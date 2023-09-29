Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Merger With Technology Metals Australia & Equity Raising

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Laramide intercepts broad-based uranium mineralization in initial holes from 2023 Australian exploration program

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce assay results from the first two diamond drill holes from the Amphitheatre exploration target ("Amphitheatre") at its Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").  These results are the first received from a 4,000+ meter exploratory drill program announced 19 th July 2023[1]. The program was designed to include a mixture of infill but also to test new prospects for possible expansion across four discrete targets, which are described in more detail below. This season's exploration campaign in Australia also includes on ground exploration and target generation at the Company's contiguous Murphy Project in the Northern Territory, which will be the subject of a separate news release in the coming weeks.

Figure 1 Westmoreland Project showing key uranium deposits/Targets (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

The 2023 exploration drilling program commenced at Amphitheatre uranium prospect and comprised nine holes for a total of 855.8m diamond drilling. Assay results from the first two holes at Amphitheatre, AM23DD001 & 002, have been received (Figure 2); highlights include:

AM23DD001

  • Near surface 1m @ 660ppm U 3 O 8 from 1m
  • 3m @ 177 ppm U 3 O 8 from 7m
  • 5.5m @ 242 ppm U 3 O 8 from 34.5m including 0.59m @ 1,249ppm (0.12%) U 3 O 8 from 36.81m
  • 3.32m @ 253 ppm U 3 O 8 from 47.68m and;
  • 2.5m @ 775 ppm U 3 O 8 from 52.5m

_______________________________________________

1 ASX: Laramide commences 2023 Australian exploration campaign; drilling underway at Westmoreland Uranium Project (19 th July 2023)


AM23DD002

  • 18.41m @ 352 ppm U 3 O 8 from 49.21m including 0.66m @ 2,452ppm (0.25%) U 3 O 8 from 49.21m and 0.84m @1,910 ppm (0.19%) U 3 O 8 from 69.06m

This season's exploration drilling campaign at Westmoreland has two objectives: resource infill and extension at the Huarabagoo and Long Pocket deposits, and exploration drilling of new targets at Amphitheatre and Black Hills. (Figure 1) The 2023 exploration program, which commenced on July 17 , has completed a total of 30 holes to date (9 at Amphitheatre, 15 at Long Pocket, 3 at Black Hills and 3 at Huarabagoo). Nine holes remain to be drilled in the current program which should be completed by the end of October.

To date, drilling has identified multiple, shallow, mineralized horizons all hosted within the PTW4 unit of the Westmoreland Sandstone. Results from the remaining seven holes drilled at Amphitheatre, which were completed in August, are pending. Interpretation of geology and mineralisation controls is ongoing and will be refined as more results are received.

Commenting on the exploration results, Laramide's President and CEO, Marc Henderson said:

" Our drill program at Westmoreland is off to an excellent start, with the first of our exploration drillholes at Amphitheatre returning multiple zones of mineralisation; we look forward to updating investors as more assays are received. We believe the exploration potential at Westmoreland to be exceptional and underappreciated, likely because this is the first substantial exploration drilling campaign undertaken by Laramide since 2012."

Amphitheatre uranium prospect

The Amphitheatre uranium prospect is located 16km northeast of the Junnagunna uranium deposit and expresses as a strong 400m x 300m airborne radiometric anomaly. The area was subject to historical exploration in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Visible secondary uranium minerals such as carnotite and torbernite are present at surface, hosted within the PTW4 unit of the Westmoreland Conglomerate. Mineralisation identified in 2022[2] drilling has a relationship with mafic intrusive units, sharing similarities with other nearby uranium deposits, namely Redtree, Huarabagaoo and Junnagunna which host a combined 51.9Mlb U 3 O 8 resource[3].

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

______________________________________

2 ASX: Laramide Resources Ltd. Long Pocket and Amphitheatre Drilling Results Outline Growth Potential of Westmoreland Uranium Project, Queensland, Australia; Plans Further Drilling in 2023 (24th April 2023)

3 https://laramide.com/projects/westmoreland-uranium-project/


Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises five advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. Each asset has been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and are considered late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine-life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, which is proposed to be developed using in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Appendix 1

Table 1: Amphitheatre – Drill Collar details

HOLE ID

GDA94_Easting

GDA94_Northing

Dip

GridAzi

Depth (m)

AM23DD001

209890

8074803

-90

360

81.6

AM23DD002

209875

8074854

-60

265

261.5


Table 2: Significant Results (>100ppm U3O8)

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

U308 ppm

AM23DD001

1

2

1.00

660

AM23DD001

7

8

1.00

153

AM23DD001

9

10

1.00

330

AM23DD001

34.5

35.6

1.10

283

AM23DD001

35.6

36.55

0.95

248

AM23DD001

36.55

36.81

0.26

472

AM23DD001

36.81

37.4

0.59

1,297

AM23DD001

38.4

39.13

0.73

130

AM23DD001

39.13

40

0.87

106

AM23DD001

47.68

48.79

1.11

189

AM23DD001

48.79

50

1.21

365

AM23DD001

50

51

1.00

106

AM23DD001

52.5

53.58

1.08

318

AM23DD001

53.58

55

1.42

849

AM23DD002

40.41

41.67

1.26

118

AM23DD002

41.7

42.43

0.73

366

AM23DD002

49.21

49.87

0.66

2452

AM23DD002

49.87

50.5

0.63

837

AM23DD002

50.5

51.75

1.25

153

AM23DD002

51.75

53

1.25

224

AM23DD002

54.8

56

1.2

177

AM23DD002

57.06

58

0.94

118

AM23DD002

58

59

1

601

AM23DD002

59

60.04

1.04

212

AM23DD002

60.04

60.15

0.11

1450

AM23DD002

60.15

61.3

1.15

424

AM23DD002

61.3

62.5

1.2

283

AM23DD002

62.5

63.5

1

200

AM23DD002

65.06

65.9

0.84

1910

AM23DD002

65.9

66.66

0.76

142

AM23DD002

66.66

67.62

0.96

189

AM23DD002

89

90

1

236

AM23DD002

91.1

92.3

1.2

271

AM23DD002

138

139

1

142

AM23DD002

144.78

145.5

0.72

377

AM23DD002

145.5

146.13

0.63

307

AM23DD002

146.13

147

0.87

177

AM23DD002

147.88

149

1.12

153

Figure 2 Amphitheatre Drilling 2023 (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/29/c8114.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Laramide ResourcesLAM:CALMRXFUranium Investing
LAM:CA,LMRXF
The Conversation (0)
LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - May 31, 2023

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce completion of the initial diamond drilling phase of the project ramp-up at its 100% owned NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, near Gallup, New Mexico, USA ("Crownpoint").  The diamond drill program, having a total drilled length of 6,030 feet (1,838 meters) was comprised of seven drill holes located in areas of uranium mineralization within Section 17, Township 16 North South, Range 16 West and located along the boundary between Section 17 and Section 8. Three of these drill holes were "twin holes" drilled within 20 feet (ft) of historic drill holes designed to confirm the stratigraphic position of uranium mineralization, the relative thicknesses of mineralized intervals, the range of uranium grades that were encountered in the historical drill holes and to provide drill core for chemical assays and radiometric equilibrium analysis. The project is being managed by NuFuels, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Laramide Resources Ltd., which oversees Laramide's uranium asset portfolio in the United States . As reported on December 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023 Laramide has appointed SLR International Corporation ("SLR") of Denver, Colorado, to complete an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") with respect to the Churchrock Uranium Project (the "Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

LARAMIDE RESOURCES LTD. AMENDS AND EXTENDS CREDIT FACILITY

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the Company and Extract Advisors LLC acting as agent for and on behalf of the Lenders (the " Agent "), completed an amendment (the " Amendment ") to the existing term loan made by the Lenders in favour of Laramide Resources Ltd. (the " Term Loan "), which includes, among other things, (i) a two year extension of the maturity date of the Term Loan from March 31, 2023 to March 31, 2025 (ii) the reduction of the outstanding facility from USD$4,500,000 to USD$3,500,000 with a USD$1,000,000 repayment made concurrent with the signing of the Amendment Agreement (iii) no prepayment of the Term Loan before the Maturity date and (iv) the Company may request conversion of the loan at any time after September 20, 2023 after the shares of the Company have traded on the TSX for $1.00 on a volume weighted basis for ten consecutive days. The conversion price remains at $0.40 per share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Change of Address Registry Notification in Australia

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM); (ASX: LAM); (OTCQX: LMRXF) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.15.1 and with effect from commencement of business on Monday, 18 September 2023 the Perth office of Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited is moving to:

Level 17
221 St Georges Terrace
Perth WA 6000

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Signing of Landmark Shared Prosperity Agreement with English River First Nation

Denison Mines Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is proud to announce the signing of a Shared Prosperity Agreement ("SPA") with English River First Nation ('ERFN') supporting the development and operation of Denison's Wheeler River Project in northern Saskatchewan (the 'Project'). The SPA received support from a substantial majority of ERFN Members who participated in a ratification vote on its key terms. View PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Uranium Exploration Update And Carbon Neutral Certification

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) provides the following activities update.

Keep reading...Show less
justin huhn, uranium periodic symbol

Justin Huhn: Uranium Facing "Supply Black Hole," Price Spike Likely

With aboveground mobile inventory now snapped up by the likes of the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:U.U), Justin Huhn, founder and publisher at Uranium Insider, believes the uranium market has reached an inflection point.

"The only inventory that exists right now in the world is strategic — this is held by nuclear utilities, and their inventories historically speaking are relatively low, and by nation states," he said, adding that he sees a "supply black hole" emerging in the mid-term. That could have major consequences for prices moving forward, as well as for uranium equities.

"I honestly think at this point the likelihood of a price spike is very high," he told the Investing News Network in an interview. "It's entirely possible in the next year or two we see a spike, and it comes back down to incentive prices, and then we kind of continue on with the bull market. That's very likely to happen — that's what happened last time."

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Closes US$110 Million Strategic Convertible Debenture Financing

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of US$110 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (" QRC ") and Washington H Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (" WHSP ").

NexGen currently has cash reserves of C$330 million .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Enters Into At-The-Market Finance Facility

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise finalisation and entry into an At- the-Market (ATM) Financing Deed with 8 Equity Pty Ltd (Financier). The ATM facility provides the Company with up to $2,000,000 of standby equity capital over the coming 3-year term (Term).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity

Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

Related News

Lithium Investing

Update on Exploration Stage Projects

Resource Investing

Augustus Minerals Commences RC Drilling at Ti-Tree Project

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs MOU with Arca: Seizing Carbon Capture Opportunity

technology investing

Micro Plant Delivers Critical 4N HPA Milestone

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

technology investing

4e And Annual Report For Year Ended 30 June 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

×