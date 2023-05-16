Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
nexus gold

Nexus Gold Announces Share Consolidation

Nexus Gold Corp. (“ Nexus Gold ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:NXS ) , ( OTC:NXXGF ) , ( FSE:N6E) as previously announced on April 14, 2023, the Company confirms that effective at the close of business on May 17, 2023, it will consolidate its common share capital on a ten-for-one basis (the “ Consolidation ”). Effective at the opening of markets on May 18, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol “NXS”).

The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company currently has 318,733,225 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 31,873,323 shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Trust Company of Canada with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to broadening its scope to other jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit nxs.gold

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NEXUS GOLD CORP.

Milad Zareian

CEO

info@nexusgoldcorp.com


www.nxs.gold

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Source

gold explorationnexus goldtsx stockstsxv:nxsGold Investing
NXS:CA
The Conversation (0)
Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada February 28, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milad Zareian as CEO, replacing Alex Klenman, who will remain as a director.  Mr. Zareian, who has been with the Company as Vice President, Operation, since September of 2022, brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities.  He has been directly involved with new public listings and start-ups, having led financing, shareholder communications and business development initiatives for multiple companies.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 12, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that its previously announced spinout of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) has been completed. Pursuant to the arrangement, 45,390,460 shares of its subsidiary, Nexus Metals Corp., will be distributed on an approximate 1:7 basis to the shareholders of Nexus Gold .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects

Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 5, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the effective date for its previously announced spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (including the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario) by way of the distribution of the shares of its subsidiary Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "). The Arrangement is expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 12, 2022 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

September 8, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTCQB:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the completion of its arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving the spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") and its Canadian resource projects to shareholders.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland

Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland


Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)

Alma Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Matsa Resources Limited

Strong Upside From Updated Scoping Study - Devon Pit

Matsa Resources Limited (“Matsa”, “Company”) is pleased to advise the receipt the results of an updated Scoping Study conducted by Linden Gold Alliance Limited (“Linden”) on the Devon Pit which is the subject of a joint venture agreement between Matsa and Linden.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Lumina Gold's Cangrejos Project

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton International") has entered into a definitive Precious Metal Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Lumina Gold Corp. ("Lumina") (TSXV: LUM) in respect to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). Cangrejos is forecast to be a high-margin mine in the lowest half of the cost curve with a 26-year mine life 1 .

"The Cangrejos Project is an excellent addition to Wheaton's existing portfolio of high-quality, low-cost assets as it should provide accretive, long-term growth as well as significant exploration potential," said Randy Smallwood , Wheaton's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome the opportunity to work with the team at Lumina who have done an outstanding job at working to de-risk the Project and advancing it towards construction. As with any transaction Wheaton enters into, responsible and sustainable mining practices are paramount, and Wheaton looks forward to supporting Lumina both financially as they construct Cangrejos and with their ongoing comprehensive community engagement efforts."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
don hansen, gold and silver bars

Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Leverage with Expert Don Hansen

Private investor Don Hansen has honed his resource sector investment approach for more than 20 years.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he shared his recent research on how gold and silver price moves affect companies operating in the space; he also explained how he's using the data he's collected to hone his portfolio.

Hansen studied the period between February 23 and April 12 of this year, during which the gold price went up 10.4 percent and the silver price rose 19.4 percent. He then looked at how gold and silver stocks performed during that time.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Releases its Seventh Annual Responsible Mining Report and its Second Annual Climate Strategy Report

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its seventh annual Responsible Mining Report entitled "Raising the Bar" (the "Report"), which details B2Gold's global economic contributions and its environmental, social, and governance management practices, together with the Company's performance against key indicators in 2022.

B2Gold is also pleased to announce that it has published its second annual Climate Strategy Report. The 2022 Climate Strategy Report is the Company's second annual report in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The Climate Strategy Report presents stakeholders with an understanding of how B2Gold takes action to manage its climate impacts and climate-related risks to the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Drilling Underway At Bynoe Lithium Project

Porphyry Prospectivity Confirmed With Additional TMT Targets Identified

Gander Gold Commences Drilling in Newfoundland

Related News

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Drilling Underway At Bynoe Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Porphyry Prospectivity Confirmed With Additional TMT Targets Identified

Battery Metals Investing

Marvel Intersects Significant Radioactive Zones at KLR Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Signs MOU to Advance Feasibility Study for Rare Earth Metal Separation Facility in Namibia

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Reports Positive Geochemical Sampling Results and Commences Exploration Program at Shining Tree Gold Property

Oil and Gas Investing

PrairieSky Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

×