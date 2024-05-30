Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that Board member Lyle Davis has consented to become non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals, effective immediately. Mark Jarvis will step down as Chairman but will continue as CEO and director of the Company.

"We believe that it is good governance to separate the roles of Chair and CEO," said Mr. Jarvis. "Mr. Davis is a long-standing director of Giga who currently chairs our Audit and Compensation Committees and has previously acted as Giga Chairman."

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS,
CEO

Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: info@gigametals.com
Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8


Primary Logo

