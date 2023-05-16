(TheNewswire)
Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nexus Gold Announces Share Consolidation
Nexus Gold Corp. (“ Nexus Gold ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:NXS ) , ( OTC:NXXGF ) , ( FSE:N6E) as previously announced on April 14, 2023, the Company confirms that effective at the close of business on May 17, 2023, it will consolidate its common share capital on a ten-for-one basis (the “ Consolidation ”). Effective at the opening of markets on May 18, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol “NXS”).
The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company currently has 318,733,225 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 31,873,323 shares outstanding.
No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to broadening its scope to other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
NEXUS GOLD CORP.
Milad Zareian
CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso
Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-biding letter of intent to acquire a 90% interest in the 6,200-ha (62km²) Fofora Gold Project exploration permit located 450km to the southwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa
The Fofora permit is located on the eastern side of the Hounde greenstone belt in the Kampti department; in the province of Poni, near the border with Cote D'Ivoire. The Hounde Greenstone Belt is host to several large-scale operating gold mines, including Endeavour's Mana and Hounde Mines, Futurna Silver's Yaramoko Mine as well as multiple other producing mines and large-scale discoveries.
"We're pleased to potentially add this highly prospective project to our existing West African portfolio," said CEO, Milad Zareian. "The gold endowment in West Africa, and specifically in Burkina Faso, is well established. The potential for further impactful discoveries, for the delineation of additional sizeable resources, is as good as any place on the planet. We are eager to move Nexus forward and begin to develop our projects. We have work to be done, but we're committed to increasing our market cap and unlocking the value of our projects," continued Mr. Zareian.
Fig 1: Nexus Gold projects, significant deposits/mines, Burkina Faso, West Africa
Historical work on the Fofora property has consisted of soil geochemistry and silt sampling completed in 2008 by Volta Resources. This early work outlined a two-kilometer northeast-southwest trending soil anomaly straddling the contract between andesitic rocks and basaltic rocks within the Hounde greenstone belt.
Historical silt sampling with the permit area was also completed in 2008 with 38 silts samples being collected from drainage and seeps on the property. Values ranged from 1 ppb gold to 327 ppb gold. An Initial reconnaissance program was attempted in January but due to flooding in the area the program was cut short. Despite this delay the Company geologists were able to access one artisanal operation and collected three samples which returned gold values of 9.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), .108 g/t Au, and 0.056 g/t Au respectively.
Fig 2: Fofora Gold Project, adjacent to Fortuna's Boussoura project, Burkina Faso, West Africa
The property is immediately adjacent and contiguous to Fortuna Silver's Boussoura Project . Historical drill results reported by Roxgold (now Fortuna Silver) returned the following results:
35 metres ("m") at 4.1 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-218 from 86m including:
9m at 12.1 g/t Au from 96m
6m at 11.3 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-167 from 90m including:
1m at 65.6 g/t Au from 94m
2m at 11.7 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-187 from 37m including:
1m at 20.9 g/t Au from 38m
3m at 33.6 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-201 from 6m
As part of its due diligence the company will be conducting further ground follow up on the Fofora permit to identify suitable target areas for drill testing.
Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release. It is the QP's opinion that the data as presented is adequate and can be relied upon for use in this press release.
* Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to potentially broadening its scope to include other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Milad Zareian
CEO
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada February 28, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milad Zareian as CEO, replacing Alex Klenman, who will remain as a director. Mr. Zareian, who has been with the Company as Vice President, Operation, since September of 2022, brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities. He has been directly involved with new public listings and start-ups, having led financing, shareholder communications and business development initiatives for multiple companies.
"I'm pleased that Milad has agreed to step into a lead role with Nexus," said outgoing CEO, Alex Klenman. "As we continue with the Canadian spin-out transaction of Nexus Metals, we're eager to get Nexus Gold more active at our West African gold projects, particularly with the drilling and development of the Dakouli project," continued Mr. Klenman.
The Company would also like to report that current director, Brian Shin, is stepping off the board and has been appointed CFO, replacing Heidi Gutte, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Ms. Gutte for her service and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.
The Company also announces the appointment of Kevin Shum to the board of directors. Mr. Shum has over 35 years in the capital markets, having spent many years as a retail broker managing a large portfolio of investors at Canaccord, Wolverton, and PI Financial. He brings a wide network of contacts in the small cap space to his role as independent director.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to potentially broadening its scope to include other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 12, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that its previously announced spinout of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) has been completed. Pursuant to the arrangement, 45,390,460 shares of its subsidiary, Nexus Metals Corp., will be distributed on an approximate 1:7 basis to the shareholders of Nexus Gold .
Further information regarding the arrangement and the spinout is available in the Company's news release dated October 5, 2022 and in the Company's management information circular dated June 7, 2022, a copy of which is available under Nexus Gold's profile at www.sedar.com .
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to broadening its scope to other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects
(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 5, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the effective date for its previously announced spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (including the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario) by way of the distribution of the shares of its subsidiary Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "). The Arrangement is expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 12, 2022 (the " Effective Date ").
Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of the Company (the " Existing Nexus Gold Shares ") at the Effective Date will receive one new common share of the Company (each, a " New Nexus Gold Share ") in exchange for each Existing Nexus Gold Share they hold (on a one for one basis) and will receive 1/7 of one Nexus Metals share (each, a " Nexus Metals Share "). The New Nexus Gold Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the market open on October 14, 2022, under the new CUSIP 65345J105 .
The registered shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") will receive a letter of transmittal (each a " Letter of Transmittal ") with respect to the Arrangement with information on how to surrender certificates representing the Existing Nexus Gold Shares to the Company's depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (" Computershare "). All Shareholders who submit a duly completed Letter of Transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) to Computershare, will receive a certificate or a DRS statement representing the New Nexus Gold Shares and the Nexus Metals Shares to which they are entitled. Shareholders whose Existing Nexus Gold Shares are registered in the name of an intermediary (such as a broker, investment dealer, bank, or trust company) do not have to take any action and will receive their New Nexus Gold Shares and Nexus Metals Shares through such intermediary.
Further information regarding the Arrangement and the Spinout is available in the Company's management information circular dated June 7, 2022, a copy of which is available under Nexus Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Nexus Metals is in the process of applying to have the Nexus Metals Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). Listing approval will be subject to Nexus Metals satisfying all of the listing conditions of the CSE.
The Spinout is intended to allow the Company to segregate its assets for the purpose of more focused marketing and financing opportunities. Following the Spinout, the Company will continue to develop international opportunities, while Nexus Metals will focus on the Canadian exploration projects.
The Company also advises it is continuing with its due diligence process regarding the acquisition of one or more projects for both Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold. The Company is focused on adding Canadian-based energy/battery metals (i.e., lithium, copper, nickel, etc.) projects to Nexus Metals, while continuing to focus on international precious metals projects in Nexus Gold. Project portfolios of Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold will be adjusted over time to reflect the more specific focus of each company.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in Canada and West Africa. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to broadening its scope to other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals
(TheNewswire)
September 8, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTCQB:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the completion of its arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving the spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") and its Canadian resource projects to shareholders.
In anticipation of completion of the Arrangement, the Company has transferred all of its rights to the Canadian projects to Nexus Metals. A total of 45,390,465 shares of Nexus Metals will be distributed on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the Arrangement. Based on the current outstanding share capital of the Company, it is anticipated that this will result in Nexus Gold shareholders receiving approximately one Nexus Metals share for every seven shares of the company they hold. Completion of the arrangement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company shall in due course determine the record date for the purpose of determining the Nexus Gold shareholders entitled to receive Nexus Metals shares under the Arrangement. A letter of transmittal will in due course be mailed to each Nexus Gold shareholder and be made available under Nexus Gold's profile on SEDAR.
Further information regarding the Arrangement is available in the Company's management information circular dated June 7, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).
"This was an important step in moving our plan forward," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "We'll establish the record date for determining the new shareholders in Nexus Metals over the next week or two, with the intent to have that record date occur here in the month of September. Basically, the amount of shares of Nexus Gold owned on that record date will determine the amount of shares one receives in the new company. We're more than eager to get this spinout completed and move forward with two viable exploration companies with very specific mandates. We will issue more updates as we progress, including upcoming exploration plans," continued Mr. Klenman.
The Company also advises it is continuing with its due diligence process in regard to the acquisition of one or more projects for both Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold. The Company is focused on adding energy/battery metals (i.e., lithium, lopper, nickel, etc) projects to Nexus Metals, while continuing to focus on precious metals (gold, silver) projects in Nexus Gold. Project portfolios of Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold will be adjusted over time to reflect the more specific focus of each company.
Nexus Hires Milad Zareian as VP, Operations
The Company is also pleased to announce that Milad Zareian has been appointed Vice President, Operations. Mr. Zareian brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities. He's been directly involved with IPO, RTO and start-ups, having led financing, IR and business development initiatives for multiple companies.
"We're pleased to bring Milad on board," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "He has energy, drive, and has built an impressive global contact list, all of which will benefit Nexus Gold moving forward. The board looks forward to working with Milad over the coming months as we complete the spinout transaction for Nexus Metals and as we position Nexus Gold for its post-spinout plans," continued Mr. Klenman.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company's primary focus is on its 100%-owned, Dakouli 2 Gold Concession in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The Company is focusing on the development of its core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its portfolio.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland
Gander Gold Corp. ("Gander" or the "Company") (CSE:GAND)(OTCQB:GANDF) is pleased to announce the start of first-ever drilling in Newfoundland. For the past two years the Company has systematically and methodically advanced an attractive pipeline of grassroots gold properties across a dominant land position of 2,259 sq. km, offering compelling high-grade discovery potential.
Highlights:
- Gander has commenced a planned 70-hole rotary air blast (RAB) drill program across four major projects beginning with the 485 sq. km Gander North Project, 15 km east of New Found Gold's Keats' Zone discovery;
- Gander North and Mt. Peyton are fully permitted for both preliminary air blast (RAB) drilling and follow-up diamond drilling. BLT and Cape Ray II drill permits are pending;
- In total across its eight Central Newfoundland Gold Belt projects, Gander Gold has outlined more than 100 linear km of potential strike along which gold-in-soil geochemistry anomalies are overlain on top of identified geophysical anomalies.
Mr. Mark Scott, Gander Gold CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with the abundance of drill targets which have emerged from our two-year greenfield exploration program that included a Newfoundland-best 40,000 soil samples. 2023 will see first-ever drill testing of many of these targets and will be an exciting time for the Company and its shareholders in the midst of a robust gold market. We look forward to realizing Gander Gold's significant discovery potential in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and maximizing value for shareholders."
The RAB drill program over the next few months at Gander North, Mt. Peyton, Thwart Island and Cape Ray II will provide first-ever testing of the bedrock and structural environments overlain by significant soil geochemistry anomalies. Data gathered from daily XRF measurements and in-hole televiewer will help guide the program and prioritize targets for follow-up diamond drilling. Geological mapping, prospecting, ground VLF-Mag geophysical surveys, and ground penetrating radar (GPR) surveys are being employed ahead of drilling, as required, to optimize target definition.
Drilling has started in the "Viking" area of Gander North where VLF surveys have outlined conductive structures underneath extensive soil anomalies.
Marketing Agreement Signed
The Company has entered into an arm's length marketing agreement effective May 15, 2023, with 11636952 Canada Inc. (O/A Business Financial Network, Roger Choudhury) (the "Consultant") of North York, Ontario, Canada, to provide digital consulting and marketing services for a period of three months. The Company has paid the Consultant a lump sum of CAD $300,000 (+GST) for the procurement of digital marketing materials, advertising and services, and will pay the Consultant a monthly sum of $5,000 (+GST) for its direct provision of services. Consideration offered to the Consultant does not include any securities of the Company. Aside from this engagement, the Company does not have any relationship with the Consultant. Business Financial Network can be contacted by email at BusinessFinancialNetwork@gmail.com. For further information, please visit their website at https://bfn-news.com.
Gander Gold Corporate Video
To view the latest Gander Gold corporate video, click on the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op06adMXkHs
Gander Gold Newfoundland Projects Map
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice- President of Exploration for Gander Gold. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.
Acknowledgment
Gander Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
About Gander Gold Corporation
Gander Gold is "All Newfoundland, All the Time". The Company is one of the island's largest claimholders targeting new high-grade gold discoveries with a current focus on the large Gander North, Mount Peyton, BLT (Botwood-Laurenceton-Thwart Island) and Cape Ray II projects where there has been very promising early exploration success. Other opportunities advancing through the pipeline are Carmanville, Gander South, Little River and Hermitage.
Contact Info:
Mark Scott
Chief Executive Officer & Director
info@gandergold.com
Terry Bramhall
Gander Gold - Corporate Communications
1.604.833.6999 (mobile)
1.604.675.9985 (office)
terry.bramhall@gandergold.com
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Investors are cautioned that, except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this document includes "forward looking information", with respect to a performance expectation for Gander Gold Corp. Such forward looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections formulated using assumptions believed to be reasonable and involving a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include, without limitation, fluctuations in foreign exchange markets, the price of commodities in both the cash market and futures market, changes in legislation, taxation, controls and regulation of national and local governments and political and economic developments in Canada and other countries where Gander carries out or may carry out business in the future, the availability of future business opportunities and the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or operational difficulties related to technical activities of mining and reclamation, the speculative nature of exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks obtaining necessary licenses and permits, reducing the quantity or grade of reserves, adverse changes in credit ratings, and the challenge of title. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update publicly or revise forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. Some of the results reported are historical and may not have been verified by the Company.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Alma Gold
Overview
Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA) is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on its Karita Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. The company is currently acquiring additional exploration permits in Guinea as it moves towards development and prioritizes maintaining a high ESG rating throughout the exploration and mining cycle.
Gold recently reached an 11-year high, making 2022 the strongest year for gold demand in over a decade. While gold prices have declined slightly since, strong interest and demand remain for the precious metal.
West Africa is among the most prolific and productive gold exploration regions, globally. Alma Gold’s main asset in Guinea, the Karita Gold Project, contains a total of four exploration permits located immediately adjacent to IAMGOLD’s newly discovered gold deposit. The Karita Gold Project sits on a Birimian-aged greenstone belt, an extensive mineralization zone that hosts prolific gold deposits. Alma Gold has a comprehensive exploration plan, which is currently moving toward the maiden drilling program stage.
The company’s Clarence Stream North Gold Project is located in New Brunswick, Canada. Recent soil sampling at the project resulted in promising gold-in-soil assay results, encouraging the company to move forward with the next phase of exploration, which includes additional infill soil surveys, and geological mapping and prospecting.
Alma Gold focuses on maintaining a high ESG rating at every step. The company actively engages with local communities, artisanal gold miners, and governments during the permitting process and closely monitors its environmental footprint in each region. Alma Gold CEO Greg Isenor has been widely recognized for his impressive ESG work in previous projects, with more than 20 years of experience working in West Africa, striving to build a strong ESG rating with every project.
An experienced management team with expertise throughout the natural resources industry leads Alma Gold toward growing its assets. Greg Isenor has a track record of leading successful gold discoveries in West Africa. Alma Gold director Jean Marc-Gagnon has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, which includes developing gold projects in West Africa. Additional experts in mining, capital markets, international finance, and corporate administration round out the team.
Company Highlights
- Alma Gold is an exploration and development gold company focusing on its gold assets in Guinea, including acquiring additional exploration permits.
- The company prioritizes achieving a high ESG rating throughout the exploration and mining cycle by building strong relationships with local communities, artisanal miners, and government officials.
- The Karita Gold Project in West Africa contains four exploration permits adjacent to prolific gold discoveries made by neighboring mining companies including IAMGOLD.
- Alma Gold has developed a comprehensive exploration plan for the Karita Project and is progressing towards commencement of its maiden drilling campaign.
- Alma Gold is actively pursuing additional exploration permits in the region to further increase its land position in East Guinea along the prolific Sanankoro-Kobada-Niaouleni Gold Corridor from Mali.
- Gold reached an 11-year-high spot price in 2022, and demand for the precious metal remains strong amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
- The company’s Clarence Stream North gold project in New Brunswick, Canada recently returned encouraging gold-in-soil assay results indicating the asset's potential.
- Alma Gold’s CEO Greg Isenor has a long track record of working in West Africa and leading projects with a high ESG rating.
- A team of experts with a proven track record of success throughout the mining industry leads the company toward success.
Key Projects
Karita Gold Project
The company’s Karita Gold Project covers 392.1 square kilometers in Guinea, West Africa. Alma Gold acquired the project in February 2021, and no exploration had been previously conducted on the property. The company is now following its exploration plan to determine the depths and grades of potential gold deposits.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Adjacent Gold Deposit: The adjacent IAMGOLD deposit has produced encouraging drill results that indicate what’s possible at the Karita Project. Results include:
- 29 meters at 2.96 g/t gold
- 16 meters at 3.17 g/t gold
- 21 meters at 9.01 g/t gold
- Robust Exploration Plan: The company has been following its comprehensive exploration plan leading up to its maiden drilling campaign to begin determining the extent of potential gold deposits. The plan includes the following:
- Ongoing mapping and prospecting
- Interpreting assay results from the termite mound sampling program
- Maiden air core drilling to follow up on termite assay results
- Prolific Birimian Greenstones: The asset contains significant gold deposits within the Birimian-aged greenstone rocks in West Africa. Alma Gold’s team of experts is familiar with working with these types of greenstone rocks helping guide the company’s exploration efforts.
Clarence Stream North Gold Project
The company’s 100-percent-owned Clarence Stream North Gold Project comprises two projects totaling 3,440 hectares in southwestern New Brunswick, Canada. As Alma Gold’s secondary project, exploration and development will continue alongside advancements on its West African gold projects.
Project Highlights:
- Mining-friendly Jurisdiction: New Brunswick is a mining-friendly jurisdiction with an experienced local workforce and robust existing infrastructure.
- Promising Geological Characteristics: The asset sits upon the Sawyer Brook Fault System, which also hosts significant gold and base metal deposits operated by multiple mining companies.
- Encouraging Soil Samples: Soil samples from a 2020 soil sampling program returned values ranging from 5 parts per billion (ppb) gold to 32 ppb. These results indicate the potential for significant deposits as exploration continues.
Management Team
Greg Isenor - President, CEO and Director
Greg Isenor is a member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Nova Scotia. He is a director of Roscan Gold Corp engaged in gold exploration in West Mali and a CFO and director of Sylla Gold also exploring gold in Mali. Isenor was president, CEO and director (2005 to 2017) of Merrex Gold Inc. until Merrex was taken over by IAMGOLD Corp. During that time, Merrex discovered two significant gold deposits in Mali, the Siribaya deposit and with JV partner IAMGOLD, the Diakha deposit. Previously, Isenor was the president, CEO and director (2003 to 2005) of Jilbey Gold Exploration Ltd. until Jilbey was acquired by High River Gold Mines Limited. During his time with Jilbey, Isenor led the team that identified the Bissa gold deposit in Burkina Faso (West Africa), which was placed into production by Nord Gold.
James Henning - CFO
James Henning is a chartered accountant and the founder and president of Corpfinance Advisors Inc. since 1984. Henning has solid expertise and practical experience in valuing businesses in a broad range of industries. He has assisted companies in financing, public offerings and restructuring. Areas of expertise include retail cannabis, manufacturing, telecommunications, software, biomedical, oil and gas services, and renewable energy industries. Henning has served as a chief financial officer and director for a number of TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange-listed companies over the past several years, including Stellar AfricaGold Inc. and Major Precious Metals Corp.
Jean-Marc Gagnon - Independent Director
Jean-Marc Gagnon is a professional geologist with more than 35 years of experience in the mining exploration sector. Gagnon has been involved in the management, evaluation and development of mining exploration projects for gold, mainly in West Africa (Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea). He has worked in various capacities, including country manager, exploration manager and consulting geologist, for a number of junior mining companies including Roscan Gold Corporation, Merrex Gold Inc., Frontline Gold Corporation, Jilbey Gold Exploration Ltd., Ressources Incanore Ltee, EAG Inc. and Gold Star Resources Ltd.
Eugene Hodgson - Independent Director
Eugene Hodgson is an accomplished senior executive with over 30 years of public and private sector experience. He is the president of Fabled Copper Corp., a copper exploration company focused on British Columbia. In addition to his executive roles, Hodgson is a director of Century Metals Inc., Rover Metals Inc., and Red Lake Gold Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (political science) from the University of Calgary.
Lauren McCrae - Independent Director
Lauren McCrae is a public affairs, marketing and brand researcher currently working with WorkSafe BC as a manager, experience. She is multilingual and holds a BA in international studies from York University, a master’s in international security from the Paris Institute of Political Studies in Paris, France, and an MSc in international political economy with distinction from the London School of Economics. McCrae has significant ESG knowledge and international development experience in Africa, including Mali.
Paul Ténière - Independent Director
Paul Ténière is a professional geologist with nearly 25 years of diverse experience in the mining and oil & gas sectors in Canada, United States, and internationally. He is a mining consultant and acts as a technical advisor for several mining companies. Ténière is also a director of Metallica Metals Corp. and KO Gold Inc. He holds a B.Sc. (Hon) in Earth sciences from Dalhousie University and an M.Sc. in geology from Acadia University.
Strong Upside From Updated Scoping Study - Devon Pit
Matsa Resources Limited (“Matsa”, “Company”) is pleased to advise the receipt the results of an updated Scoping Study conducted by Linden Gold Alliance Limited (“Linden”) on the Devon Pit which is the subject of a joint venture agreement between Matsa and Linden.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The Devon Joint Venture has completed an updated Scoping Study on the potential restart of mining at the Devon Pit has delivered excellent results including:
- Project cash flow surplus (pre-tax) up to A$50.4m over 16 months (at A$3,000/oz)
- Production of 250kt at 5.25g/t Au for a recovered ~39koz (93% recovery)
- All-in cash costs of A$1,613/oz gold
- Pre-tax project IRR of +470%
- Mining of ore commences from surface
- Progressing to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) expected to be finalised by 31 August 2023, with proof of funding by 30 September 2023 and FID expected late 2023
The Scoping Study demonstrates a strong financial outcome with potential to mine the Devon Pit over a 16-month mine life generating cash flows up to $50.4M with a pre-tax project IRR of +470%.
Table 1: Summary of Scoping Study Financials
At an all-in cost of A$1,613/oz, the Scoping Study indicates potential profit margins per ounce of +A$1,380/oz (based on current spot prices).
Matsa Executive Chairman Mr Paul Poli commented:
“It is pleasing that the updated Scoping Study for the Devon Pit conducted by Linden illustrates delivery of strong margins for the Devon JV and improves on the April 2021 study conducted by Matsa. Encouragingly, the grades reported in the updated study of +5g/t compare favourably with the excellent historical grades reported by GME Resources in 2015 and 2016. Matsa now looks forward to the Devon JV progressing the DFS, due for completion by 31 August 2023.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Matsa Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Lumina Gold's Cangrejos Project
Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina") (TSXV: LUM) in respect to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). Cangrejos is forecast to be a high-margin mine in the lowest half of the cost curve with a 26-year mine life 1 .
"The Cangrejos Project is an excellent addition to Wheaton's existing portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets as it should provide accretive, long-term growth as well as significant exploration potential," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome the opportunity to work with the team at Lumina who have done an outstanding job at working to de-risk the Project and advancing it towards construction. As with any transaction Wheaton enters into, responsible and sustainable mining practices are paramount, and Wheaton looks forward to supporting Lumina both financially as they construct Cangrejos and with their ongoing comprehensive community engagement efforts."
Transaction Details
(All values in US$ unless otherwise noted)
- Upfront Consideration: Wheaton International will pay Lumina total upfront cash consideration of $300 million (the "Deposit"), $48 million of which is available pre-construction (the "Early Deposit"). The payment schedule for the Early Deposit and Deposit are as follows:
- The Early Deposit of $48 million is comprised of four components: 1) $12 million on closing; 2) $10 million 6 months after close; 3) $15 million 12 months after close; and 4) an $11 million tranche that can be drawn upon for committed acquisition of surface rights.
- The remaining $252 million will be payable in staged equal installments during construction, subject to various customary conditions being satisfied.
- Streamed Metal: Under the Gold Stream, Wheaton International will purchase 6.6% of the payable gold from the Project until 700,000 ounces ("oz") of gold has been delivered, at which point the stream will be reduced to 4.4% of the payable gold production for the life of the mine.
- Production Profile 1 : Attributable production is forecast to average over 24,000 oz of gold per year for the first ten years of production and over 24,500 oz of gold per year for the life of mine.
- Production Payments: Wheaton International will make ongoing payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18% of the spot price of gold ("Production Payment") until the uncredited deposit is reduced to nil and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter.
- Incremental Reserves and Resources 2 : The addition of Cangrejos will increase Wheaton's total estimated Proven and Probable gold reserves by 0.76 million ounces ("Moz"), Measured and Indicated gold resources by 0.25 Moz, and Inferred gold resources by 0.16 Moz. In addition, Wheaton believes there is strong exploration potential within the Cangrejos property.
- Other Considerations:
- The Gold Stream will include a customary completion test.
- As part of the transaction, Wheaton has obtained a right of first refusal on any future gold and silver streams.
- In the event of a change of control, Lumina may purchase one-third of the Gold Stream from Wheaton until the earlier of January 1, 2030 , and the date that is 12 months after first production.
- Lumina and certain of its subsidiaries will provide Wheaton International with corporate guarantees and certain other security over their assets.
Financing the Transactions
As at March 31, 2023 , the Company had approximately $800 million of cash on hand, which we believe when combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan and ongoing operating cash flows, positions the Company well to fund the acquisition of the Gold Stream as well as all outstanding commitments and known contingencies and provides flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.
Sustainability Considerations for the Cangrejos Project
Based on work done by Lumina, several of the Project's innate characteristics and design elements have been identified that serve to potentially minimize its environmental impacts:
- Since 2014, Lumina has been engaging with communities and is committed to involve affected communities and stakeholders through ongoing participation and consultation. The project will seek opportunities to create enduring economic benefits for societal groups and communities that are directly affected by operations.
- The majority of electrical power is anticipated to come from renewable hydroelectric sources.
- Proximity to port is expected to minimize transportation-based greenhouse gas emission impacts.
- The dry stack tailings filtration plant is projected to recycle a substantial portion of tailings water for reuse in the processing plant.
- No acid rock drainage conditions are expected to be present in either the waste rock storage facility or the dry stack tailings facility.
- Aerial ore conveyor is predicted to minimize land clearance.
- The Project is proposed to include progressive reclamation and revegetation of tailings and waste rock facilities.
- Reforestation of previously impacted concession lands outside of mining facilities is anticipated to serve as offsets of disturbed areas.
About Lumina Gold Corp. and the Cangrejos Project
Lumina Gold Corp. is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . The Company has completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study for Cangrejos (2023), which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.
Attributable Gold Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources – Cangrejos Project
Category
Tonnage Mt
Grade Au g/t
Contained Au Moz
Proven
--
--
--
Probable
43.5
0.55
0.76
P&P
43.5
0.55
0.76
Measured
--
--
--
Indicated
20.6
0.38
0.25
M&I
20.6
0.38
0.25
Inferred
13.0
0.39
0.16
Notes on Mineral Reserves & Mineral Resources:
1.
All Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
2.
Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are reported above in millions of metric tonnes ("Mt"), grams per metric tonne ("g/t") and millions of ounces ("Moz").
3.
Qualified persons ("QPs"), as defined by the NI 43-101, for the technical information contained in this document (including the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates) are:
a.
Neil Burns, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Vice President, Technical Services); and
b.
Ryan Ulansky, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. (Vice President, Engineering), both employees of the Company (the "Company's QPs").
4.
The Mineral Resources reported in the above tables are exclusive of Mineral Reserves. Lumina report Mineral Resources inclusive of Mineral Reserves. The Company's QPs have made the exclusive Mineral Resource estimates for the mine based on average mine recoveries and dilution.
5.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability.
6.
Cangrejos Project Mineral Reserves are reported as of March 30, 2023 and Mineral Resources as of January 30, 2023.
7.
Cangrejos Project Mineral Reserves are reported above declining NSR cut-offs of between $23.00 and $7.76 per tonne assuming $1,500 per ounce gold, $3.00 per pound copper and $18.00 per ounce silver.
8.
Cangrejos Project Mineral Resources are reported above a 0.25 grams per tonne gold equivalent cut-off assuming $1,600 per ounce gold, $3.50 per pound copper and $11.00 per pound molybdenum and $21.00 per ounce silver.
9.
The Cangrejos PMPA provides that Lumina will deliver gold equal to 6.6% of the payable gold production until 700,000 ounces of gold are delivered and 4.4% thereafter for the life of the mine. Attributable gold reserves and resources have been calculated on the 6.6% / 4.4% basis.
Neil Burns , P.Geo., Vice President, Technical Services for Wheaton Precious Metals and Ryan Ulansky , P.Eng., Vice President, Engineering, are a "qualified person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101, and have reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release (specifically Mr. Burns has reviewed mineral resource estimates and Mr. Ulansky has reviewed the mineral reserve estimates).
__________________________________
1) Please see "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking-Statements" at the end of this news release for material risks, assumptions, and important disclosure associated with this information. Production forecasts contain forward looking information and readers are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. Based on report entitled "National Instrument (NI) 43-101 Technical Report: Pre-Feasibility Study for the Cangrejos Project, Ecuador" with an effective date of April 7, 2023. S&P data set for 2029 projected global gold cost curves.
2) Please refer to the Attributable Mineral Reserves & Mineral Resources table in this news release for full disclosure of reserves and resources associated with Cangrejos including accompanying footnotes.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation concerning the business, operations and financial performance of Wheaton and, in some instances, the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties. Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to payment by Wheaton International of $300 million to Lumina and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the Gold Stream, the receipt by Wheaton of gold production in respect of the Project, the future price of commodities, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations (including in the estimation of production, mill throughput, grades, recoveries and exploration potential), the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources (including the estimation of reserve conversion rates) and the realization of such estimations, the commencement, timing and achievement of construction, expansion or improvement projects by Wheaton's PMPA counterparties at mineral stream interests owned by Wheaton (the "Mining Operations"), the payment of upfront cash consideration to counterparties under PMPAs, the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with PMPAs and royalty arrangements and the receipt by the Company of precious metals and cobalt production in respect of the applicable Mining Operations under PMPAs or other payments under royalty arrangements, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of a PMPA (including as a result of the business, mining operations and performance of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties) and the potential impacts of such on Wheaton, future payments by the Company in accordance with PMPAs, the costs of future production, the estimation of produced but not yet delivered ounces, the impact of epidemics (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), including the potential heightening of other risks, future sales of common shares under the ATM program, continued listing of the Company's common shares, any statements as to future dividends, the ability to fund outstanding commitments and the ability to continue to acquire accretive PMPAs, including any acceleration of payments, projected increases to Wheaton's production and cash flow profile, projected changes to Wheaton's production mix, the ability of Wheaton's PMPA counterparties to comply with the terms of any other obligations under agreements with the Company, the ability to sell precious metals and cobalt production, confidence in the Company's business structure, the Company's assessment of taxes payable and the impact of the CRA Settlement, possible domestic audits for taxation years subsequent to 2016 and international audits, the Company's assessment of the impact of any tax reassessments, the Company's intention to file future tax returns in a manner consistent with the CRA Settlement, the Company's climate change and environmental commitments, and assessments of the impact and resolution of various legal and tax matters, including but not limited to audits. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", "potential", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Wheaton to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks relating to the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Gold Stream, risks associated with fluctuations in the price of commodities (including Wheaton's ability to sell its precious metals or cobalt production at acceptable prices or at all), risks related to the Mining Operations (including fluctuations in the price of the primary or other commodities mined at such operations, regulatory, political and other risks of the jurisdictions in which the Mining Operations are located, actual results of mining, risks associated with the exploration, development, operating, expansion and improvement of the Mining Operations, environmental and economic risks of the Mining Operations, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined), the absence of control over the Mining Operations and having to rely on the accuracy of the public disclosure and other information Wheaton receives from the Mining Operations, uncertainty in the estimation of production from Mining Operations, uncertainty in the accuracy of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimation, risks of significant impacts on Wheaton or the Mining Operations as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), the ability of each party to satisfy their obligations in accordance with the terms of the PMPAs, the estimation of future production from Mining Operations, Wheaton's interpretation of, compliance with or application of, tax laws and regulations or accounting policies and rules being found to be incorrect, any challenge or reassessment by the CRA of the Company's tax filings being successful and the potential negative impact to the Company's previous and future tax filings, assessing the impact of the CRA Settlement (including whether there will be any material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), potential implementation of a 15% global minimum tax, counterparty credit and liquidity, mine operator concentration, indebtedness and guarantees, hedging, competition, claims and legal proceedings against Wheaton or the Mining Operations, security over underlying assets, governmental regulations, international operations of Wheaton and the Mining Operations, exploration, development, operations, expansions and improvements at the Mining Operations, environmental regulations, climate change, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain and maintain necessary licenses, permits, approvals and rulings, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and permitting requirements, lack of suitable supplies, infrastructure and employees to support the Mining Operations, inability to replace and expand mineral reserves, including anticipated timing of the commencement of production by certain Mining Operations (including increases in production, estimated grades and recoveries), uncertainties of title and indigenous rights with respect to the Mining Operations, environmental, social and governance matters, Wheaton and the Mining Operations ability to obtain adequate financing, the Mining Operations ability to complete permitting, construction, development and expansion, global financial conditions, Wheaton's acquisition strategy and other risks discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Wheaton's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Wheaton's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (the "Disclosure"). Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management currently believes to be reasonable, including (without limitation): the payment of $300 million to Lumina and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the terms of the Gold Stream, that there will be no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, that the Mining Operations will continue to operate and the mining projects will be completed in accordance with public statements and achieve their stated production estimates, that the mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates from Mining Operations (including reserve conversion rates) are accurate, that each party will satisfy their obligations in accordance with the PMPAs, that Wheaton will continue to be able to fund or obtain funding for outstanding commitments, that Wheaton will be able to source and obtain accretive PMPAs, that neither Wheaton nor the Mining Operations will suffer significant impacts as a result of an epidemic (including the COVID-19 virus pandemic), that any outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally, without such response requiring any prolonged closure of the Mining Operations or having other material adverse effects on the Company and counterparties to its PMPAs, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be adversely affected by the differences in liquidity, settlement and clearing systems as a result of multiple listings of the Common Shares on the LSE, the TSX and the NYSE, that the trading of the Company's common shares will not be suspended, and that the net proceeds of sales of common shares, if any, will be used as anticipated, that expectations regarding the resolution of legal and tax matters will be achieved (including ongoing CRA audits involving the Company), that Wheaton has properly considered the interpretation and application of Canadian tax law to its structure and operations, that Wheaton has filed its tax returns and paid applicable taxes in compliance with Canadian tax law, that Wheaton's application of the CRA Settlement is accurate (including the Company's assessment that there will be no material change in the Company's facts or change in law or jurisprudence), and such other assumptions and factors as set out in the Disclosure. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and even if events or results described in the forward-looking statements are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Wheaton. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are cautioned that actual outcomes may vary. The forward-looking statements included herein are for the purpose of providing readers with information to assist them in understanding Wheaton's expected financial and operational performance and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, reflects Wheaton's management's current beliefs based on current information and will not be updated except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Although Wheaton has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in forward–looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, level of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Cautionary Language Regarding Reserves And Resources
For further information on Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and on Wheaton more generally, readers should refer to Wheaton's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022 , which was filed on March 31, 2023 and other continuous disclosure documents filed by Wheaton since January 1, 2023 , available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Wheaton's Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources are subject to the qualifications and notes set forth therein. Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources: The information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada , which differ from the requirements of United States securities laws. The Company reports information regarding mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources in accordance with Canadian reporting requirements which are governed by, and utilize definitions required by, Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") – CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). These definitions differ from the definitions adopted by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") which are applicable to U.S. companies. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted by the SEC. Information contained herein that describes Wheaton's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to reporting and disclosure requirements under the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder. United States investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in Wheaton's Form 40-F, a copy of which may be obtained from Wheaton or from https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wheaton-precious-metals-announces-the-acquisition-of-a-gold-stream-from-lumina-golds-cangrejos-project-301826678.html
SOURCE Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/16/c8833.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Leverage with Expert Don Hansen
Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, he shared his recent research on how gold and silver price moves affect companies operating in the space; he also explained how he's using the data he's collected to hone his portfolio.
Hansen studied the period between February 23 and April 12 of this year, during which the gold price went up 10.4 percent and the silver price rose 19.4 percent. He then looked at how gold and silver stocks performed during that time.
"When I looked at the various companies, I could see that the best companies were between 25 and 30 percent up," he said. Hansen also considered the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX), which saw a 28 percent increase.
"What we're learning here then is that the leverage to the gold price is between 2.5 and 3. And for the better companies it's over 3, and for the not-so-better (companies) it's less," he said. However, Hansen noted that this applies largely to producers — explorers and developers react less to gold and silver price moves, instead seeing more impact from drill results and other milestones.
In terms of how he's using this information, Hansen said he's been shifting away from explorers and developers.
"The other thing that I've been doing recently is to shift more into silver," he said, noting that silver outperforms gold and moves quickly once it gets going. If a bull market has begun, as he believes it has, silver could be poised to take off.
"But I'm not going whole hog," he said, emphasizing that it's important to find balance when investing. "I think the idea is for me about half and half gold mining and silver mining, because if we have a serious recession and the economy tanks, and it tanks badly, silver will do badly because it's both an industrial metal and a monetary metal ... gold will do better or less bad than silver if we have that downturn. Then if we get back into inflationary mode, silver will do better than gold."
Watch the interview above for more of Hansen's thoughts on how gold and silver price moves affect stocks. You can also click the the timestamps below to view specific parts of the interview:
- 0:00 — Intro
- 0:33 — Terms Don will use in the interview
- 2:41 — Gold stocks vs. the S&P 500
- 8:09 — Gold price vs. gold miners
- 11:00 — How inflation impacts gold stocks
- 17:33 — Gold price vs. gold juniors
- 20:40 — Key due diligence questions to ask
- 27:40 — What Don is doing with his money
- 31:29 — Final investing advice from Don
- 33:25 — Outro
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
B2Gold Releases its Seventh Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Second Annual Climate Strategy Report
B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its seventh annual Responsible Mining Report entitled "Raising the Bar" (the "Report"), which details B2Gold's global economic contributions and its environmental, social, and governance management practices, together with the Company's performance against key indicators in 2022.
B2Gold is also pleased to announce that it has published its second annual Climate Strategy Report. The 2022 Climate Strategy Report is the Company's second annual report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The Climate Strategy Report presents stakeholders with an understanding of how B2Gold takes action to manage its climate impacts and climate-related risks to the Company.
To view or download a copy of the Responsible Mining Report and Climate Strategy Report and all other documents referred to in this press release, please visit www.b2gold.com/responsible-mining/esg-reporting-portal/ . All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.
In announcing the release of the reports, Clive Johnson, President & CEO of B2Gold, stated, "At B2Gold, responsible mining is a fundamental aspect of our organizational culture and has been since the formation of our Company over 15 years ago. We pride ourselves on being able to manage accretive growth and development whilst remaining dedicated to upholding and integrating our high sustainability standards. Our dynamic, and sometimes contrarian approach, takes discipline – discipline to venture into new places, pursue challenging opportunities, and to find innovative solutions to the obstacles of today. As we reflect on the 2022 year, I would like to commend our global teams for the work they have done to enhance our social and environmental performance as we continue to raise the bar on our own performance and set ambitious goals for our future. One of these goals is responding to the challenges of the climate emergency through the implementation of our Climate Strategy, and following this strategy with action. In 2023, we will be moving forward with the expansion of the Fekola solar plant in Mali, with construction expected to begin in the third quarter. The expansion is projected to increase solar power capacity by 22 megawatts, reduce GHG emissions by approximately 24,000 tonnes per year and reduce heavy fuel oil consumption by an average 7.6 million litres per year. B2Gold's Climate Strategy will best position us and our stakeholders to continue to thrive as society transitions to a low-carbon economy."
Highlights from the 2022 "Raising the Bar" Responsible Mining Report
Economic Contribution
As a responsible gold miner, B2Gold aims to create and distribute economic value among its stakeholders. The Company's successful business results in 2022 are celebrated by its shareholders along with the many stakeholders in the countries, regions, and communities where it operates. B2Gold's economic performance is measured by the economic value that it generates for others, including payments to governments through taxes and royalties, local hiring and procurement, and investment in communities. In 2022, B2Gold:
- Achieved a seventh consecutive year of meeting or exceeding annual production guidance, with a total gold production of 1,027,874 ounces 1 ;
- Generated $1.73 billion in annual revenue;
- Paid $148 million in employee wages and benefits;
- Spent $8.6 million on community investment; and
- Paid $382 million to governments (through taxes and royalties).
B2Gold is committed to maximizing local and national economic benefits from its contracting and purchasing. The Company is conscious of the high priority that host communities and governments place on local procurement, which is why it gives preference to local businesses where possible, provided they meet minimum safety, quality, ethical, and cost requirements, in sourcing the goods and services necessary to run its operations. In 2022, over 62% of goods and services were procured from local and host country businesses. Several 2022 success stories are outlined in the Report.
_____________________
1 Includes 54,871 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp.
People
As a reputable corporate citizen, B2Gold generates local employment and opportunities for people to develop their careers; trains employees to acquire new skills; and opens doors to women, under-represented groups, and previously-disadvantaged people. The Company fosters positive and productive engagement with employees and provides safe workplaces, and believes that investing in people attracts and retains talented individuals and assists in their abilities to provide for themselves, their families, and their futures.
At the end of 2022, B2Gold employed 4,995 people across all operations, which comprised 4,836 direct employees and 159 supervised labour employees. The Company continues to maintain high local employment rates by targeting recruitment efforts at regional and national levels. Across all operations, 97% of the total workforce was comprised of local employees, and 65% of senior management at operations was local.
B2Gold implemented a three-year Equity, Diversity and Inclusion ("EDI") Strategy in 2020 through to 2022. As part of this work, an EDI Workplaces Policy and a Diversity Policy for Board and management-level positions were implemented. The Diversity Policy established targets for 30% female representation on the Board and in management-level positions. In discussing the EDI Strategy, Clive Johnson stated, "Improving equity and diversity outcomes are a major area of focus for B2Gold as we move towards our goals of 30% female representation in Board and management-level positions. We recently achieved one of these milestones with the appointment of Lisa Pankratz to our Board of Directors on January 1, 2023. Increasing the number of women in leadership positions sends a strong message throughout our organization that B2Gold values a diverse workforce."
Health and Safety
As a result of B2Gold's focus on injury prevention, the Company is once again pleased to report that it has maintained a zero-fatality workplace (for the seventh consecutive year), and in 2022 further reduced its injury frequency rates with a Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate of 0.05, and an Injury Severity Rate of 1.79.
Despite a slight increase in the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate to 0.31 in 2022, up from 0.27 in 2021, B2Gold's injury frequency rates remain amongst the lowest in the mining industry. While B2Gold's safety performance remains strong, the Company's goal continues to be injury and illness prevention and sending everyone ‘HOME-SAFE'.
Environment
In 2022, B2Gold developed a Sustainability Strategic Plan ("Strategic Plan"), which identifies key environmental and social aspects for improvement and defines specific objectives for its operations. The Strategic Plan provides a road map for improved environmental and social risk management and performance in line with the Company's ESG priorities.
The Company's water management commitment includes understanding the availability and uses of water within the watersheds where it operates and develops management methods that reduce or mitigate its impacts on water quality and quantity. In early 2023, B2Gold began the implementation of a Global Water Strategy, in line with the International Council on Mining and Metals' water stewardship framework, in order to reduce water-related risks throughout the business and to improve water management performance.
B2Gold's updated Climate Strategy Report contains a detailed description of the governance and oversight of the climate strategy, summary of the physical and transition risk assessment and climate scenario analysis, decarbonization pathway, and climate targets and metrics.
Communities
B2Gold maintains its social licence to operate by building trust-based relationships with stakeholders and implementing community investment activities based on local ownership and development priorities. Highlights of the 2022 community investment programs include:
- Fekola's social investment activities have improved access to safe water and access to primary health care through the construction of two health centres, livelihood opportunities through women's gardening and poultry/fish farming projects, and school admissions through the construction of two schools. B2Gold, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada, is also supporting the FEMA Project ( Femmes et Enfants des Communautés Minières Artisanales ), which aims to improve conditions for women and children living in artisanal mining communities within the Fekola Mine's area of influence.
- At Masbate, community investment focused on education, access to health services and facilities, enterprise development, livelihood development, and training. Masbate is partnering with the Philippines Department of Information and Communications Technology on the Digital Jobs Project. The project provides training to community members in various technical courses such as virtual assistance, web development, search engine optimization, graphic design, e-commerce, and online bookkeeping.
- Otjikoto supported early childhood development programs, primary and secondary schools, vocational training, and small-scale enterprise development in 2022. The Company continued its multi-year partnership with UNICEF to support UPSHIFT, a social innovation and entrepreneurship program designed to build skills and create opportunities for young people.
Approach to Reporting
B2Gold is committed to the transparency of its sustainability risks, management, and performance. The Report is aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Standard. The Company firmly believes that the mining industry has an opportunity to contribute positively to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and it has reported its contribution in this regard since 2018.
Highlights from the 2022 Climate Strategy Report
2022 Highlights
- B2Gold committed to a greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions reduction target of a 30% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 against a 2021 baseline.
- Conducted climate scenario analysis workshops with each of our operations to identify relevant threats and opportunities as posed by climate change and the low-carbon transition and prioritize these risks according to the amount of impact they may have on the site, and the type and amount of action required to address the risk.
- Reviewed risk management processes to ensure inclusion of climate-related risks in the site risk management and Enterprise Risk Management processes.
- The Otjikoto operation commissioned its connection to the Namibian grid, which is estimated to reduce annual power generation emissions by more than 30% due to renewable energy sources within the Namibian grid.
- The total Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions (for the Fekola, Masbate and Otjikoto operations) and emissions intensity both increased slightly from 2021. The Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions was an estimated 739 thousand tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent ("CO 2 e") in 2022 (versus 722 thousand tonnes in 2021). The Company's consolidated GHG emissions intensity was 0.76 tonnes CO 2 e per gold ounce produced in 2022 (versus 0.73 in 2021) due to expansion activities in Mali.
- The proportion of electricity generated from renewable sources increased significantly to 14.3% in 2022 from 9.5% in 2021, for consolidated operations.
Looking Forward – 2023 and Beyond
- In order to achieve the Company's GHG emissions reduction target, B2Gold is pursuing various initiatives to increase the proportion of renewable energy sources in its electricity supply, to electrify operations, and to improve energy efficiency.
- The Company is moving forward with the expansion of the Fekola solar plant in Mali, with construction expected to begin in the third quarter of 2023. The expansion is projected to increase solar power capacity by 22 megawatts, reduce GHG emissions by approximately 24,000 tonnes per year, and reduce heavy fuel oil consumption by an average 7.6 million litres per year.
- In 2023, all operations will develop site-specific Climate Action Plans, building on the commitments of the global climate strategy and ensuring site ownership in the identification and implementation of local climate actions.
About B2Gold
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.
ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
Production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2023 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statement") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, and including, without limitation: total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023; the Company reducing its GHG by 30% by 2030 against a 2021 baseline; the Fekola solar plant expansion increasing solar power capacity by 22 MWac, reducing GHG emissions by approximately 24,000 tonnes per year and reducing heavy fuel oil consumption by an average 7.6 million liters per year; and construction of the Fekola solar plant expansion project beginning in the third quarter of 2023 and completing in the third quarter of 2024. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.
Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.
B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.