will become an insider of the Company upon closing of the private placement (the "Private Placement") through ownership of in excess of 10 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Following confirmation that the subscriber's personal information form has been reviewed and cleared by the TSX-V, the Company issued an aggregate of 7,373,884 units ("Units") to the subscriber and the subscriber's funds in the aggregate amount of $3,908,158.52 are now available to the Company. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Canadian Regulatory Announcement: Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, is required by the British Columbia Securities Commission and National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to provide an update on the progress of the audit of its TSX-V financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 every two weeks until these financial statements are filed

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Lake Resources NL Presentation XII International Conference on Lithium

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that company executives will present at The XII International Seminar on Lithium in the South American Region (Seminario Internacional de Litio en la region de Sudamerica).

In addition to sponsoring this important industry event, Lake executives will present to attendees on August 10, at 15:50 p.m. ART (GMT-3), providing details on the company's flagship Kachi Project, including the recent operational update on the new phased approach to delivering maximum plant capacity of 50,000 tpa (refer to ASX announcement on June 19, 2023) as well as the innovative, sustainable DLE process that will be used to produce high purity lithium carbonate.

Held this year in Salta, Argentina, the annual event is hosted by Panorama Minero and brings together over 800 participants from major mining companies, suppliers, technology manufacturers, local and international institutions, and authorities across the lithium value chain.

The agenda for this year's conference covers:

- Global economic situation and geopolitical analysis 2023-2030

- Panorama of the region and the main producers

- Analysis of the pre-election political-economic situation in Argentina

- Global lithium market: review of prices and expectations of supply and demand

- Status of the lithium industry in Australia, Chile, China and the United States

- Electric vehicle industry news

- Critical Minerals and Battery Production Considerations

- Use of water and technologies linked to the preservation of the environment

- Lithium, environment and decarbonization

Lake will be represented at the conference by Country Manager, Amalia Saenz, Hydrogeology Manager, Christian Vega, and Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy and Risk, Scott Munro.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/10518AW6



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

×