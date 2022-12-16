Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Gold Investing News

Mistango Now Drilling on Goldie Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario

 Mistango River Resources Inc. ("Mistango" or the "Company") (CSE: MIS) is pleased to announce that it has begun a 30 hole, 3,000 metre drill program on its Goldie Project ("Goldie"), 50 km west of Thunder Bay .

Goldie is adjacent to Delta Resources' (DLTA: TSXV) Delta-1 Project, which reported multiple holes of visible gold, including an intersection of 11.9 metres of 14.8 g/t gold within a broader interval of 31.0 metres of 5.92 g/t gold. Preliminary work on the Goldie suggests the property hosts similar mineralization as Delta-1, which remains open in all directions and at depth. Delta Resources' observations suggest the mineralized zone is defined over a strike length of nearly 1 km and a vertical depth of approximately 220 metres.

Goldie is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt and covers a 5.6 km of strike on the Shebandowan Structural Zone, which also hosts Goldshore Resources Inc's (GSHR: TSXV) low-grade high-tonnage Moss Lake gold deposit. Goldie lies to the north of the Trans-Canada highway and is accessed by forestry roads.

QP Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jared Beebe , P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Mistango River Resources Inc.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on its Kirkland Lake West and Omega projects in the Kirkland Lake District of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol MIS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) holds an option to acquire up to a 75% interest in Mistango's Kirkland West and Omega projects (the "Projects") in exchange for spending $60 million on the Projects.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Mistango assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Mistango. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by Mistango with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Mistango profile at www.sedar.com .

For the latest updates, please contact or follow us on Twitter @mistango

www.mistango.com

SOURCE Mistango River Resources Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/16/c2037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agnico Eagle MinesAEM:CAGold Investing
AEM:CA
CSE:VR

Victory Resources: Developing Precious Metals Projects in Safe and Stable Canadian Jurisdictions

Victory Resources (CSE:VR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Victory Resources is a resource development company growing a portfolio of precious metals projects. The company is focused on acquiring projects that are conducive to mining, especially those that benefit from both existing infrastructure and government support. Both of Victory Resources’ projects are located in safe and reliable mining jurisdictions in Canada, including the company’s flagship Hammond Reef South project in Ontario and the Mal-Wen gold project in British Columbia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘LRL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LRL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 20 December 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Massive Reko Diq Project Gets All Clear, Barrick Starts Updating Plans

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) said today that it had completed the reconstitution of the Reko Diq project, having received a favorable opinion from the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the required legislation having been passed into law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AIS Resource

A.I.S. Resources Reports Visible Gold at its Bright Project in Victoria, Australia

A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX.V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that the Company intersected visible gold (Figure 1) at the Golden Bar Prospect in the third hole of its current 1,500 meter program to test widths, grades and association between the Shaws, Red, Leader, Home, and Golden Bar reef systems.

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide results from the first two diamond drill holes from the Company’s maiden drilling campaign at the Copper Ridge Porphyry prospect at the Linderos Project in southern Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources

Labyrinth Embarks On Exploration Program At Comet Vale Gold-Copper-Nickel Project, WA

Located 100km north of Kalgoorlie, the project hosts extensive high-grade gold and strong evidence of nickel and copper mineralisation

Labyrinth Resources (“Labyrinth” or “the Company”) (ASX:LRL) is pleased to advise that it has commenced an extensive exploration campaign at its Comet Vale gold-copper-nickel project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

Bathurst Metals Corp. (TSX-V:BMV) (OTC:BMVVD) (“Bathurst” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the terms of a non-brokered private placement (the “Flow-Through Offering”) whereby the Company plans to raise approximately CDN $200,000.00 through the issuance of 1,600,000 units with a subscription price of CDN $0.125 per unit (“Unit”). Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share (“Share”) and one Share purchase warrant to purchase one additional non flow-through Share (“Warrant Share”) exercisable at a price of CDN $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of two years from the date of issue of the Units.

The Flow-Through Offering is expected to close on or before December 31, 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

iMetal Resources Completes Drone Magnetics and Preliminary Interpretation on Its Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

Sale Interest In Lake Johnston Lithium-Nickel Project – Terms Amended

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Silver Investing

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Lithium Investing

Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

rare earth investing

High Grade REE and Niobium Confirmed at Lyons

Cobalt Investing

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

×