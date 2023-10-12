NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Greenlane Renewables Announces $35.3 Million System Supply Contract in Brazil

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GRN

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 EV Outlook (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") is pleased to announce the discovery of new spodumene mineralized pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG and MacKay Lithium Projects in the Northwest Territories . Highlights of recently completed field work include:

  • Discovery of the MK3 spodumene pegmatite at the MacKay Project.
  • Mapping of new spodumene pegmatite mineralization in the SD2 area at the LDG Project.
  • Over 17 simple and spodumene-bearing pegmatites have now been identified at both properties.
  • 53 rock (grab and channel-sawn) and soil samples have been submitted for lithium assay and geochemical analysis.
  • Ground magnetic and high-resolution drone orthophoto imagery surveys were completed over six priority pegmatite occurrences.

Image 1: MK3 Pegmatite (foreground and background) – New discovery from the MacKay Project, NT. Inset: example of coarse spodumene crystals found in outcrop at the MK3 pegmatite. (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Ken Armstrong , President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "Recent exploration of North Arrow's LDG and MacKay Lithium Projects has resulted in the discovery of new spodumene mineralization at both properties and increased our confidence in the size potential of this new spodumene-bearing lithium pegmatite field. Ground magnetic, high-resolution drone imagery and bedrock mapping surveys will significantly aid in ongoing interpretation and modelling of priority pegmatites, including planning for exploration drilling in 2024."

Field work on the LDG property focused on lithium pegmatites in the SD2 and SD4 areas where earlier sampling returned assays of up to 1.7% Li 2 O and 2.1% Li 2 O, respectively (please see North Arrow news release dated September 18, 2023 for details). In both areas, extensive overburden limits the number and extent of pegmatite exposures, however ground geophysical surveys indicate magnetic correlations with pegmatite outcrops extend beneath overburden along the interpreted strike of these bodies. At SD2, in addition to the main, previously discovered, 500m long spodumene pegmatite, new mapping has identified at least three additional subparallel pegmatites in the area, including one sub-cropping exposure, over 100m long, hosting visually identified spodumene mineralization.

On the MacKay property, the MK3 spodumene pegmatite was discovered approximately 4.5 km from the MK1 pegmatite from which 10 of 12 rock samples collected to date have returned in excess of 1.1% Li 2 O, including a high assay of 3.7% Li 2 O (please see North Arrow news releases dated September 20, 2023 and August 14, 2023 for details). MK3 is a prominent 15 to 20m wide, white pegmatite exposure traced near continuously along strike for approximately 130m . Visually identified 2-30cm long spodumene crystals are present throughout the exposure, and the pegmatite remains open in one direction where it extends beneath extensive overburden.

Image 2: Geologist Mike MacMorran cutting a channel sample on a portion of the newly discovered MK3 pegmatite, MacKay Project, NT (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Mr. Armstrong continued, "In a short period of time, and with limited field work, North Arrow has discovered four significant spodumene pegmatites within a newly recognized pegmatite field in the Northwest Territories . These discoveries are located in a similar geological setting to the better-known Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, and North Arrow's work to date demonstrates they have potential for similar size and scale to the pegmatites of the Yellowknife area.  The LDG and MacKay spodumene pegmatites lie within several kilometres of the Tibbitt-Contwoyto winter road connecting Yellowknife with the NWT's diamond mines located just north of the properties. Exploration drilling in 2024 will benefit from use of this winter road, as well as North Arrow's fully permitted exploration camp which has been updated in support of this work."

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada . North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany Lithium Projects (NWT) and is also exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada . North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine , Nunavut . North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong , P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.  Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

Image 3: North Arrow exploration team at the southeast end of the SD4 Pegmatite looking northeast, LDG Lithium Project, NT (CNW Group/North Arrow Minerals Inc.)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE North Arrow Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/12/c3882.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow MineralsNAR:CCTSXV:NARBattery Metals Investing
NAR:CC
North Arrow Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

North Arrow Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS ADDITIONAL LITHIUM ASSAYS FROM THE MACKAY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS ADDITIONAL LITHIUM ASSAYS FROM THE MACKAY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

EXPLORATION FIELDWORK UNDERWAY

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS ASSAYS FROM SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE LDG LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS ASSAYS FROM SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT THE LDG LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

EXPLORATION FIELDWORK UNDERWAY

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS 1.82% Li2O OVER 4m AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 1.82% Li2O OVER 4m AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report channel sample assay results from its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories . Highlights include:

  • Results have been received for 68 rock sawn channel samples collected from 20 channels testing four pegmatites.
  • Significant lithium mineralization has been returned from 9 of 14 channels (54 samples) testing a 260m strike extent of the Moose 1 pegmatite , including 1.81% Li 2 O over 4m and 1.42% Li 2 O over 4m from channels MS1-1 and MS1-2, respectively.
  • 0.84% Li 2 O over 4m was returned from Channel MS2-1 in an area of the Moose 2 pegmatite previously mapped as lacking lithium (spodumene) mineralization.
  • The Moose 3 pegmatite returned 1.10% Li 2 O over 2m , supporting observations of abundant spodumene mineralization at this newly discovered locality.
  • Location and length of individual channels was restricted to available outcrop exposures and do not reflect the full width of each pegmatite. Moose 1 and Moose 2 range up to 11m and over 30m in width, respectively.

Ken Armstrong , President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "Ongoing evaluation work at the DeStaffany property continues to support the significant lithium potential of the Moose pegmatites. Systematic channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite has confirmed extensive zones of spodumene mineralization. Zonation within Moose 1 is very similar in character to the Moose 2 pegmatite, where spodumene mineralization has also been extended southwards into an area that had been previously mapped as unmineralized. We now look forward to receiving results of mineral characterization samples from Moose 1 and Moose 2 that are currently being processed, and North Arrow is also making plans to move forward with a drilling program to test the depth extent and along strike continuity of spodumene mineralization in the Moose 1, 2 and 3 pegmatites."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 2.4% TO 3.7% LI2O FROM MK1 SPODUMENE PEGMATITE MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Trading Symbol:  TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report prospecting results from the MK1 spodumene pegmatite, within North Arrow's recently acquired 100% owned MacKay Lithium Project, Northwest Territories . The property is well located, immediately adjacent to the winter road connecting the city of Yellowknife with the Lac de Gras diamond mines (please see North Arrow news release dated July 17, 2023 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to report it has confirmed at least four spodumene pegmatites at the company's 100% owned

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has ordered the equipment with the longest lead time to manufacture, namely transformers (315 kV to 25kV) for the main power station of the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project (the "Project"). The order was concluded with one of the leaders in the design and construction of industrial transformers, the Italian company Tamini Trasformatori Srl

In order to meet the electrical energy needs of the Project, the Corporation will install two electrical transformers with a ventilation stage during the construction period. The two transformers will operate simultaneously to supply the site and the operating processing plant. A single transformer will be able to support all loads in the event of failure of one of the two transformers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Expands U.S. Investor Reach with OTCQB Listing

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTCQB: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), announces its common shares are now approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol LANRF, effective October 10, 2023.

Lancaster will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under its existing stock symbol LCR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement


Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Beyond Lithium Options Victory Project Totalling More than 16,000 Hectares

Massive Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites Identified On 6km Trend

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Lithium ION Energy Shares Victory Nickel Update

Lithium Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4 ) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on the Victory Nickel Project in Mongolia, following the exploration joint venture that was entered into with Aranjin Resources Ltd. ("Aranjin") (TSXV: ARJN), in February 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia to perform a helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

Ian Klassen, CEO, remarked: "We are very pleased to be working with Precision, a Canadian and global leader in airborne geophysics. The airborne survey, expected to start in the next two weeks, will be flown in a systematic low level grid pattern using 150 metre line spacing at a planned constant flight height of 40m. The high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey will be another important instrument used by GMV's exploration team to map the geometry of the caldera basin in detail, as well as the radiometric response of the exposed rocks to determine what the previous owner Phillips Uranium was targeting when they drilled the high-grade lithium target in the 1980's. The survey will provide uniform, low ground-clearance magnetic and radiometric data coverage of the Daisy Creek project at higher resolution than existing surveys that cover only parts of the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

North Arrow Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Critical Elements Lithium Orders First Long Lead Equipment for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Nextech3D.ai Launches Revolutionary Augmented Reality Wayfinding Mobile App for Trade Shows and Event Organizers

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Additional Drill Results From Pine Point With Up to 13.00 Metres Grading 11.11% Zinc and 1.44% Lead

Base Metals Investing

BTV Showcases: West Red Lake Gold, Lion One Metals, ION Energy & Osisko Metals

Resource Investing

Trading and Operations Update

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Manganese Investing

Top 10 Manganese-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

rare earth investing

Ionic Rare Earths’ Recycling Technology Will Secure Supply Chains Outside China, Exec Says

×