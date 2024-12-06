Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Laramide Resources closes option agreement on exploration opportunity in Kazakhstan's prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin

Highlights:

  • Laramide has completed the agreement terms for the opportunity to explore 22 subsoil use license applications covering approximately 5,500 km 2 comprising the Chu-Sarysu Project located in the Suzak District of the South Kazakhstan Oblast, Republic of Kazakhstan .
  • The prospective land package covers an area which is proximal to some of Kazatomprom's largest uranium deposits and operational mines, including Cameco's JV project, Inkai, and Orano's JV project, Muyunkum-Tortkuduk.
  • The Chu-Sarysu Project area includes a number of mapped, paleo-channel roll-fronts, associated with uranium deposits and amenable to ISR mining.
  • Laramide will operate and fund the exploration program towards the discovery of a viable uranium resource.

Laramide Resources Ltd. ( "Laramide" or the "Company" ) (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce the successful closing of a three-year option agreement (the " Option Agreement "), with an option to extend for an additional year, with Aral Resources Ltd. (" Aral "), a Kazakh company registered with the Astana International Financial Center and the shareholders of Aral (the " Optionors "). Aral has secured 22 mineral licenses covering nearly 5,500 square kilometres of the Chu-Sarysu sedimentary basin of Kazakhstan (collectively, the " Chu-Sarysu Project ").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Laramide has the right (the " Option ") to acquire all outstanding shares of Aral at any time during the option period, thereby obtaining full ownership of the Chu-Sarysu Project. The Chu-Sarysu Project is located in the Suzak District of the South Kazakhstan Oblast, Republic of Kazakhstan (Figure 1).

In 2022 Kazakhstan accounted for over 43% 1 of global U 3 O 8 production. Among the country's five main uranium-producing basins, the Chu-Sarysu and Syr Darya basins located in the south of the country, contribute more than 75% of national output. These basins host major deposits and operational in-situ recovery (" ISR ") mines including Inkai (Cameco JV) and Muyunkum-Tortkuduk (Katco JV).

Additionally, the Chu-Sarysu Basin is notable for its significant copper potential, exemplified by the Dzhezkazgan sediment-hosted copper deposit located in the northern region. This potential is further reinforced by the ongoing exploration efforts across large tenement packages in the basin by major companies such as Rio Tinto, Fortescue, and First Quantum.

Throughout the Option period, Laramide will serve as the exclusive operator, assuming responsibility for all operational and exploration expenses. The mineral licenses included in the option agreement cover nearly 5,500 square kilometres and represent a unique greenfield exploration opportunity covering properties adjacent to some existing large operational uranium mines. Each license has an initial term of up to six years, with the option for a one-time renewal for an additional five years.

Marc Henderson , Laramide's President and CEO, comments:

"The uranium sector has faced years of underinvestment, and with nuclear energy now widely recognized as one of the most effective solutions to meet global energy demands, nuclear commitments are increasing. This has put further pressure on the existing supply-demand deficit. As many existing mines are nearing depletion or failing to meet production targets, there are few new projects to bridge the shortfall and an urgent focus on greenfield exploration is clearly warranted.

" Kazakhstan's government actively supports the uranium sector, with favourable policies for foreign investment and streamlined permitting processes. Furthermore, their high-grade, large-scale deposits are amenable for the environmentally friendly and cost-efficient in-situ recovery (ISR) mining method.

"While Laramide had not been actively seeking to expand its portfolio, the high-impact exploration potential in Kazakhstan presented an exceptional low-risk, high-reward opportunity to strengthen our pipeline of quality projects. As a company committed to building a uranium producer capable of meeting utility needs, this aligns perfectly with our long-term strategy.

"The Chu-Sarysu Basin is an underexplored region and offers significant potential, comparable to the merits of Canada's Athabasca Basin. With strong government support for uranium mining and foreign partnerships, this venture represents an exciting addition to Laramide's portfolio of existing development assets. Exploration for ISR deposits in an infrastructure-rich region with many existing producing operations has significant cost advantages and we are looking forward to advancing this asymmetric opportunity in an aggressive manner."

__________________________

1 https://wna.origindigital.co/information-library/nuclear-fuel-cycle/mining-of-uranium/world-uranium-mining-production


Option Agreement Highlights:

  • Aral has received grant notifications for all license applications related to the Chu-Sarysu Project and Laramide has received conditional approval from the TSX.
  • Laramide has made a one-time payment of US$450,000 to the Optionors as follows: (i) US$225,000 in cash; and (ii) 421,038 common shares in the capital of Laramide (the "Laramide Shares") at a deemed price of CDN$0.751 determined from the 20-day volume-weighted average sale trading price of the Laramide Shares on the TSX as of November 25, 2024 .
  • Annual payments of US$150,000 will be payable in cash on each anniversary of the Option Agreement, commencing on the first anniversary.
  • The Option is exercisable for a term of three years and may be extended for an additional one-year term with a one-time payment of US$400,000 , 50% in cash and 50% in Laramide Shares.
  • The Option can be exercised by Laramide at any time during the term of the agreement through a one-time payment of US$14,000,000 , 50% in cash and 50% in Laramide Shares.
  • The Option Agreement also contemplates and allows for an alternative mechanism to develop this opportunity by way of a spin-off transaction.

2025 Plans for the Chu-Sarysu   Project

In late 2024, Laramide commenced the process of acquiring historical data from Kazakhstan's state National Geological Services. Review of historical geological reports and data is ongoing and includes the digitization of Soviet-era data. By early 2025, Laramide expects to secure the required ecological permits and will then proceed with submitting exploration work plans to the Ministry of Industry and Construction.

Laramide's initial exploration activities will focus on geological ground reconnaissance, in conjunction with a broad airborne geophysical survey. This survey, scheduled to begin in Q2 2025, will be designed to establish a modern, high-quality baseline dataset across the entire project and will incorporate magnetic, electromagnetics and radiometric measurements.

Target generation from a combination of thorough historical data review and geophysical interpretation will support the plan to drill test initial roll-front uranium targets during Q4 2025.

Figure 1: Map of Kazakhstan, showing project location in the Chu-Sarysu Basin (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Figure 2: Location of Licenses in relation to identified Roll Fronts (IAEA Technical Meeting, Vienna 2012: S. Ivanov, A. Shurilov, V. Kondrashov, A.Glushkov) (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Details of the Option Agreement

With the exception of the annual payments, all payments outlined above are payable as follows: (i) 50% in United States dollars; and (ii) 50% in Laramide Shares, the value of which shall be determined in accordance with the 20-day volume-weighted average sale price per share of the Laramide Shares on the TSX as of the date prior to the relevant date of each of the payments as described above.

During the term of the Option Agreement, Laramide will be the operator of the Property and will exercise exclusive supervision, direction and control over any and all operations, programs and budgets relating to the Property. Laramide will provide funding to Aral for the purposes of satisfying and fulfilling minimum economic commitments and expenditures in relation to each license comprising the Property, as required under Kazakhstan's mining regulations.

In connection with the Option Agreement, and in order to ensure Aral's compliance with the bonding requirements of Kazakhstan's mining regulations for the licenses comprising the Property, Laramide agreed to provide funding to Aral in an amount of up to US$1,450,000 in the form of interest-free loans pursuant to the terms and conditions of a grid promissory note and credit facility agreement dated as of June 24, 2024 (the " Promissory Note ") issued by Aral for the benefit of Laramide. Laramide loaned Aral an aggregate amount of US$900,000 in connection with the Promissory Note and Aral has successfully obtained appropriate bonding for all licenses comprising the Chu-Sarysu Project. The funds loaned under the Promissory Note are repayable by Aral to Laramide in the event Laramide does not exercise the Option, or the Option Agreement is terminated for any reason, or in part if a license is terminated or withdrawn.

The Optionors will retain a 1% net smelter royalty which is subject to a buy down provision where Laramide may, at its discretion, repurchase 25% at a price to be agreed among the parties or by an independent third-party appraiser. In addition, Laramide holds a right of first offer regarding the sale, transfer or assignment of any portion of the net smelter royalty.

Qualified/Competent Person

The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects . Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

To learn more about Laramide, please visit the Company's website at www.laramide.com.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size and production potential, and the two large development projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.  As well, Laramide has expanded its pipeline with strategic exploration in Kazakhstan where the company is exploring over 5,500 km 2 of the prolific Chu-Sarysu Basin for world-class roll-front deposits which are amenable to in-situ recovery.

Forward-looking Statements and Cautionary Language

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Laramide disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration and production for uranium; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of resource estimates; health, safety and environmental risks; worldwide demand for uranium; uranium price and other commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws, royalties and environmental regulations.

Laramide Resources Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/06/c7935.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces First Uranium Sales Contracts for 5 Million Pounds with Major US Utilities

  • Contracts feature market-related pricing mechanisms at time of delivery aligned with NexGen's stated marketing strategy
  • Strategic short-term agreements position NexGen to maximize value in strengthening uranium market

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce it has been awarded the first uranium sales agreements with multiple leading US nuclear utility companies.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

These inaugural awards all incorporate market-related pricing mechanisms at the time of delivery. They reflect NexGen's long stated focus of maximizing leverage to future uranium prices and the Company's positioning as a new reliable Western World source of nuclear fuel incorporating the highest standards of technical, environmental and social inclusion from the tier one jurisdiction of Saskatchewan Canada .

The table below sets out the aggregate delivery quantities of uranium contemplated in the sales agreements, together with the expected gross sales revenue based on various assumed spot prices:

Realised Weighted Volume Average Price Realised Table (excludes escalation):
1M lbs U3O8 per annum

Uranium Price

($/lbs. U3O8)

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

$80

$79

$79

$79

$79

$79

$100

$99

$99

$99

$99

$99

$150

$141

$141

$141

$141

$141

$175

$150

$150

$150

$150

$150

*excludes ancillary commissions and costs of delivery

Uncommitted pounds of Probable Mineral Reserves remaining (as per NI 43-101 Rook I Project Feasibility Study): 231,660,000 lbs U3O8

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These offtake awards with premier US utilities represents a pivotal moment for NexGen. They underscore the premier quality and scalability of the Rook I Project, whilst offering diversification of supply from existing centralised sources. Further, the terms of these awards reflect market related pricing mechanisms at the time of delivery reflecting NexGen's long-term stated strategy of optimizing the value of each pound produced.

Energy demand from reliable sources is increasing by the week with the need to expand existing nuclear energy infrastructure and the construction of power consuming data centres at a time the security of uranium supply is under significant technical and sovereign risk.

The contract awards are in parallel to ongoing discussions and negotiations with additional US, European and Asian utilities, which further complement NexGen's strong financial position and construction-ready status at Rook I. The Project is poised to become one of the largest and most environmentally sustainable uranium operations globally. This milestone is another reflection of NexGen's ability to execute on its strategic vision in advancing its position as a global leader in the nuclear fuel supply chain."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future.  The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.  NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally.  The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power.  The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Fo   rward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to setting industry benchmarks with innovative and sustainable mining solutions and reflecting ongoing commitments to maximizing benefits to partners and stakeholders, the successful execution of the shaft sinking contract, the seamless transition to major construction following anticipated federal Environmental Assessment and licence approvals,  the delivery of clean energy fuel for the future, the development of the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally and incorporating elite standards in environmental and social governance, delivering a project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally, providing generational long-term economic, environmental and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada and the world, planned exploration and development activities and budgets, the interpretation of drill results and other geological information, mineral reserve and resource estimates (to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if a project is developed), requirements for additional capital, capital costs, operating costs, cash flow estimates, production estimates, the future price of uranium and similar statements relating to the economics of a project, including the Rook I Project. Generally, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others, that, third-party contractors, including Thyssen, will perform their contracts as expected and on time, the results of planned exploration and development activities will be as anticipated and on time; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project;  and other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third-party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, the imprecision of mineral reserve and resource estimates, the price and appeal of alternate sources of energy, sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration and development risks, climate change, uninsurable risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, risks related to title to its properties, information security and cyber threats, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources, political and regulatory risks, general inflationary pressures, industry and economic factors that may affect the business, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form under "Risk Factors" and management's discussion and analysis under "Other Risks Factors" filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and 40-F filed on Edgar at   www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.   Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

www.nexgenenergy.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-first-uranium-sales-contracts-for-5-million-pounds-with-major-us-utilities-302322113.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/04/c2864.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Duncan Craib, CEO and managing director

Boss Energy CEO Duncan Craib Touts Looming "New Uranium Bull Cycle"

With its Honeymoon uranium mine commencing production, all indications point to Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF) achieving its target production rate of 850,000 pounds of U3O8 by June 2025.

The company will be capitalising on what it believes is the beginning of a new uranium bull cycle.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, CEO and Managing Director Duncan Craib said Boss Energy has been meeting its strategic objectives, particularly with restarting production at Honeymoon, becoming the third uranium mine currently operating in Australia and the first to begin production in the last decade.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels

Madagascar Government Lifts Suspension on Energy Fuels' Toliara Critical Minerals Project

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. producer of uranium, rare earth elements ("REEs"), and critical minerals, is pleased to announce that today the Madagascar Council of Ministers, as Chaired by the President of the Republic of Madagascar, has lifted the suspension (the "Suspension") of the Company's 100%-owned Toliara critical minerals project (the "Toliara Project"). The Suspension was imposed by the Government in November 2019. In October 2024, Energy Fuels acquired Base Resources and the Toliara Project.

Mark S. Chalmers, President and CEO of Energy Fuels stated:

Keep reading...Show less

