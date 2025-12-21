Investor Insight With a tight capital structure, experienced management and strategic gold, silver and copper project locations near major past-producing mines, Questcorp is well-positioned to deliver discovery-driven growth to investors.

Overview Questcorp Mining (CSE:QQQ,OTC:QQCMF,FSE:D910) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on unlocking value in two high-potential mineral districts: the Sonoran Gold Belt in Mexico and Vancouver Island in British Columbia. The company aims to build shareholder value through disciplined exploration of assets with near-surface mineralization and proven geologic continuity. The company operates in mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to infrastructure and within major metal-producing belts. Its flagship La Union gold project offers high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc potential in Mexico, while the North Island copper project provides exposure to porphyry copper and skarn systems in a district that hosts multi-billion-pound copper resources. With With gold prices near all-time highs and a copper supply crunch emerging, Questcorp is targeting discoveries that can drive exponential value from a tightly held share structure.

Company Highlights Flagship Asset – La Union Gold Project (Mexico): A high-grade carbonate replacement gold system in the Sonoran Gold Belt, boasting historical production, strong geologic signatures and drill-ready targets with >80 g/t gold surface samples.

A high-grade carbonate replacement gold system in the Sonoran Gold Belt, boasting historical production, strong geologic signatures and drill-ready targets with >80 g/t gold surface samples. Copper Exposure in Tier-1 Jurisdiction: The North Island copper project lies just north of BHP’s historic Island Copper Mine. It shows promising porphyry and skarn-style mineralization and is adjacent to Northisle’s multi-million-ounce copper-gold deposits.

The North Island copper project lies just north of BHP’s historic Island Copper Mine. It shows promising porphyry and skarn-style mineralization and is adjacent to Northisle’s multi-million-ounce copper-gold deposits. Tight Capital Structure and Strategic Investors: ~93 million shares outstanding with over 80 percent held by long-term, high-net-worth, US and International investors with 3-5 year investment window.

~93 million shares outstanding with over 80 percent held by long-term, high-net-worth, US and International investors with 3-5 year investment window. Execution-focused Management: Led by Founding President & CEO Saf Dhillon, a veteran builder of public companies, and geologist Tim Henneberry, with over 45 years of global exploration success.

Led by Founding President & CEO Saf Dhillon, a veteran builder of public companies, and geologist Tim Henneberry, with over 45 years of global exploration success. Immediate Catalysts: Near-term exploration at both assets with active permitting, drill programs and news flow expected throughout 2025.

Key Projects La Union Gold Project – Sonora, Mexico (Flagship Asset) The La Union gold project is a 2,604-hectare, road-accessible high-grade carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) located at the edge of the Sonoran Gold Belt, one of the richest gold-producing regions in Mexico. The property is located near major mines, including La Herradura (6.7 Moz, measured and indicated) and San Francisco (1.4 Moz, measured and indicated), and boasts historical production from underground operations by Peñoles and others, reportedly yielding ~50,000 ounces of gold in the 1950s at grades of 7 to 20 grams per ton (g/t) gold.

La Union gold project location Work done to date includes consolidation of seven historical properties into a single district-scale project by Riverside Resources, which invested more than US$2.5 million in geological mapping, sampling and target definition. Sampling has returned high-grade grab samples including 83.2 g/t gold, 4,816 g/t silver, 30 percent zinc, and 19.8 percent lead. Channel sampling and geological work identified eight mineralized zones, three of which – Plomito, La Famosa and La Union – are drill-ready and fully permitted.

Geology and history of La Union Questcorp executed a definitive agreement with Riverside in May 2025 to earn up to 100 percent interest in the project. The planned Phase I program includes drilling 10 diamond drill holes averaging 300 meters in depth across the three priority targets, alongside geophysical (gravity and EM) surveys to refine targets. Questcorp will also continue surface exploration at the remaining five targets to identify additional drill candidates. The project’s polymetallic nature and porphyry potential at depth suggest significant resource upside. Riverside remains as the operator during the earn-in, bringing proven success in similar deposits such as Alamos Gold’s Mulatos. North Island Copper Project (NICP) – Vancouver Island, BC The North Island copper property is an exploration-stage project located on the northern tip of Vancouver Island, approximately 7.5 km northwest of BHP’s historic Island Copper Mine. The Island Copper operation historically produced 1.2 billion kg copper, 35,268 kg gold, 360,800 kg silver, and significant molybdenum and rhenium from 367 million tonnes of ore, underscoring the district’s endowment.

NICP hosts eight documented copper-silver skarn occurrences and displays porphyry-style mineralization associated with the Island Intrusive suite. The property is geologically anchored by two main target areas: skarns associated with Quatsino limestones in the east and a porphyry copper target to the west, known as the Marisa Zone. Historical drilling by previous operators at Marisa intersected broad zones of copper mineralization, including: DDH92-01: 0.078 percent copper over 56.39 m, including 0.171 percent copper over 16.17 m

DDH92-03: 0.041 percent copper over 70.71 m, with increasing grade at depth Despite promising results, these zones were never followed up. Questcorp intends to revisit and expand on this historic work. The next steps include completing a 3D induced polarization (IP) survey to model chargeability and resistivity anomalies, followed by a focused drill campaign targeting extensions of the Marisa porphyry. The project benefits from excellent access via the Vancouver Island Highway and logging roads, plus nearby hydro infrastructure, offering low-cost exploration potential. With a favorable neighborhood, including Northisle Copper & Gold Inc. (TSXV:NCX) with a ~$800 million market cap, NICP represents a high-upside copper exploration story in a Tier-1 jurisdiction.