Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Top 5 NASDAQ Cybersecurity Stocks (Updated January 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

RUA GOLD Utilizes VRIFY AI to Prioritize Cumberland, Following up on Exceptional Historic Drill Intercept

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Radiopharm Theranostics

RAD:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Tesoro Gold

Wide High Grade Gold Intercepts at El Zorro

Including 153.90m @ 1.61g/t Au and 132.18m @ 1.28g/t Au

Tesoro Gold Limited (Tesoro or the Company) (ASX:TSO, OTCQB:TSORF, FST:5D7) is pleased to announce significant assay results from its ongoing infill and extensional drilling program at the El Zorro Gold Project in Chile (El Zorro). Exploration drilling has revealed a new wide, high-grade gold zone to the south and below the existing 1.3 Moz Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Ternera Gold Deposit (Ternera). The new zone, located approximately 50m below the current MRE boundary, returned 132.18m @ 1.28g/t Au from 363m, including 32.20m @ 3.28g/t Au from 371.30m (ZDDH0356).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results from eight diamond holes drilled as part of the ongoing infill and extensional drilling program have returned multiple significant mineralised zones.
  • New zones of wide, high-grade gold mineralisation have been intercepted outside of the current MRE boundary, highlighting the significant growth potential of Ternera.
  • Drill hole ZDDH0356 intersected the boundary of the existing MRE, continuing beyond its currently defined limits into previously untested zones.
  • New zone intercepted to the south and below the existing MRE boundary:
    • 132.18m @ 1.28g/t Au from 363m (ZDDH0356), including;
      • 32.20m @ 3.28g/t Au from 371.30m and;
      • 3.25m @ 12.639g/t Au from 371.30m.
  • Key intercepts from within the existing boundary include:
    • 153.90m @ 1.61g/t from 83.10m (ZDDH0356), including;
      • 25.82m @ 3.96g/t Au from 93.00m; and
      • 44.25m @ 1.99g/t Au from 161.00m.
    • 58.70m @ 2.10g/t Au from 264.30m (ZDDH0351), including;
      • 7.50m @ 12.42g/t Au from 286.50m; and
      • 2.00m @ 29.45g/t Au from 279.00m.
  • Drilling is ongoing, with a focus on MRE expansion at the shallow northern and southern ends of the Ternera Deposit.

Tesoro Managing Director, Zeff Reeves, commented:

“The results from hole ZDDH0356 continue to highlight the huge latent growth potential of the Ternera Gold Deposit. The discovery of this significant new gold zone, located outside the existing MRE, open to the south and at depth, reinforces our confidence in both our geological model and the development potential of the broader project.

Additional drilling is planned as part of the current program to further define and expand this exciting new zone. These results, coupled with recent intercepts from the north, demonstrate that Ternera remains open in all directions, offering an exceptional opportunity to significantly expand the resource base.”

Figure 1: El Zorro Gold Project – Ternera Area. Drill locations in the current program, with new results highlighted in gold. Previously announced results shown in white (refer ASX Announcements 23 March 2021, 25 June 2021, 3 November 2021, 8 November 2022, 18 September 2023, 13 June 2024, 2 July 2024 and 28 October 2024). Section location for Figure 2 shown at A-A’ - Datum PSAD56 19S.

TERNERA CONTINUES TO DELIVER

Tesoro’s current round of diamond drilling is focused on infill and expansion of the 1.3 Moz Ternera Gold Deposit, targeting high-priority zones within a 1.5 km radius of the existing 1.3 Moz Resource. Results have been received from eight holes, all returning significant gold intercepts.

Key highlights include hole ZDDH0356, which uncovered:

  • An upper zone that widens and upgrades a shallow portion of the MRE.
  • A lower, previously undiscovered zone of mineralisation outside the current MRE, highlighting the potential for future growth at Ternera (refer Figure 2).

Figure 2 illustrates the continuity of gold mineralisation at Ternera, now extended to over 800m down-plunge with hole ZDDH0356 contributing an additional 100m of continuity.

Figure 2: El Zorro Gold Project – Block Model Section (looking west): Hole ZDDH0356 shows new mineralised zone well outside of existing MRE. Block model shows indicated and inferred material >0.60g/t Au and is colour coded to Au g/t. Holes ZDDH0351 and ZDDH0351A projected onto section were drilled approximately 50m to the east.

NEXT STEPS

Drilling at El Zorro is set to continue over the coming months with two diamond drill rigs currently operational. Assays remain outstanding for thirteen holes, and additional drilling is planned to expand the Resource further.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tesoro Gold Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:tsoresource investinggold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Magnetic Resources

Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) has announced Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update.

Keep reading...Show less
Augustus Minerals

High Grade Gold Rock Chips to 30g/t at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; Augustus or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of rock chips collected during a field trip to the St Patrick’s Well prospect within the recently acquired Music Well project.

Keep reading...Show less
King River Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

King River Resources Ltd (ASX: KRR) (“KRR” or the “Company”) received the final batch of assay results from phase 1 drilling for gold targets at the Kurundi Prospect (Figure 1) within the Tennant East Project area (KRR ASX release 6 November 2024).

Keep reading...Show less
John Feneck, gold bars.

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper and More — 7 Stocks I'm Bullish on for 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his outlook for gold and silver prices, saying he's bullish on both precious metals.

"The technical setup for gold looks absolutely beautiful — if you look at a 10 year, 15 year, 20 year chart it looks absolutely great," he said. "Now you've (also) got the dynamic of Trump coming in office. I don't see how that's going to cause less volatility, and gold loves uncertainty and volatility, so I think we're going to have a great 2025."

Feneck also gave updates on mining stocks he's watching right now.

Keep reading...Show less

Yukon Metals Discovers High-Grade Copper Zone in Maiden Exploration Program at the AZ Property

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (" Yukon Metals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce results from its inaugural exploration program on the 11,755-hectare AZ project, located approximately 36km south of Beaver Creek, Yukon. AZ is the largest of Yukon Metals' seventeen properties across 42,500 hectares in the Yukon.

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Agnico Eagle and O3 Mining Issues a Reminder to O3 Mining Shareholders to Tender their Shares to Agnico Eagle's All Cash Offer Expiring January 23, 2025

  • Offer is expiring on January 23, 2025
  • $1.67 cash offer represents a 58% premium to O3 Mining's closing price on December 11, 2024
  • Offer unanimously recommended by Board and Special Committee of O3 Mining
  • 39% of outstanding shares of O3 Mining have signed Lock-up Agreements to tender to the Offer
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico") and O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3") today sent a letter to shareholders of O3 reminding them to promptly tender their common shares to Agnico's friendly all cash offer of $1.67 per common share. The January 23, 2025 expiry date for the cash offer is quickly approaching and shareholders of O3 are encouraged to tender their shares well in advance of the expiry date to ensure intermediaries have time to process the requests.

O3 Mining Inc. Logo (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Reasons to Tender

  • Agnico is offering to acquire your shares for $1.67 in cash per Common Share
  • The Offer represents a 58% premium to the closing price of the Common Shares prior to announcement of the Offer
  • Agnico and O3 entered into a definitive support agreement, pursuant to which Agnico agreed to offer to acquire all of the outstanding Common Shares in cash by way of a friendly take-over bid
  • The Offer is valued at approximately $204 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis

Locked-Up Shareholders and O3 Board Recommendations

Agnico has entered into lock-up agreements with all directors and officers of O3 and several of O3's largest shareholders, representing approximately 39% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. These shareholders have agreed to tender their shares to the Offer, and you are encouraged to do the same well in advance of the January 23, 2025 expiry time in order to receive payment in a timely manner.

In addition, the board of directors of O3 has unanimously recommended that shareholders tender their Common Shares to the offer (see How to Tender Your Shares below for details).

To ensure you do not miss out on the Offer, it is critical to tender your shares before 11:59 p.m. (EST) on January 23, 2025 (the "Expiry Time"). Shareholders are encouraged to act well in advance of the Expiry Time to ensure tender instructions are received in a timely manner.

If you have already tendered your shares no further action is required.

How to Tender Your Shares

Shareholder   Type

How do I tender my Common Shares?

Beneficial Shareholders – Most shareholders are beneficial shareholders. This means your Common Shares are held through a broker, bank or other intermediary, and you do not have a share certificate or DRS advice

Contact your bank or your broker immediately and instruct them to tender your Common Shares to the Offer

Registered Shareholders – You are a registered shareholder if you hold your Common Shares directly (through a share certificate, DRS advice or other method of direct ownership)

Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group:

Phone: 1-877-452-7184 (toll-free)
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

If you have any questions or require any assistance with tendering your Common Shares to the Offer, please contact our Depositary and Information Agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North American Toll-Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America : +1-416-304-0211
E-mail: assistance@laurelhill.com

Visit us at www.agnicoeagle.com/Offer-for-O3-Mining to receive the most up-to-date information about the Offer.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer in Québec, Canada , adjacent to Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic mine. O3 Mining owns a 100% interest in all its properties (128,680 hectares) in Québec. Its principal asset is the Marban Alliance project in Québec, which O3 Mining has advanced over the last five years to the cusp of its next stage of development, with the expectation that the project will deliver long-term benefits to stakeholders.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Agnico Eagle is a Canadian based and led senior gold mining company and the third largest gold producer in the world, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico , with a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Download Press Release (CNW Group/O3 Mining Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agnico-eagle-and-o3-mining-issues-a-reminder-to-o3-mining-shareholders-to-tender-their-shares-to-agnico-eagles-all-cash-offer-expiring-january-23-2025-302351512.html

SOURCE O3 Mining Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2025/15/c6187.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

2025 - Wolverine Mineral Resource Estimate

Increased Lady Julie Gold Project Resource and Project Update

High Grade Gold Rock Chips to 30g/t at Music Well

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

rare earth investing

2025 - Wolverine Mineral Resource Estimate

lithium investing

Extensive Lithium Anomalies defined at Salinas South Project, Lithium Valley, Brazil

Oil and Gas Investing

Piedra Redonda Gas Field Best Estimate Resource of 1 Tcf

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Forecast: Top Trends for Zinc in 2025

Oil and Gas Investing

Top 5 US Oil and Gas Dividend Stocks in 2025

uranium investing

Scandinavian Exploration Portfolio Acquisition Completed

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Extension of Private Placement

×