Strathmore Signs Working Agreement with Ur-Energy

Lithium Investing News

LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Engages Brisco Capital Partners for Investor Relations Services

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) ( OTCQX: LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") a lithium development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada, announces that effective April 1, 2023, it has engaged Brisco Capital Partners Corp. ("Brisco") to provide marketing and investor relations services (the "Services") to assist LithiumBank with expanding investor awareness of its business and actively communicating with the investment community.

In consideration for the Services, LithiumBank will pay Brisco a monthly fee of $7,500. LithiumBank has engaged Brisco for a term of 12 months, however LithiumBank can terminate the engagement at any time upon giving 30 days' notice to Brisco. LithiumBank has also agreed to grant Brisco 200,000 stock options to purchase common shares for a period of 5 years at a price of $1.29 per share. 1/4 of such options shall vest every three months over a period of one year.

Brisco is at arm's length to the Company and is a Calgary, Alberta based full-service investor relations firm with more than two decades of experience working with publicly listed Canadian issuers, with a particular focus on resource companies. Brisco assists its clients with formulating and implementing an investor relations and communication strategy, including introducing its clients to a broad network of high-net worth investors, retail brokers, institutional buyside portfolio managers and industry specific analysts. The principal of Brisco is Scott Koyich. Neither Brisco nor Mr. Koyich currently owns any common shares or warrants of LithiumBank.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is a development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank's mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Contact:

Rob Shewchuk
CEO & Director
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement that the Company intends to complete a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate and the expecting timing thereof, the expectation that historical production logs and reports will reduce the timeline to complete geological and hydrogeological studies, and the Company's expected ability to leverage existing infrastructure to advance its project are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" or occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Leduc Formation and the Swan Hills Formation will be favourable for brine production and that the continued sampling and study of both Formations will lead to a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, that the Company will be able to use historical production logs and reports to significantly reduce the timelines required to complete detailed geological and hydrogeological studies, that the Company will be able to leverage existing infrastructure to rapidly advance the project, and that further sampling at Park Place will continue to confirm high lithium grades relative to elsewhere in Alberta. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the Company is not able to complete a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate as anticipated or at all, or that the results of the NI 43-101 Resource Estimate will not be as expected by management, that the Company is not able to use historical production logs and reports and/or leverage existing infrastructure to advance the project more rapidly, and that further sampling at Park Place will not have the results expected by management. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank ResourcesTSXV:LBNKBattery Metals Investing
LBNK:CA
The Conversation (0)
LithiumBank Resources

LithiumBank Resources


Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank or the "Company") (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "LBNK".

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter," stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. "We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company's securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6922.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 5th, 2023.

ACME invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Identifies Future Additional Drill Targets and Strategically Extends Claims on Its Manitoba Lithium Projects

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified numerous future exploration targets from a preliminary analysis of UAV-assisted magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its Lithium Lane properties located near Snow Lake, in the mining friendly province of Manitoba. The surveys were flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) last year and totalled 7,472.7-line km at a flight line azimuth of 070° and a 25 meter flight line spacing.

EarthEx produced 3D magnetic inversion models and advanced 2D data imagery using the high-resolution UAV magnetic data collected from the Lithium Lane properties and these images along with LiDAR imagery provide the basis for an enhanced assessment of lithium pegmatite ground exploration follow-up.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Welcomes the Province of Saskatchewan's Support for Nuclear Energy

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) can now confirm that there will be a delay filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the March 31, 2023 deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

The audit is in progress and Fortune's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The auditors have provided an update on their progress and the Company expects a delay of approximately three weeks for completion of the audit. Receipt of the audit report is required for the Company to complete the Annual Filings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on February 13, 2023, for additional gross proceeds of $587,500.45 consisting of the issuance of 691,177 units of the Corporation (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.85 per Unit (the " Offering "). In the aggregate, 2,448,472 Units were issued under the non-brokered private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,081,201.20.

Killian Charles, President & CEO commented: "Brunswick Exploration now has in excess of $16M available to continue its growth strategy and launch one of the largest lithium grassroot exploration program in the world. With ongoing drilling at Anatacau West and forthcoming drill campaigns at the Hearst project in Ontario and the Hanson Lake project in Saskatchewan, 2023 promises to be an exciting year for the Corporation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Becomes Largest Greenfiled Lithium Player in Ontario

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

enCore Energy Corp: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

E-Power Resources Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Related News

Platinum Investing

enCore Energy Corp: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Platinum Investing

enCore Energy: Discussing the Worldwide Energy Crisis with William M. Sheriff, CEO Clips Video

Graphene Investing

E-Power Resources Correction Notice of Press Release Announcing Closing of a First Tranche of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Private Placements

Precious Metals Investing

Southern Silver Reports 9.1metres of 0.92% CuEq in a Recon Hole Testing Skarn/CRD Mineralization at the Oro Project, New Mexico; Corporate Update

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces 20.3 g/t Gold over 0.6 meters at Los Pavitos

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Reports Additional Drill Results at Mount Copper Including 300.0 Metres Grading 0.55% Copper and 3.59 g/t Silver

×