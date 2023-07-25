Los Andes Copper Announces Signing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC for US$20,000,000

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce entry into a binding Letter of Intent on July 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/174734_a30e148c54835a6d_001.jpg

Trans-Taiga Lithium Project Location.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/174734_a30e148c54835a6d_001full.jpg

Acquisition Highlights

The Trans-Taiga Lithium Project. The Property covers 1,432 hectares and is located along the boundary between La Grande and Opinaca Subprovinces. Subprovince boundaries are often delineated by deep-rooted crustal features filled by late-stage intrusives including pegmatites.

The Property is 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, and roughly 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project. The Corvette Project is notable for its hard rock lithium project presenting lithium grades up to 5.10% lithium oxide (Li2O). Winsome's Cancet reported grades up to 5.6% Li2O.

In line with the same greenspan belt, the Property is located 106 km east of Ophir Gold Corp.'s Radis Project and 120 km east-northeast of Q2 Metals' Mia Lithium Property. Additionally, Loyal Lithium's Brisk Project, with its six separate claim blocks, reports that Block 1, located just a few kilometers west of the Property, holds the greatest lithium potential.

The Lithium District in Eeyou IstcheeJames Bay. Situated in Quebec, one of Canada's provinces, Eeyou Istchee James Bay is rapidly becoming one of the nation's leading lithium districts, boasting ten advanced projects and multiple early-stage discoveries. The Whabouchi mine is one of the largest lithium deposits worldwide, with a Mineral Resource measuring 36.6 Mt at 1.3% Li2O.

Geology. Pegmatites are confirmed to be present on the Property, as recorded in the provincial government's geological databases, SIGEOM. The documented mineral content includes garnets, muscovite, and tourmaline, all located within a white pegmatite in the Property's northwestern region along the Trans-Taiga Road. Further along this road, the pegmatite exhibits a graphic texture, characterized by quartz-feldspar, and it also contains sizable feldspar megacrysts.

Strategic Acquisition Diversifies Position. With the acquisition of the Property, Lancaster diversifies its exploration projects. Lancaster's focus expands from its existing lithium brine exploration at the Alkali Flat Project in New Mexico to include hard rock lithium exploration in Quebec's James Bay region. This strategic move enhances Lancaster's exploration capabilities and geographical diversity, positioning it to unlock different types of lithium resources in varied geological settings.

Planned Work Program. Lancaster plans to embark on an exploration campaign on the Property with a goal to identify lithium-rich areas, construct detailed geological maps, and evaluate the lithium content through sampling.

Property Access. Year-round access by road via Trans-Taiga Road which transects the Property. The Property is located approximately 105 km east of the junction with the year-round James Bay Road. Hydroelectric transmission lines transect the Property.

Option: The Agreement grants Lancaster an exclusive option to acquire 100% ownership of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project from a group that includes Bounty Gold Corp. and Last Resort Resources.To exercise the option, payments totaling $115,000 are payable as follows:

    • $37,000 due within 10 days of entering into the long form agreement, paid through $10,000 cash plus $27,000 via the issuance of 135,000 common shares in Lancaster's stock at a deemed price of $0.20 per share;
    • $26,000 due on the first anniversary date of the agreement;
    • $26,000 due on the second anniversary date; and
    • $26,000 due on the third anniversary date.
    • Lancaster may, at its discretion, make 50% of each payment in common stock;
  • Royalty: The agreement includes a 2% net smelter returns royalty, of which 1% can be bought back by the Optionors for $1,000,000;
  • Milestone Payments: Lancaster agrees to make the following additional payments:
    • $50,000 fee if exploration results yield a minimum of 10 contiguous meters of lithium with values of 1% or more;
    • $1,000,000 if Lancaster publishes a 43-101 technical report for a resource of not less than 5 million tons with 1% lithium concentration; and
  • Long Form Agreement: the parties will negotiate to enter into a long form agreement to replace the Agreement within the next 30 calendar days.

Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Recognizing the importance of the diverse interest of various stakeholders, Lancaster will review and consider the environmental, social, and economic impacts of its planned activities in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay area.

Lithium is a critical mineral to produce electric vehicle batteries and a host of other applications that are propelling the global shift towards decarbonization and renewable sources of energy.

Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) and the application of solar power. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, ability to enter into a long form agreement for the acquisition of the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174734

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), an energy transition metals company, reports results from its geochemical sampling program on its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico (the "Property"). The samples were taken in March 2023 to assess the distribution of lithium and lithium pathfinder elements over a broad portion of the Property.

The geochemical results of lithium values in the 143 sediment samples taken ranged from 69.6 ppm Li to 149.5 ppm Li, and the Mean was 113.8 ppm Li. The results show several zones of notably high lithium concentrations in the sediments found in the northern and eastern part of the Property. These results line up with the sediment analysis reported by Arizona Lithium Ltd. from its adjacent Lordsburg Lithium Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001.jpg

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Veteran Geologist William Feyerabend Joins Lancaster Resources, Leveraging Rich Experience of Four Mineral Discoveries

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the appointment of accomplished geologist William "Bill" Feyerabend CPG, to its Advisory Board and as a Qualified Person for the Company within the framework of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/170954_435c2e27547afa23_001.jpg

William Feyerabend

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Inc. Begins Trading on the CSE on June 14, 2023

Lancaster Resources Inc. Begins Trading on the CSE on June 14, 2023

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "LCR", and on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "LANRF", effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. This follows the successful completion of the reverse merger transaction with Lancaster Lithium Inc. on June 9, 2023.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/169953_a6b57738646a8854_001.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/169953_a6b57738646a8854_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault to the position of Senior Director Mines, Storage facilities and Camp

Mr. Sébastien Perreault holds a bachelor's and a master's degree in mining engineering from Université Laval in Quebec City. Mr. Perreault brings to the Company more than 25 years of experience in open-pit mining operations and mining project management both in Quebec and abroad. He has contributed to the successful start-up of several mining projects along with the establishment of operational teams at several mining companies, including Barrick, High River Gold, Sherritt, SEMAFO Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Heads of Agreement with a leading developer of battery grade lithium sourced from aquifers using direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology (the "Lithium Developer"). This is a clear milestone towards completing a definitive agreement for the utilization of on-site forward osmosis equipment via a lease-to-own model

The Heads of Agreement outlines the key terms and conditions of the proposed transaction between Forward Water and the Lithium Developer and forms the framework needed to complete the definitive agreement. The Heads of Agreement sets out the specific commercial terms that aim to achieve mutual growth and success in the sustainable aquafer-based lithium sector. The proposed lease-to-own model presents an innovative solution designed to address water reusability, foster long-term sustainability and value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated March 14, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, ITG will provide market making services for the Issuer for its Securities for a period of three (3) months, which began on or around March 14, 2023, and will renew in one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice. ITG will provide the Issuer with services whereby it will buy and sell securities of the Company for the purposes of "market making", which includes facilitating trading, or liquidity, in those securities. The Company has agreed to pay CDN$5,000 per month plus applicable taxes on the first day of every month. ITG and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any rights or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG's business is located in Toronto Ontario, its email contact is info@itg84.com and its phone number is 416-583-2194.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ION Energy Completes $1,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

ion energy ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") announces that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Share for $0.40 for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.60 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

Canada Silver Cobalt Update on Gold Prospecting; Multiple Samples Up To 3.2 grams per tonne Gold on Surface

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is finding additional targets for unlocking mineralization in addition to the known silver and cobalt at the former high-grade Castle Silver Mine

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 26th and 27th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3rA8c0n

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Sébastien Perreault as Senior Director Mines, Storage Facilities and Camp

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Base Metals Investing

Marvel JV Partner Files Drill Permits at Hope Brook Near Kraken Pegmatite Field

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

×