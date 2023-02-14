John Feneck: Gold, Silver and Copper Stocks to Watch Today
"You can't just buy and hold and cross your fingers — that's not a strategy, right? You have to continue to look at news and be vigilant," said John Feneck of Feneck Consulting.
Gold and silver prices frustrated investors in 2022, but 2023 already looks brighter.
John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, shared his thoughts on where those precious metals may go this year, and also spoke about a number of gold and silver stocks he's watching right now.
Looking at prices, Feneck emphasized that while the near term is uncertain, the long-term picture is strong.
He pointed out the gold is up significantly since the beginning of November, and its rise has come without a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war and as the situation between China and Taiwan continues to bubble.
"There's a lot of catalysts that could drive gold higher," Feneck said.
Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR,OTC Pink:ECRFF) and Ascendant Resources (TSX:ASND,OTCQB:ASDRF) are two names he likes in the gold space, while in the silver sector he's interested in Silver X Mining (TSXV:AGX,OTCQX:AGXPF), Aftermath Silver (TSXV:AAG,OTCQX:AAGFF) and Guanajuato Silver Company (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF).
Feneck also shared several companies he's eyeing for the green transition, mentioning Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE,OTCQB:PGEZF), World Copper (TSXV:WCU,OTCQX:WCUFF) and Copper Lake Resources (TSXV:CPL,OTC Pink:WTCZF)
Overall, his view is that investors need to have solid plans for their money. "You can't just buy and hold and cross your fingers — that's not a strategy, right? You have to continue to look at news and be vigilant," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Feneck on gold, silver and copper. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full Vancouver Resource Investment Conference playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: World Copper is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1845.21
|-9.73
|Silver
|21.72
|-0.14
|Copper
|4.04
|-0.04
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|78.24
|-0.82
|Heating Oil
|2.87
|-0.04
|Natural Gas
|2.54
|-0.03
