John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, breaks down the recent price moves in gold and silver, saying he thinks the bottom is in.

"The only thing that could really derail that is a heavy situation on the war, where Trump doubles down and really lights up Iran," he explained in the interview.

"I just don't see that happening before the November elections here in the US."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.