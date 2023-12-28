Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe

Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project. The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10).

Highlights

  • Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
  • An intensive field program comprising geological mapping and sampling
  • Final soil laboratory analysis received
  • Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
  • Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east
  • Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign

As previously referenced, the Company partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, (Laurentia) a highly reputable exploration company based in Québec, Canada encompassing all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management. Laurentia mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project in August and September 2023 with personnel accommodation, lodging, and logistics seamlessly managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the southeast of the Apollo project (see Figure 1). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project was undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations. The work program was successfully completed on the 9th of September, with demobilisation occurring shortly thereafter.

Figure 1: Location map depicting Apollo Project, Otish Camp location and notable peers within the region.

Figure 2: Laurentia Exploration field team with Bell 212 Helicopter at Otish Camp, James Bay, Quebec.

Prospection, Mapping and Sampling Campaign

A highly focussed summer/fall field mapping and sampling campaign was completed concentrating on high- potential areas highlighted by previous KorrAI satellite and airborne magnetic litho-structural interpretations (Figures 3 and 4). A total of 666 km of traverses and 209 rock chip samples were collected covering a majority of the 240 km2 Apollo permit to evaluate the potential for rare element LCT pegmatite, spodumene mineralisation, and geochemical pathfinders, attempting to identify as follows:

  • Late-stage, large granite intrusions;
  • Greenstone metamorphic rocks;
  • Extensional fault structures and host rock porosity to accommodate the emplacement of late stage, LCT pegmatite dykes.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe


Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Exploration Commences at the Apollo Lithium Project

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced at the Apollo Lithium Project. Thanks to early permitting and field preparation, the Company has been able to swiftly launch its on-ground operations during the summer season without any delays, maximizing productivity.

Highlights

- Immediate commencement of exploration work at flagship Apollo Lithium Project

- Exploration crew flew into Apollo and commenced fieldwork

- Partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc - a highly reputable exploration Co

- An intensive pre-work program completed including permitting

- High-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey completed

- Litho-structural analysis completed

- Ground-based Micro-Gravity survey completed at NW of Apollo

- Soil sampling program completed in NW of Apollo

- Use of AI technology in exploration strategy

- Priority targets for future drilling campaigns identified

An exploration crew flew in recently and has commenced fieldwork and soil sampling at Apollo. Considering that the Company re-listed on 14 August 2023, this is a tremendous achievement. For this venture, the Company has partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, a highly reputable exploration company based in Quebec, Canada. Laurentia is known for its dynamic and flexible approach and has achieved great success across a variety of projects in the James Bay region. With a team of nearly 60 experienced employees, Laurentia will serve as the turnkey exploration partner for Lithium Universe in Quebec. Their responsibilities encompass all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management.

The video report can be found on YouTube via the following link:
https://youtu.be/TyimkM6vLbw

Laurentia Exploration Inc. mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project between the 17th and 21st of August. Personnel accommodation, lodging and logistics are currently being managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the Sout-East of the Apollo project (see Figure 1*). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project is undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2*) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations.

Exploration Strategy using AI Technology

The Company has initiated the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to shape its exploration strategy.

Collaborating with KorrAI Technologies Limited (KorrAI) in Canada, the Company is tapping into KorrAI's technological prowess to leverage satellite data and AI techniques, elevating the standards of field exploration methodologies. This collaboration aims to streamline fieldwork duration, optimize expenditure, and elevate exploration results by harnessing data-driven insights. KorrAI's core methodology revolves around employing Artificial Intelligence for the interpretation and analysis of satellite data and visual content. Employing sophisticated algorithms, KorrAI has generated intricate maps delineating diverse geological attributes such as outcrops, pegmatites, and vein configurations. Furthermore, by integrating spectral data, the identification of promising mineral-rich zones has been facilitated. This approach guides the efforts of LU7's field teams, channelling their focus towards locations with heightened potential.

Airborne Magnetic Survey

The company recently completed a high-resolution Airborne Magnetic Survey with a specific focus on the Apollo property instead of relying on regional datasets. The survey has obtained more detailed signals from the property to better understand its structural framework and rocks that could host LCT pegmatites. LU7 completed a 14-day, 5596 line Km Hi-Resolution Airborne Magnetic (AMAG) Survey conducted at a 50m line spacing by Geo Data Solutions (GDS), a Canadian based Airborne and Helicopter Geophysicist specialist. Figure 4* shows the increased level of analytical signals of Apollo from the high-resolution survey.

The completed survey will help the Company to interpret the subsurface geology and structures in greater detail.

This will assist in building up the geological model for the project and the subsequent exploration and drilling strategy. Recent sand cover and overgrowth may prevent these relationships from being mapped at the surface.

Litho-Structural Analysis

Following the Airborne Magnetic Survey, the company utilised property scale geophysics to facilitate a comprehensive structural analysis of the area. The Company believes that the structural geophysics analysis may be indicative of potential for LCT pegmatitic dykes following distinct regional and local scale structural corridors. It appears that a major east-west trending fault corridor/shear feature is evident that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited's Adina Lithium project to the east. This corridor/shear feature could control any potential spodumene mineralisation, See Figure 5*. Winsome Resources' Adina Lithium project is 29 km to the East of Apollo. Winsome Resources' Adina project has a total strike length of lithium mineralised trend of over 3 km, with mineralisation remaining open to both the east and west of reported intercepts. Drilling at Winsome Resources' Adina has delivered some impressive results, including 1.34% Li2O over 107.6m from 2.3m to 109 .9m and as high as 1.92% Li2O over 30m.

This corridor/shear feature data along with field-based input will be integrated with KorrAI technology combined Satellite data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will generate drill-ready exploration targets for future field and drilling campaigns. In other words, our first target drilling may be along these corridor shear features.

Micro-Gravity Survey

A ground-based Micro-Gravity survey was completed by Geophysique TMC on lines 1 and 2 in the northwest part of the Apollo Lithium Project. See the "green lines" in Figure 7*. Micro-Gravity surveys can help identify variations in the density of subsurface materials. This information can reveal the presence of geological structures such as faults, folds, and buried structures that may be associated with spodumene mineral occurrences. Two hundred and sixty (260) sample points/readings were acquired from the on-the-ground MicroGravity survey. A further 1,335 planned sample points will be conducted in due course, see "yellow lines" in Figure 6*.

Soil Sampling

An initial 300 x 150m soil sampling program was conducted on the north-west part of the Apollo Lithium Project collecting a total 674 samples, See Figure 8*. Soil sampling allows the Company geologists to analyse the concentration of lithium in the soil, which can provide an indication of the underlying geology and potential lithium-bearing minerals. Lithium, if present in rocks and minerals that weather over time, releases lithium ions into the soil. The continuation of a soil sampling programme will aim to focus on those areas in close spatial proximity to Greenstone (Lac Rouget Formation), Vieux Comptoir intrusive, and major identified structures.

Further soil sampling will include Priority 1: Soil sampling (1,500 stations) at spacing of 300m x 150m covering a majority of the 'Greenstone belt' and the E-W trending magnetic low structure (see Figure 10*).

Priority 2: Soil sampling (1,100 points) at spacing of 600m x 150m covering the northern and southern parts of the 'Greenstone belt' (see Figure 10*).

Priority Targets for Future Drilling Campaign

A final interpretation was conducted to combine all available information and designate priority targets. Clusters of targets, particularly targets that follow topographic trends with a "whaleback" pattern in the digital terrain models were prioritized. Priority target points are generally ranked into high, medium, and low and are separated into classes of LCT targets. Figure 11* shows some of these targets that may be incorporated in a future drilling program.

Chairman Iggy Tan expressed his satisfaction with the swift presence of the exploration team at the Apollo site shortly after relisting. "Our Head of Geology, Justin Rivers, and CEO Alex Hanly effectively managed the establishment of partnership connections, including with companies like Laurentia, during the project's due diligence phase. The initiation of the permitting process, strategically aligned with the relisting timeline, enabled the prompt mobilization of our exploration crew. Diligent foresight and anticipation played a pivotal role in achieving this rapid on-site exploration. We look forward to reporting our progress in the coming months", he said.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ES09PT18



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Appendix 4D & Half Yearly Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - During the June Quarter the Company announced (ASX Announcement 29 May 2023) that it had entered into five binding sale and purchase agreements ("Acquisition Agreements") for the acquisition of lithium and rare earth projects.

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreements, upon satisfaction of various conditions precedent, the Company would acquire:

a. an 80% interest in the Apollo Lithium Project, Adina South Project, Adina West Project and Margot Lake Project (together, the Canadian Lithium Projects); and
b. an 80% interest in the Voyager Project and a 100% interest in the Lefroy Project (together, the Australian Projects), (collectively, the Proposed Acquisitions).

The Proposed Acquisitions would amount to a significant change to the nature and scale of the Company's activities and as such, the Company was required to obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 at a general meeting and re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 11.1.3 (Re-compliance).

On completion of the Transaction (Completion), the Company will be reinstated as a diversified explorer and developer with a focus on lithium and rare earths. In line with this new direction, the Company sought shareholder approval to change its name to 'Lithium Universe Limited'.

To assist the Company to re-comply with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules, the Company planned, subject to obtaining shareholder approval, to undertake a public offer of shares under a full form prospectus (Prospectus) for the issue of up to 225,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise up to $4,500,000 (Public Offer). The Public Offer will be undertaken on a post-Consolidation basis.

*To view The full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SOX1FAS0



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Investor Webinar

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to invite shareholders to attend an investor webinar on The Watchlist, which is to be held on Tuesday 29th August 2023, 12:00pm AEST/ 10:00am AWST.

Chief Executive Officer Alex Hanly will provide an overview of the Company and its objective of becoming a prominent lithium project builder, by prioritizing a swift and successful development of lithium projects.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Hanly during a moderated Q & A session.

This webinar can be viewed live via zoom at no cost, using the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/OLR6VOL8



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Lithium Inventory and Opportunities

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) is pleased to advise the details of the significant Lithium and Rare Earths opportunities within Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Canada and Australia.

The Company's Canadian based projects are the Apollo Lithium Project, the Adina South and Adina West Projects and the Margot Lake Project; all of which are considered highly prospective for lithium and are situated in close proximity to a number of impressive recent discoveries.

Apollo Lithium Project (80%)

The Apollo Lithium Project is approximately 29km south-east of Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s nearby Corvette Property with resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 28km west of Winsome Resource Ltd's Adina Property.

The Apollo Lithium Project consists of 466 claims covering an area of approximately 240km2 in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James Municipality (James Bay), in northwest Quebec. The Apollo tenements are larger in size than the Patriot Corvette project by 26 km2. Patriot's most successful drill result was a remarkable 156m at 2.12% Li2O at CV5. Similarly, 28 km to the east, Winsome Resources Limited announced a high-grade mineralised intersection of 107m at 1.34% Li2O from 2.3 meters (AD-22-005) at their Adina Project.

Apollo has 17 pegmatite outcrops reported on the tenement package. Given the exceptional results from these neighbouring projects in addition to a similar geological host, the Apollo Lithium Project has the potential to be equally successful.

The initial focus of the Company will be the exploration of the Apollo Lithium Project. An accelerated exploration program will commence with the systematic mapping, geochemical soil sampling and geophysical surveys of 17 pegmatite outcrops and the NE-SW trending topographic highs previously identified by the Quebec government. Concurrently, an airborne geophysical and remote survey will be conducted to concentrate field works and provide high-priority drill targets for the maiden drilling campaign.

Adina South & Adina West Lithium Project (80%)

The Adina South and Adina West Projects (together, the "Adina Projects") consist of 89 claims covering an area of approximately 45km2 in the James Bay district approximately 350km to the east of Radisson, in the northwest of Quebec. The Company's project is situated in close proximity to Winsome Resources' Adina Project, hosting the Adina and Jamar Prospects. Recently, Winsome Resources reported successful drilling results, with AD-22-005 yielding 107m at 1.34% Li2O from 2.3m at their Adina Project. Aerial satellite images have revealed similar pegmatite occurrences at the surface. The regional magnetics show that the Cancet, Corvette, Adina and Apollo Lithium projects all sit within the greenstone belt of the La Grande sub-province.

The Company intends to conduct an exploration program at the Adina South and Adina West Projects focussed on preliminary field mapping and geochemical soil sampling focussed on pegmatitic granite occurrences to assist in drill program planning.

Margot Lake Lithium Project (80%)

The Margot Lake Project consists of 32 claims covering approximately 19.8 km2, located 170 km to the north of Red Lake, within the Red Lake Mining District in north-west Ontario. Notably, the highly competitive district where the project is situated is labelled "Electric Avenue" due to recent major discoveries by Frontier Lithium Inc., now with a market capitalisation of more than A$500M. The Margot Lake Project is situated 16km southeast of Frontier Lithium's PAK Deposit which contains 9.9Mt at 2.0% Li2O and 18km away from Frontier's Spark Deposit, which contains an indicated 18.8Mt at 1.52% Li2O and an inferred resource of 29.7Mt at 1.34% Li2O. The Company's Margot Lake Project contains nine confirmed pegmatites and displays similar regional geology to major resources within the immediate area.

The Company intends to conduct an exploration program at the Margot Lake Project focussed on preliminary field mapping and geochemical soil sampling focussed on pegmatitic granite occurrences to assist in drill program planning.

Lefroy Lithium Project (100%)

The Lefroy Lithium Project is located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia that is home to some of the largest operating mines and exploration discoveries over the past 100 years. The Lefroy Lithium Project consists of approximately 42 km2 and is strategically located proximal to the Bald Hill Lithium Mine, which has a top-quality spodumene concentrate with low levels of mica and iron, as well as significant tantalum by-product production. The Bald Hill mine has a resource of 26.5Mt at 1.00% Li2O and a nameplate capacity of 1.2Mt per year. The Lefroy project is also located 60km from the Mt. Marion Lithium Mine, 71.3Mt at 1.37% Li2O, which is owned by Mineral Resources Ltd, with a market capitalisation of ~A$17B. Mt. Marion produces 900,000 tonnes of mixed-grade spodumene concentrate annually.

The Company intends on a systematic exploration program including surface mapping, geochemical soil sampling and geophysical surveys to identify drill targets.

Voyager Rare Earth Project (80%)

The Voyager Project consists of two exploration license applications, located in northern and eastern Tasmania respectively. ELA32/2022 covers an area of approximately 187km2 towards the southeast of Launceston which has become home to one the first Ionic Clay Rare Earth discovery in Tasmania. E40/2022 covers an area of approximately 198km2 approximately 30km inland from the town of Swansea on the east coast of Tasmania.

The discovery of ionic absorption clay-type (IAC) rare earth element (REE) mineralisation by ABx Group highlights the significant potential of hosting economic deposits in the region. ABx upgraded the mineral resource to 27Mt at 803ppm TREO.

The regional work done to date indicates an exciting potential for further discoveries of REE in Ionic Clays. The Voyager Project currently consists of exploration licence applications which remain subject to grant.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F99K9RDI



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd

Lithium Universe Ltd Webinar Presentation

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 18th of August 2023 from 12:30pm AEST/ 10:30am AWST.

Alex Hanly - CEO will provide an overview of the Company's main objective which is to establish itself as a prominent Lithium project builder by prioritising a swift and successful development of Lithium projects.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please copy and paste the following link into your internet browser:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2C93D1HV

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines

Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit applications for both the Victory Project and the Ear Falls Project have been successfully submitted to the Ontario's Ministry of Mines. Each application is for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations. Each drill site is designed to drill multiple holes. The stripping locations are focused on each project's main exploration corridors (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

The drill programs at Victory and Ear Falls are designed to:

GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals


Livent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; NCR Voyix and Rush Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 2 :

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM) will replace NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and NCR Voyix will replace Livent in the S&P SmallCap 600. Allkem Limited (ASX: AKE) is merging with Livent in a transaction expected to be completed on or about Thursday, January 4 pending final conditions. The combined company will be considered US domiciled for index purposes, and Livent will be treated as the surviving entity. Post merger, the company will be named Arcadium Lithium plc and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "ALTM". Arcadium Lithium will have a projected total market capitalization that is more representative of the mid-cap market space. NCR Voyix is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is more representative of the small-cap market space.
  • Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASD:RUSHA) will replace RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Kimco Realty Co. (NYSE:KIM) is acquiring RPT Realty in a transaction expected to be completed on or about January 2 pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Livent and Allkem Shareholders Approve Merger of Equals

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM, "Livent") and Allkem Limited (ASX|TSX: AKE, "Allkem") announced that they have obtained all requisite shareholder approvals necessary to complete the merger of equals transaction previously announced on May 10, 2023 .  The two companies expect to close the merger on January 4, 2024 and begin operating under the name Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) (ASX:LTM).

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

"The strong support of Livent and Allkem shareholders for this transformational merger is a testament to the compelling value proposition of Arcadium Lithium," said Paul Graves , President and CEO of Livent and future Chief Executive Officer of Arcadium Lithium.  "We look forward to closing the merger and pursuing the opportunities to create greater long-term, sustainable value for all of our stakeholders."

The final voting results on all proposals voted on at Livent's special meeting will be filed with the SEC in a Form 8-K and will also be available at https://ir.livent.com .

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,350 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Important Information and Legal Disclaimer:

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, we have identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the Company based on currently available information. There are important factors that could cause Livent's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors described under the caption entitled "Risk Factors" in Livent's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2023 , as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Although Livent believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Livent cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither Livent nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Livent is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this news release to conform its prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6725
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-and-allkem-shareholders-approve-merger-of-equals-302019467.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Jindalee Lithium

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to provide an update on progress at its 100% owned McDermitt Project, the largest lithium deposit in the US by contained lithium in Mineral Resource (Table 1)1.

Lithium Universe

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to report the excellent progress of the Engineering Study by Hatch Ltd (Hatch) on the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery. The Refinery is rated at 16,000 tpa with an assumed feed grade of spodumene at or around 5.5% Li2O. The final lithium carbonate product should be at least 99.5% and 99.9% grade. Target plant availability is 84% and target overall recovery rate for lithium is 85%. Anhydrous sodium sulphate, generally used in the textile industry, will be sold as a by-product. The alumina- silicate residue from the leached spodumene will be sold to the cement industry.

Keep reading...Show less
