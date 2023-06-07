Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Options the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - June 7, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has signed an option agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the 6,200-ha (62km²) Fofora Gold Project exploration permit located 450km to the southwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa.  The Company can earn up to a 90% interest in the property by making a combination of cash USD $300,000 and 500,000 share payments over 54 months.

The Fofora permit is located on the eastern side of the Hounde greenstone belt in the Kampti department; in the province of Poni, near the border with Cote D'Ivoire. The Hounde Greenstone Belt is host to several large-scale operating gold mines, including Endeavour's Mana and Hounde Mines, Futurna Silver's Yaramoko Mine as well as multiple other producing mines and large-scale discoveries.

The property has been explored in the past by Volta Resources and later by Roxgold and Fortuna Silver.  Previous work on the property has identified a 2-kilometer gold in soil geochemical trend straddling the geological contact between andesitic and basaltic rocks.  This contact zone correlates well with the regional magnetic data.  Silt samples collected from adjacent drainages have returned reported values of 327 & 127 ppb gold.  A second target area is situated 7000 meters south of the first trend.  This is an area of active artisanal mining.  A rock sample collected here by the company in February returned a value 9820 ppb (9.8 g/t) gold.  See Figure 2 below.

"With the addition of Fofora we now have three top tier gold exploration projects in our West African portfolio," said CEO, Milad Zareian.  "We are eager to get back to work in Burkina and look forward to drilling as soon as possible.  We are hopeful that once the rainy season is behind us later this summer that we'll be able to announce a meaningful work program," continued Mr. Zareian.


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig 1: Nexus Gold projects, significant deposits/mines, Burkina Faso, West Africa

The property is immediately adjacent and contiguous to Fortuna Silver's Boussoura Project .  Historical drill results* reported by Roxgold (now Fortuna Silver) returned the following results:

  • 35 metres ("m") at 4.1 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-218 from 86m including:

    • 9m at 12.1 g/t Au from 96m

  • 6m at 11.3 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-167 from 90m including:

    • 1m at 65.6 g/t Au from 94m

  • 2m at 11.7 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-187 from 37m including:

    • 1m at 20.9 g/t Au from 38m

  • 3m at 33.6 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-201 from 6m

The company intends to conduct a first pass exploration program over the summer to follow up on the areas mentioned above and to test additional areas.


Click Image To View Full Size

Fig 2: Soils, silts & sample locations, Fofora Gold Project, Burkina Faso, West Africa

* Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.   It is the QP's opinion that the data as presented is adequate and can be relied upon for use in this press release.

About the Company

Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa.  The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to potentially broadening its scope to include other jurisdictions.

For more information, please visit nxs.gold

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Nexus Gold CORP.

Milad Zareian

CEO

info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nexus GoldTSXV:NXSPrecious Metals Investing
NXS:CA
The Conversation (0)
Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

Nexus Gold Closes First Tranche of $1 Million Private Placement and Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold CORP. ("Nexus" or the "Company") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered $1 million private placement, as described in its press release of April 14, 2023 (the " Offering ") and has issued 10,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $500,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada February 28, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milad Zareian as CEO, replacing Alex Klenman, who will remain as a director.  Mr. Zareian, who has been with the Company as Vice President, Operation, since September of 2022, brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities.  He has been directly involved with new public listings and start-ups, having led financing, shareholder communications and business development initiatives for multiple companies.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 12, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that its previously announced spinout of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) has been completed. Pursuant to the arrangement, 45,390,460 shares of its subsidiary, Nexus Metals Corp., will be distributed on an approximate 1:7 basis to the shareholders of Nexus Gold .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects

Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 5, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the effective date for its previously announced spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (including the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario) by way of the distribution of the shares of its subsidiary Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "). The Arrangement is expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 12, 2022 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its SW Pipe Gold Project of up to ~70,000 Near Surface Oxide Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Gold Project ("SW Pipe") located in Lander County, approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline Gold Mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1). The environmental update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 35,000 - 70,000 oxide ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD ADVANCES REWARD FEASIBILITY STUDY AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it is advancing on its plan to complete a Feasibility Study at its 100% owned Reward Project and continues to push forward environmental studies to support advanced permitting activities and support a mine plan of operations at its Bullfrog Project, both located in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada .

Reward Project

Augusta Gold is advancing completion of the final Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Reward open pit/heap leach project in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada. Reward has all major federal and state permits in place, sufficient water rights for construction and operation, and existing power supply to the project site. Prices for goods and services have stabilized sufficiently allowing the Company to advance completion of the Feasibility Study. Kappes, Cassiday and Associates, based in Reno, NV is the primary contractor for the study, which is scheduled for completion in Q4/2023. Other contractors contributing to the Feasibility Study are Respec, Newfields, Apex Geosciences, Knight Piésold and SRK.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO"), Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will also assume the role of Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir is a founding Director of Steppe Gold and he has led the Company as CEO since December 2019. He is also now the largest shareholder of the Company, on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Eliza Project in Nevada. The geophysical survey that commenced at the Silverton Project is now complete and awaiting analysis. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"We are pleased to commence an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project ahead of schedule,"commented, President & CEO, Peter A. Ball."With the completion of a survey at our Silverton Project a few days ago, we continue to accelerate exploration efforts at our projects in Nevada, as we prepare for a busy season at our three projects located in Idaho and Nevada. Eliza continues to be of high interest to explore noting the significant silver and copper grades sampled in 2022. After the Eliza geophysical survey, the Company will be onsite in June in Idaho at our Silver Strand Project completing a property review based on the 15 priority exploration targets identified from the spring data compilation of the last 20 plus years of geophysical surveys."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Related News

Resource Investing

Wildfires Interrupt Mining Operations in Quebec

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Graphite Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Facility Increase and Maturity Extension of Bridge Loan, Exploration Update on Cinabrio Concessions, and Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

×