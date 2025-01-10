Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML)

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia


Boab Metals (ASX:BML) is a base and precious metals explorer and developer progressing toward a final investment decision (FID) on its Sorby Hills project, a world-class lead-silver deposit. Boab Metals is poised to capitalize on the rising demand for lead and silver, delivering value to shareholders and supporting the global transition to sustainable energy systems.

The Sorby Hills project is strategically located 150 km from Wyndham Port providing access to excellent infrastructure, and green power from the Ord River hydroelectric plant. Boab Metals combines technical expertise, sustainable practices, and robust financial planning to advance the Sorby Hills project, which is slated to produce high-grade lead-silver concentrate through conventional open-pit mining.

Location map of Boab Metals' Sorby Hills project

Boab Metals owns 75 percent of the Sorby Hills Project, with the remaining 25 percent held by Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co., China's largest lead smelting and silver producer. The project boasts a substantial, high-quality resource base of 47.3 million ton resource base at 4.3 percent lead equivalent (123 g/t silver equivalent), including 53 million ounces of contained silver, all with significant exploration upside.

Company Highlights

  • Boab Metals is an ASX-listed base and precious metals explorer and developer with a flagship project poised for near-term production.
  • The Sorby Hills project, Boab’s flagship asset, boasts a high-quality 47.3 Mt resource at 4.3 percent lead equivalent (123 g/t silver equivalent), including 53 Moz contained silver, and is in Western Australia, 50 km northeast of Kununurra.
  • Strong economics underpin the project with an NPV (8 percent) of AU$411 million and an IRR of 37 percent, as confirmed by the completed FEED study. Life-of-mine operating cash flow of AU$1.1 billion with an average annual EBITDA of AU$126 million. Competitive C1 cash cost of US$0.36/lb payable lead (after considering silver credits).
  • Binding offtake and prepayment agreements with Trafigura.
  • Access to green hydroelectric power and existing environmental approvals enhance the project’s sustainability credentials and support reduced operational costs.
  • Committed to community engagement, Boab Metals fosters strong relationships with local stakeholders and supports regional development initiatives.
  • Expert leadership with a proven track record in exploration and development of mining assets

Royalty Investments: A Strategic Approach to Silver Exposure

In the dynamic world of precious metals investing, royalties have emerged as a compelling strategy, offering unique advantages over traditional mining or commodity investments.

This approach, particularly in the silver sector, provides investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the potential of precious metals while mitigating many of the risks associated with direct mining operations.

Royalty and streaming agreements form the backbone of this investment model in the precious metals industry. These arrangements allow royalty companies to generate revenue from mining projects without directly engaging in the operational aspects of mineral extraction. Unlike typical mining companies, royalty firms provide upfront capital to miners in exchange for a percentage of future production or revenue, effectively creating a win-win situation for both parties.

Keep reading...Show less

×