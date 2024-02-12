Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

QX Resources

QXR:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Brightstar Resources

Multiple High-Grade Hits with Visible Gold Intercepted at Cork Tree Well

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to announce the initial assay results from the first two diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These two holes, as part of a broader 20 hole program1, were completed in January 2024 with satisfying progress being made by Brightstar’s diamond drilling contractor and geology team.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assays received from first two diamond holes completed at Cork Tree Well with numerous high grade gold assays up to 172.41g/t Au returned
  • Multiple instances of visible gold observed in cut core supports high grade results
  • Intercepts returned include 34.4m at 7.94g/t Au from 43.5m (CTWMET004), including
    • 8.4m at 13.47g/t Au from 43.5m, and
    • 3m at 7.05g/t Au from 54m, and
    • 15.6m at 8.23g/t Au from 58m
  • CTWMET004 was drilled in the virgin Delta deposit at Cork Tree Well North, with the gold mineralisation entirely contained with a mafic metadolerite and quartz breccia unit
  • The Delta deposit remains completely open at depth, with the deepest hole previously drilled intercepting 31m @ 2.12g/t Au from 172m beneath the current open pit shell
  • Assays received from CTWMET002 below the historical open pit at Cork Tree Well include:
    • 6.5m at 1.42g/t Au (from 104m)
    • 1.65m at 1.82g/t Au (from 112m)
  • Two remaining holes (CTWMET003 and CTWMET001) prioritised for expedited turn- around, with another 16 holes pending drill completion & processing for PFS workstreams

Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“These holes were the first diamond holes drilled at Cork Tree Well by Brightstar, with our understanding of the geological model and mineralisation styles defined by over 28km of previous Brightstar RC drilling being enhanced by the knowledge being gained from this +2,000m diamond core program currently in progress.

We have reinforced our view that the gold mineralisation at Cork Tree Well is structurally hosted, with a mafic metadolerite host rock observed in CTWMET004 at Delta, whilst gold mineralisation returned in CTWMET002 is positioned within a chert-breccia horizon in the sedimentary package underneath the shallow historically mined open pit.

Due to the high grades returned, several re-assays were completed to cross-check the veracity of the initial result in certain cases, with multiple high-grade re-assays and visible gold supporting a coarse-grained nuggety gold mineralisation model at Delta.

In order to provide sufficient rock mass for the metallurgical test work purposes across all oxidation states at the Delta (oxide, transitional and fresh), CTWMET004 was drilled sub-parallel to the ore body at Delta. Importantly, Delta is still open at depth with the deepest hole in the vicinity, SDR126001, returning 31m at 2.12g/t Au2 highlighting the immense potential for high grade depth extensions.

Given the inaugural diamond drilling results thus far, we remain of the view that we’ve barely scratched the surface at Cork Tree Well, with strong potential to build on the existing 303koz @ 1.4g/t Au Mineral Resource3 both at depth with high-grade plunging shoots and strike extensions targeting the structurally-controlled mineralised trends across geological units.

We look forward to updating our stakeholders with more information on our diamond program, including the expedited assays for CTWMET001 and CTWMET003. These four diamond holes will form the basis for metallurgical testwork within our Pre-Feasibility Study4 which envisages the broader Cork Tree Well project to form the baseload ore feed to our wholly owned processing plant and associated infrastructure located ~30km south of Laverton”.

Figure 1 - CTWMET004 at 71.85m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with $2 coin (20.5mm diameter) for scale

Figure 2 - CTWMET004 at 48.80m, showing visible gold (VG, circled) with $2 coin (20.5mm diameter) for scale

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts (>1g/t Au) for CTWMET004 & CTWMET002

Figure 3 - Q1/24 Diamond Drill Program - Cork Tree Well

Due to the nuggety and high-grade nature of the gold mineralisation observed in CTWMET004, multiple samples had repeat assays completed following from best QA/QC laboratory practice. The repeat fire-assays provided additional analytical insight into the nuggety nature of mineralisation in addition to the visible gold observed. Where multiple repeat assay runs occurred, an average of the results has been used in the reporting in Table 1 above and within this announcement. The full break-down of the re-assayed samples are outlined below in Table 2. Repeat assays were not conducted on all fire-assay samples and significant intercepts reported in this announcement will be re-evaluated following from planned additional analyses using a larger sample mass, towards a better representation of the mineralisation at Cork Tree Well and within the ‘Delta’ deposit.

Brightstar will be conducting continued analysis into the effects of the nuggety gold at Cork Tree Well, and specifically within the ‘Delta’ deposit, in future drilling programs. Metallurgical analyses in addition to re- assaying more samples using additional analytical methods (incorporating a greater sample mass) will assist with continued understanding of the nature of mineralisation. Additional analytical methods will commence with screen fire assaying to identify and better quantify the presence of coarse gold with photon analyses considered in conjunction with screen fire assaying processes.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Aspacia Deposit Returns More High-Grade Gold Over 600m of Strike Length at Menzies

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to announce that it has received the assays from the recently completed ~6,000m RC drilling program at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits at the Menzies Gold Project, along with confirmation of safe and productive ore haulage from the Selkirk Mining JV presently underway with BML Ventures Pty Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less

NGM Strongly Positioned for Growth

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) has come a long way since 2019 when Barrick and Newmont pooled their assets in the state to create the world's largest gold mining complex and is now making a strong start to the new year on the back of performance improvements and new growth prospects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Interim MCTO Status Update

Element79 Provides Interim MCTO Status Update

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver – today provides a bi-weekly default status update further to the Company's press release dated January 31 , 2024 (the " Announcement ") concerning the delay of the filing of its annual financial statements in respect of its year ended August 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "), beyond the prescribed deadline of December 29, 2023. The Company further notes that it is also in default for failure to file it Q1 Interim Financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2024 along with the management discussion and analysis, and the interim CEO and CFO certifications beyond the deadline of January 1, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
joe cavatoni, gold bars

Joe Cavatoni: What's Next for Gold After 2023's Record Total Demand?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Joe Cavatoni, market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, broke down gold demand in 2023, highlighting continued strength in central bank purchases.

Led by China, demand from these entities came to 1,037.4 metric tons (MT) last year, just 45 MT less than the record set in 2022. Behind China, which took in 224.88 MT of gold, were Poland at 130.03 MT and Singapore at 76.51 MT.

"I think the pace for the central banks to continue to add gold to their portfolios — in particular the emerging market central banks that have large dollar and euro exposure — continues to be a strong case," Cavatoni said about 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont and Project C.U.R.E. - Two Decades of Partnership Delivering Global Medical Support

$42 Million Worth of Medical Supplies and Equipment Have Been Distributed to Support Communities Around the World and Near our Operations

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) and Project C.U.R.E. announce a five-year agreement to deliver medical supplies and life-saving training for healthcare providers in developing countries and communities near Newmont mining operations. Under the agreement, Newmont commits to an annual contribution of $200,000 over the next five years, totaling $1 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Geologically Driven Asset Management Delivers Barrick's Third Successive Year of Reserve Growth at Sustained Quality, While Unlocking Embedded Growth Portfolio

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) grew attributable proven and probable gold mineral reserves by 5.0 million ounces before 2023 depletion, while continuing to maintain the quality of the mineral reserve base. Attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 77 million ounces 2 at 1.65gt, increasing from 76 million ounces 3 at 1.67gt in 2022. Led by the Africa & Middle East region, Barrick has delivered a third consecutive year of organic gold reserve growth over and above annual depletion. This unremitting focus on asset quality has successfully delivered replacement of over 140% 4 of the company's gold reserve depletion since end of year 2019, adding almost 29 million ounces 4 of attributable proven and probable reserves or 44 million ounces 4 of proven and probable reserves on a 100% basis (excluding acquisitions and divestments).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - COSA

Cosa Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement To Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Related News

Energy Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - COSA

Energy Investing

Cosa Announces C$5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement To Fund Athabasca Basin Uranium Exploration

Energy Investing

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Joint Venture Agreement Terms with Imperative Global Projects for Yucatan Mangrove Project

Copper Investing

Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Zinc Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Wolfden Resources Leads the Pack with 80 Percent Gain

×