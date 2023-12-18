Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to report the excellent progress of the Engineering Study by Hatch Ltd (Hatch) on the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery. The Refinery is rated at 16,000 tpa with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5% Li2O. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5% and 99.9% grade. Target plant availability is 84% and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85%. Anhydrous sodium sulphate, generally used in the textile industry, will be sold as a by-product. The alumina- silicate residue from the leached spodumene will be sold to the cement industry.

Highlights

  • Hatch's outstanding progress in QLPH Li Carb Refinery engineering study
  • Finalisation of design flow sheet and draft site layout
  • Completion of Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC)

The finalized design flow sheet (See Figure 1) illustrates how the front end loader operation and belt conveyors feed spodumene concentrate from the stockpile area to the calciner. The concentrate is calcined at 1080°C in a direct-fired rotary kiln to convert the alpha spodumene to the leachable beta spodumene. The calcining kiln off-gases will pass through a cyclone and an electrostatic precipitator to comply with environmental emissions limits. The hot calcine is indirectly cooled and dry-milled to less than 300 µm. After storage in a surge bin, the beta spodumene is mixed with concentrated sulphuric acid and roasted at 250°C in an indirectly heated kiln. The sulphating kiln off-gases will be cleaned in a wet scrubber to meet site environmental emissions limits. The sulphated spodumene is cooled and fed to the leach circuit. The combined leached solids and precipitated impurities are thickened prior to being filtered in a belt filter. The filtrate is combined with the thickener overflow and passed through a polishing sand filter and an ion exchange column to remove residual calcium, magnesium and other multivalent cations before the lithium carbonate area.

The solution entering the lithium carbonate production area is heated and then reacted with a hot sodium carbonate solution in a single crystalliser operating at 95°C. The coarse crystals from the crystalliser are thickened before passing to the centrifuge circuit. Raw lithium carbonate is further purified to battery grade using the carbonation process. After slurried in demin water, soluble lithium bi-carbonate is formed from the bubbling of carbon dioxide gas. The solution is filtered, and lithium carbonate is re-crystalised when the solution is heated using injected steam. Carbon dioxide gas is re-generated which is recycled to the front end of the purification process. Battery-grade lithium carbonate is centrifuged and dried in an indirect-fired kiln at 120°C. The dry coarse lithium carbonate is air-milled to less than 6 µm in a microniser and then pneumatically conveyed to the storage bins and bagging stations. Anhydrous sodium sulphate is produced from the vacuum evaporative crystallisation, dried, packaged and sold to the textile industry as a by-product. The design closely resembles that of the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant but is more robust and capable of processing various types of spodumene concentrate from Canada and around the world.

Figure 1 – Process Flow Diagram, QLPH Lithium Refinery

The company has developed a draft overall site layout to account for Canadian climate conditions, and defines roads required for delivery of raw materials and shipment of products and co-products. See Figure 2.

Figure 2 – Draft layout of QLPH Lithium Refinery

So far, the Hatch Study team has provided a Block Flow Diagram (BFD) and Process Flow Diagrams (PFD). They've also delivered a Mass Balance along with Process Design Criteria (PDC), which showcase mass flows, splits, and anticipated tonnages concerning significant equipment. The progress made thus far has been excellent. Hatch has also completed a location study for the optimal site selection for the Company’s proposed 16,000 ton per annum battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery, which is an integral part of the Company's Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH). The location study involved an evaluation of various potential locations, with more than 20 municipalities contacted, and relied on recent site location benchmarks from both 2021 and 2023. Based on the location study, Lithium Universe has opted to concentrate on the Bécancour Industrial Park located between Québec City and Montreal. The company has initiated discussions with the Société du parc industriel et portuaire de Bécancour (SPIPB) concerning the Bécancour Industrial Park.

Mr Iggy Tan, the Chairman of LU7 said “The progress of the engineering study for the QLPH Lithium Refinery by Hatch has been excellent, setting the stage for the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS). Considering our listing in early August this year, the pace and quality of work demonstrated by Hatch, guided by the Company's Lithium Dream Team, has been pleasing”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Exploration Commences at the Apollo Lithium Project

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced at the Apollo Lithium Project. Thanks to early permitting and field preparation, the Company has been able to swiftly launch its on-ground operations during the summer season without any delays, maximizing productivity.

Highlights

- Immediate commencement of exploration work at flagship Apollo Lithium Project

- Exploration crew flew into Apollo and commenced fieldwork

- Partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc - a highly reputable exploration Co

- An intensive pre-work program completed including permitting

- High-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey completed

- Litho-structural analysis completed

- Ground-based Micro-Gravity survey completed at NW of Apollo

- Soil sampling program completed in NW of Apollo

- Use of AI technology in exploration strategy

- Priority targets for future drilling campaigns identified

An exploration crew flew in recently and has commenced fieldwork and soil sampling at Apollo. Considering that the Company re-listed on 14 August 2023, this is a tremendous achievement. For this venture, the Company has partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, a highly reputable exploration company based in Quebec, Canada. Laurentia is known for its dynamic and flexible approach and has achieved great success across a variety of projects in the James Bay region. With a team of nearly 60 experienced employees, Laurentia will serve as the turnkey exploration partner for Lithium Universe in Quebec. Their responsibilities encompass all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management.

The video report can be found on YouTube via the following link:
https://youtu.be/TyimkM6vLbw

Laurentia Exploration Inc. mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project between the 17th and 21st of August. Personnel accommodation, lodging and logistics are currently being managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the Sout-East of the Apollo project (see Figure 1*). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project is undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2*) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations.

Exploration Strategy using AI Technology

The Company has initiated the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to shape its exploration strategy.

Collaborating with KorrAI Technologies Limited (KorrAI) in Canada, the Company is tapping into KorrAI's technological prowess to leverage satellite data and AI techniques, elevating the standards of field exploration methodologies. This collaboration aims to streamline fieldwork duration, optimize expenditure, and elevate exploration results by harnessing data-driven insights. KorrAI's core methodology revolves around employing Artificial Intelligence for the interpretation and analysis of satellite data and visual content. Employing sophisticated algorithms, KorrAI has generated intricate maps delineating diverse geological attributes such as outcrops, pegmatites, and vein configurations. Furthermore, by integrating spectral data, the identification of promising mineral-rich zones has been facilitated. This approach guides the efforts of LU7's field teams, channelling their focus towards locations with heightened potential.

Airborne Magnetic Survey

The company recently completed a high-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey with a specific focus on the Apollo property instead of relying on regional datasets. The survey has obtained more detailed signals from the property to better understand its structural framework and rocks that could host LCT pegmatites. LU7 completed a 14-day, 5596 line Km Hi-Resolution Airborne Magnetic (AMAG) Survey conducted at a 50m line spacing by Geo Data Solutions (GDS), a Canadian based Airborne and Helicopter Geophysicist specialist. Figure 4* shows the increased level of analytical signals of Apollo from the high-resolution survey.

The completed survey will help the Company to interpret the subsurface geology and structures in greater detail.

This will assist in building up the geological model for the project and the subsequent exploration and drilling strategy. Recent sand cover and overgrowth may prevent these relationships from being mapped at the surface.

Litho-Structural Analysis

Following the Airborne Magnetic Survey, the company utilised property scale geophysics to facilitate a comprehensive structural analysis of the area. The Company believes that the structural geophysics analysis may be indicative of potential for LCT pegmatitic dykes following distinct regional and local scale structural corridors. It appears that a major east-west trending fault corridor/shear feature is evident that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east. This corridor/shear feature could control any potential spodumene mineralisation, See Figure 5*. Winsome Resources' Adina Lithium project is 29 km to the East of Apollo. Winsome Resources' Adina project has a total strike length of lithium mineralised trend of over 3 km, with mineralisation remaining open to both the east and west of reported intercepts. Drilling at Winsome Resources' Adina has delivered some impressive results, including 1.34% Li2O over 107.6m from 2.3m to 109 .9m and as high as 1.92% Li2O over 30m.

This corridor/shear feature data along with field-based input will be integrated with KorrAI technology combined Satellite data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will generate drill-ready exploration targets for future field and drilling campaigns. In other words, our first target drilling may be along these corridor shear features.

Micro-Gravity Survey

A ground-based Micro-Gravity survey was completed by Geophysique TMC on lines 1 and 2 in the northwest part of the Apollo Lithium Project. See the "green lines" in Figure 7*. Micro-Gravity surveys can help identify variations in the density of subsurface materials. This information can reveal the presence of geological structures such as faults, folds, and buried structures that may be associated with spodumene mineral occurrences. Two hundred and sixty (260) sample points/readings were acquired from the on-the-ground MicroGravity survey. A further 1,335 planned sample points will be conducted in due course, see "yellow lines" in Figure 6*.

Soil Sampling

An initial 300 x 150m soil sampling program was conducted on the north-west part of the Apollo Lithium Project collecting a total 674 samples, See Figure 8*. Soil sampling allows the Company geologists to analyse the concentration of lithium in the soil, which can provide an indication of the underlying geology and potential lithium-bearing minerals. Lithium, if present in rocks and minerals that weather over time, releases lithium ions into the soil. The continuation of a soil sampling programme will aim to focus on those areas in close spatial proximity to Greenstone (Lac Rouget Formation), Vieux Comptoir intrusive, and major identified structures.

Further soil sampling will include Priority 1: Soil sampling (1,500 stations) at spacing of 300m x 150m covering a majority of the 'Greenstone belt' and the E-W trending magnetic low structure (see Figure 10*).

Priority 2: Soil sampling (1,100 points) at spacing of 600m x 150m covering the northern and southern parts of the 'Greenstone belt' (see Figure 10*).

Priority Targets for Future Drilling Campaign

A final interpretation was conducted to combine all available information and designate priority targets. Clusters of targets, particularly targets that follow topographic trends with a "whaleback" pattern in the digital terrain models were prioritized. Priority target points are generally ranked into high, medium, and low and are separated into classes of LCT targets. Figure 11* shows some of these targets that may be incorporated in a future drilling program.

Chairman Iggy Tan expressed his satisfaction with the swift presence of the exploration team at the Apollo site shortly after relisting. "Our Head of Geology, Justin Rivers, and CEO Alex Hanly effectively managed the establishment of partnership connections, including with companies like Laurentia, during the project's due diligence phase. The initiation of the permitting process, strategically aligned with the relisting timeline, enabled the prompt mobilization of our exploration crew. Diligent foresight and anticipation played a pivotal role in achieving this rapid on-site exploration. We look forward to reporting our progress in the coming months", he said.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ES09PT18



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the June Quarter the Company announced (ASX Announcement 29 May 2023) that it had entered into five binding sale and purchase agreements ("Acquisition Agreements") for the acquisition of lithium and rare earth projects.

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreements, upon satisfaction of various conditions precedent, the Company would acquire:

a. an 80% interest in the Apollo Lithium Project, Adina South Project, Adina West Project and Margot Lake Project (together, the Canadian Lithium Projects); and
b. an 80% interest in the Voyager Project and a 100% interest in the Lefroy Project (together, the Australian Projects), (collectively, the Proposed Acquisitions).

The Proposed Acquisitions would amount to a significant change to the nature and scale of the Company's activities and as such, the Company was required to obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 at a general meeting and re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 11.1.3 (Re-compliance).

On completion of the Transaction (Completion), the Company will be reinstated as a diversified explorer and developer with a focus on lithium and rare earths. In line with this new direction, the Company sought shareholder approval to change its name to 'Lithium Universe Limited'.

To assist the Company to re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules, the Company planned, subject to obtaining shareholder approval, to undertake a public offer of shares under a full form prospectus (Prospectus) for the issue of up to 225,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise up to $4,500,000 (Public Offer). The Public Offer will be undertaken on a post-Consolidation basis.

*To view The full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SOX1FAS0



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Investor Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, which is to be held on Tuesday 29th August 2023, 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will provide an overview of the Company and its objective of becoming a prominent lithium project builder, by prioritizing a swift and successful development of lithium projects.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom at no cost, using the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OLR6VOL8



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Lithium Inventory and Opportunities

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to advise the details of the significant Lithium and Rare Earths opportunities within Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia.

The Company's Canadian based projects are the Apollo Lithium Project, the Adina South and Adina West Projects and the Margot Lake Project; all of which are considered highly prospective for lithium and are situated in close proximity to a number of impressive recent discoveries.

Apollo Lithium Project (80%)

The Apollo Lithium Project is approximately 29km south-east of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s nearby Corvette Property with resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 28km west of Winsome Resource Ltd's Adina Property.

The Apollo Lithium Project consists of 466 claims covering an area of approximately 240km2 in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Municipality (James Bay), in northwest Quebec. The Apollo tenements are larger in size than the Patriot Corvette project by 26 km2. Patriot's most successful drill result was a remarkable 156m at 2.12% Li2O at CV5. Similarly, 28 km to the east, Winsome Resources Limited announced a high-grade mineralised intersection of 107m at 1.34% Li2O from 2.3 meters (AD-22-005) at their Adina Project.

Apollo has 17 pegmatite outcrops reported on the tenement package. Given the exceptional results from these neighbouring projects in addition to a similar geological host, the Apollo Lithium Project has the potential to be equally successful.

The initial focus of the Company will be the exploration of the Apollo Lithium Project. An accelerated exploration program will commence with the systematic mapping, geochemical soil sampling and geophysical surveys of 17 pegmatite outcrops and the NE-SW trending topographic highs previously identified by the Quebec government. Concurrently, an airborne geophysical and remote survey will be conducted to concentrate field works and provide high-priority drill targets for the maiden drilling campaign.

Adina South & Adina West Lithium Project (80%)

The Adina South and Adina West Projects (together, the "Adina Projects") consist of 89 claims covering an area of approximately 45km2 in the James Bay district approximately 350km to the east of Radisson, in the northwest of Quebec. The Company's project is situated in close proximity to Winsome Resources' Adina Project, hosting the Adina and Jamar Prospects. Recently, Winsome Resources reported successful drilling results, with AD-22-005 yielding 107m at 1.34% Li2O from 2.3m at their Adina Project. Aerial satellite images have revealed similar pegmatite occurrences at the surface. The regional magnetics show that the Cancet, Corvette, Adina and Apollo Lithium projects all sit within the greenstone belt of the La Grande sub-province.

The Company intends to conduct an exploration program at the Adina South and Adina West Projects focussed on preliminary field mapping and geochemical soil sampling focussed on pegmatitic granite occurrences to assist in drill program planning.

Margot Lake Lithium Project (80%)

The Margot Lake Project consists of 32 claims covering approximately 19.8 km2, located 170 km to the north of Red Lake, within the Red Lake Mining District in north-west Ontario. Notably, the highly competitive district where the project is situated is labelled "Electric Avenue" due to recent major discoveries by Frontier Lithium Inc., now with a market capitalisation of more than A$500M. The Margot Lake Project is situated 16km southeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK Deposit which contains 9.9Mt at 2.0% Li2O and 18km away from Frontier's Spark Deposit, which contains an indicated 18.8Mt at 1.52% Li2O and an inferred resource of 29.7Mt at 1.34% Li2O. The Company's Margot Lake Project contains nine confirmed pegmatites and displays similar regional geology to major resources within the immediate area.

The Company intends to conduct an exploration program at the Margot Lake Project focussed on preliminary field mapping and geochemical soil sampling focussed on pegmatitic granite occurrences to assist in drill program planning.

Lefroy Lithium Project (100%)

The Lefroy Lithium Project is located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia that is home to some of the largest operating mines and exploration discoveries over the past 100 years. The Lefroy Lithium Project consists of approximately 42 km2 and is strategically located proximal to the Bald Hill Lithium Mine, which has a top-quality spodumene concentrate with low levels of mica and iron, as well as significant tantalum by-product production. The Bald Hill mine has a resource of 26.5Mt at 1.00% Li2O and a nameplate capacity of 1.2Mt per year. The Lefroy project is also located 60km from the Mt. Marion Lithium Mine, 71.3Mt at 1.37% Li2O, which is owned by Mineral Resources Ltd, with a market capitalisation of ~A$17B. Mt. Marion produces 900,000 tonnes of mixed-grade spodumene concentrate annually.

The Company intends on a systematic exploration program including surface mapping, geochemical soil sampling and geophysical surveys to identify drill targets.

Voyager Rare Earth Project (80%)

The Voyager Project consists of two exploration license applications, located in northern and eastern Tasmania respectively. ELA32/2022 covers an area of approximately 187km2 towards the southeast of Launceston which has become home to one the first Ionic Clay Rare Earth discovery in Tasmania. E40/2022 covers an area of approximately 198km2 approximately 30km inland from the town of Swansea on the east coast of Tasmania.

The discovery of ionic absorption clay-type (IAC) rare earth element (REE) mineralisation by ABx Group highlights the significant potential of hosting economic deposits in the region. ABx upgraded the mineral resource to 27Mt at 803ppm TREO.

The regional work done to date indicates an exciting potential for further discoveries of REE in Ionic Clays. The Voyager Project currently consists of exploration licence applications which remain subject to grant.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F99K9RDI



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Webinar Presentation

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 18th of August 2023 from 12:30pm AEST/ 10:30am AWST.

Alex Hanly - CEO will provide an overview of the Company's main objective which is to establish itself as a prominent Lithium project builder by prioritising a swift and successful development of Lithium projects.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2C93D1HV

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jindalee Lithium

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on progress at its 100% owned McDermitt Project, the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in Mineral Resource (Table 1)1.

Atlantic Lithium

A$7 Million Equity Placing to Contribute to the Funding of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the launch of an institutional placement ("Equity Placing") of new fully paid ordinary shares of no par value each in the Company (“New Shares”) at an offer price of A$0.44 (equivalent to 23.35 pence) per New Share (“Issue Price”).

Flynn Gold

Soil Sampling Program Commences at Parker Dome Lithium Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced a soil sampling program at the recently optioned Parker Dome lithium project in Western Australia1.

Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

CTL Awarded Green Achievement Grand Prix Award

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, has been awarded the 'Green Achievement Grand Prix Award' at Huawei's - 'Green & Smart Mining: the Future is Here!' Green Achievement Awards 2023, Chile. The awards, held on 12 December in Santiago, celebrated achievements advancing a greener and more sustainable future for the Chilean mining industry.

LIVENT INVESTS IN ILiAD TECHNOLOGIES TO STRENGTHEN LEADERSHIP IN DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION PRODUCTION PROCESSES

ILiAD to be Licensed and Deployed at Livent's Resource in Argentina

Today, ILiAD Technologies, LLC and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) announced an agreement whereby Livent has acquired a minority stake in the parent company of ILiAD Technologies. ILiAD Technologies' parent company is a subsidiary of EnergySource Minerals (ESM), a leading developer of lithium projects in the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area in California . ILiAD Technologies will seek to commercialize and continue to develop the ILiAD (Integrated Lithium Adsorption Desorption) technology platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

QX Resources

Brines Intersected in First Hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA. Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.

