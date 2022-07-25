Precious MetalsInvesting News

Newmont delivers solid second quarter production and free cash flow results from leading portfolio of long-life, responsibly managed assets; updates full-year guidance

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced second quarter 2022 results.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

  • Produced 1.5 million attributable ounces of gold and 330 thousand attributable gold equivalent ounces (GEO) from co-products, an increase of more than 130 thousand total gold equivalent ounces from the first quarter
  • Generated $1.0 billion of cash from continuing operations and $514 million of Free Cash Flow (97 percent attributable to Newmont) *
  • Reported gold Costs Applicable to Sales (CAS) * of $932 per ounce and All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) * of $1,199 per ounce
  • Adjusted Net Income (ANI) of $0.46 per share and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,149, impacted by increasing costs and declining metal prices
  • Updated full-year guidance of 6.0 million ounces of attributable gold production, CAS of $900 per ounce and AISC of $1,150 per ounce; reaffirmed original guidance of 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc with updated co-product cost guidance of $750 per GEO of CAS and $1,050 per GEO of AISC **
  • Updated full-year guidance for development capital spend to $1.1 billion; Provided trends on development capital costs and timeline related to Tanami Expansion 2 and Ahafo North
  • Declared second quarter dividend of $0.55 per share, consistent with the previous seven quarters ***
  • $1 billion share repurchase program to be used opportunistically in 2022, with $475 million remaining ***
  • Ended the quarter with $4.3 billion of consolidated cash and $7.3 billion of liquidity with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.3x *
  • Advancing profitable near-term projects, including Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides
  • Completed acquisition of Sumitomo Corporation's 5 percent interest in Yanacocha, increasing ownership in Sulfides project to 100 percent
  • Maintained a clear focus on managing the critical controls that must be in place at all times to prevent fatalities; 155 thousand critical control verifications completed by leaders in the field
  • Published our 2021 Sustainability Reporting Suite, including our second Annual Climate Report, prepared in accordance with the Task Force for Climate Disclosure (TCFD) framework, detailing the pathway to achieve 2030 carbon emissions reduction targets and 2050 goal

"Newmont delivered a solid second quarter performance, producing 1.5 million gold ounces and generating $514 million in free cash flow. Through our industry-leading portfolio of assets and projects, our proven integrated operating model, our balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation and our values-driven commitment to our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining, Newmont remains well-positioned to safely manage through the evolving and unprecedented challenges that face our industry and the world at large."

- Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer

___________________________

*

Non-GAAP metrics; see reconciliations at the end of this release.

**

See discussion of outlook and cautionary statement at end of release regarding forward-looking statements.

***

See cautionary statement at the end of this release, including with respect to future dividends and share buybacks.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND PRODUCTION SUMMARY

Q2'22

Q1'22

Q2'21

Average realized gold price ($ per ounce)

$

1,836

$

1,892

$

1,823

Attributable gold production (million ounces)

1.50

1.34

1.45

Gold costs applicable to sales (CAS) ($ per ounce)

$

932

$

890

$

755

Gold all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ($ per ounce)

$

1,199

$

1,156

$

1,035

GAAP net income from continuing operations ($ millions)

$

379

$

432

$

640

Adjusted net income ($ millions)

$

362

$

546

$

670

Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)

$

1,149

$

1,390

$

1,591

Cash flow from continuing operations ($ millions)

$

1,033

$

689

$

993

Capital expenditures ($ millions)

$

519

$

437

$

415

Free cash flow ($ millions)

$

514

$

252

$

578

Attributable gold production 1 increased 3 percent to 1,495 thousand ounces from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher ore grade milled at Boddington, Ahafo and Tanami and a draw-down of in-circuit inventory compared to a build in the prior year. In addition, the current quarter benefited from the increased ownership at Yanacocha due to the acquisition of Buenaventura's 43.65% ownership in February 2022. These increases were partially offset by lower ore grade milled and lower throughput at Peñasquito and Éléonore.

Gold CAS totaled $1.4 billion for the quarter. Gold CAS per ounce 2 increased 23 percent to $932 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher direct operating costs as a result of inflationary pressures, driven by higher labor costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs; as well as lower by-product credits at Yanacocha and a draw-down of higher cost in-circuit inventory compared to a build in the prior year. In addition, Gold CAS includes the allocation of $22 million for the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement entered into during the second quarter of 2022 related to 2021 results.

Gold AISC per ounce 3 increased 16 percent to $1,199 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CAS per ounce.

Attributable gold equivalent ounce (GEO) production from other metals increased 9 percent to 330 thousand ounces primarily due to higher ore grade milled at Boddington and higher mill recovery and throughput at Peñasquito.

CAS from other metals totaled $327 million for the quarter. CAS per GEO 2 increased 56 percent to $983 per ounce from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher allocation of costs to other metals and higher direct operating costs as a result of inflationary pressures, driven by higher labor costs and an increase in commodity inputs, including higher fuel and energy costs. In addition, CAS from other metals includes the allocation of $48 million related to the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement entered into during the second quarter of 2022 related to 2021 results.

AISC per GEO 3 increased 45 percent to $1,286 per ounce primarily due to higher CAS per GEO and higher treatment and refining costs.

Average realized price for gold was $1,836, an increase of $13 per ounce over the prior year quarter. Average realized gold price includes $1,858 per ounce of gross price received, an unfavorable impact of $14 per ounce mark-to-market on provisionally-priced sales and reductions of $8 per ounce for treatment and refining charges.

Revenue remained flat at $3.1 billion compared to the prior year quarter as higher average realized gold prices and higher gold sales volumes were offset by lower average realized co-product metal prices.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Newmont stockholders was $379 million or $0.48 per diluted share, a decrease of $261 million from the prior year quarter primarily due to higher CAS predominately resulting from the impacts of inflation and the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement entered into during the second quarter of 2022, as well as unrealized losses on marketable and other equity securities. These decreases were partially offset by lower income tax expense.

Adjusted net income 4 was $362 million or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $670 million or $0.83 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Primary adjustments to second quarter net income include changes in the fair value of investments and valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, including an $125 million tax settlement in Mexico.

Adjusted EBITDA 5 decreased 28 percent to $1.1 billion for the quarter, compared to $1.6 billion for the prior year quarter.

Capital expenditures 6 increased 25 percent from the prior year quarter to $519 million primarily due to higher development capital spend. Development capital expenditures in 2022 primarily include advancing Tanami Expansion 2, Yanacocha Sulfides, Ahafo North, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1.

Consolidated operating cash flow from continuing operations increased 4 percent from the prior year quarter to $1.0 billion primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable and increase in accounts payable due to the timing of receipts and payments to vendors, respectively, and a decrease in tax payments. These increases were partially offset by an increase in payments for reclamation and remediation obligations. Free Cash Flow 7 decreased to $514 million from $578 million in the prior year quarter primarily due to higher development capital expenditures, partially offset by higher operating cash flow.

Balance sheet and liquidity ended the quarter with $4.3 billion of consolidated cash and approximately $7.3 billion of liquidity; reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 0.3x 8 .

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) attributable gold production was 290 thousand ounces, with CAS of $1,035 per ounce and AISC of $1,263 per ounce for the second quarter. NGM EBITDA 9 was $218 million.

Pueblo Viejo (PV) attributable gold production was 70 thousand ounces for the quarter. Cash distributions received for the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo totaled $48 million in the second quarter.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS DRIVERS

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, earnings were negatively impacted by higher labor, materials and consumables costs of approximately $80 million, higher fuel and energy costs of approximately $50 million and the $70 million expense recognized in the second quarter related to the Peñasquito profit-sharing agreement announced in early July. In addition, lower realized metals prices, including unfavorable mark-to-market adjustments on provisionally-priced sales, impacted earnings by approximately $225 million compared to the first quarter. These impacts were partially offset by approximately $250 million of higher sales volumes in the second quarter.

COVID UPDATE

Newmont continues to maintain wide-ranging protective measures for its workforce and neighboring communities, including screening, physical distancing, deep cleaning and avoiding exposure for at-risk individuals. The Company incurred incremental Covid specific costs of $10 million during the quarter for activities such as additional health and safety procedures, increased transportation and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund. The majority of the additional incremental Covid specific costs have not been adjusted from our non-GAAP metrics.

PROJECTS UPDATE 10

Newmont's project pipeline supports stable production with improving margins and mine life. Newmont's 2022 and longer-term outlook includes current development capital costs and production related to Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1. Additional projects not listed below represent incremental improvements to the Company's outlook.

  • Tanami Expansion 2 (Australia) secures Tanami's future as a long-life, low-cost producer to extend mine life beyond 2040 through the addition of a 1,460 meter hoisting shaft and supporting infrastructure to process 3.3 million tonnes per year and provide a platform for future growth. The expansion is expected to increase average annual gold production by approximately 150,000 to 200,000 ounces per year for the first five years and reduce operating costs by approximately 10 percent. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $395 million, of which $111 million related to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total capital costs are expected to be approximately 25% above the prior estimate, incorporating the significant impacts from Covid-related restrictions and protocols and the current market conditions for labor and materials. Commercial production for the project is now expected to be in early 2025. Formal updates to capital estimates and estimated project completion will be provided later in the year.
  • Ahafo North (Africa) expands our existing footprint in Ghana with four open pit mines and a stand-alone mill located approximately 30 kilometers from the Company's Ahafo South operations. The project is expected to add between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces per year for the first five full years of production. Ahafo North is the best unmined gold deposit in West Africa with approximately 3.5 million ounces of Reserves and more than 1 million ounces of Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources and significant upside potential to extend beyond Ahafo North's current 13-year mine life. Development costs (excluding capitalized interest) since approval were $142 million, of which $75 million related to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Total capital costs are expected to be approximately 15% above the prior estimate, incorporating the cost associated with delayed land access. Commercial production for the project is now expected to be in mid-2025. Formal updates to capital estimates and estimated project completion will be provided later in the year.
  • Yanacocha Sulfides (South America) will develop the first phase of sulfide deposits and an integrated processing circuit, including an autoclave to produce 45% gold, 45% copper and 10% silver. The project is expected to add average annual production of 525,000 gold equivalent ounces per year for the first five full years (2027-2031). Total capital costs for the project are estimated at $2.5 billion from the investment decision date, expected in late 2022, with a three year development period. The first phase focuses on developing the Yanacocha Verde and Chaquicocha deposits to extend Yanacocha's operations beyond 2040 with second and third phases having the potential to extend life for multiple decades.
  • Pamour (North America) extends the life of Porcupine and maintains production beginning in 2024. The project will optimize mill capacity, adding volume and supporting high grade ore from Borden and Hoyle Pond, while supporting further exploration in a highly prospective and proven mining district. An investment decision is expected in the second half of 2022 with estimated capital costs between $350 and $450 million.
  • Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 (South America) includes the simultaneous development of the Marianas and Eastern districts to extend the mine life of Cerro Negro beyond 2030. The project is expected to improve production to above 350,000 ounces beginning in 2024. Development capital costs for the project are estimated to be approximately $300 million. This project provides a platform for further exploration and future growth through additional expansions.

________________________________________________

1

Attributable gold production for the second quarter 2022 includes 70 thousand ounces from the Company's equity method investment in Pueblo Viejo (40%).

2

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales.

3

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Costs applicable to sales.

4

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders.

5

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders.

6

Capital expenditures refers to Additions to property plant and mine development from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

7

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation to Net cash provided by operating activities.

8

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

9

Non-GAAP measure. See end of this release for reconciliation.

10

Project estimates remain subject to change based upon uncertainties, including future impacts of Covid-19 and other cost pressures, supply chain disruptions and availabilities, commodity price volatility and other factors, which may impact estimated capital expenditures, AISC and timing of projects. See end of this release for cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.

UPDATED OUTLOOK

Newmont is providing updated 2022 outlook due to impacts on gold production estimates in the first half of the year, as well as the continued impact from inflationary pressures on costs. Please see the cautionary statement in the end notes for additional information. For further discussion, investors are encouraged to attend Newmont's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Newmont's updated 2022 outlook includes 6.0 million ounces of attributable gold production and 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. The revised outlook for attributable gold production includes negative impacts from operational challenges at Ahafo, a transition to a leach-only operation at CC&V, as well as challenges from a competitive labor market, primarily in Canada and Australia.

Ahafo experienced challenges due to labor availability and supply chain disruptions impacting the delivery of new equipment and critical spares, which affected our ability to ramp-up mining rates at Subika Underground. As a result, Ahafo's full-year production was reduced by approximately 80 thousand ounces. The CC&V operation has begun the transition to a higher-value, longer-life leach-only operation, resulting in a reduction in full-year production of approximately 40 thousand ounces. In addition, Newmont continues to experience lower productivity as a result of a competitive labor market in Canada in Australia, resulting in full-year production impacts of approximately 50 thousand ounces and 30 thousand ounces in those regions, respectively.

Updated 2022 CAS outlook is expected to be $900 per gold ounce and $750 per co-product gold equivalent ounce. Updated 2022 AISC outlook is expected to be $1,150 per gold ounce and $1,050 per co-product gold equivalent ounce. The revised outlook includes the impact from lower production volumes and higher direct operating costs related to labor, energy, consumables and supplies as a result of sustained inflationary pressures.

Development capital is expected to be $1.1 billion for 2022 to incorporate delays in spending at Yanacocha Sulfides and Ahafo North.

General and administrative expense is expected to be $270 million, incorporating slight increases in labor costs due to inflationary pressures. Interest expense is expected to be $200 million, a reduction of $25 million following the timely refinancing of our 2022 and 2023 notes in December of last year.

Newmont 2022 Outlook a

Updated
(as of July 25, 2022)

Previous
(as of Dec. 2, 2021)

Consolidated Gold Production (Moz)

5.9

6.1

Attributable Gold Production (Moz) b

6.0

6.2

Consolidated Gold CAS ($/oz)

900

820

Consolidated Gold AISC($/oz) c

1,150

1,050

Consolidated Co-Product GEO Production (Moz) d

1.3

1.3

Attributable Co-Product GEO Production (Moz) d

1.3

1.3

Consolidated Co-Product GEO CAS ($/oz) d

750

675

Consolidated Co-Product GEO AISC ($/oz) c,d

1,050

975

Consolidated Total GEO Production (Moz) d

7.2

7.4

Attributable Total GEO Production (Moz) d

7.3

7.5

Consolidated Total GEO CAS ($/oz) d

875

800

Consolidated Total GEO AISC ($/oz) c,d

1,130

1,030

Consolidated Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)

1,000

1,000

Consolidated Development Capital Expenditures ($M)

1,100

1,400

Attributable Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($M)

925

925

Attributable Development Capital Expenditures ($M) e

1,100

1,400

General & Administrative ($M)

270

260

Interest Expense ($M)

200

225

Depreciation and Amortization ($M)

2,300

2,300

Exploration & Advanced Projects ($M)

450

450

Adjusted Tax Rate f,g

30% - 34%

30% - 34%

a

2022 outlook projections are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of July 25, 2022. Outlook is based upon certain assumptions, including, but not limited to, metal prices, oil prices, certain exchange rates and other assumptions. For example, updated 2022 Outlook includes actual results through June 30, 2022 and assumes $1,800/oz Au, $4.10/lb Cu, $21.00/oz Ag, $1.60/lb Zn, $0.95/lb Pb, $0.74 USD/AUD exchange rate, $0.80 USD/CAD exchange rate and $110/barrel WTI for the second half of 2022. Production, CAS, AISC and capital estimates exclude projects that have not yet been approved, except for Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 which are included in Outlook. The potential impact on inventory valuation as a result of lower prices, input costs, and project decisions are not included as part of this Outlook. Assumptions used for purposes of Outlook may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated, including variation beyond a +/-5% range. Outlook cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon Outlook and forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Amounts may not recalculate to totals due to rounding. See cautionary at the end of this release.

b

Attributable gold production outlook includes the Company's equity investment (40%) in Pueblo Viejo with ~285Koz in 2022; does not include the Company's other equity investments. Attributable gold production outlook represents the Company's 75% interest in Merian.

c

All-in sustaining costs (AISC) as used in the Company's Outlook is a non-GAAP metric; see below for further information and reconciliation to consolidated 2022 CAS outlook.

d

Gold equivalent ounces (GEO) is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metal's price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.), and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing.

e

Attributable development capital accounts for the acquisition of the remaining interest in Yanacocha, including Buenaventura's 43.65% interest and Sumitomo Corporation's 5% interest, as announced on February 8, 2022 and April 12, 2022, respectively.

f

The adjusted tax rate excludes certain items such as tax valuation allowance adjustments.

g

Assuming average prices of $1,800 per ounce for gold, $3.25 per pound for copper, $23.00 per ounce for silver, $0.95 per pound for lead, and $1.15 per pound for zinc and achievement of current production and sales volumes and cost estimates, we estimate our consolidated adjusted effective tax rate related to continuing operations for 2022 will be between 30%-34%.

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Operating Results

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change

Attributable Sales (koz)

Attributable gold ounces sold (1)

1,455

1,383

5

%

2,746

2,744

%

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold

333

302

10

%

683

629

9

%

Average Realized Price ($/oz, $/lb)

Average realized gold price

$

1,836

$

1,823

1

%

$

1,863

$

1,788

4

%

Average realized copper price

$

2.99

$

4.37

(32

) %

$

3.81

$

4.30

(11

) %

Average realized silver price

$

17.42

$

23.00

(24

) %

$

18.85

$

21.27

(11

) %

Average realized lead price

$

0.80

$

1.02

(22

) %

$

0.94

$

0.95

(1

) %

Average realized zinc price

$

1.08

$

1.34

(19

) %

$

1.47

$

1.19

24

%

Attributable Production (koz)

North America

316

397

(20

) %

625

810

(23

) %

South America

210

189

11

%

408

363

12

%

Australia

366

299

22

%

648

568

14

%

Africa

243

202

20

%

441

407

8

%

Nevada

290

284

2

%

578

587

(2

) %

Total Gold (excluding equity method investments)

1,425

1,371

4

%

2,700

2,735

(1

) %

Pueblo Viejo (40%) (2)

70

78

(10

) %

139

169

(18

) %

Total Gold

1,495

1,449

3

%

2,839

2,904

(2

) %

North America

266

260

2

%

565

545

4

%

Australia

64

43

49

%

115

75

53

%

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

330

303

9

%

680

620

10

%

CAS Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO)

North America

$

1,124

$

769

46

%

$

1,061

$

752

41

%

South America

$

982

$

721

36

%

$

952

$

753

26

%

Australia

$

710

$

764

(7

) %

$

734

$

757

(3

) %

Africa

$

838

$

763

10

%

$

853

$

760

12

%

Nevada

$

1,035

$

753

37

%

$

967

$

749

29

%

Total Gold

$

932

$

755

23

%

$

912

$

754

21

%

Total Gold (by-product)

$

926

$

586

58

%

$

818

$

595

37

%

North America

$

1,054

$

586

80

%

$

864

$

550

57

%

Australia

$

710

$

898

(21

) %

$

765

$

913

(16

) %

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

983

$

629

56

%

$

846

$

590

43

%

AISC Consolidated ($/oz, $/GEO)

North America

$

1,437

$

985

46

%

$

1,336

$

971

38

%

South America

$

1,203

$

1,022

18

%

$

1,164

$

1,041

12

%

Australia

$

873

$

997

(12

) %

$

917

$

1,048

(13

) %

Africa

$

1,017

$

1,000

2

%

$

1,057

$

974

9

%

Nevada

$

1,263

$

985

28

%

$

1,176

$

924

27

%

Total Gold

$

1,199

$

1,035

16

%

$

1,179

$

1,037

14

%

Total Gold (by-product)

$

1,261

$

918

37

%

$

1,155

$

935

24

%

North America

$

1,349

$

761

77

%

$

1,140

$

762

50

%

Australia

$

829

$

1,113

(26

) %

$

895

$

1,231

(27

) %

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

1,286

$

886

45

%

$

1,138

$

851

34

%

1

Attributable gold ounces from the Pueblo Viejo mine, an equity method investment, are not included in attributable gold ounces sold.

2

Represents attributable gold from Pueblo Viejo and does not include the Company's other equity method investments. Attributable gold ounces produced at Pueblo Viejo are not included in attributable gold ounces sold, as noted in footnote 1. Income and expenses of equity method investments are included in Equity income (loss) of affiliates.

NEWMONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in millions except per share)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Sales

$

3,058

$

3,065

$

6,081

$

5,937

Costs and expenses

Costs applicable to sales (1)

1,708

1,281

3,143

2,528

Depreciation and amortization

559

561

1,106

1,114

Reclamation and remediation

49

57

110

103

Exploration

62

52

100

87

Advanced projects, research and development

45

37

89

68

General and administrative

73

64

137

129

Other expense, net

22

52

57

91

2,518

2,104

4,742

4,120

Other income (expense):

Other income (loss), net

(75

)

50

(184

)

11

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

(57

)

(68

)

(119

)

(142

)

(132

)

(18

)

(303

)

(131

)

Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items

408

943

1,036

1,686

Income and mining tax benefit (expense)

(33

)

(341

)

(247

)

(576

)

Equity income (loss) of affiliates

17

49

56

99

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

392

651

845

1,209

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

8

10

24

31

Net income (loss)

400

661

869

1,240

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(13

)

(11

)

(34

)

(31

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

387

$

650

$

835

$

1,209

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders:

Continuing operations

$

379

$

640

$

811

$

1,178

Discontinued operations

8

10

24

31

$

387

$

650

$

835

$

1,209

Weighted average common shares (millions):

Basic

794

801

793

801

Effect of employee stock-based awards

1

2

2

1

Diluted

795

803

795

802

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders per common share

Basic:

Continuing operations

$

0.48

$

0.80

$

1.02

$

1.47

Discontinued operations

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04

$

0.49

$

0.81

$

1.05

$

1.51

Diluted:

Continuing operations

$

0.48

$

0.80

$

1.02

$

1.47

Discontinued operations

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.04

$

0.49

$

0.81

$

1.05

$

1.51

1

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

NEWMONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

400

$

661

$

869

$

1,240

Non-cash adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

559

561

1,106

1,114

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations

(8

)

(10

)

(24

)

(31

)

Charges from pension settlement

130

Deferred income taxes

(70

)

39

(111

)

14

Reclamation and remediation

46

53

103

96

Change in fair value of investments

135

(26

)

96

84

Stock-based compensation

22

21

40

38

Other non-cash adjustments

(14

)

(40

)

15

(130

)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities

(37

)

(266

)

(502

)

(591

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

1,033

993

1,722

1,834

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations

10

2

15

2

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,043

995

1,737

1,836

Investing activities:

Additions to property, plant and mine development

(519

)

(415

)

(956

)

(814

)

Contributions to equity method investees

(39

)

(45

)

(91

)

(72

)

Payment relating to sale of La Zanja

(45

)

Proceeds from asset and investment sales

32

22

41

85

Return of investment from equity method investees

26

39

18

Acquisitions, net

(15

)

(328

)

(15

)

(328

)

Purchases of investments

(4

)

(12

)

(8

)

(16

)

Other

4

1

1

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(515

)

(777

)

(1,034

)

(1,127

)

Financing activities:

Dividends paid to common stockholders

(437

)

(440

)

(873

)

(881

)

Acquisition of noncontrolling interests

(48

)

(348

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(44

)

(43

)

(103

)

(97

)

Repayment of debt

(550

)

(89

)

(550

)

Funding from noncontrolling interests

24

18

56

48

Payments for withholding of employee taxes related to stock-based compensation

(1

)

(36

)

(29

)

Payments on lease and other financing obligations

(15

)

(18

)

(34

)

(36

)

Repurchases of common stock

(134

)

(134

)

Other

(2

)

13

10

13

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(522

)

(1,155

)

(1,417

)

(1,666

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(12

)

2

(9

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6

)

(935

)

(723

)

(957

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

4,376

5,626

5,093

5,648

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

4,370

$

4,691

$

4,370

$

4,691

NEWMONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,307

$

4,583

$

4,307

$

4,583

Restricted cash included in Other current assets

1

1

Restricted cash included in Other non-current assets

63

107

63

107

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

4,370

$

4,691

$

4,370

$

4,691

NEWMONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in millions)

At June 30,
2022

At December 31,
2021

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,307

$

4,992

Trade receivables

364

337

Investments

51

82

Inventories

922

930

Stockpiles and ore on leach pads

752

857

Other current assets

511

498

Current assets

6,907

7,696

Property, plant and mine development, net

24,131

24,124

Investments

3,203

3,243

Stockpiles and ore on leach pads

1,788

1,775

Deferred income tax assets

209

269

Goodwill

2,771

2,771

Other non-current assets

681

686

Total assets

$

39,690

$

40,564

LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

583

$

518

Employee-related benefits

471

386

Income and mining taxes payable

178

384

Lease and other financing obligations

98

106

Debt

87

Other current liabilities

1,121

1,173

Current liabilities

2,451

2,654

Debt

5,568

5,565

Lease and other financing obligations

507

544

Reclamation and remediation liabilities

5,844

5,839

Deferred income tax liabilities

1,976

2,144

Employee-related benefits

371

439

Silver streaming agreement

868

910

Other non-current liabilities

506

608

Total liabilities

18,091

18,703

Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest

48

EQUITY

Common stock

1,278

1,276

Treasury stock

(236

)

(200

)

Additional paid-in capital

17,334

17,981

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(11

)

(133

)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

3,056

3,098

Newmont stockholders' equity

21,421

22,022

Noncontrolling interests

178

(209

)

Total equity

21,599

21,813

Total liabilities and equity

$

39,690

$

40,564

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by GAAP. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures within Part II, Item 7 within our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 24, 2022 for further information on the Non-GAAP financial measures presented below, including why management believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors.

Adjusted net income (loss)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted net income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022

per share data (1)

per share data (1)

basic

diluted

basic

diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

387

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

835

$

1.05

$

1.05

Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations

(8

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(24

)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations

379

0.48

0.48

811

1.02

1.02

Pension settlement (2)

130

0.16

0.16

Change in fair value of investments (3)

135

0.17

0.17

96

0.13

0.13

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (4)

35

0.04

0.04

Settlement costs (5)

5

18

0.03

0.03

Reclamation and remediation charges (6)

13

0.02

0.02

Impairment of long-lived and other assets (7)

2

2

COVID-19 specific costs (8)

1

1

Restructuring and severance (9)

1

Other (10)

(18

)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

(18

)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

Tax effect of adjustments (11)

(25

)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

(62

)

(0.08

)

(0.08

)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments (12)

(117

)

(0.13

)

(0.13

)

(119

)

(0.14

)

(0.15

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

362

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

908

$

1.15

$

1.14

Weighted average common shares (millions): (13)

794

795

793

795

1

Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

2

Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net , represents pension settlement charges in 2022 related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net , primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investment in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities. For further information regarding our investments, refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, primarily are comprised of legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

6

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation , represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement for further information.

7

Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Other expense, net , represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplied inventories.

8

COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net , primarily include amounts distributed from Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

9

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net , primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company.

10

Primarily comprised of a reimbursement of certain historical Goldcorp operational expenses related to a legacy project that reached commercial production in the second quarter of 2022, included in Other income (loss), net .

11

The tax effect of adjustments, included in I ncome and mining tax benefit (expense) , represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (10), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.

12

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense) , is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 reflects the net increase or (decrease) to net operating losses, capital losses, tax credit carryovers, and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $37 and $49, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $(23) and $(26), net reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $(5) and $(17), other tax adjustments of $(1) and $—, and a tax settlement in Mexico of $(125) and $(125). For further information on reductions to the reserve for uncertain tax positions, refer to Note 8 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

13

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

per share data (1)

per share data (1)

basic

diluted

basic

diluted

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

650

$

0.81

$

0.81

$

1,209

$

1.51

$

1.51

Net loss (income) attributable to Newmont stockholders from discontinued operations

(10

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(31

)

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders from continuing operations

640

0.80

0.80

1,178

1.47

1.47

Change in fair value of investments (2)

(26

)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

84

0.10

0.10

Gain (loss) on asset and investment sales (3)

(43

)

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

Reclamation and remediation charges (4)

20

0.02

0.02

30

0.04

0.04

Impairment of long-lived and other assets (5)

11

0.01

0.01

12

0.01

0.01

Settlement costs (6)

8

0.01

0.01

11

0.01

0.01

Restructuring and severance, net (7)

5

9

0.01

0.01

COVID-19 specific costs (8)

1

2

Tax effect of adjustments (9)

(11

)

(30

)

(0.03

)

(0.03

)

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net (10)

22

0.03

0.02

11

0.02

0.02

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

670

$

0.84

$

0.83

$

1,264

$

1.58

$

1.58

Weighted average common shares (millions): (11)

801

803

801

802

1

Per share measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

2

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss) , net, primarily represents unrealized gains and losses on marketable and other equity securities and our investment instruments. For further information regarding our investments, refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents a gain on the sale of TMAC. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation , represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

5

Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Other expense, net , represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplies inventories.

6

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net , primarily represents certain costs associated with legal and other settlements.

7

Restructuring and severance, net, included in Other expense, net , primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company. Total amount is presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $— and $(1), respectively.

8

COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net , primarily includes amounts distributed from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted net income (loss) has not been adjusted for $19 and $40, respectively, of incremental COVID-19 costs incurred as a result of actions taken to protect against the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic at our operational sites. Refer to Note 6 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further information.

9

The tax effect of adjustments, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense) , represents the tax effect of adjustments in footnotes (2) through (8), as described above, and are calculated using the applicable regional tax rate.

10

Valuation allowance and other tax adjustments, net, included in Income and mining tax benefit (expense) , is recorded for items such as foreign tax credits, alternative minimum tax credits, capital losses, disallowed foreign losses, and the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities. The adjustment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is due to increases or (decreases) to net operating losses, tax credit carryovers and other deferred tax assets subject to valuation allowance of $9 and $30 respectively, the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates on deferred tax assets and liabilities of $11 and $(17) respectively, changes to the reserve for uncertain tax positions of $22 and $22 respectively, and other tax adjustments of $(17) and $(19), respectively. Total amount is presented net of income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests of $(3) and $(5), respectively.

11

Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share is calculated using diluted common shares, which are calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

387

$

650

$

835

$

1,209

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

13

11

34

31

Net loss (Income) from discontinued operations

(8

)

(10

)

(24

)

(31

)

Equity loss (income) of affiliates

(17

)

(49

)

(56

)

(99

)

Income and mining tax expense (benefit)

33

341

247

576

Depreciation and amortization

559

561

1,106

1,114

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

57

68

119

142

EBITDA

$

1,024

$

1,572

$

2,261

$

2,942

Adjustments:

Pension settlement (1)

130

Change in fair value of investments (2)

135

(26

)

96

84

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales (3)

35

(43

)

Settlement costs (4)

5

8

18

11

Reclamation and remediation charges (5)

20

13

30

Impairment of long-lived and other assets (6)

2

11

2

12

COVID-19 specific costs (7)

1

1

1

2

Restructuring and severance (8)

5

1

10

Other (9)

(18

)

(18

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,149

$

1,591

$

2,539

$

3,048

1

Pension settlement, included in Other income (loss), net , represents pension settlement charges in 2022 related to the annuitization of certain defined benefit plans. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

Change in fair value of investments, included in Other income (loss), net , primarily represents unrealized gains and losses related to the Company's investments in current and non-current marketable and other equity securities. For further information regarding our investments, refer to Note 10 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales, included in Other income (loss), net, primarily represents the loss recognized on the sale of the La Zanja equity method investment in 2022 and a gain on the sale of TMAC in 2021. For further information, refer to Note 7 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

Settlement costs, included in Other expense, net, are primarily comprised of a legal settlement and a voluntary contribution made to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine in 2022.

5

Reclamation and remediation charges, included in Reclamation and remediation , represent revisions to reclamation and remediation plans at the Company's former operating properties and historic mining operations that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value. Refer to Note 5 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statement for further information.

6

Impairment of long-lived and other assets, included in Other expense, net , represents non-cash write-downs of various assets that are no longer in use and materials and supplied inventories.

7

COVID-19 specific costs, included in Other expense, net , primarily include amounts distributed from Newmont Global Community Support Fund to help host communities, governments and employees combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

8

Restructuring and severance, included in Other expense, net , primarily represents severance and related costs associated with significant organizational or operating model changes implemented by the Company for all periods presented.

9

Primarily comprised of a reimbursement of certain historical Goldcorp operational expenses related to a legacy project that reached commercial production in the second quarter of 2022, included in Other income (loss), net .

Income (loss) before income and mining tax and other items is reconciled to NGM EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Income (Loss) before Income and Mining Tax and other Items, NGM (1)

$

91

$

170

$

244

$

337

Depreciation and amortization (1)

127

128

252

255

NGM EBITDA

$

218

$

298

$

496

$

592

1

Refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Free Cash Flow

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities , which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,043

$

995

$

1,737

$

1,836

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

$

(10

)

(2

)

(15

)

(2

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

$

1,033

993

1,722

1,834

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development

$

(519

)

(415

)

(956

)

(814

)

Free Cash Flow

$

514

$

578

$

766

$

1,020

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1)

$

(515

)

$

(777

)

$

(1,034

)

$

(1,127

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(522

)

$

(1,155

)

$

(1,417

)

$

(1,666

)

1

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.​

Attributable Free Cash Flow

Management uses Attributable Free Cash Flow as a non-GAAP measure to analyze cash flows generated from operations that are attributable to the Company. Attributable Free Cash Flow is Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities after deducting net cash flows from operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations after deducting net cash flows from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests less Additions to property, plant and mine development after deducting property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests. The Company believes that Attributable Free Cash Flow is useful as one of the bases for comparing the Company's performance with its competitors. Although Attributable Free Cash Flow and similar measures are frequently used as measures of cash flows generated from operations by other companies, the Company's calculation of Attributable Free Cash Flow is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP Attributable Free Cash Flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to Net income attributable to Newmont stockholders as an indicator of the Company's performance, or as an alternative to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. The Company's definition of Attributable Free Cash Flow is limited in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view Attributable Free Cash Flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of Attributable Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities , which the Company believes to be the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Attributable Free Cash Flow, as well as information regarding Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated

Attributable to
noncontrolling
interests (1)

Attributable to
Newmont
Stockholders

Consolidated

Attributable to
noncontrolling
interests (1)

Attributable to
Newmont
Stockholders

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

1,043

$

(20

)

$

1,023

$

1,737

$

(53

)

$

1,684

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

(10

)

(10

)

(15

)

(15

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

1,033

(20

)

1,013

1,722

(53

)

1,669

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2)

(519

)

3

(516

)

(956

)

21

(935

)

Free Cash Flow

$

514

$

(17

)

$

497

$

766

$

(32

)

$

734

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3)

$

(515

)

$

(1,034

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(522

)

$

(1,417

)

1

Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities , Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests.

2

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $82 and $13, respectively, on a cash basis. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $150 and $24, respectively, on a cash basis.

3

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.​

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Consolidated

Attributable to
noncontrolling
interests (1)

Attributable to
Newmont
Stockholders

Consolidated

Attributable to
noncontrolling
interests (1)

Attributable to
Newmont
Stockholders

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

995

$

(33

)

$

962

$

1,836

$

(53

)

$

1,783

Less: Net cash used in (provided by) operating activities of discontinued operations

(2

)

(2

)

(2

)

(2

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations

993

(33

)

960

1,834

(53

)

1,781

Less: Additions to property, plant and mine development (2)

(415

)

15

(400

)

(814

)

31

(783

)

Free Cash Flow

$

578

$

(18

)

$

560

$

1,020

$

(22

)

$

998

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3)

$

(777

)

$

(1,127

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$

(1,155

)

$

(1,666

)

1

Adjustment to eliminate a portion of Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities , Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations and Additions to property, plant and mine development attributable to noncontrolling interests, which relate to Yanacocha (48.65%) and Merian (25%).

2

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development of $26 and $11, respectively, on a cash basis. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Yanacocha and Merian had total consolidated Additions to property, plant and mine development f $54 and $22, respectively, on a cash basis.

3

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities includes Additions to property, plant and mine development, which is included in the Company's computation of Free Cash Flow.​

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce

Costs applicable to sales per ounce/gold equivalent ounce are calculated by dividing the costs applicable to sales of gold and other metals by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold, respectively. These measures are calculated for the periods presented on a consolidated basis.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Costs applicable to sales (1)(2)

$

1,381

$

1,091

$

2,565

$

2,156

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,482

1,444

2,811

2,861

Costs applicable to sales per ounce (3)

$

932

$

755

$

912

$

754

1

Includes by-product credits of $26 and $72 during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $53 and $127 during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

3

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Costs applicable to sales (1)(2)

$

327

$

190

$

578

$

372

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (thousand ounces) (3)

333

302

683

629

Costs applicable to sales per gold equivalent ounce (4)

$

983

$

629

$

846

$

590

1

Includes by-product credits of $2 and $2 during the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $4 and $3 during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively

2

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

3

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022 and Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing for 2021.

4

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.​

Costs applicable to sales per gold ounce for Nevada Gold Mines (NGM)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cost applicable to sales, NGM (1)(2)

$

302

$

215

$

559

$

442

Gold sold (thousand ounces), NGM

291

285

578

590

Costs applicable to sales per ounce, NGM (3)

$

1,035

$

753

$

967

$

749

1

See Note 3 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

2

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

3

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

All-In Sustaining Costs

All-in sustaining costs represent the sum of certain costs, recognized as GAAP financial measures, that management considers to be associated with production. All-in sustaining costs per ounce amounts are calculated by dividing all-in sustaining costs by gold ounces or gold equivalent ounces sold.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Costs
Applicable
to
Sales (1)(2)(3)

Reclamation
Costs (4)

Advanced
Projects,
Research and
Development and
Exploration (5)

General and
Administrative

Other
Expense,
Net (6)

Treatment
and
Refining
Costs

Sustaining
Capital
and Lease
Related
Costs (7)(8)

All-In
Sustaining
Costs

Ounces
(000)
Sold

All-In
Sustaining
Costs Per
oz. (9)

Gold

CC&V

$

49

$

4

$

2

$

$

2

$

$

14

$

71

46

$

1,553

Musselwhite

53

1

2

11

67

40

1,693

Porcupine

71

1

4

14

90

68

1,328

Éléonore

71

2

1

2

14

90

47

1,922

Peñasquito (10)

127

3

1

6

18

155

130

1,187

Other North America

2

2

North America

371

11

10

2

4

6

71

475

331

1,437

Yanacocha

73

6

2

4

6

91

69

1,321

Merian

94

1

4

1

13

113

96

1,173

Cerro Negro

71

2

1

1

11

86

78

1,106

Other South America

2

2

South America

238

9

7

2

6

30

292

243

1,203

Boddington

181

4

1

1

5

14

206

241

854

Tanami

84

1

1

2

28

116

132

873

Other Australia

1

2

1

4

Australia

265

5

3

2

3

5

43

326

373

873

Ahafo

129

2

22

153

135

1,130

Akyem

76

8

7

91

109

837

Other Africa

1

3

1

5

Africa

205

10

1

3

30

249

244

1,017

Nevada Gold Mines

302

3

4

2

57

368

291

1,263

Nevada

302

3

4

2

57

368

291

1,263

Corporate and Other

16

50

2

68

Total Gold

$

1,381

$

38

$

41

$

61

$

13

$

11

$

233

$

1,778

1,482

$

1,199

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11)

Peñasquito (10)

$

278

$

5

$

4

$

$

1

$

32

$

35

$

355

264

$

1,347

Other North America

North America

278

5

4

1

32

35

355

264

1,349

Boddington

49

1

3

3

56

69

818

Other Australia

1

1

Australia

49

1

1

3

3

57

69

829

Corporate and Other

3

11

1

15

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

327

$

5

$

8

$

12

$

1

$

35

$

39

$

427

333

$

1,286

Consolidated

$

1,708

$

43

$

49

$

73

$

14

$

46

$

272

$

2,205

1

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

2

Includes by-product credits of $28 and excludes co-product revenues of $336.

3

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $2 at CC&V and $27 at NGM.

4

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $16 and $27, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $29 and $4, respectively.

5

Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $1 at Peñasquito, $1 at Other North America, $3 at Yanacocha, $2 at Merian, $3 at Cerro Negro, $11 at Other South America, $6 at Tanami, $4 at Other Australia, $7 at Ahafo, $4 at Akyem, $5 at NGM and $10 at Corporate and Other, totaling $58 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

6

Other expense, net is adjusted for settlement costs of $5, impairment of long-lived and other assets of $2 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $1.

7

Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $94 for North America, $30 for South America, $43 for Australia, $29 for Africa, $57 for Nevada, and $3 for Corporate and Other, totaling $256 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $263. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects.

8

Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $16.

9

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

10

Costs applicable to sales includes $70 related to the Peñasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement. For further information, refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022.

11

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Costs
Applicable
to
Sales (1)(2)(3)

Reclamation
Costs (4)

Advanced
Projects,
Research and
Development and
Exploration (5)

General and
Administrative

Other
Expense,
Net (6)(7)

Treatment
and
Refining
Costs

Sustaining
Capital
and Lease
Related
Costs (8)(9)

All-In
Sustaining
Costs

Ounces
(000)
Sold

All-In
Sustaining
Costs Per
oz. (10)

Gold

CC&V

$

59

$

1

$

5

$

$

$

$

7

$

72

63

$

1,142

Musselwhite

37

1

2

1

9

50

35

1,420

Porcupine

61

1

5

13

80

66

1,193

Éléonore

65

1

1

19

86

67

1,287

Peñasquito

95

2

1

5

14

117

181

656

Other North America

(1

)

1

North America

317

5

12

4

5

62

405

412

985

Yanacocha

32

24

8

6

70

68

1,029

Merian

83

1

3

2

10

99

108

909

Cerro Negro

69

2

4

14

89

79

1,133

Other South America

2

1

3

South America

184

27

3

2

15

30

261

255

1,022

Boddington

162

3

1

3

24

193

189

1,023

Tanami

65

1

1

2

30

99

109

919

Other Australia

2

1

2

5

Australia

227

4

2

2

3

3

56

297

298

997

Ahafo

92

2

1

2

19

116

104

1,122

Akyem

56

7

1

1

11

76

90

828

Other Africa

1

2

3

Africa

148

9

3

2

3

30

195

194

1,000

Nevada Gold Mines

215

3

4

2

2

54

280

285

985

Nevada

215

3

4

2

2

54

280

285

985

Corporate and Other

14

38

(2

)

5

55

Total Gold

$

1,091

$

48

$

38

$

46

$

25

$

8

$

237

$

1,493

1,444

$

1,035

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11)

Peñasquito

$

152

$

3

$

1

$

$

2

$

14

$

25

$

197

260

$

755

Other North America

1

1

North America

152

3

1

1

2

14

25

198

260

761

Boddington

38

1

2

5

46

42

1,088

Other Australia

1

1

Australia

38

1

1

2

5

47

42

1,113

Corporate and Other

6

16

1

23

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

190

$

3

$

8

$

18

$

2

$

16

$

31

$

268

302

$

886

Consolidated

$

1,281

$

51

$

46

$

64

$

27

$

24

$

268

$

1,761

1

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

2

Includes by-product credits of $74 and excludes co-product revenues of $435.

3

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $5 at CC&V.

4

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $20 and $31, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $13 and $24, respectively.

5

Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $2 at Porcupine, $1 at Éléonore, $2 at Other North America, $3 at Yanacocha, $1 at Cerro Negro, $9 at Other South America, $7 at Tanami, $4 at Other Australia, $4 at Ahafo, $1 at Akyem, $4 at NGM and $4 at Corporate and Other, totaling $43 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

6

Care and maintenance, included in Other expense, net , includes $2 at Tanami of cash care and maintenance costs associated with the site temporarily being placed into care and maintenance or operating at reduced levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period ended June 30, 2021 that we would have continued to incur if the site were not temporarily placed into care and maintenance.

7

Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment of long-lived and other assets of $11, settlement costs of $8, restructuring and severance of $5 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $1.

8

Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $74 for North America, $30 for South America, $58 for Australia, $29 for Africa, $54 for Nevada, and $6 for Corporate and Other, totaling $251 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $164. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects.

9

Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $17.

10

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

11

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing for 2021.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Costs
Applicable
to
Sales (1)(2)(3)

Reclamation
Costs (4)

Advanced
Projects,
Research and
Development
and
Exploration (5)

General and
Administrative

Other
Expense,
Net (6)

Treatment
and
Refining
Costs

Sustaining
Capital and
Lease
Related
Costs (7)(8)

All-In
Sustaining
Costs

Ounces
(000)
Sold

All-In
Sustaining
Costs Per
oz. (9)

Gold

CC&V

$

101

$

7

$

3

$

$

3

$

$

18

$

132

82

$

1,608

Musselwhite

96

3

3

1

17

120

72

1,670

Porcupine

137

2

6

23

168

128

1,313

Éléonore

133

4

1

3

26

167

97

1,734

Peñasquito (10)

214

5

2

1

13

32

267

264

1,013

Other North America

3

1

4

North America

681

21

15

3

9

13

116

858

643

1,336

Yanacocha

140

10

2

7

11

170

137

1,243

Merian

181

3

5

2

24

215

199

1,079

Cerro Negro

134

3

1

7

22

167

142

1,172

Other South America

5

5

South America

455

16

8

5

16

57

557

478

1,164

Boddington

343

9

2

1

8

27

390

439

888

Tanami

149

1

4

5

57

216

231

933

Other Australia

1

4

4

9

Australia

492

10

7

4

6

8

88

615

670

917

Ahafo

235

4

1

1

44

285

243

1,171

Akyem

143

15

1

17

176

199

884

Other Africa

1

5

1

7

Africa

378

19

3

5

1

62

468

442

1,057

Nevada Gold Mines

559

4

7

5

1

103

679

578

1,176

Nevada

559

4

7

5

1

103

679

578

1,176

Corporate and Other

39

93

(1

)

6

137

Total Gold

$

2,565

$

70

$

79

$

115

$

31

$

22

$

432

$

3,314

2,811

$

1,179

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11)

Peñasquito (10)

$

483

$

10

$

6

$

$

4

$

65

$

68

$

636

559

$

1,138

Other North America

1

1

North America

483

10

6

1

4

65

68

637

559

1,140

Boddington

95

1

1

5

7

109

124

881

Other Australia

1

1

2

Australia

95

1

1

1

5

8

111

124

895

Corporate and Other

8

20

1

29

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

578

$

11

$

15

$

22

$

4

$

70

$

77

$

777

683

$

1,138

Consolidated

$

3,143

$

81

$

94

$

137

$

35

$

92

$

509

$

4,091

1

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

2

Includes by-product credits of $57 and excludes co-product revenues of $845.

3

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $7 at CC&V, $3 at Merian and $28 at NGM.

4

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $32 and $49, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $57 and $21, respectively.

5

Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $1 at CC&V, $1 at Porcupine, $3 at Peñasquito, $1 at Other North America, $4 at Yanacocha, $4 at Merian, $6 at Cerro Negro, $20 at Other South America, $9 at Tanami, $7 at Other Australia, $10 at Ahafo, $7 at Akyem, $8 at NGM and $14 at Corporate and Other, totaling $95 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

6

Other expense, net is adjusted for settlement costs of $18, impairment of long-lived and other assets of $2, restructuring and severance costs of $1 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $1.

7

Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $160 for North America, $57 for South America, $89 for Australia, $60 for Africa, $103 for Nevada, and $7 for Corporate and Other, totaling $476 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $480. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects.

8

Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $33.

9

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

10

Costs applicable to sales includes $70 related to the Peñasquito Profit-Sharing Agreement. For further information, refer to Note 3 of the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022.

11

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($3.25/lb.), Silver ($23.00/oz.), Lead ($0.95/lb.) and Zinc ($1.15/lb.) pricing for 2022.

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Costs
Applicable
to
Sales (1)(2)(3)

Reclamation
Costs (4)

Advanced
Projects,

Research and
Development
and
Exploration (5)

General

and
Administrative

Other
Expense,
Net (6)(7)

Treatment
and
Refining
Costs

Sustaining
Capital and
Lease
Related
Costs (8)(9)

All-In
Sustaining
Costs

Ounces
(000)
Sold

All-In
Sustaining
Costs Per
oz. (10)

Gold

CC&V

$

120

$

3

$

5

$

$

$

$

16

$

144

119

$

1,209

Musselwhite

76

1

4

1

18

100

74

1,359

Porcupine

127

2

9

22

160

140

1,146

Éléonore

118

1

2

3

37

161

128

1,258

Peñasquito

184

4

1

4

15

30

238

371

644

Other North America

2

1

3

North America

625

11

21

2

9

15

123

806

832

971

Yanacocha

82

36

2

16

8

144

129

1,117

Merian

164

2

3

3

20

192

216

887

Cerro Negro

109

3

1

10

25

148

126

1,181

Other South America

4

2

6

South America

355

41

6

4

31

53

490

471

1,041

Boddington

293

6

3

6

80

388

335

1,157

Tanami

135

1

2

3

55

196

231

854

Other Australia

5

1

3

9

Australia

428

7

5

5

4

6

138

593

566

1,048

Ahafo

184

4

3

3

36

230

208

1,108

Akyem

122

15

1

1

19

158

194

806

Other Africa

1

4

5

Africa

306

19

5

4

4

55

393

402

974

Nevada Gold Mines

442

5

6

5

2

85

545

590

924

Nevada

442

5

6

5

2

85

545

590

924

Corporate and Other

39

91

8

138

Total Gold

$

2,156

$

83

$

82

$

111

$

50

$

21

$

462

$

2,965

2,861

$

1,037

Gold equivalent ounces - other metals (11)

Peñasquito

$

307

$

5

$

1

$

$

6

$

57

$

48

$

424

558

$

760

Other North America

1

1

North America

307

5

1

1

6

57

48

425

558

762

Boddington

65

1

1

3

17

87

71

1,216

Other Australia

1

1

Australia

65

1

1

1

3

17

88

71

1,231

Corporate and Other

6

16

1

23

Total Gold Equivalent Ounces

$

372

$

6

$

8

$

18

$

6

$

60

$

66

$

536

629

$

851

Consolidated

$

2,528

$

89

$

90

$

129

$

56

$

81

$

528

$

3,501

1

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

2

Includes by-product credits of $130 and excludes co-product revenues of $825.

3

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments of $9 at CC&V and $10 at NGM.

4

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs of $40 and $49, respectively, and exclude accretion and reclamation and remediation adjustments at former operating properties that have entered the closure phase and have no substantive future economic value of $26 and $37, respectively.

5

Advanced projects, research and development and exploration excludes development expenditures of $3 at CC&V, $3 at Porcupine, $2 at Éléonore, $2 at Other North America, $4 at Yanacocha, $1 at Merian, $1 at Cerro Negro, $15 at Other South America, $9 at Tanami, $6 at Other Australia, $5 at Ahafo, $2 at Akyem, $8 at NGM and $4 at Corporate and Other, totaling $65 related to developing new operations or major projects at existing operations where these projects will materially benefit the operation.

6

Care and maintenance, included in Other expense, net , includes $2 at Tanami of cash care and maintenance costs associated with the site temporarily being placed into care and maintenance or operating at reduced levels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the period ended June 30, 2021 that we would have continued to incur if the site were not temporarily placed into care and maintenance.

7

Other expense, net is adjusted for impairment of long-lived and other assets of $12, settlement costs of $11, restructuring and severance costs of $10 and distributions from the Newmont Global Community Support Fund of $2.

8

Includes sustaining capital expenditures of $147 for North America, $53 for South America, $146 for Australia, $54 for Africa, $85 for Nevada, and $9 for Corporate and Other, totaling $494 and excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and the change in accrued capital totaling $320. See Liquidity and Capital Resources within Part I, Item 2, Management's Discussion and Analysis in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on July 25, 2022 for discussion of major development projects.

9

Includes finance lease payments for sustaining projects of $34.

10

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

11

Gold equivalent ounces is calculated as pounds or ounces produced multiplied by the ratio of the other metals price to the gold price, using Gold ($1,200/oz.), Copper ($2.75/lb.), Silver ($22.00/oz.), Lead ($0.90/lb.) and Zinc ($1.05/lb.) pricing for 2021.

A reconciliation of the 2022 Gold AISC outlook to the 2022 Gold CAS outlook, the 2022 Co-product AISC outlook to the 2022 Co-product CAS outlook and the 2022 Total GEO AISC outlook to the 2022 Total GEO CAS outlook are provided below. The estimates in the table below are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws.

2022 Outlook - Gold (1)(2)

(in millions, except ounces and per ounce)

Outlook Estimate

Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4)

$

5,330

Reclamation Costs (5)

150

Advanced Projects & Exploration (6)

150

General and Administrative (7)

235

Other Expense

50

Treatment and Refining Costs

60

Sustaining Capital (8)

875

Sustaining Finance Lease Payments

40

All-in Sustaining Costs

$

6,890

Ounces (000) Sold (9)

6,000

All-in Sustaining Costs per Oz

$

1,150

1

The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for 2022 AISC Gold, Co-Product and Total GEO Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.

2

All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont.

3

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

4

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments.

5

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs.

6

Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration.

7

Includes stock based compensation.

8

Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital.

9

Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo.

2022 Outlook - Co-Product (1)(2)

(in millions, except GEO and per GEO)

Outlook Estimate

Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4)

$

970

Reclamation Costs (5)

20

Advanced Projects & Exploration (6)

20

General and Administrative (7)

35

Other Expense

20

Treatment and Refining Costs

160

Sustaining Capital (8)

125

Sustaining Finance Lease Payments

20

All-in Sustaining Costs

$

1,370

Co-Product GEO (000) Sold (9)

1,300

All-in Sustaining Costs per Co Product GEO

$

1,050

1

The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for 2022 AISC Gold, Co-Product and Total GEO Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.

2

All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont.

3

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

4

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments.

5

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs.

6

Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration.

7

Includes stock based compensation.

8

Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital.

9

Co-Product GEO are all non-gold co-products (Peñasquito silver, zinc, lead, Boddington copper).

2022 Outlook - Total GEO (1)(2)

(in millions, except GEO and per GEO)

Outlook Estimate

Cost Applicable to Sales (3)(4)

$

6,300

Reclamation Costs (5)

170

Advanced Projects and Exploration (6)

170

General and Administrative (7)

270

Other Expense

70

Treatment and Refining Costs

220

Sustaining Capital (8)

1,000

Sustaining Finance Lease Payments

60

All-in Sustaining Costs

$

8,260

Total GEO (000) Sold (9)

7,300

All-in Sustaining Costs per Total GEO

$

1,130

1

The reconciliation is provided for illustrative purposes in order to better describe management's estimates of the components of the calculation. Estimates for each component of the forward-looking All-in sustaining costs per ounce are independently calculated and, as a result, the total All-in sustaining costs and the All-in sustaining costs per ounce may not sum to the component ranges. While a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure has been provided for 2022 AISC Gold, Co-Product and Total GEO Outlook on a consolidated basis, a reconciliation has not been provided on an individual site or project basis in reliance on Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.

2

All values are presented on a consolidated basis for Newmont.

3

Excludes Depreciation and amortization and Reclamation and remediation .

4

Includes stockpile and leach pad inventory adjustments.

5

Reclamation costs include operating accretion and amortization of asset retirement costs.

6

Advanced Project and Exploration excludes non-sustaining advanced projects and exploration.

7

Includes stock based compensation.

8

Excludes development capital expenditures, capitalized interest and change in accrued capital.

9

Consolidated production for Merian is presented on a total production basis for the mine site and excludes production from Pueblo Viejo. Total GEO represents gold and non-gold co-products (Peñasquito silver, zinc, lead, Boddington copper).

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio

Management uses net debt to Adjusted EBITDA as non-GAAP measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents the ratio of the Company's debt, net of cash and cash equivalents, to Adjusted EBITDA. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA does not represent, and should not be considered an alternative to, net income (loss), operating income (loss), or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. Although Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements by other companies, our calculation of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA measure is not necessarily comparable to such other similarly titled captions of other companies. The Company believes that net debt to Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Management's determination of the components of net debt to Adjusted EBITDA is evaluated periodically and based, in part, on a review of non-GAAP financial measures used by mining industry analysts. Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders is reconciled to Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Net income (loss) attributable to Newmont stockholders

$

387

$

448

$

(46

)

$

3

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

13

21

(718

)

(246

)

Net loss (income) from discontinued operations

(8

)

(16

)

(15

)

(11

)

Equity loss (income) of affiliates

(17

)

(39

)

(28

)

(39

)

Income and mining tax expense (benefit)

33

214

300

222

Depreciation and amortization

559

547

639

570

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

57

62

66

66

EBITDA

1,024

1,237

198

565

EBITDA Adjustments:

Change in fair value of investments

135

(39

)

(45

)

96

Settlement costs

5

13

Impairment of long-lived and other assets

2

7

6

COVID-19 specific costs

1

2

1

Pension settlement

130

4

(Gain) loss on asset and investment sales

35

(166

)

(3

)

Reclamation and remediation charges

13

1,587

79

Restructuring and severance

1

1

Loss on debt extinguishment

11

Loss on assets held for sale

571

Impairment of investments

1

Other

(18

)

Adjusted EBITDA

1,149

1,390

1,599

1,316

12 month trailing Adjusted EBITDA

$

5,454

Total Debt

$

5,568

Lease and other financing obligations

605

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

4,307

Total net debt

$

1,866

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA

0.3

Net average realized price per ounce/ pound

Average realized price per ounce/ pound are non-GAAP financial measures. The measures are calculated by dividing the net consolidated gold, copper, silver, lead and zinc sales by the consolidated gold ounces, copper pounds, silver ounces, lead pounds and zinc pounds sold, respectively. These measures are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. Average realized price per ounce/ pound statistics are intended to provide additional information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Consolidated gold sales, net

$

2,722

$

2,630

$

5,236

$

5,112

Consolidated copper sales, net

76

80

175

132

Consolidated silver sales, net

140

175

296

343

Consolidated lead sales, net

28

43

72

87

Consolidated zinc sales, net

92

137

302

263

Total sales

$

3,058

$

3,065

$

6,081

$

5,937

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

2,754

$

102

$

148

$

35

$

150

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

(21

)

(23

)

(15

)

(6

)

(40

)

Silver streaming amortization

20

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

2,733

79

153

29

110

Treatment and refining charges

(11

)

(3

)

(13

)

(1

)

(18

)

Net

$

2,722

$

76

$

140

$

28

$

92

Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold

1,482

25

8,066

35

85

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,858

$

4.03

$

18.41

$

0.99

$

1.76

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

(14

)

(0.92

)

(1.81

)

(0.16

)

(0.47

)

Silver streaming amortization

2.45

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,844

3.11

19.05

0.83

1.29

Treatment and refining charges

(8

)

(0.12

)

(1.63

)

(0.03

)

(0.21

)

Net

$

1,836

$

2.99

$

17.42

$

0.80

$

1.08

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

2,625

$

81

$

160

$

41

$

135

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

13

1

9

2

4

Silver streaming amortization

18

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

2,638

82

187

43

139

Treatment and refining charges

(8

)

(2

)

(12

)

(2

)

Net

$

2,630

$

80

$

175

$

43

$

137

Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold

1,444

19

7,615

42

102

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,819

$

4.40

$

20.94

$

0.97

$

1.33

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

9

0.07

1.15

0.07

0.03

Silver streaming amortization

2.44

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,828

4.47

24.53

1.04

1.36

Treatment and refining charges

(5

)

(0.10

)

(1.53

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Net

$

1,823

$

4.37

$

23.00

$

1.02

$

1.34

1

Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.​

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

5,256

$

194

$

296

$

79

$

356

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

2

(14

)

(12

)

(5

)

(18

)

Silver streaming amortization

39

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

5,258

180

323

74

338

Treatment and refining charges

(22

)

(5

)

(27

)

(2

)

(36

)

Net

$

5,236

$

175

$

296

$

72

$

302

Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold

2,811

46

15,718

77

205

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,870

$

4.24

$

18.89

$

1.03

$

1.74

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

1

(0.31

)

(0.75

)

(0.06

)

(0.09

)

Silver streaming amortization

2.45

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,871

3.93

20.59

0.97

1.65

Treatment and refining charges

(8

)

(0.12

)

(1.74

)

(0.03

)

(0.18

)

Net

$

1,863

$

3.81

$

18.85

$

0.94

$

1.47

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Gold

Copper

Silver

Lead

Zinc

(ounces)

(pounds)

(ounces)

(pounds)

(pounds)

Consolidated sales:

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

5,148

$

129

$

323

$

100

$

286

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

(15

)

6

9

(11

)

4

Silver streaming amortization

39

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

5,133

135

371

89

290

Treatment and refining charges

(21

)

(3

)

(28

)

(2

)

(27

)

Net

$

5,112

$

132

$

343

$

87

$

263

Consolidated ounces (thousands)/pounds (millions) sold

2,861

31

16,146

92

221

Average realized price (per ounce/pound): (1)

Gross before provisional pricing and streaming impact

$

1,800

$

4.21

$

19.99

$

1.08

$

1.29

Provisional pricing mark-to-market

(5

)

0.19

0.57

(0.11

)

0.02

Silver streaming amortization

2.44

Gross after provisional pricing and streaming impact

1,795

4.40

23.00

0.97

1.31

Treatment and refining charges

(7

)

(0.10

)

(1.73

)

(0.02

)

(0.12

)

Net

$

1,788

$

4.30

$

21.27

$

0.95

$

1.19

1

Per ounce/pound measures may not recalculate due to rounding.​

Gold by-product metrics

Copper, sliver, lead and zinc are by-products often obtained during the process of extracting and processing the primary ore-body. In our GAAP Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, the value of these by-products is recorded as a credit to our CAS and the value of the primary ore is recorded as Sales. In certain instances, copper, silver, lead and zinc are co-products, or a significant resource in the primary ore-body, and the revenue is recorded as Sales in our GAAP Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Gold by-product metrics are non-GAAP financial measures that serve as a basis for comparing the Company's performance with certain competitors. As Newmont's operations are primarily focused on gold production, "Gold by-product metrics" were developed to allow investors to view Sales, CAS per ounce and AISC per ounce calculations that classify all copper, silver, lead and zinc production as a by-product, even when copper, silver, lead or zinc is a significant resource in the primary ore-body. These metrics are calculated by subtracting copper, silver, lead and zinc sales recognized from Sales and including these amounts as offsets to CAS.

Gold by-product metrics are calculated on a consistent basis for the periods presented on a consolidated basis. These metrics are intended to provide supplemental information only, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these measures differently as a result of differences in the underlying accounting principles, policies applied and in accounting frameworks, such as in IFRS.

The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Consolidated gold sales, net

$

2,722

$

2,630

$

5,236

$

5,112

Consolidated other metal sales, net

336

435

845

825

Sales

$

3,058

$

3,065

$

6,081

$

5,937

Costs applicable to sales

$

1,708

$

1,281

$

3,143

$

2,528

Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net

(336

)

(435

)

(845

)

(825

)

By-Product costs applicable to sales

$

1,372

$

846

$

2,298

$

1,703

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,482

1,444

2,811

2,861

Total Gold CAS per ounce (by-product) (1)

$

926

$

586

$

818

$

595

Total AISC

$

2,205

$

1,761

$

4,091

$

3,501

Less: Consolidated other metal sales, net

(336

)

(435

)

(845

)

(825

)

By-Product AISC

$

1,869

$

1,326

$

3,246

$

2,676

Gold sold (thousand ounces)

1,482

1,444

2,811

2,861

Total Gold AISC per ounce (by-product) (1)

$

1,261

$

918

$

1,155

$

935

1

Per ounce measures may not recalculate due to rounding.

Conference Call Information

A conference call will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time); it will also be carried on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

844.200.6205

Intl. Dial-In Number

929.526.1599

Dial-In Access Code

408771

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

866.813.9403

Intl. Replay Number

44.204.525.0658

Replay Access Code

870232

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/715196742

The second quarter 2022 results will be available before the market opens on Monday, July 25, 2022, on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com . Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including Outlook:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion, commercial production and other timelines; (v) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (vi) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends and future share repurchases; and (vii) other outlook. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties relating to the impacts of Covid-19, include, without limitation, general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship doré, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities), the impact of additional waves or variations of Covid, and the availability and impact of Covid vaccinations in the areas and countries in which we operate. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Although the Company does not currently have operations in Ukraine, Russia or other parts of Europe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in uncertainties in the market which could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities. Investors are reminded that future dividends beyond the dividend payable on September 22, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2022 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Investors are also cautioned that the extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including trading volume, market conditions, legal requirements, business conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time, and the program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock or to repurchase the full authorized amount during the authorization period. Consequently, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such share repurchase authorization in the future. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, each filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Notice Regarding Reserve and Resource:

Unless otherwise stated herein, the reserves stated in this release represent estimates at December 31, 2021, which could be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. Estimates of proven and probable reserves are subject to considerable uncertainty. Such estimates are, or will be, to a large extent, based on metal prices and interpretations of geologic data obtained from drill holes and other exploration techniques, which data may not necessarily be indicative of future results. Additionally, resource does not indicate proven and probable reserves as defined by the SEC or the Company's standards. Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred resource are subject to further exploration and development, and are, therefore, subject to considerable uncertainty. Inferred resources, in particular, have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and their economic and legal feasibility. The Company cannot be certain that any part or parts of the resource will ever be converted into reserves. For additional information on our reserves and resources, please see Item 2 of the Company's Form 10-K, filed on February 24, 2022 with the SEC.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone 303.837.5159 courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton 303.837.5468 daniel.horton@newmont.com

