Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) announces today that Nextech3D.ai has made the decision to terminate its previously announced letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI was granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modeling and associated assets (the "Transaction"). The Company determined to terminate the Agreement as VCI has been unable to satisfy its conditions precedent to the completion of the Agreement in accordance with the mutually agreed timelines. The Company presently has no plans to sell its 3D modeling business; instead, it will persist in building its AI technology stack for scaling 3D modeling as well as owning, operating, and developing this business. The Company perceives substantial growth potential through Amazon and other large enterprise clients which the Company beleives represent substantial growth oportunities
Los Angeles Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Sign for Trial of Operator XR Technology
xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) is pleased to announce, Following extensive demonstrations during Q1 FY24, the Department requested a formal trial of the technology, over a 3 month period expected to commence in February 2024. The trial will integrate Operator XR technology into the current SWAT training program, gather more sustained exposure to team members and commanders, for the purposes of assessing a fit into the SWAT training programs.
- Operator XR has been accepted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) SWAT for a trial of its Virtual Reality Tactical Training solution.
- Commencing in February, the trial will run for 3 months, and be used by the 67 SWAT members and team commanders of the LAPD SWAT Team, Metro Division.
- LAPD SWAT is known as one of the foremost police tactical units in the world, earning hundreds of commendations and citations, including several Medals of Valor, the Department’s highest award for heroism in the line of duty.
- Operator XR technology will be assessed and reviewed as a training system to supplement and enhance current SWAT training, in support of the teams roles and responsibilities towards upholding public safety.
Operator XR will allow LAPD SWAT to train operational tactics and procedures using a system which is a highly portable, easy to use and realistic Virtual Reality system that does not require internet, is highly secure and easily to use.
Virtual Reality based training with Operator XR technology offers a low cost, and low risk approach to traditional training approaches, reduces demand on staffing resources and at the same time increases officer exposure and throughput to high intensity, high stress virtual situations that increases and enhances situational awareness, leading to improved outcomes in high risk law enforcement situations.
This system will enable LAPD SWAT to plan and train active shooter scenarios, hostage rescues, and crisis interventions which can be difficult to train using traditional methods.
Operator XR software has been developed by xReality Group, using the latest innovations in Virtual Reality technology, coupled with the considerable expertise of XRG management in former career duties in front line Military and Policing.
XRG will not charge LAPD SWAT to use the Operator XR technology during the 3 month trial period, but are confident that the success of the trial will lead to revenue earning opportunities from this and other follow up arrangements with other US State and Federal law enforcement agencies.
Martin Beck, LAPD SWAT, said“We are looking forward to extensive testing of Operator XR with our team over the coming 3 months, this trial will help us understand how technology can complement our current training programs, and enhance the public safety outcomes.”
Wayne Jones, CEO, XRG, said “Building on the momentum of Operator XR in the USA, a trial with the Los Angeles SWAT for our VR training systems is a huge step for XRG. Trialling Operator XR, the highly advanced VR tactical rehearsal system, with one of the worlds most respected tactical policing agencies, is expected to open significant opportunities. It's a major test of our technology in a critical environment, and we're ready to show its impact on tactical training and operational readiness."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from XReality Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) specializes in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and physical simulation for the enterprise, defense and consumer markets. The company’s primary focus is to provide physical and digital simulations for military and law enforcement applications. XR stands for extended reality and is a catch-all term for VR, AR, and mixed reality (MR).
The company was co-founded by two Australian military veterans to build physical skydiving simulators for both military training and the tourist market. The company has since expanded its simulation portfolio from indoor skydiving to include out-of-home virtual reality entertainment, defense XR training, and XR software development. xReality targets both the entertainment and the enterprise markets, which include defense, law enforcement, and other government agencies.
The company was listed on the ASX on January 18, 2013, as Indoor Skydive Australia Group (ASX:IDZ) and was rebranded to xReality Group on December 8, 2021.
It operates four major brands, and the group’s portfolio companies include XR production company Red Cartel, Operator XR, two Australian indoor skydiving facilities, and FREAK Virtual Reality venues.
The global total addressable market for the Operator XR business in the law enforcement and military markets is valued at about $3.37 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Of this, the United States accounts for $1.3 billion, or 40 percent of the total, while the rest of the world is $2 billion. xReality has rightly been focusing on increasing its presence in the US given its relatively high share in the global context.
The global military market is significantly higher than the law enforcement market. Overall, the military market is valued at $2.68 billion, and the law enforcement market is valued at $682.6 million. Here again, the US is a significant player accounting for the largest share of the global pie in both military and law enforcement.
In the US, there are around 14 tier-1 law enforcement agencies (with 5,000 to 50,000 officers), 170 tier-2 agencies (with 500 to 5,000 officers), and 2,924 tier-3 agencies (with 40 to 500 officers). In total, the overall US law enforcement market is estimated at $170 million to $447 million in ARR.
Moreover, the US military market is almost three times the size of the law enforcement market, with an annual military budget of $842 billion. The addressable market is estimated at $499 million to $1.3 billion.
With annual revenues of about AU$10 million, xReality’s market share has a significant runway for growth. The company’s strategy to focus on its entry into the US market has seen some traction with first sales in the US in August 2023. The company has since expanded its US sales team, and the US sales pipeline is rapidly growing.
Company Highlights
- Listed on the ASX, xReality Group is an Australia-based company that specializes in building and operating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and physical simulation for the enterprise, defense and consumer leisure markets.
- The company serves both entertainment and enterprise segments that include defense and law enforcement agencies.
- xReality operates four major brands across the end markets which include - iFly Downunder and iFly Gold Coast (both entertainment and enterprise); Freak Entertainment (retail market); Red Cartel (both entertainment and enterprise); and Operator XR (enterprise), the most important segment for the company focused on defense and law enforcement agencies.
- The total addressable market for the Operator XR segment is valued at US$3.37 billion with the US accounting for nearly 40 percent of the total market.
- The company is focusing on the US market and has already made its first law enforcement sale in the US in August 2023. The impact of this first US sale enhances the company’s reputation and credibility, serving as a testament to the quality of its products.
- xReality recently (Nov 2023) raised AU$2.9 million via a rights issue, of which nearly AU$2 million will be used to accelerate its US growth and the remainder will be used to reduce debt.
Key Business Units
Operator XR
Operator XR focuses on the enterprise segment, more specifically the defense and law enforcement sectors. Operator XR systems help military personnel and law enforcement officers train in operational tactics and procedures within a virtual reality environment. The VR system complements the existing training methods and helps its users to train more often, covering a broad range of scenarios centered on de-escalation tactics, use of force decision-making, and operational procedures.
The system was developed from the ground up, using the latest innovations in VR technology, with all IP owned by xReality. The company has invested a total of AU$2.5 million in the ongoing development of the Operator XR product. Operator XR offers several benefits: First, it provides a software platform that can be easily updated and configured. It offers significant cost savings and can simulate threats that cannot be replicated by other means. Second, it helps create the virtual environment at a fraction of the cost and time. Third, it creates an immersive environment allowing the use of live weapons and equipment leading to greater preparedness. Lastly, it can work offline enabling the training anytime and anywhere.
With offices in Sydney and Virginia, the segment focuses on two main markets – Australia and the US. The Australian operations were launched in 2021, followed by the US in 2023. With a go-to-market strategy focused on the ‘tier 3’ segment of the US law enforcement market, xReality made its first US law enforcement sale in August 2023. Tier 3 market includes nearly 3,000 police agencies with 40 to 500 officers. These agencies typically have much shorter sales cycles and faster procurement pathways than larger state and federal agencies.
The strategy seems to be working with xReality seeing a surge in their total sales pipeline in the US, which stands at AU$31 million with 60 individual qualified opportunities at various stages.
iFly Downunder and iFly Gold Coast
xReality operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brands – iFly Downunder (located in Sydney) and iFly Gold Coast (located in Queensland). During FY 2023, xReality invested significantly in enhancing both iFly Downunder and iFly Gold Coast, resulting in upgrades to mechanical cooling systems, IT hardware and building works. This segment serves both the entertainment and enterprise markets. The first indoor skydiving tunnel was launched in 2014. Since then, xReality has been serving about 200,000 visitors annually. iFly provides a steady, stable revenue cash flow, essential to fund the growth side of the business.
Freak Entertainment
Freak Entertainment is xReality’s virtual reality entertainment brand, established in 2019 to bring a market-leading VR experience to a retail footprint. The brand and IP are 100 percent owned by xReality, which includes cutting-edge technology and in-house-built games. It has served nearly 300,000 customers across its five locations in New South Wales and Queensland. Freak Entertainment venues offer various entertainment options such as VR arcade games, VR Escape Rooms, and VR Laser Tag among others.
Red Cartel
Red Cartel develops software products that cater to both the entertainment and enterprise markets. A leading expert in developing AR, VR, XR and enterprise software for the entertainment, oil and gas, healthcare, mining and government sectors, Red Cartel has more than 20 years of market track record. xReality acquired Red Cartel in August 2021 to deliver in-house development capability and support its other three businesses.
Management Team
John Diddams – Non-Executive Chairman
John Diddams holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of NSW, is a fellow of the Australian Society of CPAs, and is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has more than 40 years of financial and management experience in Australia and overseas, with rich experience in the practical application of ASX listing rules, Australian corporations’ law, international accounting standards, and corporate governance principles. Diddams has a strong track record in driving business performance, mergers and acquisitions, due diligence and corporate governance.
Wayne Jones – Director and Chief Executive Officer
Wayne Jones has been the company's founder and CEO since November 2011. Before establishing xReality, he was a Commander with the Special Air Service Regiment (SASR) and was responsible for the development and performance of teams in complex and challenging environments. He holds formal qualifications in project management, business, security, and risk management, and financial management, and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has more than 25 years of experience in leading teams and delivering results. He is an experienced skydiver and maintains his involvement with the Australian Defense Force. He is also the president of the Australian Special Air Service Association (NSW Branch).
Danny Hogan – Non-Executive Director
Danny Hogan joined the Australian Regular Army in 1991 and, in 1997 was selected for further service within the Special Air Service Regiment. He has been recognized and awarded for his actions and leadership during his 21-year military career, including the Medal for Gallantry. He was selected for and completed a two-year military exchange in the US with two of the country’s elite Special Forces Commands. Hogan was a highly qualified senior dive instructor within the Special Air Service Regiment. He served as an executive director and the chief operations officer of xReality from the foundation of the company until November 2019, at which time he became a non-executive director. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Kim Hopwood – Executive Director and Chief Technology and Products Officer
Kim Hopwood has more than 20 years of experience across technology, media, management, and operations. He started his career as a network engineer at Cisco, then co-founded digital agency Pusher in 2004. He has worked with xReality since 2012 as a supplier, and then as a freelance consultant before joining full-time in 2019. In his role as chief technology and products officer, he is responsible for all products along with the development of company strategy.
Mark Smethurst – Non-Executive Director
Mark Smethurst is an accomplished senior executive leader, with a highly successful track record commanding large and diverse teams both in Australia and overseas. He is a former Australian Military Brigadier General and has rich experience in dealing with Australian and international defense and supply chains. He was head of preparedness, and director of General Joint Force Analysis, responsible for developing futures concepts, experimentation, lessons, and preparedness.
Philip Copeland – Non-Executive Director
Philip Copeland is an experienced senior leader in the enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector and has a highly successful track record scaling enterprise SaaS businesses into global markets across highly regulated industries including government and financial services. He was the former CEO and founder of Avoka Software, a digital business enablement platform. He is the chairman of xReality’s International Growth Committee.
Stephen Tofler – Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Tofler was appointed CFO and company secretary in February 2019. He has more than 20 years of experience as a CFO in financial services, manufacturing and in public practice. He is formally qualified as a CPA, maintains a CPA Public Practice Certificate, and has a Bachelor of Business degree.
Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business
About Nextech3D.ai
The Company is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR 4K photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.
On October 26, 2022, the Company spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai'' as a stand alone public company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. The Company retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).
On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. The Company retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF). To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@nextechar.com
Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the proposed future operations of the Company and the prospectivity of its technology.
Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "forecasts", "schedules", "prepares", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements or information except as required by law. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any for-ward looking statements, other than as required by law.
SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Tech 5: Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Close at All-time Highs, Terraform Files for Bankruptcy
Terraform Labs, the company behind failed cryptocurrency project Terra, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week as part of what it's calling a strategic move to continue expanding its business offerings.
Plus, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is making big changes, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has cut nearly 9 percent of its gaming staff. Keep reading to learn more about these stories and other key events in the tech world.
1. Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft close at all-time highs
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft, three of the most prominent tech companies, have been driving the recent rally in the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX), and this week they smashed their previous share price records just days the scheduled release of their latest quarterly earnings reports.
Alphabet shares closed at US$151.87 on Thursday (January 25), beating a previous record set in 2021. Meanwhile, Microsoft closed at US$404.87, bringing its market capitalization to over US$3 trillion, and Meta ended the day with its share price at US$393.18. All three already set new all-time highs earlier in January.
2. Terraform files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Terraform Labs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the state of Delaware this past Sunday (January 21), court records show. The company's stablecoin, known as TerraUSD (UST), was designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US dollar, but it dramatically plunged to a measly US$0.29 in May 2022. This collapse caused a ripple effect throughout the cryptocurrency ecosystem, resulting in a loss of approximately US$40 billion in market value.
The Terra project had generated significant hype in the cryptocurrency community prior to its collapse, but the failure of UST and the subsequent downfall of Terra led to a loss of confidence in the project and its creators, and shook the faith of crypto investors. In fact, the event is regarded as a significant trigger of the so-called “crypto winter.”
In March 2023, Terraform’s former CEO Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro trying to board a flight to Abu Dhabi. He served four months in a Montenegro prison for falsifying his travel documents. Since his imprisonment, he has been fighting against extradition to the US, where he faces fraud charges.
Terraform did not issue a press release to the public when it filed for bankruptcy. However, according to the Defiant, the company’s decision to do so was a “strategic step” in its efforts to continue operations. With its two cryptocurrencies now defunct — UST is worth US$0.03 and Luna Classic, the network's native cryptocurrency, is worth less than one one-hundredth of a cent — Terraform has shifted its focus to offering Web3 services.
3. Apple pushes EV release date back to 2028
Apple has further pushed back the release date of its first electric vehicle (EV), this time to 2028. It has also pivoted away from building a Level 5 self-driving vehicle — a vehicle that can operate completely autonomously through any kind of conditions — to an EV equipped with Level 2 technology, on par with Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) self-driving EV models.
Level 2 EVs are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems that can handle some driving tasks, such as steering, braking and accelerating, but they still require human oversight and are not fully autonomous. These systems can assist with tasks like maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front, staying in the center of the lane and adjusting speed based on traffic conditions; however, the driver must remain alert and ready to take control at any time.
According to a Bloomberg report published on Tuesday (January 23), people with insider knowledge of the project say it has been wracked with problems for years, with multiple leads changing strategy, numerous delays and setbacks and several rounds of layoffs. These sources say the project may be scrapped if the company fails to deliver on time.
4. Apple to change App Store policies in the EU
Apple has maintained a tightly controlled ecosystem since the launch of the App Store in 2009, but recent changes are set to open up the platform to more competition in the European Union (EU) and give users more choice.
In response to new EU regulations known as the Digital Markets Act, Apple has reduced its App Store fees from 30 percent to 17 percent, allowing developers to keep more of their revenue. Select developers eligible for a discount will see their fees drop from 15 percent to 10 percent. Additionally, Apple will allow third-party app stores on its devices and will not collect a commission for payments made outside of its ecosystem. Instead, the company will collect a small fee of 0.50 euros from app makers for every app installation over 1 million per year.
These changes, which will be available in the next iOS update in March, are intended to make the digital marketplace more fair and competitive. They will give users more freedom to choose where they purchase and download apps, while allowing developers more control over their marketing strategy.
5. Microsoft lays off 1,900 employees in its gaming unit
Three months after Microsoft closed its US$69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a multinational video game holding company, the tech behemoth has cut roughly 9 percent of its gaming division, as reported by CNBC on Thursday.
The company primarily laid off employees with roles at Activision Blizzard, Xbox and ZeniMax. Also on Thursday, Blizzard President Mike Ybarra and Chief Design Officer Allen Adham announced that they will be stepping away from the company, according to a memo from Matt Booty, Microsoft’s game content and studio president.
According to the report, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said the move is one step of a larger plan to reduce “areas of overlap." Microsoft will provide former employees with severance depending on their location.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Presenting To Technology Leaders, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe & Others At Rainfocus INSIGHT January 31 In Salt Lake City Utah
ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming RainFocus INSIGHT 2024, a premier event for leaders in events, marketing, and technology. This esteemed conference will take place January 30 to February 1, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, Utah. On Wednesday, January 30, CEO Evan Gappelberg will take the mainstage during the "Pitch Tank" segment, offering insights into ARway.ai's cutting-edge spatial computing solutions and their impact on the industry
ARway.ai is set to showcase its innovative spatial computing platform alongside other large enterprise tech companies such as CES, SAP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe, Dassault, Autodesk, and more. This gathering represents a unique opportunity for ARway.ai to demonstrate its groundbreaking technology to a diverse and influential audience.
Watch a video demo of ARway's spatial computing technology - click here
For more information about the RainFocus INSIGHT 2024 conference, please visit RainFocus INSIGHT .
Apple Vision Pro
In addition to its presentation at RainFocus INSIGHT, ARway.ai reiterates its recent exciting news regarding the Apple Vision Pro. This development underscores ARway.ai's commitment to leveraging the latest technologies in enhancing its spatial computing capabilities.
In September 2023, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. As a result, ARway completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple Vision's Pro hardware and realityOS operating system. ARway currently delivers optimal performance on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate into Apple's ecosystem.
Recently, Apple announced Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2nd, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Ahead of the Apple Vision Pro Launch, ARway has experienced an increase in global interest and deals, as the Vision Pro has stoked demand for ARway's spatial computing and augmented reality navigation platform. ARway's use cases in indoor navigation and recent efforts have focused precisely on AR glasses integration, aligning the Company's vision and execution with the industry shift to 3D/AR.
CEO Evan Gappelberg recently released a new episode of the Public Company CEO Experience podcast, highlighting ARway.ai and Apple Vision Pro.
Click here to listen to the podcast
In this episode, Mr. Gappelberg provides a progress report on ARway.ai, as well as what the imminent launch of Apple Vision Pro will mean for the Company going forward. As the Apple Vision Pro launch is near, Evan also provides additional detail around the ARway.ai patented augmented reality spatial computing platform, increased adoption rates across a growing customer portfolio, and how the Company is well poised to be the leader in indoor wayfinding.
Subscribe to the Podcast
https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe
The podcast is available on the following major podcast platforms:
Spotify - listen here
Amazon Music - listen here
Podcast Index - listen here
Podcast Addict - listen here
Podchaser - listen here
Pocket Casts - listen here
Deezer - listen here
Listen Notes - listen here
Player FM - listen here
Youtube - listen here
Sign up for Investor News - HERE
To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , and visit our website: www.arway.ai
About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.
Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai
ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE: Arway Corporation
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation
New episode of CEO Experience Podcast Highlights Apple Vision Pro x ARway
ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI-powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AI Safer, the esteemed Agency of Record for The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing visitor experiences at museums and tourist attractions across Saudi Arabia through state-of-the-art AR navigation technology
AI Safer, renowned for its commitment to innovative and safe technological solutions in the realm of arts and culture, has chosen ARway for its expertise in creating immersive and interactive AR environments. This contract will see the integration of ARway's cutting-edge navigation technology in key cultural sites, offering visitors a unique, engaging, and educational experience.
ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "ARway is excited to partner with AI Safer and The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts to bring our advanced AR navigation to the rich cultural landscape of Saudi Arabia. Our technology will enable visitors to explore museums and attractions in an entirely new way, making each visit more informative, interactive, and enjoyable. This deal truly showcases the global scale of our technology and the continued increase in demand we've been seeing throughout the world for various use cases and industries."
The implementation of ARway's navigation technology is set to begin in March 2024.
This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which emphasizes the development of the cultural sector and the enhancement of the tourism experience. The AR navigation system will guide visitors through various exhibits and points of interest, providing contextual information and interactive elements to deepen their understanding and appreciation of Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage.
Watch a video demo of an AR museum experience created by ARway - click here
Apple Vision Pro
In September 2023, ARway announced the Company was selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California. As a result, ARway completed a first build of the ARway Platform on Apple's Vision Pro hardware and realityOS operating system. ARway currently delivers optimal performance on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate into Apple's ecosystem.
Apple announced Apple Vision Pro will be available beginning Friday, February 2nd, at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. CEO Evan Gappelberg commented: "The long awaited Apple AR glasses are here! We have been waiting for this moment since 2019 and I'm extremely excited to announce that it has finally arrived. I see this as an enormous opportunity for early investors to participate in the next big thing… augmented reality and spatial computing technology. ARway is purpose built for the Vision Pro Launch. "The consumer adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a new market opportunity for ARway's technology as the Company is a software solution provider for the Apple Vision Pro. ARway.ai's use cases in indoor navigation and recent efforts have focused precisely on AR glasses integration, aligning the Company's vision and execution with the industry shift to 3D/AR.
Public Company CEO Experience Podcast
A new episode of the Public Company CEO Experience podcast is now available!
Episode 6: ARway.ai Update on Apple Vision Pro Launch
Click here to listen
In this episode, CEO Evan Gappelberg provides a progress report on ARway.ai, as well as what the imminent launch of Apple Vision Pro will mean for the company going forward. As the Apple launch is only weeks away from the recording of this episode, Evan also provides additional detail around the ARway.ai patented augmented reality spatial computing platform, increased adoption rates across a growing customer portfolio, and how the company is well poised to be the leader in indoor wayfinding.
About the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast
"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai.
From groundbreaking technological advancements to key industry updates, the podcast aims to foster a deeper understanding of the AR and AI technology landscape and its potential impact on various sectors.
Nextech3D.ai invites professionals, investors, and technology enthusiasts to tune in to "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast" for an immersive journey into the world of public company leadership. With each episode, listeners will gain invaluable perspectives and knowledge, empowering them to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. To learn more please visit https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience
Subscribe to the Podcast
https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe
The podcast is available on the following major podcast platforms:
Spotify - listen here
Amazon Music - listen here
Podcast Index - listen here
Podcast Addict - listen here
Podchaser - listen here
Pocket Casts - listen here
Deezer - listen here
Listen Notes - listen here
Player FM - listen here
Youtube - listen here
Sign up for Investor News - HERE
To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai
About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.
Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai
ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
Forward-Looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
SOURCE:Arway Corporation
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
NEO Battery Materials Grants Incentive Stock Options to Management & Engineering Team
T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has granted incentive stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 5,760,000 common shares, in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.
Subject to the terms of the stock option agreement and vesting provisions, all Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.30 with an expiry date on January 19, 2029.
About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles, electronics, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art technologies. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of silicon anode materials for the electric vehicle and energy storage industries. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Sung Bum Huh
Director, President and CEO
shuh@neobatterymaterials.com
For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
Danny Huh
SVP, Strategy & Operations
dhuh@neobatterymaterials.com
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.com . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
