NORTH ARROW INITIATES EVALUATION OF REPORTED SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV- NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has initiated a field program intended to evaluate reported spodumene pegmatites within the company's 100% owned LDG property, Northwest Territories .

Image showing 1940 Geological Survey of Canada Map documenting Lithium deposits within the boundaries of North Arrow's LDG Project, within a few km's of the Tibbitt to Contwoyto Winter Road that services NWT's diamond mines. (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Field crews have been mobilized to evaluate spodumene-bearing muscovite-tourmaline pegmatites that were initially reported by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940's. Follow up work by Geolex Exploration in the mid 1950's reportedly identified a series of spodumene pegmatites in the area, including one pegmatite occurrence described as approximately 2,000 feet (~600m) in length and up to 100 feet (~30m) wide. A second occurrence is described as approximately 3,000 feet long (~1,000m) and averaging 50 feet (~15m) in width. This program represents North Arrow's first opportunity to confirm these historic reports of spodumene pegmatites within the LDG property.

Ken Armstrong , President and CEO of North Arrow, commented, "This program represents an important, low-cost initiative by North Arrow to add to our growing portfolio of hard rock lithium projects in Canada's north. The area of interest lies within our 100% owned LDG Project, between MacKay Lake and Lac de Gras, immediately along the current alignment of the winter road that services the Diavik and Ekati mines. The current program is intended to prospect, map and sample identified pegmatites in the area of interest, making use of existing LIDAR, geophysics and satellite imagery data. If confirmed, the logistics of evaluating these spodumene pegmatites will be greatly aided by their location along the Lac de Gras winter road and by the fact the LDG Project has an exploration camp and drilling permit in place."

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located on Great Slave Lake in the NWT and is also exploring for lithium in the NWT and Nunavut at the LDG Property, Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and on Baffin Island and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada . North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine , Nunavut . North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo., President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW IDENTIFIES TWO ADDITIONAL SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to provide an update on the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories . Highlights of this initial exploration program include:

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") reports it has concluded an agreement with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company under which the Lac de Gras joint venture has been terminated and North Arrow has acquired Arctic's joint venture interest in the Lac de Gras Property, Northwest Territories. As a result, North Arrow retains a 100% interest in the Lac de Gras Property, including responsibility for the fully permitted exploration camp on the property.

This summer, North Arrow intends to evaluate the lithium potential of the property, particularly in the area of two spodumene pegmatite showings noted by Geological Survey of Canada mappers in the 1940's.

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce the start of the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories. Highlights of this initial lithium exploration program will include:

  • Detailed evaluation of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 lithium pegmatites including mapping and rock sawn channel sampling;
  • Mineralogical characterization sampling of spodumene mineralized exposures of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites. Spodumene is the primary lithium-bearing mineral of interest in these deposits. Sampling of exposed mineralization will allow for spodumene recovery and characterization studies to be completed in advance of exploration drilling planned for August and September;
  • Property wide prospecting of identified target areas for previously undiscovered or undocumented spodumene mineralized pegmatites; and
  • Program funding has recently been enhanced by a $180,000 grant awarded to the DeStaffany Lithium Project under the Mining Incentive Program (MIP) of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "The start of this exploration program is an important milestone for North Arrow, as the DeStaffany Lithium Project represents a compelling spodumene pegmatite target with rapid evaluation potential. Historic tantalum mining of the Moose 2 pegmatite has exposed spodumene mineralization that is easily accessible for the mineralogical characterization sampling currently underway, and channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite will provide the first full evaluation of spodumene mineralization and its distribution in this pegmatite. Furthermore, the property's first exploration drilling program is planned for later this summer and potential discovery of additional spodumene pegmatites during current fieldwork could add new targets to include as part of this drilling."

North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") announces that pursuant to North Arrow's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 8,625,000 incentive stock options to Officers, Employees, Directors and Advisors of the Company. The stock options are exercisable to acquire one common share of North Arrow at $0.08 per share and can be exercised until June 1, 2028.

About North Arrow Minerals

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Trading resumes in:

Company: NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 (TSX:NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has priced its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering "). Pursuant to the Offering, NextSource will issue 30,303,500 common shares of the Company (each a " Share ") at a price of C$1.65 per Share (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of approximately C$50 million . The Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Filing of TSX-V Audited Accounts

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development company, is required by the British Columbia Securities Commission and National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") to provide an update on the progress of the audit of its TSX-V financial statements for the year ended 28 February 2023 every two weeks until these financial statements are filed

The Company reports that the audit is advancing well and will provide a further update on the status of required filings on or about 27 July, 2023. The Company currently expects to complete the audit and required filings on or before 28 August, 2023 and will issue an update announcing the conclusion of the filings at such time. Further updates on timing will be provided by the Company as necessary.

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Finds New Large Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at Anatacau Main

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant lithium pegmatite outcrop, measuring at least 100m long by 15m large, at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The outcrop is within a larger cluster of pegmatite dykes all of which contain high grade lithium mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, comments: "This exciting discovery demonstrates the clear potential of the Anatacau Main Property which has never been systematically explored for lithium. Both the Anatacau Main and West Projects remain very prospective for additional pegmatite discoveries. As exploration remains restricted due to forest fire and alongside the recent discovery of the substantial spodumene-bearing boulder field at Mirage, BRW is now preparing a major drilling campaign in Q3 across several assets."

NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

NextSource Announces Overnight Marketed Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

TSX: NEXT) (" NextSource " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that is has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with an overnight marketed public offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Securities ") from the treasury of the Company. The Offering will be conducted through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Cormark Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters ").

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 11, 2023 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year were: John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

