- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara
The ASX-listed company said it has become Australia's newest gold producer.
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has marked the first gold pour at its Boorara project in Western Australia.
“We are delighted to become Australia’s newest gold-producing company in 2025,” said Horizon Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood in a Wednesday (January 16) press release.
Ore from Boorara was processed at Norton Gold Fields' Paddington mill. The companies have an ore sale agreement in place for the processing of 1.24 million tonnes of Boorara ore over 18 months.
The first stockpile from Boorara, made up of about 56,654 wet metric tonnes of ore, was sent to Paddington in December and January. Horizon approved Boorara's development in July of last year.
The next stockpile is currently being built up with material from pits two and four at Boorara.
“Open pit mining is progressing safely however is running behind schedule, mainly due to lack of dust suppression via water trucks which were down for repairs and since then have been repaired and are operational,” the company shared.
Boorara is located 10 kilometres east of the Super Pit gold mine in Western Australia, which is one of the country's largest open-pit gold mines. Boorara previously underwent a trial-mining period in 2016.
Horizon's plan is to mine four open pits at the site that together contain 1.24 million tonnes of ore grading 1.24 grams per tonne gold. The total amount of gold produced will come to 49,500 ounces.
Haywood said the company has a mineral resource of 1.8 million ounces across all of its projects, noting that its Penny's Find and Cannon projects are ready for final investment decisions.
"With the cashflow we expect to generate from Boorara and our other advanced projects, we will seek to use this production pipeline to feed a refurbished Black Swan mill after completion of our proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel (ASX:POS,OTC Pink:PSDNF)," he said. The Poseidon deal was announced this past October.
It aims to create a new Western Australian mid-cap gold producer, consolidating Horizon’s large gold resource and Poseidon’s Black Swan processing infrastructure. It is expected to close this month or next.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Horizon Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.