A feature-rich gaming headset that is lightweight and comfortable, perfect for long gaming sessions on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices.

LucidSound, crafters of premium audio products specifically for the needs of gamers in their everyday lives, today launched the LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S. LucidSound leveraged consumer feedback to create the ultimate high-value wireless headset with a groundbreaking collection of features that is also compatible with Xbox One, Windows 1011 and mobile devices via Bluetooth. The Designed for Xbox LS100X is available now at LucidSound.com for $99.99 as well as Amazon, with more retailers coming soon.

Lucid Sound LS100X

Comfortable Marathon Gaming
With the LS100X, the fun doesn't have to stop thanks to its impressive Extended Play Battery Life that gives gamers up to 130 hours of playtime when connected via Bluetooth or up to 72 hours in Game Mode when connected via the Wireless USB adapter. Gamers can finally play multiple marathon gaming sessions in a row without having to break just to charge their headset. Plus, the headset is engineered to look and feel great during all that playtime. The ultra-lightweight frame and memory foam padding on both the earcups and headband provide a superior level of comfort.

Built for Xbox, PC, and Even Mobile Gaming
This versatile headset features two ways to connect to your favorite consoles, PC, and mobile devices. In Game Mode , LS100X connects seamlessly to the included Wireless USB Adapter, providing a low latency interference-free connection that is strong even in crowded Wi-Fi environments. Switching to Bluetooth Mode allows the headset to connect to a device through Bluetooth. This can be a mobile device, PC, or a compatible Bluetooth enabled device. With two connection types to choose from, gamers can pick one that meets their audio needs and switching between the two is as simple as holding down a button.

Competitive Gaming Edge
The LS100X features Quick Access Audio Controls located on the left and right earcups, providing a simple method to quickly adjust a variety of audio settings for the headset. This along with the dual-mic system, optional mic monitoring, and voice prompts to operate the headset, gives gamers a personalized audio experience without having to fumble with small dials.

This headset comes with custom tuned 50mm drivers, which provide amazing sound quality in games and voice chat. Users can choose from 3 different EQ modes: Signature, Bass Boost, and FPS to give gamers the biggest advantage depending on what they are playing or listening to. For the best audio experience when playing on Xbox or PC, the headset offers premium spatial sound through Windows Sonic.

For more information, visit us at www.LucidSound.com .

About LucidSound
LucidSound was founded with a simple mission: to serve gamers everywhere by making gaming headsets that sound great, feel great, and look great. In 2016, a small team of gaming industry veterans leveraged their collective experience to pioneer a new direction in gaming audio, bringing audiophile grade sound, premium build quality, and a fresh take on design to the category. Winning media awards right from the start, LucidSound quickly became an industry leader thanks to our dedicated community of partners and fans. LucidSound aims to be the audio brand you trust in gaming and life. LucidSound is part of PowerA, a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world's largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, sold in more than 100 countries across the globe. LucidSound gaming headsets and accessories are sold at retailers worldwide.

About PowerA
PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits, and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America , Europe , Australia and Latin America . To learn more, visit PowerA.com .

Find LucidSound on Social
Facebook: LucidSoundAudio
Twitter: @LucidSoundAudio
Instagram: @lucidsoundaudio

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

(CNW Group/East Side Games)

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Gamelancer launches campaign with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records across Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram network

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records featuring Gamelancer curated content integrated with Arista recording artist Disco Lines, to be hosted across the Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram networks respectively.

Gamelancer (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Arista recording artist Disco Lines song "Baby Girl" to be integrated with Gamelancer influencer content across Gamelancer's owned and operated TikTok and Instagram Reels channels, namely @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer on TikTok and @Gamelancer & @Gaming on Instagram.

"Our clients engage Gamelancer to curate campaigns across our network providing them access the GenZ and Millennial audience, who increasingly consume media on social platforms such as TikTok & Instagram, rather than watching linear television broadcasts. The youth and young adult demographic simply do not watch TV like generations before them did, and as brands and agencies endeavor to understand the preferences of their younger consumers and where to engage them, Gamelancer provides an authentic and reliable platform for brands to advertise across over 33 channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat." Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO – Gamelancer Gaming Corp

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views across its 33 owned and operated channels. With over 29,800,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-launches-campaign-with-sony-music-entertainment-division-artista-records-across-gamelancer-tiktok--instagram-network-301599004.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c0706.html

Gaming Monthly Highlights: New Grand Theft Auto Entry Faces "Slower" Development

Gaming Monthly Highlights: New Grand Theft Auto Entry Faces "Slower" Development

A new inside look at the makers of Grand Theft Auto, one of the most beloved video game franchises around, shows that the next instalment may take longer than expected to arrive.

Also this past month, the market saw the public market debut of a video game lifestyle brand.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of July highlights in the gaming market.

Keep reading...Show less

Bush's® Beans Teams Up with Version1 in Invitational Rocket League Tournament Benefitting GENYOUth

Fall esports tournament will rally to End Student Hunger and raise awareness of Hunger Action Month

Today, family-owned Bush's Beans announced that its Foodservice Team has partnered up with Version1, a professional gaming and esports entertainment company, and GENYOUth, a national non-profit organization which creates healthier school communities and battles youth food insecurity, to host an invitational collegiate Rocket League Tournament during Hunger Action Month this September.

Top Minecraft creators team-up for second ' Creator Cup' to fight AIDS & COVID-19

Event streams live on Aug 4, 2022 , starting 2pm ET . Watch on Twitch & YouTube .

On August 4, 2022 (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver will host its second major livestreamed gaming event featuring some of the world's top Minecraft creators to help fight the AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics. The virtual event will raise needed awareness and money to ensure testing, treatment, and vaccines are available to the most vulnerable. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match all money raised from the tournament, more than doubling the impact.

The Puzzles & Survival x The Walking Dead Crossover Event Has Officially Begun

PNS's 2-year anniversary celebration features 10 new crossover events, and 4 character skins from AMC's iconic television series.

- 37GAMES, the publisher of the zombie themed match-3 game Puzzles & Survival, is celebrating the game's second anniversary with the launch today of a global crossover event in collaboration with AMC's global smash hit television series The Walking Dead . With a total of ten in-game events over the month of August, there promises to be enough zombie survival mayhem for even the most diehard fans .

