Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Rare Earths Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Rare Earths in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. F-4 is Effective

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Antilles Gold: Developing Gold and Copper Projects in mineral‐rich Cuba

Amendments to Ukraine Transaction

Energy Fuels Enters into MOU to Secure Near-Term, Large-Scale Australian Source of Rare Earth Minerals to Supply New U.S.-Based Supply Chain for Decades

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU

European Lithium

EUR:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
NEO Battery Materials Completes Relocation to R&D Expansion Facility in Gyeonggi Technopark

NEO Battery Materials Completes Relocation to R&D Expansion Facility in Gyeonggi Technopark

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Completed Relocation of R&D Scale-Up Centre to Gyeonggi Technopark
  • Accommodates Expanded Manufacturing & Testing Equipment with Increased Battery Professional Headcount
    • To Alleviate Operational Pressure from Upsized Demand from Global Downstream EV Battery Supply Chain Companies
  • Added R&D Breadth + Depth for Optimization Productivity Increase and New Product Pipeline Establishment

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the completion of the R&D Scale-Up Centre relocation from Yonsei Engineering Research Park to Gyeonggi Technopark (GTP) in Ansan Science Valley.

With the relocation initiated last September, NEO Battery Materials has completed all installations and renovations required to continue the silicon anode optimization process. The augmented workspace now accommodates upsized manufacturing and testing equipment with an increased headcount of battery engineering professionals. Throughout the upcoming year, capacities are to be progressively expanded to fulfill perpetual sample requests from global battery cell manufacturers and EV original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

The GTP expansion facility will alleviate operational pressures experienced from the escalating downstream demand for performance-enhanced silicon anode materials. Moreover, the added R&D breadth and depth will accelerate overall optimization productivity and reduce production-to-evaluation lead times. The Company is also committed establishing new product pipelines for customized specifications for the various global downstream parties that NEO is actively testing with.

Entrance & Offices to NBM's GTP Scale-Up Centre

Figure 1 - Entrance & Offices to NBM's GTP Scale-Up Centre

GTP Scale-Up Centre Manufacturing & Testing Labs

Figure 2 - GTP Scale-Up Centre Manufacturing & Testing Labs

Mr. Spencer Huh, Chief Executive Officer and President of NEO, commented, "We extend our appreciation to all stakeholders for their patience during the relocation to the GTP R&D Expansion Centre and the Change of Business to a Technology company. Being well-funded with our new facility, we are enthusiastic to activate our upscaled operations for 2024. With our invaluable engineering team, we are poised to achieve milestones through binding joint development and/or collaboration agreements with the prominent global EV battery supply chain companies."

As discussed, NEO Battery Materials intends to forge collaborations with member companies and institutions of Ansan Science Valley (ASV). With GTP's initiatives to advance industry-academic collaborations and cluster development, the Company is expected to benefit from auxiliary R&D support, testing and certification, strategic cooperation, and education and training support. ASV houses organizations including LG, Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute, Hanyang University, and several other technology-oriented institutions and companies.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
Director, President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
Danny Huh
SVP, Strategy & Operations
dhuh@neobatterymaterials.com

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c45f6ba-3fd1-4c24-8ee6-108f6014e046  
  https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecb2712a-7c04-4c53-b2ef-f5a2d4f110d8


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery MaterialsNBM:CCTSXV:NBMEmerging Tech Investing
NBM:CC
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

NEO Battery Materials Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Pursuant to Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF)

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that, effectively on November 24, 2023, the Company had closed the non-brokered private placement of 11,386,860 units (the " Units ") of the Company at the price of $0.32 CAD per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of $3,643,795.20 CAD (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Dr. Jae Ha Woo, Ex-General Motors Battery Research Engineer, as New Chief Science Officer

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Appointed Silicon Anode & All-Solid-State Battery Expert, Dr. Jae Ha Woo, as New Chief Science Officer
    • High-Impact Research Leading to Major NASDAQ-Listed Battery Materials Company Licensing Dr. Woo's Patented Technology
  • Former Scientific Research Engineer at General Motors Global R&D Centre
    • Development in Nanostructured Silicon Anode Materials with Artificial Solid Electrolyte Interphase, Battery Performance Optimization, and Electrode Synthesis

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is highly pleased to announce Dr. Jae Ha Woo as NEO's newly appointed Chief Science Officer (" CSO ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • NBM Korea Co. Officially Certified as Innovation Growth Venture Enterprise under South Korea's Ministry of SMEs and Startups
  • Accepted into Most Stringent Classification Out of 4 Certification Categories
    • Enables South Korean Institutional Investors to Participate in Financings
    • Entitled to Receive Various Benefits from Tax Reduction, Financial Support & Technology Support
  • Certified after Rigorous Monthslong Due Diligence with 15+ Evaluation Criteria
    • Includes Technology Innovation Impact, Competitiveness, Expertise, Growth Potential

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that NBM Korea Co. (" NBMK ") has been officially certified as a Venture Enterprise in the Innovative Growth category under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

NEO Battery Materials Announces Pricing of Non-Brokered LIFE Private Placement

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the pricing of the non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). NEO will issue a minimum of 12,187,500 up to a maximum of 15,625,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the " Offering Price ") for gross proceeds of a minimum of $3,900,000 CAD up to a maximum of $5,000,000 CAD. Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Units offered will be immediately freely tradeable, not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Negotiating Silicon Anode Bulk Orders & Establishing R&D Collaboration

NEO Battery Materials Negotiating Silicon Anode Bulk Orders & Establishing R&D Collaboration

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Negotiating with 3 EV Supply Chain Companies for Silicon Anode Bulk Orders
    • R&D Centre Operating at Full Capacity from Sample Demand Upsurge & To Fill Sizeable Orders Sequentially
  • Establishing Trilateral Research Collaboration with South Korean Research Institute & Prominent Engineering University
    • 1) Research for Performance Enhancement, 2) Product Development & 3) Non-Dilutive Funding Applications
  • Discussing with South Korean Provincial Government for Grant Opportunity

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce 1) negotiations for additional bulk orders with 3 EV supply chain companies & 2) the initiative to form a research collaboration with a South Korean research institute and a prominent engineering university.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Closes Private Placement

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Closes Private Placement

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is please to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 2,325,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $279,000 (the "Financing

Under the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to subscribe for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the Company's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for ten trading days.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE AND ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

 Principal Technologies Inc. (the " Company ") (TSXV: PTEC), is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche (" Tranche 2 ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "). Under Tranche 2 of the Offering, the Company issued 6,823,333 common shares (the " Shares ") at $0.15 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,023,500 . The total raised under the Offering to date is $1,373,975 .

The Company also announces that it has increased the size of the Offering, as previously described in the Company's news releases dated October 6, 2023 and November 21, 2023 . The Company now intends to issue up to 10,700,000 Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1,600,000 subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). The Company first announced the Offering for up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a third and final tranche of the private placement previously announced on November 16, 2023 (the "Private Placement").

An aggregate of 400,247 units (the " Units") of the Company were issued in the third and final tranche at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $24,014.82, each Unit being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 60 months from the closing date. (the "Offering")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 15-day extension to close the Corporation's non-brokered private placement announced on November 15, 2023. The new closing deadline for the private placement is January 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

Nextech3D.ai Announces Private Placement and Provides Additional Updates

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company" or "Nextech") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is pleased to announce a private placement pursuant to which it shall issue up to 4,250,000 common shares of the Company at a price of Cdn$0.15 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds to Nextech of up to Cdn$637,500 (the "Private Placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Investment and Partnership In Its 3D Modelling Business

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI has been granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modelling and associated assets (the "3D Modelling Business") over an approximate nine month term (the "Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NEO Battery Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Option to Acquire 80% of Karonga Lithium Project

New Broad Zones of REE-Niobium Mineralisation Identified within Pomme Project Carbonatite Complex

Related News

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Gold Investing

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

rare earth investing

Option to Acquire 80% of Karonga Lithium Project

Resource Investing

New Broad Zones of REE-Niobium Mineralisation Identified within Pomme Project Carbonatite Complex

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2023 Year-End Review

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Shareholders Approve all Resolutions and Elects Mr. ?Juan Sanchez as a New Director

×