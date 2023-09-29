Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 64,064 to 773,400,135 common shares with voting rights as of September 29, 2023 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from September 1, 2023 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on September 29, 2023 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/29/c3201.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trilogy Metals Advances 100%-Owned Helpmejack Project in the Eastern Ambler Schist Belt, Alaska

Exceptionally High Zinc Values in Stream Sediment Samples

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 100%-owned projects in northern Alaska . Simple, low-cost fieldwork involving stream sediment and rock sampling has outlined two target areas prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") and shale-hosted zinc deposits at the Helpmejack Project located in the eastern part of the Ambler Schist Belt. Zinc values more than 3,000 ppm in stream sediments are the highest in Trilogy's extensive regional stream sediment database.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces assay results extending uranium mineralization for 200 metres to the southwest on the Tatiggaq zone at its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project*. Forum has received assay results from a second drill hole on the Tatiggaq zone, located five kilometres west of Orano's 93 million pound Andrew Lake and End uranium deposits (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Sediment Hosted Copper System Confirmed At The Storm Copper Project And Thunder Delivers 76m @ 2% Cu From 32m

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that assay results for recent diamond drilling have confirmed further copper discoveries at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) today announces a change to management and the grant of options as outlined below:

On April 6, 2023, the successful closing of the joint venture transaction between the Company and a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (“Appian”) resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Project (the “Transaction”), called Pine Point Mining Limited (PPML). The Company confirms that as of September 30, 2023, Mr. Jeff Hussey will step down as President and Chief Operating Officer of Osisko Metals and transition full-time to PPML (holder of the Pine Point Project) as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hussey remains a member of Osisko Metals’ Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hussey for his contributions over the years and looks forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise in his new role at PPML, of which the Company currently retains a 67% interest.

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Cyprium Metals Limited (‘CYM’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading on Thursday, 21 September 2023, following the release by CYM of an announcement regarding the completion of a capital raising and confirmation of satisfaction of ASX’s conditions for reinstatement.

Keep reading...Show less

Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NEVADA SUNRISE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION TO PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

×